Anthony Scaramucci was fired after ten days as White House Comm. Director

Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is done. He is no longer the White House Communications Director, even though I’m not 100% sure he was actually IN that position. Like, I think he was just testing things out and it all went sideways in literally a matter of hours. To recap, the Mooch was announced as the new Comm Director two Fridays ago. Sean Spicer promptly quit, and the Mooch did a hilariously awful and sleazy press briefing that same day. He spent all of last week gunning for Reince Priebus, which culminated in one of the most breathtaking pieces of on-the-record journalism of all time. The New Yorker interview was gloriously obscene and the Mooch still had a job. Then, over the weekend, we learned that the Mooch had abandoned his nine-months pregnant wife for Donald Trump, and his wife had filed for divorce.
My personal theory is that the Mooch was sh-tcanned because he was getting more attention than Donald Trump and if there’s a cardinal rule of the Bigly White House, it’s that no one can make a bigger ass out of themselves than Donald Trump. The official line is that the new WH chief of staff John Kelly wanted a “clean slate” and wanted to bring in some, you know, competent and sane people, perhaps. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said in Monday’s briefing that Trump was mad about the Mooch’s New Yorker interview. Yeah, so mad that Bigly didn’t fire him for more than 72 hours. SO MAD! There’s also a theory that the Mooch was always meant to be disposable, like his kamikaze mission was merely to show up, take out Priebus and leave. That theory sounds nice until you realize that none of these people can think two steps ahead, so probably not.
While many are celebrating, I am not. It’s not that I liked the Mooch, I just thought he brought some levity to the situation. I’d rather deal with the Mooch’s blatant insanity and coke-rages as opposed to whatever Mike Pence is up to these days (“Mother?” Pence just called out). So, here, take away all of my mooch-y fun. Enjoy this, The Last Day of Mooch.
If you bought milk on the day Scaramucci was hired, it is still fresh. #Scaramucci
— Throwaway Mind (@MindThrowaway) July 31, 2017
Let he who hasn't started a new job, divorced, cussed out his coworkers on tv and gotten fired in 10 days throw the first stone. #Scaramucci
— Chris Magill (@cmagill) July 31, 2017
The Mooch is like Faust, if Faust made his bargain on live television and then immediately slipped on a banana peel and died.
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 31, 2017
The Mooch calling his wife tonight like pic.twitter.com/czh1fut6AS
— Rod (@rodimusprime) July 31, 2017
I love the internet #Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/IFOHtpF9s7
— SammiE (@Toda_tica) July 31, 2017
As #Scaramucci was escorted from the White House, it was almost as if the bushes were laughing at him… pic.twitter.com/6aR5HWDJzX
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) July 31, 2017
"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves." pic.twitter.com/xpzFzcYOu8
— Ira Madison III (@ira) July 31, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Basically the WH is the new set of Celebrity Apprentice.
Place your bets on who’s out in the next episode. I see a pink slip in Sarah Hackabee Sanders near future. I see your recent wardrobe change Sarah but all the pastel knee length dresses in the world will not save you girl.
My money is on Kellyanne Conway being the next one to go. She is not as high profile as she used to be. I see her resigning before being fired
Considering the way trump treats women according to looks, I am very surprised SHS is still employed by the WH. I can only assume that her amazing ability to shovel bullshit with a straight face has kept her in her present position.
Kelly Anne and sas don’t do enough to distract from ‘trump being trump’. It’s basically whoever starts to get a lot of media attention next. There can only be one
I thought SHS’s position was in exchange for her father’s (Mike Huckabee) support in the campaign?
I heard KA Conway is being considered for WH Communications director position actually.
I have this feeling SHS will outlast them all – or at least, won’t be leaving unless it’s on her own terms.
I hope KAC is not appointed to comms director. Her dead eyes give me the creeps.
Communications Director is the new Defence Against the Dark Arts postition.
That’s what I was going to say. It really, truly is the Apprentice Presidency.
Either that, or we’re all in the sequel to the Truman Show and nobody has told us (because it’s method, you guys) .
I’m actually sad to see him go.
He was gloriously hilarious. I mean a skip and a hop from the sopranos…in his head.
Couldn’t they have waited until the end of the summer to fire the goodfella?
ETA: yes i know the presidency is serious business, real lives etc, BUT this moochfella was shaping up to be more entertaining than Tiddleswift 2016.
