Sean Spicer is meeting with network news divisions for a possible post-Bigly job

Now that we’re living in The Mooch Era, it might be easy for some people to look back on The Spicey Months as “the good old days.” Honestly, when I watch one of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ briefings for a few minutes, I do sort of miss Sean Spicer too. But then I remember this:
And I remember all of this too:
Spicey was a mess. Let’s not pretend otherwise. He was terrible at his job. He was a terrible spokesperson. He was easily flummoxed and he was a walking gaffe machine. So, obviously, now that he’s no longer press secretary, he’s “taking meetings” with networks and cable news outlets. Plus, he might go on Dancing with the Stars too, I guess.
While Reince Priebus became the latest head to roll at the White House, former press secretary Sean Spicer has been taking meetings with all the major TV and news networks. Spicey met with David Rhodes at CBS this past week, and sat down with a “whole slew” of people at NBC, including President of NBC News Noah Oppenheim. We’re told he also met with Fox News about a role on the network, as well as ABC News chiefs, where we reported he was offered the “yuuge” chance to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”
A TV insider said, “Spicer has met with everyone except CNN — for obvious reasons. Everybody wants to get the first interview with him, he’s a huge booking right now — but Sean’s got his own agenda and he’s first looking for a big TV job.”
We’re also told that Spicer is also being courted by top Hollywood agencies CAA, WME and UTA, and has already met with a series of agents about TV appearances, a possible book deal and lucrative speaking appearances. Plus, Spicer was interviewed by author and MSNBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin Wednesday at the restaurant Marta on East 29th Street in Manhattan. A source tells us: “They took the private dining room to be out of sight and were served by a manager to keep things low-key. Halperin is doing a book on the first 45 days of the administration.”
Another source adds that Spicer and Halperin “go back a long way,” and that the former press secretary also sought career and book-publishing advice from the seasoned reporter and editor. Halperin co-authored “Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime,” which was made into the acclaimed HBO movie. Spicer — who this past week told White House reporters that nothing was confirmed and, of the meetings, “This is the phase where you just say ‘hi’ to everybody” — declined to comment further.
This makes me sick to my stomach a little bit, that all of these news organizations think that Spicey is a big “get,” and that he might actually get some lucrative talking head position somewhere. I mean, granted, I thought Fox News would be interested in him. But NBC? ABC? CBS? Ugh. If I worked for CBS News or ABC News or NBC News, I would be throwing a major hissy fit about just the idea of Spicey being propped up by a news division. Network news divisions: respect yourselves. Please. Spicey is not a journalist! He spent six months lying to journalists! If you want to see Spicey get paid to blather on and on about Trump or whatever, just let Fox News pay for it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
If I’m reading between the lines correctly, it seems as if Spicy is trying to finagle a job in exchange for an interview. We’ll see how that works out. I’m guessing he’s saving the real dirt for Halperin, whose book on 2008 was epic. In any case he won’t be the first unqualified person to get a TV news job, nor will he be the last.
As bad as Spicy was, I don’t think he’s quite the craven a^&hole that the Mooch seems to be. I’m not defending him, just throwing out observations.
ehh – he doubled down on using language straight out of the holocaust denier’s handbook. i don’t think sean spicer is antisemitic but i do think he was BEYOND WILLING to sell his soul and decency to stand on a podium and repeat talking points fed to him from steve bannon – an actual white supremacist. i think spicer is much more craven because shed his ideals (and sold out his own part) for a taste of power and stuck with it despite being brutally humiliated by his boss and the country. the sad part is that he didn’t quit because he found a conscience, he quit because he didn’t get the job he wanted.
Very good points. I guess I was thinking that as much as Spicer sold his soul at least he had one, unlike Scaramucci, to potentially reclaim. But I don’t disagree at all that he was despicable.
I wonder if those negotiations include an office fridge as an iron-clad requirement on Spicey’s part.
Lulu, I love you.
Please Dog let Spicey be the canary that sings all of the tunes.
No respectable news outlet should be interested in him but we are in the Trump era where Lewandawski got a legit job with CNN. Sad!
We need to stop pretending that these news orgs have any moral compass. Just think back to the softball coverage trump got during the election cycle.
And NBC hired Megan Kelly. Enough said
Right? They are corporations who, at the end of the day, answer to their shareholders. They will sell whatever people will buy.
This used to be one of the things about the BBC that was (is?) above reproach – not for profit, no shareholders, no agenda.
Is the Gong Show coming back? Spicey gonna MC it?
Otherwise, let him write a book.
