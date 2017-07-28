Obamacare ‘Skinny Repeal’ got defeated by a narrow margin in the Senate

Either you’re paying attention to the sh-tshow in Congress or you’re not. I made my peace, months ago, that the Republican majority was going to take away healthcare for millions of Americans out of spite, hatred and ignorance, and so far, I haven’t seen anything to convince me otherwise, even though there has been some “good news” this week (“good news” on a sliding scale of crap to hellfire). This week has been the week of healthcare votes. I won’t get into specifics (because I hate this so much), but late last night and into the morning, the Senate voted on something called a Skinny Repeal. Basically, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has worked out several different versions of Obamacare repeals and McConnellcare bills and they’re just trying to pass ONE of them. So what happened with the Skinny Repeal? John McCain happened.
Senate Republicans suffered a dramatic failure early Friday in their bid to advance a scaled-back plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, throwing into question whether they can actually repeal the 2010 health law.
Their latest effort to redraw the ACA failed after Sen. John McCain’s decision to side with two other Republicans against President Trump and GOP leaders. The Arizona Republican, diagnosed with brain cancer last week, returned to Washington on Tuesday and delivered a stirring address calling for a bipartisan approach to overhauling the ACA, while criticizing the process that produced the current legislation. It was a speech that laid the groundwork for Friday’s dramatic vote.
The vote was 49 to 51 — all 48 members of the Democratic caucus joined with McCain and Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) to block the legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had hoped to approve the new, narrower rewrite of the health law at some point Friday, after facing dozens of amendments from Democrats. But the GOP defections left McConnell without a clear path forward.
“Our only regret is that we didn’t achieve what we hoped to accomplish,” McConnell said after the failed vote. In a dejected tone, he pulled the entire legislation from consideration and set up votes on nominations that will begin Monday.
“It is time to move on,” McConnell said, culminating a nearly 75-minute set of roll calls. In a last-minute rescue bid, Vice President Pence — there to be the tie-breaking vote if needed — stood at McCain’s desk for 21 minutes cajoling the senator to no avail.
McCain and Pence then walked to the Republican cloak room to confer in private and later to the lobby off the Senate chamber. When McCain returned — without Pence — he stopped in the well of the chamber, cast his “no” vote — sparking stunned gasps and some applause — and returned to his seat. McConnell and his leadership deputies stood watching, grim-faced and despondent.
That might be one of the most beautiful sentences in the English language: “McConnell and his leadership deputies stood watching, grim-faced and despondent.” The only thing better would be “McConnell wept with disbelief as the caucus of hatred he nurtured and fed for a decade turned on him with repeated stabs to the back.” I’ve read some pieces over the past month that Republican senators no longer give a sh-t about McConnell, his threats or his machinations. Now that their votes actually mean something, the GOP senators are suddenly gun-shy. Of course, this isn’t going to be the end. We’ll just have to get up next week and keep fighting.
Emperor Baby Fists reacted too:
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
“Let ObamaCare implode” = let millions die of treatable illnesses out of spite.
Please enjoy this too:
This is what hubris looks like when it is self realized. Enjoy! #SkinnyRepeal pic.twitter.com/IPD2ZPtXEx
— Matt Collin (@mattdcollin) July 28, 2017
John M, I think, set up the Republican leaders earlier in the week by voting for a debate but with his mind already having decided to vote no.
This cancer might have just given John back his patriotism and he finally stood up to do the right thing.
I saw the video of the voting on Washington Post and it was wonderful hearing the happy gasps from democrats and seeing the utter disbelief on the Republicans face.
I also liked how John went over to the democrats to discuss and even gave one of the female senators a hug. That too after Pence trying to talk to persuade him to vote yes.
As for satan’s spawn aka Mitch M, welcome to the world where Karma rules. It may take a while but she will always win in the end.
I agree, I also believe he planned this out – his “no” became more of a headline/shock. The bad thing is that lots of people had sleepless nights worried about this vote, but in terms of sh*tting on the President this method really was second to none.
I was like many people I went to bed disgusted and in despair. When I saw them talking about pence casting the deciding vote again that was too much and I turned off my device. I woke up to see the state of things and I was so happy to see it was defeated. It was like Christmas morning!!!