Did you see the Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis? Mr Sixer laughed so hard that he actually cried!
Yes i did. I couldn’t stop laughing. Best Newsnight episode since Paxo and his ‘did you threaten to fire him?’ X13 to Michael Howard newnight episode.
@LAK and @Sixer: do you have a link? I youtubed it but didn’t find anything.
@pumpkin. Here’s a link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqa4kykOsEk
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqa4kykOsEk
You can see her trying not to laugh if you FF to the last few minutes.
ETA – oops, typing as G was.
@TOG and @Sixer, thanks !!!
Didn’t connect the dots – I watched that interview live on BBC, but not from the beginning, so it’s great I can watch all of it now. It was hilarious, I watched it with my best friend and we had to hush each other because were laughing so hard we couldn’t hear what they were saying !!!!!!!
I will make a transcript of this interview unless I find it online. EM: “Are you here to stay?” UBER-MEGA LOL !
I had a girl crush on EM during that interview.
I’m bummed we won’t get to see more of Mario Cantone doing his pitch perfect impression. He could have had a gig on SNL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eT5SxRS6y_w
That interview was hilarious!
Exactly. New firing each week. Also he was fired BEFORE his official start date. So he actually was in the negatives amazing really.
He was fired before he finished his new hire forms (those are long and there’s a lot btw).
It would be the Apprentice presidency if Trump had the balls to actually fire someone. He had Kelly do the dirty work on Scaramucci.
No, I don’t think KC and SHS will leave any time soon. They are “positively” awful and smart and know *how* to “talk” and *when* to “talk”, unfortunately. Don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand either of them. The only hope is that they will have a nervous breakdown, and since they deal with the media so often it is up to journalists to challenge the h*ck out of them.
Oh, my. These comments ^^^ and Vvv. Gold. Pure, 24 carat gold. 👏👏👏
Enough people have been fired/resigned in this Trump administration to host a standalone episode of Dancing with the Stars.
The lurid, reality show shenanigans which have overtaken our White House are the result of a cast of characters who have zero understanding or experience regarding their roles; I would argue they don’t even understand what it means to be an American. What the public fails to realize is how dangerous this shitshow is WRT our national security. This outrageous display of incompetence and arrogance is no joke– it puts all Americans in an extremely dangerous position on the international stage.
Anthony to estranged wife: “Girl, you know I was just kidding right?”
I hope she hangs up and just gets on with her life. She’s better off without this loser.
I hope his wife still goes through with the divorce. I’m not cheering for the break-up of a family, but this dirtbag deserves to lose them. They’ll all be better off without him anyway.
They have been separated for months. I don’t see a path towards reconciliation.
I’m with you. He showed his true colors during his whirlwind tenure with Trump. Hard to imagine she didn’t see him clearly before that but if I were her I’d stay firm on my plans to walk far away from him.
I hope she remembers Ivana Trump’s advice: “Don’t get mad. Get everything.” Wise words.
Do you really think he is going to beg his wife to take him back? The Mooch does not beg or kiss ass okay. He is a proud Italian who will not humble himself.
All ScaryMooch did was smooch Trumps orange ass. He was a YUGE ass kisser. The world laughed at his pathetic ass smooching
What? He’s Italian? I hadn’t heard.
She probably told him ” You know what you said about Steve Bannon? Why don’t you go on and do it to yourself. Btw the way I hate you. Have a great day!”
The mooch, the mooch, the mooch is on fire
The mooch, the mooch, the mooch is on fire
We don’t need no water let the motherf-cker burn
Burn motherf-cker burn.
My cat Moochie is extremely relieved because she was looking at a nasty court battle over the rights to the nickname “The Mooch.”
Aw, lol.
My apricot poodle Moochie yelled, “Bye, Sucka!”
The Mooch is MOOT!
So basically, he divested himself from his hedge fund, his wife, his family, and now, is out on his ass…alone…. SAD…YUGELY SAD… yeah, not! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA! Ain’t Karma lovely?
Hahahahahaa. The Deplorables think this was Trump playing chess at master level. That he wanted to get revenge on The Mooch for slamming him during the elections and also wanted to force Spicey out and flush out the leaker (Preibus supposedly), so he used Scaramucci. And then humiliated him. It was all part of Trump’s master plan y’all. No chaos here.
