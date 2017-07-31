Ireland Baldwin on her mom, Kim Basinger: ‘no idea how people are born this beautiful’

Ireland Baldwin is a lovely girl. I mean, when your parents are Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin (say what you want about him now, but back in the day he was a stone cold hottie), you’re kind of blessed genetically. The 21-year-old shared a candid picture of her mom to Instagram on Friday, with the caption, “Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful.” Kim is 63. Yes, she’s had some work done, but she looks amazing, if you ask me.

rare moment alert 🚨 Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful?¿?¿¿??

Ireland and Kim are serving as brand ambassadors for a new hair care line from celebrity hairdresser Mitch Stone, who just happens to be Kim’s latest beau. The pair traveled to QVC’s Philadelphia studios last week to do a little shilling. It sure looks like they had fun, if this goofy Instagram video is any indication.

dweebs mcgeebs over there

Ireland, who recently landed her first campaign with Guess, shared some of her mom’s beauty tips with PEOPLE Magazine. Apparently, good genes just isn’t enough to be a gorgeous model.

“My mom has taught me about prep, and how to make your skin and your body look good,” Baldwin told PEOPLE. “For me, my mom taught me to drink cranberry juice with no sugar – the pure kind from a Whole Foods or health food store. Cranberry juice and dandelion tea! You make the dandelion tea, let it brew and then pour them together over ice and drink that. I get really bloated. Like, I literally just breathe air, or chew gum, or eat one french fry and I’m huge. So, it helps with bloat. It helps with everything – it’s the best thing in the world! I’m not even kidding. It will change your life.”

Cranberry juice and dandelion tea, huh? I guess it’s worth a shot. Maybe I should also stop my seemingly once a week wing eating contests with my boyfriend (we’re tied at 1-1.) But, it’s nice to see Kim out and about. I’m an unapologetic fan of My Stepmother is an Alien and Blind Date, and I hope Kim will soon star in a movie I would actually pay money to see, unlike her last movie, 50 Shades Darker. You’re better than that, Kim.

  1. Fiorucci says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:20 am

    It’s a product for getting rid of UTI. I don’t have a uti but I got some because it was half off in my grocers health section and i was curious. Heard about it on mom blogs as some people give it to their kids for UTI as well. I mix it with club soda for an unsweetened drink. Without soda it would be hard to swallow. The one I got has dandelion, “marshmallow?” And more things with the cranberry juice.

  2. Nancy says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:24 am

    From what I understand, Kim had all sorts of phobias and troubles in her life, but nobody can doubt her beauty. If you do, watch 9-1/2 weeks. Even Mickey Rourke was good looking in that movie!

  3. Naddie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I don’t even know why I start reading rich people talking about their eating habbits and keep on. In my defense, I can say the title doesn’t hint anything about it.

  4. Alix says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I think Kim looks waxen and way over-tweaked.

  5. Sami says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:38 am

    She has always had “waxen” skin. Extremely flawless and always somewhat dewy. It was either God given or she had work done before she got to Hollywood. I’m sure she has had tweeks since to iron out creases but I really think that smooth as wax effect is naturally her.

  6. Barrett says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:00 am

    She has had work (a bit tight) but I always remember even back in the day she seems like a hermit who shuns the sun. Really big hats and sunglasses and big clothes. She probably would look better than most at her age even w/o the work due her skincare.

  7. BlueSky says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I’m with you, Corey. I remember Alec Baldwin in “The Hunt for Red October” and “Beetlejuice” he really was a hottie back in the day!

  8. Sarah says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Did anyone else see her in Fifty Shades Darker?

  9. JC says:
    July 31, 2017 at 8:44 am

    She was in Nadine in the late 80s with Jeff Bridges. They were both so young and adorable.