No. McCain isn’t that much of a genius. These votes didn’t even need to happen if he voted properly in his first vote.
You can’t be rewarded for putting out a fire when you lit the match.
Yep.
I believe that McCain does merely play a strategic move.
Nevertheless it makes him look good.
He voted ‘yes’ for the first version of the AHCA that came up to vote, and has voted yes on all the other bills as well. The ONLY reason he voted against this one was that he claimed he didn’t like how voting it through ‘violated the rules’, and thought that the House wouldn’t make any changes.
Then he used the same tired rhetoric that the dems had done the same thing by ‘ramming obamacare through’. Which is a lie.
So good for him for having some backbone, but his motivation is different than what people think.
I watched the vote and it was nerve wracking. I cried in happiness and relief. He looked like he was crying and generally behaved like sore loser. His tone was angry and he (like Trump) gave a petulant, self serving, blame filled, finger pointing speech. Not a word about the crap bill he had the gaul to bring to the floor for a vote that three of his own party called fraudulent in a press conference prior to the vote.
McConnells tearful face was a thing of beauty and one my less evolved self will enjoy for some time to come.
I watched the vote too. I couldn’t hear their “ayes” and “nos”. I listened to the roll call of the “yes” votes, and tried to keep track of what names sounded like they were missing. When they went to read the names of senators with “no”, I grabbed a notebook and started tallying. When the names stopped, my boyfriend was like ‘How many nos, how many?!?” as I counted my hash marks ….I teared up when I replied, “51.”
51 is currently my favorite number.
John McCain is also the reason it got as far as it did, so no props for doing the right thing now when he could have done it days ago and saved a lot of people a lot of worry.
I agree. Collins and Murkowski held strong the whole damn time. Of course, we need McCain and for his no vote, I am thankful.
Also, Johnson and McCaskill are now apparently working together to plan hearings to reform the ACA – she wanted hearings so badly and McConnell wouldn’t budge. Let’s hope he returns to his liquid state and evaporates.
This. While I am very grateful McCain did what he did, his last minute vote is overshadowing the hard line Collins and Murkowski have held for quite some time now. The THREE of them deserve credit for killing this truly awful piece of legislation.
I was born and raised in alaska and now live in PA and am hardcore blue, but I tweeted at Murkowski yesterday congratulating her for her strong alaskan woman backbone. She’s an ardent supporter of planned parenthood and assured people she would be voting no and she actually did. I admire her.
I’ve been stanning for Murkowski throughout this process. She’s the one I feel most grateful to right now, though I am thankful to McCain too for doing the right thing, and to Collins for being a no for a while now. Special shout-out to Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who also is suffering from cancer and made sure to be present to vote no.
All four of them will be getting thank you calls from me.
Yep. Collins and Murkowski deserve the credit for this. But, shock of all shocks, a white dude swooped in and took all the glory.
And he doesn’t seem to have done anything as Collins and Murkowski took the brunt of the criticism. And in the case of Murkowski she was getting threats.
John McCain believes in the process of the Senate, which McConnell has utterly trashed. While I would not have voted to open debate, I can respect that he wanted the normal process to move forward. I am elated that he was true to his word about voting against it. Don’t only celebrate people for being perfect, give them credit when they do the right thing.
The same process where he was all talking about being ‘disturbing’ about Sweet Potato Sadamn and doing nothing about and still voting yes on anything but in front of him, along with the MTP. The same process where he completely undermine Senator Harris during the KKKebbler Elf hearing. Or when he went on a tangent at the Comey hearing saying this was all Hillary Clinton’s fault. Yeah, he is all about the process. This man will never get my praise and I don’t understand people’s need to over saturate with it now.
That belongs to Senator’s Collins and Murkowski.
Yes. As much as I’ve disliked the guy I’m happy he set the whole thing up this way. It was pretty amazing.
McCain did the right thing for all the wrong reasons.
McCain voted no despite he wanted to abolish Obamacare. What does that say about McCain’s integrity? McCain’s vote was tactical or strategic, we will see.
McCain had some personal revenge thing going on because he didn’t like the process in the Senate
He consulted the polls and figured out that voting no would get him more likes.
He consulted the polls and figured out that voting yes would make him and the GOP more disliked.