That is a very good point. That sounds like something Orange Mango Satan would do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Dumbass-in-Chief is capable of long range plotting. He’s an out of control, narcissistic rage monster who reacts on impulse. And the Deplorables have low cognitive ability, so naturally they praise their God. They can all go to hell.
Agreed. The only thing drumpf can do at ‘master level’ is be a jackass.
So he sold his business, divorced, missed the birth of his son and was hired/fired in ten days. That is a busy week and a half.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In all fairness, I bet his wife forbade him from being at their baby’s birth. I can’t blame her.
What in case the baby got one look at The Mooch and went, “nope I am not coming out and you can’t make me”
His karma must be so sh1thy, really. I mean, REALLY.
This whole mess was almost hilarious in the saddest of ways.
He was huge on “I want to stop the leaks!” Then actually kind of leaked info. Then got sacked. So congrats, Mooch, you stopped the leaks in like 10 days.
When he said “I want to kill the leakers ” and bitched and whined about leakers telling his private information, I had to laugh. His “private information ” was actually public information and his interview was on the record. The WH should make sure their workers know the definition of things like this
Oh my god, I know. It was so absolutely ridiculous. I’m a web developer in CANADA and I even knew that the information was public info. You would think these guys with their fancy jobs would have some basic understanding of the laws/practices in their own country.
A line from Hawaii Five-O : “Since you flew in yesterday, you’ve broken up a wedding, killed a man and tried to extort millions from your boss. Well, sounds like you’ve had a busy 24 hours in the Aloha State!”
I am 100% in agreement that Donald Trump fired the Mooch because he was stealing the spotlight from Donald Narcisso Trump. No one, absolutely no one is allowed to get more attention than Trump. Yesterday I stated that Mooch sold his soul to the Devil and he would pay dearly for it. Well, it took only one day for my prediction to become a reality. Mooch bet everything and lost everything. I can hardly think of anyone who would like to replace the Mooch and not risk the same fate.
On day two of Mooch’s employment I told my husband Mooch would gone within two weeks. I should have gone to Vegas and put money on it, I’d be strutting around in new Prada shoes now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pathetic.
I agree completely. Trump can’t handle anyone being treated like a bigger star than himself.
I find it so funny that they act like it is the messenger, not the message (aka trump) that is the problem. Go ahead and change staff all you like, the big orange problem is still going to be there.
The BBC news alert showed up on my screen and I genuinely snorted. The whole thing is still a dumpster fire of awfulness but I agree with Kaiser, this part was at least batshit in a funny way for a while.
I got an alert from Politico on my phone and I yelled “what?” Which startled my kids and cat. I then saw a tweet from a reporter at NPR that said basically everyone in the newsroom yelled out when they saw the alert, too. I’m sure that same scenario was playing out all over, lol.
I saw a video on Twitter of MSNBC announcing his firing and you could hear the laughter in the background. I can only imagine what the reaction was like without the cameras.
I don’t know why any of us are surprised though–this administration is so clearly out of control.
So I was wondering how this compared to Obama’s administration in terms of firing staff members and I found this old link while googling:
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/takes-fired-obama-administration/story?id=20684401
Had to laugh at this:
“Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor ”
“Pictures of White House chief speechwriter Jon Favreau and press aide Tommy Vietor playing shirtless beer pong were enough to garner headlines like “White House Gone Wild!” but not enough to get either of the two ejected from the West Wing. Nor was another photo of Favreau that surfaced in December 2008 of the speechwriter groping a life-size, cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton. Both aides, however, left the administration early in President Obama’s second term — several years after both incidents.”
LOL would love to hear the Pod Save guys talk about that!
@KJA. I’d love to be a fly on the wall in some print and tv newsrooms. THEY are US!!😂😂😂
Kitten, thanks for the link! I don’t remember Jofi Joseph, interesting tidbit. And lol at the Pod guys. I’d definitely love to hear more from them on their escapades. The article seems to imply they should have been fired for those things…but come on. Compared to Trump’s goons’ idiocy and treason, what they did was harmless and silly. And at the end of the day they were still high intelligent and competent. I’d guess that’s why they weren’t sh^tcanned.
@ Esmom-
I think I found the pic! LOL http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/washington/images/2008/12/06/favreaujonwashpost44.jpg
As you said, far from “scandalous”.
