Princess Charlene in a Versace jumpsuit at Monaco gala: stunning or disappointing?

Princess Charlene always looks like she’s being photographed by her hostage takers for some kind of ransom video. This look is so much a part of her public image now, and I sort of suspect it’s just her resting expression at this point. Like, some of us (*raises hand*) have resting bitchface. Charlene has Resting Hostage Face (RHF). She always looks like she’s being led somewhere against her will, and like she’s about to cry.
I was just reminded of that when I looked through these photos from this weekend’s Red Cross Ball, an annual (or, like, tri-annual) gala in Monaco. His Serene Highness Prince Albert attended the gala with his wife, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene. Charlene wore a rather badass Atelier Versace JUMPSUIT for the gala. I love this. I love that she didn’t wear a gown. I love the jumpsuit entirely. I do not love how Charlene’s Resting Hostage Face kind of ruins the look. She should have been going for an expression of fierce/IDGAF/serene.
While I used to say that Charlene was always looking to escape from Albert’s Insemination Dungeon, it really does seem like Charlene has chilled out a lot since becoming a mom. I think part of that is that she’s mostly living separately from Albert these days – he spends the week at the Prince’s Palace (the official residence of the sovereign in Monte Carlo) while she raises the kids (Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle) at one of their other homes. That being said, she steps out in Monaco often enough.
Also: I kind of hate her hair this short. I feel like she needs to be shaggier on top. Right now she’s attempting Brigitte Nielson Realness, but her Resting Hostage Face is f–king it up.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Meh, I feel this ‘hostage’ narrative has now gotten to the point where we (bloggers, readers) on various gossip sites are projecting this on her…and I feel like it demeans/discounts the many thousands of women who ARE actually held in relationships agaisnt their will. It was funny at first, but I think we’ve taken this narrative too far now.
Love the jumpsuit, hate the hair.
I dont follow royals so maybe you know something I dont but isnt she basically an emotional hostage? Last I followed her, she was attempting to get out of marrying this dodgy prince who as I recall has baby mamas all over the place (also wasnt there an overlap between a baby mama and this relationship?). Anyway, if woman appears to have attempted escape, returned with a reportedly medically sedated demeanor and barely five years married now raises the children in a residence away from dodgy prince but appears with him occassionally looking this unhappy, the term “hostage” seems about right. “Wife” really doesn’t sit well with me from what I have read.
Truthfully, I don’t know too many details – just using the term hostage so flippantly and as if it’s a bit of a joke (and that’s how I read it, and have read it here and on other sites) makes me uncomfortable.
From what I do know – which is not very much – this is a marriage of convenience/for money. To me, she doesn’t appear to be a ‘hostage’ (I may be wrong, but I sure as F hope I am not, because no one deserves that), and I feel like this narrative has been imposed on her, and that feels a bit shitty.
We shouldn’t really be going around joking about people being held hostage and analyzing their expressions in the same breath as discussing outfits, y’know? That was the point of my post – and I understand that it comes off as somewhat sanctimonious, (for which I apologise), but I can’t quite articulate it any differently.
She has such broad shoulders, and she displays it in a jumpsuit that further emphasises them. That’s so cool!
Her shoulders look wider than her husbands.
I think she has a great looking body. Strong and feminine.
+1 .
She has a great athletic body. Swimmers’s shoulders yes, but somehow her height and proportion balances out what could be problematic on a shorter woman with narrower hips, IMO.
Love, love her outfit. Very modern. And her pixie cut goes with the fashion forward look.
I don’t hate this jump suit. But, if you are going to do a sparkly jumpsuit, you might as well go all in and have the beading done from top to bottom. This jumpsuit looks unfinished. At least it fits well on her.
I also don’t like the length. Just a tad too long. A bit of hemming and it would have been magic
I see what you mean and agree with you. Maybe an half an inch off the bottom.
i would love it if the metallic stop at the waist and the pants are sheer flow. the bustier is too rigid and too lateral for her square shoulders.
Her shoulders are quite broad in relation to her hips. That fabric would have made a wonderful billowy gown. I have never seen a jumpsuit quite like it so I love it. The design of the bodice on the back is gorgeous.
Glamorous and badass. I love it. A ball-jumpsuit, hell yes!
+1
Albert’s not much to look at, is he?
We can’t all be beautiful and beautiful doesn’t always go with a nice personality!
THIS. I was just about to comment that her face always looks like she’s chanting “Look normal, look normal, look happy, look happy” in her head. It makes me sad. I mean, it is possible that her face just looks that way, but I think about how much crazy stuff was purported to have happened before they got married and I’m not sure.
Amazing! Love the pantsuit, she has the body and shoulders for it!
She always looks sad & medicated (not in a good way) to me. He’s repulsive.
He has the tiniest hands….. Well, maybe second tiniest, but still
I think this look is killer!
Why are royalty serene? Why are they high(ness) and not top(ness)?