He had some personal revenge thing going on because some of his policies didn’t find favour with President Trump who didn’t increase military spending for example. “If you don’t increase military spending I will vote against abolishing Obamacare.”
Personal integrity? Corrupting democratic process with tit-for-tat-deals?
And likely McCain is angry because Trump didn’t appoint him as advisor/…. whatever.
And Trump accused him of not taking care of war veterans.
And Trump denied that McCain were a war hero so Trump denied the one fact upon McCain built his career and fortune (and that of his 2nd family).
He is generally a bitter old mysogynist man who had an axe to grind with Trump and generally likes to kick people’s shins for the last time and because kicking has been his lifetime habit anyway.
@No Dignity in that
Exactly. He’s always been a mean little man looking out for himself first, and his party second, never mind anyone else.
I agree. I was pissed with McCain at that earlier vote, thinking he wouldn’t follow through on the second vote. I was wrong. His change is what put this over the edge.
Collins and Murkowski I so admire for standing strong the entire time, but we also needed McCain’s vote. They all deserve our thanks today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Per the Washington Post, McCain had a rationale for voting no:
“There is nothing Trump can do any more that will get to McCain. Battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, the maverick was willing to vote “no” on the “skinny repeal” amendment so that other GOP colleagues who were also opposed to the measure could vote “yes” to save face with the conservative base. To this day, Trump has never apologized for saying that the former fighter pilot was not a war hero because he got captured in Vietnam. It gets less attention, but the president also besmirched the Arizona senator’s character by repeatedly accusing him of not taking care of other veterans. McCain has never forgotten.”
A Republican on TV said McCain hates him and this was his moment to slap back.
I read that the bill was 8 pages long and 2 of the pages went into specifics of defunding Planned Parenthood. I never think I can hate the GOP more, but then they always prove me wrong. Vote in 2018 and stop this madness.
Thank you Senators McCain, Collins, and Murkowski!!! Your example of country over party stands you apart!!! And yes it was beautiful to watch😊
I hope Collins and Murkowski take action against Zinke for threatening them. That was unbelievable.
Don’t forget the odious Blake Farenthold from Texas. He wanted a duel with Murkowski. She’d have to be blindfolded to miss that wide load.
I think after Susan Collins’s views of Farenthold’s physical appearance was picked up on a hot mic, he’s going into hiding. And even if he doesn’t, Jack Reed is willing to serve as second for the ladies in the duel.
Farenthold also threatened Collins, who had her hot mic moment where she dismissed him and his threats. I fully believe that after both ladies were finished with him, he’d be bawling like the man baby he is in his safe space on how he’s the real victim in all this.
Farenthold owned the website blow-me.org. Is there anything more that needs to be said about this garbage person?
Remember McConnell freaking out on Elizabeth Warren when she read Mrs. King’s letter about Jeff Sessions, because “Lawdy, lawdy, don’t impugn another senator!” I see the turtle has gone back in his shell regarding Farthold (yup) physically threatening Collins. Her hot mic response was great though.
I did see that Rep. Raul Grijalva is calling for an investigation into Zinke’s threats. That simply can’t be legal, and the people of Alaska (and everywhere) shouldn’t stand for it.
Murkowski essentially controlls Zinke’s department because she’s the head of that committee that sets that department’s budget and has hearings on appointees etc. Murkowski’s committee yesterday put up a notice that all hearings were off for the dept of the interior until further notice, citing the unpredictability of the senate calendar. She is not the one. Im telling you, as someone born in that state, these AK people are tough as nails. same for Maine. it goes with that rural territory and having to fend for yourself and not having every comfort at your fingertips.
Dang, bros. Murkowski sounds like such an interesting woman! That makes me so happy she checked their bullsh*t.
Murkowski has some badass in her blood because she was not scared. She said she talked to the president with no emotion as the cameras followed her. She was asked about bullying, and she brushed it off. She said she has handled bullies before and she isn’t afraid. I believe her. All the men were sucking their thumbs while two women had to save them from themselves.
@LP – when Sen Reed said that his comments echoed that of his constituents I called to leave a VM telling him YES YES IT DOES!!! I actually wish that had been a bigger story so I could champion RI all over the place.
That picture of ET will be my new background on my computer.
Obamacare- 100
Decency- 1 (?)