But you are absolutely right that this administration has re-defined the term “scandal”. I would imagine that Obama maybe took Favs and Tommy aside and gave them a talking-to then laughed about it later with Uncle Joe
Kitten, haha, I actually remember that now! And it showcases Fav’s buzzcut. He said in a pod that he’s embarrassed whenever he sees that photos with haircut, he doesn’t know why he did it, thought it would be low maintenance, lol. I think he looks good with the super short hair. I still wanna see the shirtless beer pong photos, I’m off to Google…
Dont insult dumpster fires, they actually serve a purpose. At least they burn the trash and provide warmth for the homeless. This WH defies analogy
You’re right Dem-dumpster fires, like most things, deserve better than being compared to them.
This is what happens when you get too full of yourself way too fast. He wasn’t as needed and important as his cocky ego thought.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! No wait, let me catch my breath…HAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!
Regardless of why he was canned – Kelly wanted a clean slate (believable) or 45 was mad that he was getting more press (even more believable) using his own shtick (being crass), it was sweet to see this slimeball get a bit of comeuppance after only 10 days. As someone on Twitter pointed out, he wasn’t even official until August 15th, so he actually had negative employment. I certainly hope someone was sensible enough to have him sign an ironclad NDA because he has the same Tony Soprano syndrome as his former boss and probably is looking to spill the beans to make himself look good.
I hope ignoring his wife and newborn son was worth it. Does this mean he WILL have to suck his own c*ck now?
Seriously though, as fun as this is, I’m not excited about an immigration hardliner being in control, either.
Federal employees don’t sign NDAs. The work is public record. Some things remain confidential but there are rules governing their disclosure.
He also didn’t want a salary so in essence he was fired from a job he didn’t start, he was volunteering for, and he’d been after for 6 months. Sheesh! I hope he has some real friends because I would be in a depression spiral.
And his wife filed for divorce, his son was born in his absence and the Harvard alumnus magazine listed him as dead….all in ten days. He is gonna need heavy duty Prozac here on out.
Yeah, this fast cycle gives me hope that more deplorable will be flushed out of the WH sooner rather than later. The cracks in this unstable administration seem to be getting bigger.
I sure hope the deplorables stay IN. The last thing we want is a functioning White House that actually gets shit done.
Besides, I need a new entertainment fix every day now, I am definetely hooked. After the IMPEACHMENTFEST™ends, I will need 6 months in rehab to adjust to normal life again. You know, calmly watching the news on television in the evening for the first time that day…
It seems like Scaramucci will be returning to the Import Export Bank, where he had been biding his time, waiting for a job to open up in the White House. He needs a job with the federal government to ensure he gets the capital gains tax break for selling his company, Skybridge Capital. If he leaves Washington without a job, he loses millions (likely more than any medical costs incurred by transgender individuals serving in the military). Trump is still looking out for him, and we’re paying for it.
John Kelly to Mooch: “Hand ME the keys, you f-cking coc-sucker.”– ten cyberpoints if you guess my reference.
Bigly to Mooch: “If you’re having girl problems, I feel bad for you son… I got 99 problems and Ivanka ain’t one”. – in reference to Ivanka urging Daddy to fire Mooch, which I totes believe did not happen.
Handmedakeysyouf*ckingcocksucka ..what da f***ck??
Usual Suspects.
Definitely Usual Suspects, but my jokes are attached to an underlying question: Who really fired Mooch. Heard he resigned, but that’s definitely false. So who did it? Who fired him? Was it Kelly, taking control? Ivanka/Melania, outraged over Mooch’s language? Or Bigly, because he thought Mooch was inappropriate? Or Bigly, cause he’s jealous? These are all postulated theories.
I don’t buy the Trump ladies being outraged, and Bigly definitely wasn’t offended by Mooch.
So, was it Kelly taking control, or jealous Bigly? which sounds more likely: Trump taking orders or being petty jealous?
Yeah, definitely jealous Bigly.
Kelly, imo. A career officer like him doesn’t abide loose cannons. trump was perfectly fine with scar’s mirroring behavior two days earlier.
A personal anecdote: I was in my father’s base office one afternoon, waiting for a ride home from the Post library. Dad was on the phone explaining to someone that, No, the star basketball player would not be playing in that night’s big game because of some infraction. Army bosses don’t mess around.
