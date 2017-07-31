“The teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’ is here” links
  • July 31, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! I literally said “sure Jan” after I watched this. Seriously. [Pajiba]
Literally any excuse to look at photos of Matt Bomer! [Go Fug Yourself]
I can’t do beauty treatments during Game of Thrones. [LaineyGossip]
Amber Rose is still apologizing to Philadelphia. [Dlisted]
But really, is Outback Steakhouse part of the Illuminati? [Jezebel]
Britney Spears is still with that guy, just FYI. [Wonderwall]
Iggy Azalea is still Iggy Azaleaing. [OMG Blog]
Kelly Clarkson looked completely normal at Disneyland. [Celebslam]
George Clooney is going to sue that French tabloid. [The Blemish]
I would not wear a glittery “bitch” hat. [Reality Tea]
Some of these tweets are pretty funny! [Buzzfeed]
Actor & playwright Sam Shepard has passed away at the age of 73. That’s so sad. [Broadway World]

Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren speak at day 1 of the 2017 Politicon: The Unconventional Convention

 

55 Responses to ““The teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’ is here” links”

  1. TheBee's says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    ummm….Okay!

    Reply
  2. Jeesie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Look’s great! Aronofsky always does the horror elements in his films so well, so I’m really excited for this. Happy to see a teaser trailer that actually teases something too, most these days give away the entire plot in 30 seconds.

    RIP Sam Shepard :(

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    ALERT!! @third ginger. HBO is developing a Montgomery Clift bio-pic starring Matt Bomer! I’m already swooning.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    So sad about Sam Shepard. I was not aware he suffered from ALS. A very talented man.

    Reply
  5. Giggs says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Lol it always amazes me how little emotion Iggy displays in her face ESP when singing an upbeat song..! The Botox is strong in this one, but she just looks bored as helllll. (Her work has settled and looks great though).

    Reply
  6. L says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I thought it was actress Annette O’Toole. Wow. Anyway R.I.P. Sam Shepard.

    Reply
  7. isabelle says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Like Darren’s movies but WTF did I just watch?

    Reply
  8. rachel says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I’m actually quiet excited to see Jennifer in something that’s not oscar bait, it looks like a full blown horror movie. Also if the movie is what I think it is, it does not scream Oscar nominations. I could be wrong of course.

    Reply
  9. Skylark says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    RIP to the sublimely talented Sam Shepard. The last thing I saw him in was Bloodline and he was as compellingly vital and spare as ever.

    He leaves a powerful and beautiful legacy and a genuine no-bullshit gap in a shallow and increasingly self-serving industry.

    Reply
  10. Dumbledork says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    He was great in Bloodline. Great series. RIP.

    Reply
  11. Angie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Jen looks more like Bella Hadid in that photo right?

    Reply
  12. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    So is Jennifer Lawrence playing an older character again??? I don’t mean she has to act in American Pie XV but is tiresome to see her acting like somebody way older than she really is.

    Reply
    • SJ says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Yeah, and apparently Javier B (who’s in his late 40s, IIRC) is her husband.

      Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      She hasn’t played many older characters.

      In Hunger Games she was playing younger than her age, in X-Men she played her age or thereabouts. In SLP her character was adjusted to be her own age. In Hustle, again, her character was adjusted from the source material and she was actually playing a little younger than her age (btw, these adjustments meant Amy Adams got the lead role that was originally meant to go to someone 15 years younger). In Joy she played a character through her late teens to mid-30′s (which is nothing for a biopic, loads of young male actors have taken roles that span 50 years). The main part of the film had her playing within a couple of years if her age (Joy was a young mother). In Passengers she played around about her own age, same goes with this. In Red Sparrow she may be playing younger for a bit, then mostly around her age. If Bad Blood goes ahead she’ll be playing younger than her age for much of it.

      The only film where she should have been a bit older was Serena, but that was the least of that film’s problems.

      Reply
      • LA Elle says:
        July 31, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        I know her role in SLP was adjusted, but it didn’t work. She came across as a whiny emo teen rather than a woman who had been pushed around by life. To me, the entire movie didn’t work because of her casting. Personally, I would have loved someone like Marissa Tomei in that role.

      • Jeesie says:
        July 31, 2017 at 6:39 pm

        I know it didn’t work for a lot of people. For me it really did, maybe because I know a lot of very young widows, and was one myself.

        I thought she did a great job of playing someone who didn’t really know who she was yet and was fighting against being defined as the ‘wife of’ and ‘widow of’, whilst also grieving and self-destructing. To me it all rang true. I do get why a lot of people weren’t feeling it though.

      • LA Elle says:
        July 31, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        Jessie, I’m sorry you went through that. I only know women who have lost husbands at older ages, and even then, the onus society puts on them is awful. I can’t imagine going through that in your 20s.

        (And honestly? A movie about a very young widow trying to figure out her life would be interesting, and I likely would have enjoyed it way more than SLP.)

        For me, SLP the book is more about two people at similar places in life who have both screwed up and connect. The 17-year age gap in the film made it into a different story and felt a bit like every guy’s fantasy: I can screw up and still get a hot, young thing! For me, that’s not what the Silver Linings Playbook was supposed to be about, and casting someone so young only reinforced Hollywood’s ageism and lost a big chunk of the book’s underlying message and themes.

      • K says:
        July 31, 2017 at 7:37 pm

        I’m really sorry for your loss, Jessie. What you say is very thoughtprovoking – being forced into a straitjacket of expectation that young, while grieving, has to be hellish.

        For me that movie would have worked better if they’d cast a male actor of similar age, instead of Cooper. Or an older actress in Lawrence’s role, of course. I agree the age gap altered the meaning, and in ways that didn’t serve it.

  13. brooksie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    OMG “The Mooch” is already out!

    Reply
  14. InVain says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    HAHAHA! The MOOCH just resigned as Comms Director.

    Reply
  15. manta says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I just thought someone found a vintage Annette O’Toole picture and randomly put it out there.

    Reply
  16. manta says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    RIP Sam Shepard. The Right Stuff is one of my fave. Young Ed Harris, Sam Shepard and Scott Glenn always do it for me.

    Reply
  17. Kylie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Not paying to see a movie and support people to cast a 25 yo with yet another middle aged man in his 40s. Pass.

    It looks better than half the movies coming out at the moment. Not supporting the age gap though. I’m so sick of hollywood doing this to women and making us disposable after a certain age. I wish more people would boycott movies for this reason. If more women stood up to this there would be less ageism towards women as a whole.

    Reply
    • Cami says:
      July 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      It’s not about age. In interview he stated he cast javier bardem because he needed an actor that would be able to convincingly intimidate jennifer character and the audience believe it. Javier has that menacing presence.

      Reply
    • LA Elle says:
      July 31, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Kylie: I’m with you. I don’t buy the reasons for the casting either. Javier’s a fantastic actor but between his age and ethnicity, there’s something bothersome about a much older “Hispanic” actor intimidating poor, blonde, young Jennifer.*

      There are exceptions – Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore are one of my all-time favorite on screen couples, and on Friends, Richard was the “best” of Monica’s boyfriends. But overall, give me age-appropriate casting.

      * I know he’s Spanish and some people consider Hispanic to now refer to Latin America, but my point is more about how it comes across onscreen.

      Reply
  18. kay says:
    July 31, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    R.i.p sam…
    D.i.b.f (down in burning flames) to mooch…

    Am I the only one surprised that clooney is suing over those pics?

    Reply