Evil Turtle- 0
Eddie Munster- 0
Dump – negative infinity and beyond
Democracy- never existed in the US so it could never have “died in the darkness”
I realize that I am going to be the “minority” (nothing new for me) on this but McCain, Murkowski, and Collins are not heroes for voting “no” on this. Murkowski and Collins are not up for re-election next year and I believe McCain is not running for re-election. They had nothing to lose and a lot to gain for voting “no” on this bill. I will begrudgingly give a thank you to the two white women and pay lots of dust for McCain. His “no” was a PR stunt and a petty FU to Dump. Actually, maybe I will begrudgingly give McCain a hasty thanks as well if he really was being petty to Dump and Turtle.
Hearing the utter defeat in McConnell’s voice this morning was a thing of beauty. Like babies laughing and cats meowing..
“Hearing the utter defeat in McConnell’s voice this morning was a thing of beauty. Like babies laughing and cats meowing..”
I especially want Mitch to suffer the same hatred, defeat and humiliation he put the lovely President through because he was black.
@ AT: You know we are all entitled to our opinion. I stayed up until after 1:00 am to see the vote tally and must say I was on the edge of my bed with anticipation. I also felt so relived when I heard 49 nay and 51 yay. I also though seeing McCain giving the thumb down and saying “F” you to 45 was worth the time, could not have happened to a man.
I agree with you. I think McCain did this as a big FU to Drumpf. Without the threat of re-election next year, those three had nothing to lose. And Murkowski & Collins did what was best for their states that did expand Medicaid and had a lot to lose.
Democratically elected Republican senator uses senate vote to to give a big FU to President despite the bill being republican anyway and despite him supporting a similar bill earlier. Abusing political process to grind an axe with the President. Personal revenge outranks political duties here, doesn’t it?
Sounds like McCain does take his duties as a democratically elected republican senator utterly seriously. He really stands up for integrity and his political believes, doesn’t he? <<< —- Cynicism.
Don’t understand why you mention they are white women. Unless it’s to highlight that there were presumably republican POC who voted for this bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And everyone of the Democrats who stood their ground, encouraged people to call in and protest outside the building and supported Collins, Murkowski, and McCain in their decisions. At one point last night, Diane Feinstein was practically shooing Republicans away from McCain = and Pence was outright bullying the man. Jack Reed has encouraged and supported Collins in her stand.
I literally had tears in my eyes this morning. I was so overwhelmed, I surprised myself. Maybe, possibly, hopefully the tides will turn. It will always be good v bad, (or evil, take your pick), but I feel a door has opened and the person in charge realizes he kind of can’t win right now. He lives for the hoopla, the applause and right now, the cheese stands alone and I couldn’t be happier…..for the moment. RESISTENCE!
These three people are heroes to the poor and struggling citizens of America. If I could hug and thank John McCain, I would. The other day people were dragging him because of his vote. But he was voting to keep the discussion open, not to take away Obamacare. It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Going to be a lot of quiet and pissed off Republications. Hurray!!!
UK is celebrating with you as well 🎉
Cheers!
Waking up today feeling marginally better about being a Yank 😉👍
Immediately following the motion for proceed, the senate voted on their original bill that was amended to include additional Medicaid funding and Cruz’s awful amendment. McCain voted yes for that steaming pile of crap. He is perfectly content taking healthcare away from tens of millions of people.
Yea no McCain made that dumb speech about how the bill was awful then voted on it hours later. He was not just voting to keep it open.
Putting calls of thanks into the offices of Collins, Murkowski, and McCain today.
McConnell’s speech was pure whining, lying crap. Schumer showed class.
And I’m exhausted after staying up to watch this.
I thank the two female senators that faced open threats all week for their continual NOs. McCain can still choke because he waffled until the end.
The GOP is so stupid I can’t even list the number of insane quotes from yesterday. But the fact that they are SO MAD that there was a successful black president that they wrote a bill at lunch and released it an hour before the vote shows how broken our system it.
Flip all the old white dudes out of their seats next year. Otherwise we are in for a painful few years
Right! President Obama must be beaming ear to ear. These rich old boys can’t stand the thought he is the VICTOR. So proud of him, they couldn’t take down what he created for the people. He, only one of four Presidents to receive the Noble Peace Prize. I love him.