Melania is probably clueless about all of it and doesn’t care. She has had no problem with her husband’s bad language. As for Nagini, this was her guy, she knew what he was, and she has had no problems with offensive language. If they’re objecting now, it is all about brand.
It’s a combination of Bigly being jealous and Kelly taking control. Kelly is even ordering Nagini to report to him. We’ll see how long that lasts.
See now, I think Bigly just thinks he knows better… So I’m unconvinced Kelly could just wrest control. Plus, his WH has this history of dramatic distractions and Bugky likes these distractions.
Time will quickly tell if Kelly has had an influence. I tend to think it’s premature to assume Kelly is in charge. History has shown that everytime Trump has someone getting him “under control” it never turns out to be accurate.
Most likely is that Kelly demanded the firing and Trump went along cause he’d already used Mooch for firing Rancid Pubis and figured he might as well lean into the “fresh start” narrative. Cause it overshadows Bowder and the recent WaPo story.
LP, Yeah, I did a double take when I saw that all WH staff will be reporting to him. I seriously wonder how that will work out.
@Esmom, I give it a week, two weeks tops. Nagini tweeted that she’ll be serving (yeah, right, serving!) ALONGSIDE him. That hardly sounds like she is agreeing to work under someone.
It was widely reported that Kelly canned him just before he was sworn in. According to CNN, Scaramucci was escorted from the White House.
Daughter Dearest said she looks forward to working ‘alongside’ Kelly. Good luck getting the family members to understand chain of command!
I think Trump feels that if Kelly gets things under control, it’s a victory over the GOP establishment like Reince, Paul Ryan and McConnell. THEY f’d up. If other cabinet members jump ship or are re-orged, as is rumoured, it’ll be explained as the Kelly axe, too.
I don’t believe Trump has the discipline to pull that off.
I think it was all Kelly because there’s now a grown-up in charge. I think he probably gave Trump a bag of Christmas lights and told him people were doubting his ability to untangle them. Trump will be preoccupied with that for at least a few days so things will be quiet. But eventually Trump will get bored and he can’t be supervised 24/7 so he’ll do something amazingly stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania clearly is a reluctant (drafted?) FLOTUS. If Ivanka would take over, she would be in the spotlight, get to wear new dresses all the time, hardly any criticism and zero jail time. Why doesn’t she switch careers? Oh… Right. Actual work. Every. Damn. Day. My mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad that SNL missed a chance. Maybe they can do a retrospective. But love the new time measure:
My bill is due in a scaramucci.
Only one scaramucci until vacation!
Can you do it in two scaramuccis? I can give you an extra half scaramucci if needed.
Three scaramuccis hath September, April, June, and November….
DEAD!!!
Yes — I, along with Mario Cantone, mourn all of the scathing SNL skits that could have been , , ,
I was so looking forward to Cantone as him.
Truly. I saw him on CNN the other morning and he said: “we can’t wait till October, who knows how long he’ll last?” I’m kind of hoping the Mooch gets some kind of media gig just to keep the entertainment going, but then I’m in Canada.
LMBAO!
I am going to do my best to get that to be a thing. THAT NEEDS TO BE A THING!
tony entered our lives to the sounds of Queen, it’s only fair he exits that way too.
http://twitter.com/mean_adam/status/892093844531150848
LOL**snort**LOL
Pefection!! *MIC DROP
I can’t see John Kelly staying long in that chaotic place. On one side you have trump, who is used to getting his own way, not listening to anyone and stubborn. Then on the other side you have General Kelly who is used to getting things done and people following orders, running a tight ship. The first clash between those two will be epic.
Given yesterday’s leak that Kelly was willing to resign in solidarity with Comey, I suspect Trump’s distrust of him is already brewing.
I heard about that. I can see trump throwing that in Kelly’s face and on Twitter when they have a falling out.
Read many opinions yesterday on how Kelly will not be able to control what Trump does. So there will be much conflict between the two.
I wonder if Kelly would allow Orangino to humiliate him like Spicey and Priebus did. Something tells me that Kelly would walk as soon as Orangino calls him in to kill a fly.
That’s what I thought about McMaster. HOW is this guy still here?
These tweets and the memes/comments above, honestly…howling!!!
