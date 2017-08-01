Anthony Scaramucci was fired after ten days as White House Comm. Director

Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is done. He is no longer the White House Communications Director, even though I’m not 100% sure he was actually IN that position. Like, I think he was just testing things out and it all went sideways in literally a matter of hours. To recap, the Mooch was announced as the new Comm Director two Fridays ago. Sean Spicer promptly quit, and the Mooch did a hilariously awful and sleazy press briefing that same day. He spent all of last week gunning for Reince Priebus, which culminated in one of the most breathtaking pieces of on-the-record journalism of all time. The New Yorker interview was gloriously obscene and the Mooch still had a job. Then, over the weekend, we learned that the Mooch had abandoned his nine-months pregnant wife for Donald Trump, and his wife had filed for divorce.

My personal theory is that the Mooch was sh-tcanned because he was getting more attention than Donald Trump and if there’s a cardinal rule of the Bigly White House, it’s that no one can make a bigger ass out of themselves than Donald Trump. The official line is that the new WH chief of staff John Kelly wanted a “clean slate” and wanted to bring in some, you know, competent and sane people, perhaps. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said in Monday’s briefing that Trump was mad about the Mooch’s New Yorker interview. Yeah, so mad that Bigly didn’t fire him for more than 72 hours. SO MAD! There’s also a theory that the Mooch was always meant to be disposable, like his kamikaze mission was merely to show up, take out Priebus and leave. That theory sounds nice until you realize that none of these people can think two steps ahead, so probably not.

While many are celebrating, I am not. It’s not that I liked the Mooch, I just thought he brought some levity to the situation. I’d rather deal with the Mooch’s blatant insanity and coke-rages as opposed to whatever Mike Pence is up to these days (“Mother?” Pence just called out). So, here, take away all of my mooch-y fun. Enjoy this, The Last Day of Mooch.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

177 Responses to “Anthony Scaramucci was fired after ten days as White House Comm. Director”

  1. Clare says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Basically the WH is the new set of Celebrity Apprentice.

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Anthony to estranged wife: “Girl, you know I was just kidding right?”

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    The mooch, the mooch, the mooch is on fire
    The mooch, the mooch, the mooch is on fire
    We don’t need no water let the motherf-cker burn
    Burn motherf-cker burn.

    Reply
  4. Nyawira says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Hahahahahaa. The Deplorables think this was Trump playing chess at master level. That he wanted to get revenge on The Mooch for slamming him during the elections and also wanted to force Spicey out and flush out the leaker (Preibus supposedly), so he used Scaramucci. And then humiliated him. It was all part of Trump’s master plan y’all. No chaos here.

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    So he sold his business, divorced, missed the birth of his son and was hired/fired in ten days. That is a busy week and a half.

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    This whole mess was almost hilarious in the saddest of ways.

    He was huge on “I want to stop the leaks!” Then actually kind of leaked info. Then got sacked. So congrats, Mooch, you stopped the leaks in like 10 days.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am

      When he said “I want to kill the leakers ” and bitched and whined about leakers telling his private information, I had to laugh. His “private information ” was actually public information and his interview was on the record. The WH should make sure their workers know the definition of things like this

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        August 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

        Oh my god, I know. It was so absolutely ridiculous. I’m a web developer in CANADA and I even knew that the information was public info. You would think these guys with their fancy jobs would have some basic understanding of the laws/practices in their own country.

      • still_sarah says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:45 pm

        A line from Hawaii Five-O : “Since you flew in yesterday, you’ve broken up a wedding, killed a man and tried to extort millions from your boss. Well, sounds like you’ve had a busy 24 hours in the Aloha State!”

  7. lolo86lf says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I am 100% in agreement that Donald Trump fired the Mooch because he was stealing the spotlight from Donald Narcisso Trump. No one, absolutely no one is allowed to get more attention than Trump. Yesterday I stated that Mooch sold his soul to the Devil and he would pay dearly for it. Well, it took only one day for my prediction to become a reality. Mooch bet everything and lost everything. I can hardly think of anyone who would like to replace the Mooch and not risk the same fate.