He stays winning and it makes them mad. Best revenge is always success. My dad told me this at a young age in a talk about being doubted based on my looks (I’m a black woman) but that I’ll always win as I continue to strive and do my best. Never forgot that.
And unlike the orange imposter currently in the WH, Obama would never talk about it as a personal victory. He’d say that the American people, especially those who rely on the ACA, are the victors here.
Spot on. Get the dinosaurs out of there. And GoBama!! I remember how much I loved it that Barack embraced their petty nickname and turned it into to an “Obama Cares” kind of branding.
Can we also flip out the women like Capito, Ernst, Fischer? Let’s not be as sexist as they are.
I think now though Republicans will just leftmost Obamacare die in a fire instead of actually trying to fix it (which is what they should have been doing all along). Fix the premiums, etc… but now they will just let premiums continue to rise and shout SEE we told you so!
2018 is not that far off. This time around people will not have short term memories. They cannot control Sweet Potato Saddam and a few of his followers will listen come midterms.
“Sweet Potato Saddam” — omg, spitting out my tea!
I love nicknames for these fools. It gives the whole drama some much needed levity. SPS. I like it.
I don’t understand how anyone could be okay with taking health care away from millions . How does one sleep at night ? I mean that . How are you at peace and making that you career goal? Out of all the crap that I’m disgusted with, that was on the top of my list. I understand that the Republicans give zero F’s about the poor, or the uninsured . But there’s a special place in hell for this. I’m so thrilled that this was stopped . Healthcare is a human right. I can’t stand the Republicans for many reasons , but I felt a sense of relief when a few of them stood up against their party and stood on the right side. I guess they can move on and cut food assistance program or something vital to a lot of American people . As repulsive as that is, they again care nothing for people in need. Seriously , how do they sleep at night?? They have no souls.
Tax cuts to their sponsors. The Koch and Mercers have the means to stop giving them money and get someone in Congress who will do what they say. Those second homes don’t buy themselves.
Oh, and McCain is no hero. He is just thinking about HIS legacy. People would spit on his grave instead of respect it. He was getting crucified in the media and constituents and civilians.
He wasn’t getting crucified by the unsung heroes of the Viet Nam War. Not trump, who said he wasn’t a hero because he was captured; those on the lines, like my father. He has earned his legacy, five years of torture in a country no one even heard of before we were dragged in. I salute him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree with Nancy on that. It was absolutely appalling what Tangerine said. I saw a special a few years ago with a fellow POW who was there with him. The torture was unspeakable and this guy said McCain was more concerned for the others and he gave him strength to keep going. So sure I have complaints but he survived something that would have broken Tangerine in 2 seconds.
I hate war but I don’t hate veterans. It is shameful how they are treated but that is another discussion.
I don’t understand how my post regarding health insurance came to POWS . I have the utmost respect towards our service people . This isn’t about our military , I’m talking health care . Bless our service people and their families . It a huge sacrifice they are willing to give for our country .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy, I respect McCain’s military service and what he survived as a POW.
However, so often that respect has also bled over to his political career, where he doesn’t really deserve it, not if you’re liberal/progressive.
It’s possible to respect that military service and think he’s no hero outside of that.
“I was duped when I gave McCain my pitiable little sum all those years ago, but I know better today. Everyone should know better. Everyone should realize that John McCain is the perfect American lie, a man who professes to be noble and fair and just while being none of those things.”
http://www.gq.com/story/john-mccain-is-the-perfect-american-lie
cr: Of all the asshats currently in the GOP, McCain is my fav. He is imperfect as we all are, but from the bottom of my heart, I think he has the people’s best interests at heart. Nobody can change my mind. His biggest screw up was Palin, he didn’t do his homework. I mentioned that the other day, had he won, and gotten ill and died, that psycho would have been president. No excuse for her being the nominee. None. Other than that BIG could have been…..Senator McCain has my respect and prayers and gratitude for last night.
Always happy to see this rubber faced f*ck take a hit.
I’m glad to see that McCain appears to have located his spine and some sense of empathy. We’ll see how long it lasts. It makes me wonder if there is more to his diagnosis than he has let on and he’s trying to make peace with his conscience about a cowardly asshole he’s been.