The fact they’re adding to the humilation of a total and utter ahole make them so much better
The Mooch was Princess Nagini’s guy. Kelly tossed him out. Kelly then made it clear that Princess Nagini has to go through him now. She tweeted that she’s “serving alongside.” No, try “under” This is going to be a fascinating battle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also has a long history of ignoring advice from people hired specifically to give advice. He is convinced that he knows better than anybody else. Remember his claims that he knew more about defeating ISIS than the generals? He hardly knows which countries are involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last thing this admin needs is actual legitimacy, people getting things done.
We need turnover without better people filling the positions, if you get my meaning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly is on course to clash with Princess Nagini who says she follow orders but we all know that won’t last a week.
I don’t think even a general at the helm will mean this band of incompetents will suddenly start actually accomplishing anything.
All we have to do is praise Kelly to the skies, talk about how great he is, and soon he’ll be toast. trump can’t stand sharing credit.
My trump hating dad when he heard the news (which said Mooch resigned): “he musta wanted the free Tim to learn how to suck his own c-ck. He seemed pretty jealous of Bannon’s skills.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conspiracy time: I wonder if this whole gross spectacle was set up to cover up the Bill Browder testimony in front of the judiciary committee.
I cannot post the link in the comment cause I am afraid my comment and the link will go to the spam box of doom, so if anyone is interested in reading the full transcript, I believe that the Atlantic online magazine has it.
Browder, maybe.
But I think it was more likely to overshadow WaPo’s story last night that basically proves Bigly obstructed justice by dictating Junior’s false statements about the Natalia V “adoption” meeting.
Or the fact The Donald still HASNT signed the Russian sanctions bill!!!!
Interesting suggestion on CNN from a retired senior intelligence person that Putin has deliberately taken the so-called retaliatory action BEFORE the actual action of trump signing the bill. It seemed odd to me, but the possible explanation that it let trump off the hook to some extent was plausible. He still might be some use to them, even in doing absolutely nothing to take action to stop Russian hacking at the next election.
Aiobhan- Go ahead and post the link. That won’t get you in the spam box.
Here is the link:
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/07/bill-browders-testimony-to-the-senate-judiciary-committee/534864/
Not trying to hijack, AT, but is it this?
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/07/bill-browders-testimony-to-the-senate-judiciary-committee/534864/
Yep. That is it.
Firing him is an attempt to provide legitimacy to Kelly and the administration. Not buying it.
If I hear anyone say ‘pivot’, ‘reset’ or ‘presidential’, my head will explode. I’m talking to you Mika and Joe!
Or CNN and “double down” and “nothingburger.”
Also the healthcare ‘failure’, the Boy Scouts debacle, profane interview…So much to deflect away.
The good news is while we’re being entertained by the opening act, Mueller and company are diligently doing their job. I’m fine being distracted by the Trump circus, as long as I know there are people working to bring the whole family down. Or in prison, which is preferable.
I REALLY hope that Browder’s testimony convinces the GOP senators who have been looking the other way on the Russia issue, that this is a very serious matter. I hope they fully understand that one doesn’t need to be a clearly defined Russian government employee to be working on behalf of the Russian government. I hope they listened and learned a lot.
This may look like good news – finally someone is trying to restore some semblance of order in the WH. But so much in this administration is deeply dysfunctional onal – yet will not grab the headlines. For instance few people are aware that no instructions are passed on to US representatives in international institutions. Some of this is intentional- Trump does not believe in the IMF nor the World Bank, so US payments to these institutions have been either reduced or delayed (these bodies were set up at the initiative of the US after WW2 not for their decorative value but because they amplify US influence in global affairs- not because they diminish it. For someone who claims to make America great again, Trump is surprisingly ignorant of the channels and mechanisms on which such “greatness ” has been based for decades). Until recently the US representative in the IMF did not have a position on a new loan to Greece for instance. But some of it is just sheer incompetence. It is beyond imagination for instance that although the US announced several weeks ago that they would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, no instructions to that effect have been transmitted as of today to US officials, either in Bonn (to the CNUCC) or in the General Secretariat in New-York. Good for the environment- but hardly the sign of a competent administration. So much of these just fly under the radar and are not reported in the press. I happen to be aware of these instances because they are close to my line of work. But that’s just from my own, narrow perspective. God knows what else is going on…
It’s incompetence. Many of the Cabinet members don’t know their jobs and don’t communicate with staff at all. Other agencies have seen mass exoduses of staff who aren’t being replaced so there is nobody to do the work.
