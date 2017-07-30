Reince Priebus got fired, still claims Donald Trump is ‘genuine, decent’

By now, I hope we’ve all gotten used the big “BREAKING NEWS” banner showing up on Friday afternoons, Friday evenings, Saturday nights and literally every other moment. I do feel sorry for the Washington reporters – I doubt any of them have had a weekend off in seven months. Friday afternoon’s big breaking news was that the Mooch got his man: Reince Priebus was forced into resigning as White House Chief of Staff. Priebus was the former chairman of the RNC and was, in essence, a basic bitch political hack. I’m not particularly mourning this loss, although in the Trump White House’s basket of Deplorables, Priebus actually came across as one of the least offensive people.
The most interesting part of the story is that Trump basically fired Priebus on Air Force One and forced Priebus to wander around in the rain. Trump apparently hated Priebus from the beginning, because Trump is a temperamental baby who holds insane grudges. Priebus apparently told Trump he should step down as the GOP nominee following the Grab-’Em-By-the-P-ssy tape and Trump never forgave him. Trump apparently called him “Reincey” and “my genius Reince.” Trump would call Priebus into the Oval Office to act as a human fly-swatter. Literally. Still, I bet the Scaramucci interview was the most humiliating thing, right? Hm.
Priebus has done some “exit interviews,” much like Sean Spicer. And like Spicer, Priebus is coming across like a sad sack. There’s one nice thing I’ll say though: Priebus comes across like an adult rather than an insane baby. When asked specifically about the Mooch’s New Yorker interview, Priebus told Fox News: “I’m not going to get into that subject. It’s just getting in the mud, and I think the palace intrigue stuff is annoying, and I think it’s a distraction, and it takes away from the president’s agenda.” The president’s agenda IS “pettiness and drama.” That’s all Bigly cares about! Priebus continued to debase himself even further with this: “I think what everybody needs to do is focus on the president, to focus on the things he wants to get done for the American people. You know what’s in his heart. I know his heart. He’s a genuine, decent, incredibly hard-working president.” Genuine, decent and incredibly hard-working? Who are you f–king kidding?
So who will take Priebus’s place as chief of staff? Retired Marine General John Kelly. Trump loves to view himself as a big, strong, tough, macho dude, which is why he surrounds himself with all of this military men. Everyone keeps saying Kelly is a straight-shooter who won’t go in for a lot of nonsense. Yeah, sure. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Final thing: Priebus didn’t sign a non-disclosure agreement when he signed on to work for Trump. So… he can tell all. I would imagine Robert Mueller will be calling him too, right?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Popcorn time – couldn’t have happened to a better person..
This guy gone, ACA repeal dead in the water, Mitch M being upset, Russia sanctions going ahead, Trump going further down mentally, House Republicans attacking Senate Republicans – this week has been a joy to watch.
Well yes…but also N Korean missile #2 and Trumpcare STILL on Senate calendar, plus an increasingly cornered predator in chief…we have to be vigilant. Still…the people are learning the value of sustained political action and Congress kept its eye on the sanctions prize. Glimmers of hope.
Correct – this is proving that the real power lies with the people and non violent protests aka the Gandhi way does make a difference.
Exactly, the possibility of DT getting us all killed is very real.
Exactly. Repeal is not dead and NK comes closer to eliminating middle America with a missile every day
Don’t forget how he tweets, TWEETS, insults to China!!
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/891440474132795392
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/891442016294494209
That’s so presidential. So helpful.
Of course, he is unprepared and stupid. He lacks basic diplomacy skills.
NK is not China’s problem. China has been for some time on the highest echelon of world politics and economy, without waging any external, physical wars. When it comes to NK’s threats to the US, NK is Drumpf’s problem and he doesn’t have two working neurons in his brain to decrease or mitigate the threats.
Also the us sold a lot of debt to china. So yeah they can call in their debt any time! They don’t need to nuke us to eliminate us. They can just call in their ious.
But I don’t expect a FAILED businessman to understand that.
I still hope with all the hate, jealousy and back-stabbing amongst these men, that one day one of them will snap and take them all down.