It’s been known that Collins and Murkowski were against the repeal, but I wondered if anyone else had enough of a heart to stop this mess. Thank you McCain! I don’t agree with him often, but this is was awesome
It’s Senators Collins and Murkowski who deserve the praise. These two women have been fighting this process, not to mention all of the bullying and pressure from their party, from the beginning.
What’s odd to me about the rest of the Senate is that while Maine and Alaska would be affected by the bill they wouldn’t be the most severely affected.Florida, SC, and OK (I think) would be the hardest hit, but those were all easy “Yes”. Graham, is especially cowardly, because he KNOWS this and he doesn’t even want the skinny repeal as he admitted so why did he vote for it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They lack spines. That simple. WV too would be among the hardest hit. By a lot. The opiod epidemic is massive there and thousands on Medicare/Aid
They have spines. They are showing themselves for who they are. They have spines to stand up against their constituents. What they lack are morals and ethics.
I’m in FL and it’s because Mario Rubio is a spineless weasel whose been bought and paid for by lobbyists. He only cares about himself and his cronies and screw all the elderly here.
As a registered Independent, I call Mario’s local office a lot. I’m fairly certain the intern who answers his phones hates me. But it’s my duty as a citizen and a FL voter to let Mario how much I despise him and can’t wait until he’s up for re-election. 😊
Dolly, you are right Collins and Murkowski went through hell for their votes. However, if McCain had voted yes, Pence would have been the deciding vote to keep the s$@t going and today we would all be singing a different tune. McCain really did cast the👎 vote that will be historical. I don’t agree with him on his views, but on this I believe he deserves every praise he has received.
“Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski & Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER.”
https://twitter.com/jennyyangtv/status/890816867119517696
I’m a John McCain supporter, but that is SO funny! Love it!
I never thought “taxation without representation” would go so far as to include viciously disenfranchising the desperately ill, little children and the elderly. It is evil. It cannot stand. I remember taking a tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in DC when it opened back in 1993 and feeling gutted at the exhibits about the Nazi’s abuse and murder of differently-abled citizens. I know that comparisons to that travesty aren’t always helpful, but it’s just something I can’t help but think of when seeing yet another group of thieving, amoral white men trample our rights and a common, human decency that has taken millennia to develop.
I don’t always like the comparisons because they can be trivializing but I see what you mean. It is watching people treat others with extreme cruelty and total disregard. Just like Rwanda or Indonesia it is nearly impossible to fathom what lurks in the heart of a human being for them to be so barbaric and vicious. It hurts my soul when I think of all the people who would have been severely damaged by this. How can they sit by and do nothing. I see how you connected that.
Thank you 😊 john McCain for voting to kill that BS of bill in its track. Thank for voting your conscience. Thank you 😊 for giving the middle finger to 45, payback is a B$&$h.
McCain does the right thing and some of you still biatch about it..He voted earlier in the week to keep the debate open but said ahead of the vote this was not the way to go. He has said all along, even after Obamacare was voted into law, that we needed bipartisanship. I don’t always agree with him or his votes but he’s more moderate than many Republicans in that chamber. I’m actually afraid of what will happen when he’s no longer there.
+100 I couldn’t agree with you more
As someone put it on Twitter earlier (sorry I can’t find it again); It turns out McCain prefers presidents who weren’t captured by Putin.
That’s brilliant and painfully true!
LOL
Weird how it’s rare for people to stand up for what they believe and for what’s good for the people rather than themselves. I admire the two strong women Senators for not voting for a bad bill despite bullying and intimidation. As for John McCain who has fallen short of his rhetoric at times, he really came through. Perhaps there might have been a place in hell for him had he not said no to this disaster in the making.
But it’s really the protesters … the regular folk who are resisting the insanity and fighting for what’s right who deserve a lot of the credit for anything good that hopefully might come out of this.
McCain came through in a big way. The man is 80 years old and recovering from surgery and he was STANDING on that Senate floor for over an hour last night while they were clearly trying to bully him into voting for MurderCare. Mike Pence was there bullying an 80 year old with brain cancer with television cameras recording it.
I wasn’t able to even walk for a couple of weeks after my brain surgery, so seeing McCain not letting his situation slow him down was wonderful. Him putting up with those bullies and coming through for us, made it even better
Applause applause. I love your post. My sentiments exactly.