And then there’s this. Pentagon will not act on LGBT ban until it goes through proper channels. Idiot-in-Chief does not realize he cannot rule like a dictator and not by tweet.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-top-u-s-general-tells-military-leaders-1501171360-htmlstory.html
Personally, since i think the IMF is a pernicious organisation, am glad if it doesn’t receive any funding from anybody.
ETA: i’ve lived in countries under IMF control. Horrible, horrible, horrible. Anybody who supports such an organisation should be ashamed of themselves because it takes much, MUCH more than it gives. It’s institutionalised loansharking and the countries that are forced to take their loans live to regret doing so.
And before anyone misinterpretes my comments or makes assumptions, let me be clear that i do not support Trump or his actions, and his reneging on loans to the IMF is neither here nor there in terms of how i feel about this organisation.
Lak, I have the deepest respect for your concerns over the IMF. It is indeed a controversial institution. I was trying to make a somewhat broader point though: it’s been 6 months and this administration is still not up and running. They are completely distracted. US ambassadors also privately complain that their cables appear to be falling in some sort of black hole and that they’re not getting consistent and high quality positions from HQ.
LeaThe French: i understood your larger point and i agree, BUT in the case of the IMF, no bueno and that has nothing to do with Trump.
IMF is a penicious organisation and i do not lament any difficulties it suffers. My only fear is that it is dismantled and a worse organisation takes its place.
This whole administration is like a bad episode of the Benny Hill Show.
The WH becomes a more dramatic, entertaining soap opera every day. ScaryMooch was good for a laugh. This would all be a hilarious comedy or reality show if it wasn’t actually true life. This is what happens when a game show host suckers people into voting for him
Ah well, Mooch, I guess you’ll have time to try and suck your own cock now. Have fun.
If you read the Vanity Fair articles in the Politics section you will be truly scared. All other social justice issues aside (and I do care about ALL of them) pale in comparison to the danger the world is in because this three penny opera of an administration is not actually running the department of energy. Not only did he appoint that dancing moron to lead it, they have failed to fill critical positions and to do a proper transfer of knowledge from the previous people. We are one dam failure or nuclear waste disaster away from annihilation and these jokers worry about effin Tweets and petty insults.
The sad thing is that the majority, if not all of the idiots who voted him and the clown bus in have zero understanding of what it takes to actually run the country. As in roll up your sleeves and deal with the million issues like Zika and floods and opioid crisis and those pesky nuclear weapons and materials done of which are improperly stored and on and on and on. But no; they think this is a damn beauty pageant or popularity contest and a daily photo op. This is why I believe that Jarvanka is dumb as a rock- anyone with a modicum of intellect would realize how little they know and would hunker down to learn, not make freaking popsicle for IG or play pretend diplomacy with the only goal of lining their pockets. They are too dumb to understand that a nuclear fallout will mean canned rations in an undercover bunker – if they make it there in time, no matter who daddy-o is.
Sadly even if he goes I do t think that Pence would do that much better, seeing how his primary concern is Mother and sticking his nose in people’s bedrooms, the closeted moron. Yep, feeling ragey today- sorry everyone….
Don’t apologise, you are spot on.
No don’t stop..you speak for all of us.
Ok thank you for this.
Indeed. You nailed my every day. I get jittery not understanding why Washington isn’t DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT! LOL How and why are intelligent people allowing this mockery? And don’t utter constitution blah blah blah. This administration is using the Constitution for toilet paper.
You are completely right.
Trump and the people in his administration do not take seriously the responsibilities they have which are matters of life and death. It is rage inducing that his supporters do not seem to understand what is going on. Very scary times.
His supporters think he is doing a great job. It is scary to read their comments.
Bohemian Rhapsody automatically plays in my head everytime this guy pops up in the news. They say 45′s cabinet members are either Harry Potter villains or Coen brothers scene stealing characters. I think they are more like the stereotypical, non-PC characters of a Farrely brothers or Adam Sandler movie.
And this — the Mooch was erroneously listed as ‘deceased’ in the Harvard Alumni Directory. (They’ll correct the mistake in the next edition — five years from now!)
