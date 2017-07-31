“The teaser trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’ is here” links

Here’s the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! I literally said “sure Jan” after I watched this. Seriously. [Pajiba]
Literally any excuse to look at photos of Matt Bomer! [Go Fug Yourself]
I can’t do beauty treatments during Game of Thrones. [LaineyGossip]
Amber Rose is still apologizing to Philadelphia. [Dlisted]
But really, is Outback Steakhouse part of the Illuminati? [Jezebel]
Britney Spears is still with that guy, just FYI. [Wonderwall]
Iggy Azalea is still Iggy Azaleaing. [OMG Blog]
Kelly Clarkson looked completely normal at Disneyland. [Celebslam]
George Clooney is going to sue that French tabloid. [The Blemish]
I would not wear a glittery “bitch” hat. [Reality Tea]
Some of these tweets are pretty funny! [Buzzfeed]
Actor & playwright Sam Shepard has passed away at the age of 73. That’s so sad. [Broadway World]
ummm….Okay!
Ha! That was my exact reaction too! Umm okay?
okay this was my reaction too. Along with an eye roll
Looked kind of awful. So, boyfriend put you in his latest effort? Or did you meet on set? JL
Right? Like, what was that supposed to mean?
For a movie that’s apparently coming out in about a month, not much is being shown.
The conspirator in me wonders if that’s a sign that it’s not that good.
It’s definitely not good. The studio moved it up from its October release last week. To a month that is known to be a dump month.
It’s going to be in theaters and out pretty quick
Actually mother! been selected for competition in Venice, and is going to Toronto – where the festival director singled it out as being particularly good. So it’s likely to be a critical hit, but probably not mainstream stuff.
I’m laughing at “Sure Jan.”
Look’s great! Aronofsky always does the horror elements in his films so well, so I’m really excited for this. Happy to see a teaser trailer that actually teases something too, most these days give away the entire plot in 30 seconds.
RIP Sam Shepard
I agree. I was hooked by the trailer.
I am so excited about this! Such a great cast, can’t wait to see Ed Harris. Say what you want about Jennifer Lawrence being over-rated or over-exposed, but I rewatched Winters Bone last week and damn she’s so good.
ALERT!! @third ginger. HBO is developing a Montgomery Clift bio-pic starring Matt Bomer! I’m already swooning.
OMG! I always thought Monty Clift was so handsome. I just watched The Heiress and he was excellent in it. Great casting choice with Matt Bomer too. Can’t wait!
Really? Sounds like terrible casting. Monty had an intensity about him, and a deep inner sadness that shone in his eyes. Bomer doesn’t have that type of energy and I don’t believe for one second he has the chops to fake it.
Nyawira, you nailed it. Clift was not just beautiful, but an actor Who changed thé craft. Frankly, a nightmare to cast.
Thanks, Jerusha. My love for Monty knows no bounds!! My students still swoon when I show THE HEIRESS.
matt bomer…happy sigh
So sad about Sam Shepard. I was not aware he suffered from ALS. A very talented man.
Yes. Terrible news. My husband and I were just talking about his passing. Fine actor and terrific playwright.
I didn’t know either. ALS is a scourge.
Lol it always amazes me how little emotion Iggy displays in her face ESP when singing an upbeat song..! The Botox is strong in this one, but she just looks bored as helllll. (Her work has settled and looks great though).
I thought it was actress Annette O’Toole. Wow. Anyway R.I.P. Sam Shepard.
YES that poster looks exactly like her!
Like Darren’s movies but WTF did I just watch?
I’m actually quiet excited to see Jennifer in something that’s not oscar bait, it looks like a full blown horror movie. Also if the movie is what I think it is, it does not scream Oscar nominations. I could be wrong of course.
RIP to the sublimely talented Sam Shepard. The last thing I saw him in was Bloodline and he was as compellingly vital and spare as ever.
He leaves a powerful and beautiful legacy and a genuine no-bullshit gap in a shallow and increasingly self-serving industry.
He was great in Bloodline. Great series. RIP.
Jen looks more like Bella Hadid in that photo right?
Holy 3 eyed crow! *that* is what was niggling at me.
Straight up, sis.
Wow.
So is Jennifer Lawrence playing an older character again??? I don’t mean she has to act in American Pie XV but is tiresome to see her acting like somebody way older than she really is.
Yeah, and apparently Javier B (who’s in his late 40s, IIRC) is her husband.
She hasn’t played many older characters.