Let’s enjoy this moment for now. Like the saying goes, “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” I’m sure the Axis of Evil (Ryan, McConnell & Trump) are plotting their next move against Obamacare. I don’t see any of them letting this die because of their shared hatred of Barack Hussein Obama. And that’s a sad statesmen to make.
You are right and I hope it is what will lead to their downfall or is leading. The devil’s spawn from Kentucky isn’t even liked in his home state. I read his approval numbers are in the teens there. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he “retires” because I wonder if he would get himself reelected.
His look of surprise is just a thing of beauty it is total karma just perfect.
I guess I was in the minority of people who knew this wasn’t going to really go anywhere. I was concerned for a while about the skinny repeal but in the end I just had a feeling something like this healthcare could not be taken away. That barn door has been open for far too long and those animals are long gone. They can’t take away a peoples medical care. I work in healthcare I see it on a daily basis, there’s just no way it would’ve happened. Drumpfs also wrong about it failing. It won’t it’s going to get stronger and better.
My guess for what McCain said to Pence in the closet.… “you’re going to be President soon so let it fail. It makes him look bad. It’ll move the process along and get him out sooner.” They all know and see how crazy Trump is they want him out too. They’re trying to figure out the right way and the best time to do it .
Wanted to point out that Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) recently had surgery to treat her stage 4 kidney cancer and also flew to DC to vote on the GOP Trumpcare bill. Plus that on the Republican side, Collins and Murkowski have always voted against the bill and have been harassed not only by trolls but also other R senators and Trump.
Of course, and not to take away from what he did, but McCain’s the one who gets the headlines for being so brave for going to DC and being the hero who voted against the bill.
THIS. I was wondering if someone would mention Senator Hirono, the first Asian-American female senator. She flew a lot farther to protect her constituents and the ACA. And she made an amazing speech. Mahalo, Mazie.
Not gonna lie, I cried when I heard the news. God Bless the USA! Keep fighting!
Rebekah Mercer probably flew in from NYC so she could flog McConnell herself.
She and her father are the true definition of evil.
One senator said this week that they would think a colleague was a ‘no’, but then they would meet with Turtle and ‘something’ would immediately change their vote. $$$$$, no doubt. It’s sad how campaign $$$$$ overrides working for the people.
He was threatening them like he did to Ms Murkowski that he would withhold funds to their states. In other words he was blackmailing the senators to get their “yes” votes and they were too scared to call his bluff.
This is the first time in a long time that I feel like all is not lost for the US. I’ve been terrified for my kids’ futures but today I will relax a bit, even if it’s only short lived before the next crisis.
I’m a little shocked that McConnell didn’t spontaneously combust or melt like the Wicked Witch, lol.
I’m not going to say I didn’t worry, because believe me – I worried BIG time. But I can’t deny that the look on Mitch’s face was so freakin’ epic that, at least for me, it was totally worth it. Trolling to the nth degree. I laughed and cried – which pretty much sums up how I’ve felt since November 2016. Except this time I cried from happiness. It gave me the confidence to keep #Resisting
The look on his face and the tremor in his voice. He seemed like he was about to burst into tears. So sad and upset that he didn’t get his way on bankrupting and killing people as he tries to erase the great legacy of a black man.
Isn’t it interesting how incredibly smug they can talk, until something doesn’t go their way? Then it’s close to a toddler meltdown and blaming others. No wonder nicely working with others doesn’t seem to be in their toolbox.
The maverick finally did something maverick. Perhaps facing mortality made him realize life isn’t worth playing safe with a president you hate.
I’m seriously considering not just contacting Murkowski and Collins to thank them but also donating to their campaigns. I don’t agree with all of their decisions, but I feel like I want to make it clear that continuing to put country above the party will benefit them not just in gratitude but also where it “matters.”
I really miss having two functioning political parties.
I really wish everyone would stop calling it Obamacare and start calling it the ACA. A large amount of the bias against the ACA is because it’s associated with Obama – I’ve always felt is the media would stop using that nickname maybe others will do and some of the bias would be removed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish there was a better video of the moment McCain votes “no.” I have watched the available footage trying to figure out where all of the senators are and to gauge their reactions in the moment.
