Reince Priebus got fired, still claims Donald Trump is ‘genuine, decent’

By now, I hope we’ve all gotten used the big “BREAKING NEWS” banner showing up on Friday afternoons, Friday evenings, Saturday nights and literally every other moment. I do feel sorry for the Washington reporters – I doubt any of them have had a weekend off in seven months. Friday afternoon’s big breaking news was that the Mooch got his man: Reince Priebus was forced into resigning as White House Chief of Staff. Priebus was the former chairman of the RNC and was, in essence, a basic bitch political hack. I’m not particularly mourning this loss, although in the Trump White House’s basket of Deplorables, Priebus actually came across as one of the least offensive people.

The most interesting part of the story is that Trump basically fired Priebus on Air Force One and forced Priebus to wander around in the rain. Trump apparently hated Priebus from the beginning, because Trump is a temperamental baby who holds insane grudges. Priebus apparently told Trump he should step down as the GOP nominee following the Grab-’Em-By-the-P-ssy tape and Trump never forgave him. Trump apparently called him “Reincey” and “my genius Reince.” Trump would call Priebus into the Oval Office to act as a human fly-swatter. Literally. Still, I bet the Scaramucci interview was the most humiliating thing, right? Hm.

Priebus has done some “exit interviews,” much like Sean Spicer. And like Spicer, Priebus is coming across like a sad sack. There’s one nice thing I’ll say though: Priebus comes across like an adult rather than an insane baby. When asked specifically about the Mooch’s New Yorker interview, Priebus told Fox News: “I’m not going to get into that subject. It’s just getting in the mud, and I think the palace intrigue stuff is annoying, and I think it’s a distraction, and it takes away from the president’s agenda.” The president’s agenda IS “pettiness and drama.” That’s all Bigly cares about! Priebus continued to debase himself even further with this: “I think what everybody needs to do is focus on the president, to focus on the things he wants to get done for the American people. You know what’s in his heart. I know his heart. He’s a genuine, decent, incredibly hard-working president.” Genuine, decent and incredibly hard-working? Who are you f–king kidding?

So who will take Priebus’s place as chief of staff? Retired Marine General John Kelly. Trump loves to view himself as a big, strong, tough, macho dude, which is why he surrounds himself with all of this military men. Everyone keeps saying Kelly is a straight-shooter who won’t go in for a lot of nonsense. Yeah, sure. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Final thing: Priebus didn’t sign a non-disclosure agreement when he signed on to work for Trump. So… he can tell all. I would imagine Robert Mueller will be calling him too, right?