In case of Spicer or Priebus, I would already be plotting an excellent revenge plan – NDA or not. Believe me, I would find a way to burn them all.
I personally think the best thing that happened to the democrats is that Hillary lost.
Don’t get me wrong – I was extremely upset that she lost but over time it seems to have been the best thing.
Because after 8 years of vicious racist attacks on President Obama, fake investigations on Hillary, the lies that were told etc it seems that the Republican Party is on the way to self destruction.
Ryan and Mitch have all the power and yet can’t do anything, they are even losing power amongst the Republicans. Trump is all bark and nothing else. Russia is being more punished than expected and they will retaliate by releasing whatever hold they have on Trump.
I agree with you, Maya. I think, in the end, it had to happen this way.
There will be many idiots to vote blindly for Republican .In France,We have the same issue
I respectfully disagree, Maya. While the republicans are in power, they can cause a lot of damage in regard to our voting rights. Democrats can’t vote out the republicans if large blocs of us aren’t allowed to vote or if we are gerry-mandered into irrelevance. Republicans always seem to vote in lock-step, no matter how terrible their candidate is. They don’t have the purity-pony problem that
Democrats have.
I sort of agree with this because in the end people will wake up. GOP and faux news has been brainwashing people for years. Laying the blame on Obama and the dems. If Hilary was in power we’d get the same crap from these losers and it will help them coalesce.
Now it’s GOP all the time and yes they own everything. They are exposed.
Not just among the men. The Mooch is Ivanka’s man. She wanted Spicer and Priebus gone. She’s pulling strings behind the scenes. And I doubt any of them have loyalty to that snake.
But I suppose he could before he LEFT have signed an agreement – accompanied by a nice cheque – not to say anything derogatory about the President or other White House/ WH adjacent staff. I have certainly known cases where organisations had an “exit contract” specifying mutual obligations not to diss each other afterwards. Breaching that could have serious consequences.
Extraordinary that one member of WH staff launches a public, foul – mouthed tirade of abuse against another member of WH staff, and it’s the target of the tirade that’s “eased out”. My sympathy is limited however; all of those working for trump are either power-hungry, greedy, trying to use him to advance their own agenda, or deluded enough to share his bizarre and nasty view of the world. Or possibly all of the above…
On the subject of power hungry and greedy, guess who was fundraising for Mike Pence this weekend?
No less than the empowerer of women and the LGBTQ community, Ivanka Trump!!
She is so devout isn’t she?
Ugh. I swear I need to go on medication. I can’t take this disgusting two-faced family that’s taken over The White House. Ivanka is one big phony.
I’m more inclined to believe Priebus got a threat rather than a cheque. These people are bullies, and they want their enemies to suffer. No way they paid him to go away.
ITA.
Unless he works for CIA, IRS the military or other highly confidential position, govt employees do not sign nda. They don’t even have a form for that.
I would not underestimate Priebus. He is doing the political prudent thing in publicly praising the dictator. I mean who wants to really say what they are thinking about those goons. But do pay attention to see what he does behind the scenes.
Seems there are some better poker players in the WH than orangino.
Priebus’ willingness to put Party ahead of country is revolting. He deserved to be publically humiliated.
Some clever person on Twitter pointed out the fact that if you remove all the vowels from his name you end up with:
RNC PR BS
That is scary perfect.
yes and even after being debased for an entire year – he is still complimenting trump in hopes of getting another job in the republican party someday. it is sickening.
That’s how the country got into this embarrassing, dangerous mess. So many voters paid more attention to the party, not the candidate
Actually with the tweets of the Mooch’s spokesperson or friend or whatever he’s calling himself today, I think Reince may be playing nice to avoid info about his mistress from going public.
In other words, like Putin blackmailed Trump, team Trump is blackmailing Preibus. What a bunch of dirty scumbags.
No sympathy for Reince though. He should never have taken the job. He knew Trump was trash.
if they are actually holding the existence of a mistress to keep Priebus silent then whoever told the spokesman blabbing about it all over Twitter really REALLY screwed up. Now everyone at least assumes he’s been cheating and you best believe his wife is going to grill him on the subject, so that leverage is gone. How incompetent can these people be? I at least thought they’d get the mob guys part right.