In Hunger Games she was playing younger than her age, in X-Men she played her age or thereabouts. In SLP her character was adjusted to be her own age. In Hustle, again, her character was adjusted from the source material and she was actually playing a little younger than her age (btw, these adjustments meant Amy Adams got the lead role that was originally meant to go to someone 15 years younger). In Joy she played a character through her late teens to mid-30′s (which is nothing for a biopic, loads of young male actors have taken roles that span 50 years). The main part of the film had her playing within a couple of years if her age (Joy was a young mother). In Passengers she played around about her own age, same goes with this. In Red Sparrow she may be playing younger for a bit, then mostly around her age. If Bad Blood goes ahead she’ll be playing younger than her age for much of it.
The only film where she should have been a bit older was Serena, but that was the least of that film’s problems.
I know her role in SLP was adjusted, but it didn’t work. She came across as a whiny emo teen rather than a woman who had been pushed around by life. To me, the entire movie didn’t work because of her casting. Personally, I would have loved someone like Marissa Tomei in that role.
I know it didn’t work for a lot of people. For me it really did, maybe because I know a lot of very young widows, and was one myself.
I thought she did a great job of playing someone who didn’t really know who she was yet and was fighting against being defined as the ‘wife of’ and ‘widow of’, whilst also grieving and self-destructing. To me it all rang true. I do get why a lot of people weren’t feeling it though.
Jessie, I’m sorry you went through that. I only know women who have lost husbands at older ages, and even then, the onus society puts on them is awful. I can’t imagine going through that in your 20s.
(And honestly? A movie about a very young widow trying to figure out her life would be interesting, and I likely would have enjoyed it way more than SLP.)
For me, SLP the book is more about two people at similar places in life who have both screwed up and connect. The 17-year age gap in the film made it into a different story and felt a bit like every guy’s fantasy: I can screw up and still get a hot, young thing! For me, that’s not what the Silver Linings Playbook was supposed to be about, and casting someone so young only reinforced Hollywood’s ageism and lost a big chunk of the book’s underlying message and themes.
I’m really sorry for your loss, Jessie. What you say is very thoughtprovoking – being forced into a straitjacket of expectation that young, while grieving, has to be hellish.
For me that movie would have worked better if they’d cast a male actor of similar age, instead of Cooper. Or an older actress in Lawrence’s role, of course. I agree the age gap altered the meaning, and in ways that didn’t serve it.
OMG “The Mooch” is already out!
Didn’t see before I posted. I honestly laughed out loud when I heard.
Hope his wife still plans to divorce!
WHAT????????????????????
Even I didn’t expect him to be out this quick.
OMG wow! In a New York Minute, huh
I AM LAUGHING but almost sad because he was a good ‘absurdity’ highlight.
Like I was always wondering who would play him in the future movie but now that probably won’t even warrant a part for an actor. Darn.
I just came across an image of the poster for “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” with his face superimposed on Matthew McConaughey’s body haha
Twitter is having a ball with it. I posted a couple of good ones on the trump thread.
My favorite tweet so far: Between being canned this week & his wife filing for divorce last week, #Scaramucci is one dead dog away from becoming a country music song.
On a serious note: If he did break federal law, bets on getting a reduced sentence to squeal on Trump?
I guess his vulgar language was too much.
LOL
HAHAHA! The MOOCH just resigned as Comms Director.
I just thought someone found a vintage Annette O’Toole picture and randomly put it out there.
RIP Sam Shepard. The Right Stuff is one of my fave. Young Ed Harris, Sam Shepard and Scott Glenn always do it for me.
Cosign on Scott and Sam
Not paying to see a movie and support people to cast a 25 yo with yet another middle aged man in his 40s. Pass.
It looks better than half the movies coming out at the moment. Not supporting the age gap though. I’m so sick of hollywood doing this to women and making us disposable after a certain age. I wish more people would boycott movies for this reason. If more women stood up to this there would be less ageism towards women as a whole.
It’s not about age. In interview he stated he cast javier bardem because he needed an actor that would be able to convincingly intimidate jennifer character and the audience believe it. Javier has that menacing presence.
Kylie: I’m with you. I don’t buy the reasons for the casting either. Javier’s a fantastic actor but between his age and ethnicity, there’s something bothersome about a much older “Hispanic” actor intimidating poor, blonde, young Jennifer.*
There are exceptions – Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore are one of my all-time favorite on screen couples, and on Friends, Richard was the “best” of Monica’s boyfriends. But overall, give me age-appropriate casting.
* I know he’s Spanish and some people consider Hispanic to now refer to Latin America, but my point is more about how it comes across onscreen.
R.i.p sam…
D.i.b.f (down in burning flames) to mooch…
Am I the only one surprised that clooney is suing over those pics?