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anthony-scaramucci-dead-harvard_us_59801a43e4b08e1430052d78?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
Harvard’s response to listing the Mooch as “deceased” has the passive aggressive tone of “sorry, not sorry.”
He was an embarrassment.
So he was escorted from the White House grounds, kicked to the curb by his wife, missed the birth of his son, got caught trying to plant a story about RP having an affair, all in 10 days. Wonder how he’s going to show his face in his old neighborhood? I bet He’s the laughingstock in the neighborhood.
Laughingstock of the world! Everyone watched as he fucked up his entire life in 10 days. I’d feel bad if I didn’t know it was all his fault
And he had dinner at Trump’s hotel afterwards. Oh Mooch, you just do you.
I want to read his soon-to-be ex-wife’s tell all. What will the title be? CBers?
Scoot, don’t come 😢 to me.
Late last night on MSNBC it was reported that Scaramucci had told John Kelly that he did not report to the General, and that Kelly replied “You’re gone.” and had him escorted from the building. Now that is draining the swamp.
I think that Scaramucci did report directly to trump but as usual trump didn’t have the guts to do the firing himself. The WH not only has dysfunctional people but a dysfunctional structure too. Maybe Kelly can change the structure but if the people don’t change the problems will remain and damage their agenda. Which is a good thing, as it’s a bloody awful agenda.
Interesting that Trump didn’t tweet anything about Mooch’s sacking. He’s tweeted about every other high profile sacking.
He hasn’t tweeted anything yet today. Kelly must have taken away his phone and gave him a rattle to play with instead
He will be tweeting by this weekend.
He is tweeting about the stock market and how he has to tweet because nobody else tells the truth
-#45 did not tweet anything about Russian sanction either, nothing, cricket, cricket. 755 Americans kicked out of Russia and not a peep from twinkle fingers, not one tweet, and he called OB and Hillary weak. He’s the weakest president in this country’s history, imo.
I’m ashamed to say the distraction worked…
Going to keep my eye on the ball even more when these weird weeks happen!
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/bill-browders-senate-judiciary-committee-hearing_uk_597ee55ce4b02a4ebb7675a6?ncid=engmodushpmg00000003
via GIPHY
https://media.giphy.com/media/125XgeW5QTBGhO/giphy.gif
Mooch lives in the next town from me. I was going to do a drive by to see if his soon to be ex wife was throwing all his stuff on the lawn.
Wife number one has the good house. It is over 6000 square feet and over an acre of land. Zillow has it worth $4 million. Wife number two lives about 5. Minutes away. Only 2700 square feet on smaller lot. Under 2 million.
Anyway I was at our town pool and the radio was on. Every one looked at each other in disbelief and screeched in laughter.
“I COULDA BEEN A CONTENDER!” – Mooch
His former co-workers in the financial world must be high fiving and popping champagne like crazy right now.
So many awesome tweets on this yesterday:
@GlennThrush:
Mooch Ado, about nothing
@Limericking:
Scaramucci is slated to leave
Despite what he came to achieve
Like colourful cussing
and phone calls discussing
The autofellations of Steve
@MaggieNYT:
There are two types of non-family members is Trumpworld. Permanents & instruments. Sometimes instruments mistakenly think they’re permanents.
I don’t particularly watch this but needed up seeing a little of the View this morning and and Joy Behar said she and mucci talked in the phone yesterday some juicy info but he learned to say off the record so she can’t say what they talked about. She’s trying to get him on the View. I guess
Found this on Twitter:
“Got burnout because of my career.”
“What do you do?”
“I am in charge of the name plates in the White House.”
“Oh.”
I won’t be surprised if he turns up on Dancing with the Stars. Mark my words. We haven’t seen the last of Lil Mucchi. He’s holed up in his one man Situation room in Hoboken plotting his triumphant return.
I wouldn’t be surprised either
“ArchieGoodwin says:
August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am
I’m not pleased about this turn of events.
The last thing this admin needs is actual legitimacy, people getting things done.
We need turnover without better people filling the positions, if you get my meaning.”
That’s exactly how I feel. I just have to have faith that Trump will only last a week before causing some kind of chaos again, even with Kelly as Chief of Staff. You are only as good as your leader. Kelly can’t stop Trump’s tweets and crazy speeches and insanity.