Funny how the “mistress” tweet has been deleted.
Donald John Trump sounds like THE worst boss, ever. For someone who made an entire reality TV schtick out of being “the big boss,” his management style is pathetic. He sounds like my former boss, the one I had when I worked 3 years in retail hell. Childish, vindictive, passive-aggressive. Completely ineffective as leader. This is your dude, GOP. You own this sh!t forever.
I hear you but the thing is that POTUS is not supposed to be boss, but a LEADER.
He seems to love humiliating his employees.
Fires one guy while he’s off on a business trip so he learns about it from others and is stranded with no way home.
Fires another guy on an airplane and forces him to walk around an airport tarmac (pretty much a violation of federal law btw) in the rain, stranding him as well.
Allows an employee to verbally attack others viciously with no repercussions.
I do labor law. No way would I represent a company that behaves like this.
Priebus knows where the bodies are buried, and he doesn’t want to become one of them. Hence, the kind words about Trump. Priebus did massive fundraising, meaning it’s very likely he was in on helping shady cash pour into GOP coffers. He and Paul Ryan came up together in all this, via Wisconsin politics (Priebus is also tight with Scott Walker). I hope the FBI has a nice, long chat with him ASAP. I hope he ends up in prison where he belongs.
Shady cash does not come into committees because there is heavy oversight by the FEC. What is shady is coordinating with partisan PACs, 527s, C4s, and maybe even Russia. I think Priebus and Mueller will be having a nice long chat.
Is it sad that I can’t even keep up with who all of these people are anymore? The turnover for these positions are going so fast I don’t know who is who anymore.
This guy is another Trump ass kisser. Trump must have paid him bigly or knows some yuge secrets that would ruin Priebus life forever. This guy looked like a lying weakling when he was interviewed by Wolf. Like most of the Trump team, he refused to answer any questions
He should just shut his mouth and write his 📚 book. I bet lots of people would want to read what went on behind the west wing. RP saying nice things about 45 is not fooling anyone. 45 treated him poorly so don’t sugar coat it. Go make a few millions from your time in hell. Stop being such a suck up. Btw, we know you were one of the leakers and about a dozen more were doing the same thing. No shame in that, keep the country safe from a mad 😡 man.
Trump must have something on him. Priebus’s unbelievable parting statement in an interview made no sense unless he feared Trump’s revenge like others fear dictators like Putin or Kim Jon Un. Since when was working for an egomaniac, lying p*ssygrabber an honor? These are not normal times. I have zero respect for Priebus.
I agree with this. After the vulgar, nasty stuff Moochy said about him, the fact that Cheeto approved of that and endorsed it, and the way he was treated by Cheeto, in general, that statement rings very strongly of “They have something on me so I’m gonna play super nice.” It literally makes NO sense that he’d be this gung-ho for Cheeto after all of this. No freaking way. NO way. That statement is purely about trying to survive all of this. I’m positive Cheeto threatened him and has some sort of dirt he is blackmailing him with. I’d bet my life on it.
One of the things I’ve learned on the job is never really tell them how you feel. You keep the facade in public and be a good poker player. Never show your hand. Seriously, what does he get by publically flogging that old a-hole? It is better if he secretly met with mueller and provided something useful.
Remember we never knew who deep throat was until many years later. I’m not associating Priebus with that hero but if it’s true he’s the leaker imagine the info he has to share with Mueller.
I don’t need him to scream about how he was mistreated or that orangino is a dick (this is very obvious) on live tv. I need him to work wit Mueller to bring him down.
OH, F off, Priebus. Trump is the antithesis of those things.
Eagles guitarist said it best in Rolling Stone, when asked if he could run the country better than Trump is doing right now. “Yeah. That’s because of common sense. I don’t think Trump really knows how the government works and I don’t think he cares. Therefore, he’s not gonna get much done.”
Trump doesn’t really have an ideology nor does he research or understand policies, issues, etc. He gets up, watches Fox & Friends, watches Morning Joe, gets riled up, and goes on twitter rampages, and then tries to see what he can do or say or pass that day just to say, look, at me, I’m president. He is blown away he can’t just do what he wants, often on a whim, that there are checks and balances, and the pesky government gets in his way
He is an idiot, is what he is, and twitter shows that every single day.
