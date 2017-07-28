“Elizabeth Olsen & Aubrey Plaza dressed like twinsies for their premiere” links
Film Premire of Ingrid Goes West

Elizabeth Olsen & Aubrey Plaza SWF’d each other (which is the plot of their new movie, Ingrid Goes West). The dress is Marc Jacobs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Please take this test & tell me what you got. I only got 5 out of 10!! [Buzzfeed]
Prince Harry is going to meet Melania Trump soon. [LaineyGossip]
The exes of various Kardashians had a strange meeting, huh. [Dlisted]
I didn’t think this scene in The Big Sick was really about that? [Pajiba]
Critics hate The Emoji Movie. Sad! [Jezebel]
An update on Kid Rock’s Senate run. [Starcasm]
I may never get ice cream at McDonald’s again. [The Blemish]
Yolanda Foster’s memoir reveals all about David Foster. [Reality Tea]
I really don’t like Karlie Kloss’s shade of blonde. [Moe Jackson]
Sophie Turner’s bikini looks like it’s from the 1950s. [Popoholic]

Film Premire of Ingrid Goes West

 

  1. Ceire says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I got 9 out of 10 on that Buzzfeed quiz, which may the best grade I’ve ever received in my life, tbh. So now I’m simultaneously proud and ashamed. 😳

  2. Heather says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    9/10 on the buzzfeed color quiz. It helps to kind of tilt the angle on your phone. But a lot of them were just straight guesses.

  3. Melly says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    8 out of 10 on the Buzzed quiz!!!

    And who would have imagined that a movie about emojis wouldn’t be critically acclaimed. **Intense sarcasm**

  4. Penfold says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Does Sophie Turner really have those tattoos on her arm? Or are they for a movie?

    Reply
  5. B2C says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    8/10 on Buzzfeed

  6. Insomniac says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    9/10 on the quiz. The blues were the only one that got me.

  7. TheOtherOne says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    6/10

  8. Mia4s says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    8/10.

    Emoji movie looks terrible but 0% Rotten Tomatoes is next level terrible!! Anyone taking their kids to that this weekend should be investigated for child abuse! 😉

  9. Sands says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    8 out of 10. The red one tripped me up. Some of the colour differences were pretty obvious at first glance but for some the longer you stare at it, the differences started becoming less apparent. What’s the point of the quiz!?? I need to know! What does it say about me? About us high scorers?

  10. Ratsy Pomona says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    7/10!

  11. Hazel says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    7. Then took it again & got a 6! I’m done now.

  12. Jeesie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    9 out of 10. The hot pink tripped me up.

    I think that scene in The Big Sick was a bit about that, but there’s also a ton of projecting going on in that piece.

  13. AJ says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I got 10/10. I have to admit that I spent a minute on blue, though.

    Reply
    July 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Wore the same sundress to a college football game in the ’80′s with my bestie. When we got there I realized it was definitely NOT such a good idea.

  15. Miss M says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    10/10
    Both times

  16. KB says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    8 out of 10. I got the second purple one and the red one wrong.

  17. Mindrew says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I took the color eye test. I got a 7 out of 10. And I did it on my phone. Just a guess, but if I took the quiz on my computer, I probably would have gotten an 8 or even a 9.

  18. Raina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I’ll make you feel better, Kaiser…I got a 4/10! I’m amazed that so many people got such high scores. They all looked the same to me…obviously. :)

  19. Celebitchy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I got an 8/10!

  20. Shambles says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    4/10. I suck :O

  21. Heather H says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    10/10 but I had a hard time with the blue

  22. minx says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    8/10, that was hard!

  23. Annika says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    8/10…..I spent a long time one the blue one though 😉

  24. LA Elle says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I want actresses to start wearing the same dress more often to premieres. That would be one way to take attention off of fashion at the exclusion of all else …

  25. Kaye says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    8/10 on the color quiz. There used to be a longer one where you had to rank about 50 colors. If I can find it I’ll post the link.

    Edit: This one is similar to the one I’m thinking about http://www.xrite.com/hue-test

  26. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    6/10 on the quiz.

  27. Brittney B. says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    10 out of 10! The purple (magenta?) took me longer than the rest.

  28. Lidia Ferrari says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I got 8/10 on the colour quiz. I used to do print production in advertising, and picking up subtle colour shifts was part of my job, so you’d think I would have scored better!

  29. Va Va Kaboom says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    10/10 and I’m pretty shocked. When I use colored pencils I often find two or more pencils to be identical and just thought it was me.

  30. Chinoiserie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    7/10 some were so easy but I could not see any differences with blue and pink and just pressed wrong on green I think.

  31. Kaiser says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Okay, I just took it again and I got 8/10. Thank God.