Government workers can’t sign NDA agreements. Security clearances covers federal confidentially stuff.
Oh, whatever. Buh-bye, RNC PR BS.
I don’t know if Rinse Penis would tell all but I bet he will keep leaking to the press especially sh@t about that Mooch idiot.
Aren’t Reince and Paul Ryan really good friends? Birds of a feather. No one should be surprised that Reince is still praising the King of Lies and Fake News after he was poorly treated by him and he gave Scaramucci the okay to publicly attack him.
I don’t understand why the press have completely wiped their memories clean of everything that John Kelly did within the first months of The King of Lies and Fake News presidency. I also don’t understand why anyone would think that John Kelly would bring discipline to the WH. It’s as if the press were told not to cover anything related to the Muslim Ban. Remember how someone commented how no one was talking about Russia anymore? Well last week there was an article that stated that the GOP senators instructed everyone in Congress to stop talking about Russia publicly. This is so shady. This also explains why no one is talking about Devin Nunes and his new attempt to hijack the HIC Trump Russian investigation. To protect the King of Lies and Fake News, the Democrats and GOP are being ordered not to talk.
Let’s not forget how the GOP are working hard to protect The King of Lies and Fake News. Senator Grassley is pursuing an investigation into the dossier(he is trying to claim that it was Hillary and the Russians instead of Trump and the Russians) and about 20 other GOP requested an investigation into Hillary, Loretta Lynch, and Comey. This is a sad time for this country. The King of Lies and Fake News gets on twitter and demands that Sessions and McCabe investigate Hillary and then the GOP respond by doing just that.
Here are some articles about John Kelly:
Cohen, M. (2017, April 25) Homeland Security’s John Kelly is unhinged. Retrieved from The Boston Globe.
Hing, J.(2017, July 28). John Kelly’s Promotion Is a Disaster for Immigrants In just six months, Kelly turned DHS into a deportation machine. Retrieved from The Nation.
Nichols, J.(2017, July 28) Meet John Kelly, Donald Trump’s New Enabler in Chief. Kelly has a record of coddling Trump—and no good will come of that. Retrieved from The Nation.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the dirt on Trump is on FLOTUS. Someone floated out there that Melania has been cheating on Trump with the head of security at Tiffany’s for years. (It’s been denied of course and no corroborating evidence has come out) Trump will not want to be known as the Cuckold in Chief; and if the Kremlin has dates, time and tape (audio and video) it is a lot of leverage to put on Trump to get him to do what Russia wants. It’s probably behind the threat that Trump made to Mueller to go beyond Russia in the investigation. I think it should. National security should not be at risk because of pride.
While I suspect Melania is not the devoted wife, I think Russia has a lot more on Trump.
At first I didn’t think Melania would cheat on Drumpf or he’d divorce her, but then maybe yes, she did, he knew about it, but a public divorce would have not looked good while running for the office.
However, I am convinced that the dirt on Drumpf is on Drumf, and it’s beyond belief.
Uh-huh
I’m tired of people labeling those goons as operating the “New York” way. Sorry that’s an insult to New Yorkers. We’ve had presidents who hailed from New York – FDR is one. They don’t act like these lesser players of this clown show.
They are wanna be Sopranos. I’d bet they would even screw up a hit. They are incompetent. I’m just sorry they are taking the country with them.
Btw, orangino fired priebus because he wouldn’t fight back against Scary Mooch. Wtf it really is a cage match in the WH!
Excellent comment and I agree whole heartedly. Plus, the Sopranos were from Jersey LOL 😂
I’d rather watch them all mud-wrestle, in thongs.
Try as I may, I always end up flubbing this guys name and end up calling him Prince Reba. Someone phone Freud so I can get down to the bottom of my issue.
Barbara Lee tweeted that John Kelly was the wrong person for the job and that he was an extremist, first The King of Lies and Fake News had the Russian bots attack her and now he has Jeanine Pero attacking her. This needs to stop. Our president is a bully.