    Reply
  8. KJA says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:37 am

    The BBC news alert showed up on my screen and I genuinely snorted. The whole thing is still a dumpster fire of awfulness but I agree with Kaiser, this part was at least batshit in a funny way for a while.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This is what happens when you get too full of yourself way too fast. He wasn’t as needed and important as his cocky ego thought.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! No wait, let me catch my breath…HAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!

    Regardless of why he was canned – Kelly wanted a clean slate (believable) or 45 was mad that he was getting more press (even more believable) using his own shtick (being crass), it was sweet to see this slimeball get a bit of comeuppance after only 10 days. As someone on Twitter pointed out, he wasn’t even official until August 15th, so he actually had negative employment. I certainly hope someone was sensible enough to have him sign an ironclad NDA because he has the same Tony Soprano syndrome as his former boss and probably is looking to spill the beans to make himself look good.

    I hope ignoring his wife and newborn son was worth it. Does this mean he WILL have to suck his own c*ck now?

    Seriously though, as fun as this is, I’m not excited about an immigration hardliner being in control, either.

    Reply
  11. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    It seems like Scaramucci will be returning to the Import Export Bank, where he had been biding his time, waiting for a job to open up in the White House. He needs a job with the federal government to ensure he gets the capital gains tax break for selling his company, Skybridge Capital. If he leaves Washington without a job, he loses millions (likely more than any medical costs incurred by transgender individuals serving in the military). Trump is still looking out for him, and we’re paying for it.

    Reply
  12. Rapunzel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:39 am

    John Kelly to Mooch: “Hand ME the keys, you f-cking coc-sucker.”– ten cyberpoints if you guess my reference.

    Bigly to Mooch: “If you’re having girl problems, I feel bad for you son… I got 99 problems and Ivanka ain’t one”. – in reference to Ivanka urging Daddy to fire Mooch, which I totes believe did not happen.

    Reply
    • Lindy79 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 7:42 am

      Handmedakeysyouf*ckingcocksucka ..what da f***ck??

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      August 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

      Usual Suspects.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      August 1, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Definitely Usual Suspects, but my jokes are attached to an underlying question: Who really fired Mooch. Heard he resigned, but that’s definitely false. So who did it? Who fired him? Was it Kelly, taking control? Ivanka/Melania, outraged over Mooch’s language? Or Bigly, because he thought Mooch was inappropriate? Or Bigly, cause he’s jealous? These are all postulated theories.

      I don’t buy the Trump ladies being outraged, and Bigly definitely wasn’t offended by Mooch.

      So, was it Kelly taking control, or jealous Bigly? which sounds more likely: Trump taking orders or being petty jealous?

      Yeah, definitely jealous Bigly.

      Reply
      • Jerusha says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:07 am

        Kelly, imo. A career officer like him doesn’t abide loose cannons. trump was perfectly fine with scar’s mirroring behavior two days earlier.

        A personal anecdote: I was in my father’s base office one afternoon, waiting for a ride home from the Post library. Dad was on the phone explaining to someone that, No, the star basketball player would not be playing in that night’s big game because of some infraction. Army bosses don’t mess around.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:14 am

        Melania is probably clueless about all of it and doesn’t care. She has had no problem with her husband’s bad language. As for Nagini, this was her guy, she knew what he was, and she has had no problems with offensive language. If they’re objecting now, it is all about brand.

        It’s a combination of Bigly being jealous and Kelly taking control. Kelly is even ordering Nagini to report to him. We’ll see how long that lasts.

      • Rapunzel says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

        See now, I think Bigly just thinks he knows better… So I’m unconvinced Kelly could just wrest control. Plus, his WH has this history of dramatic distractions and Bugky likes these distractions.

        Time will quickly tell if Kelly has had an influence. I tend to think it’s premature to assume Kelly is in charge. History has shown that everytime Trump has someone getting him “under control” it never turns out to be accurate.

        Most likely is that Kelly demanded the firing and Trump went along cause he’d already used Mooch for firing Rancid Pubis and figured he might as well lean into the “fresh start” narrative. Cause it overshadows Bowder and the recent WaPo story.

      • Esmom says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:27 am

        LP, Yeah, I did a double take when I saw that all WH staff will be reporting to him. I seriously wonder how that will work out.

      • lightpurple says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

        @Esmom, I give it a week, two weeks tops. Nagini tweeted that she’ll be serving (yeah, right, serving!) ALONGSIDE him. That hardly sounds like she is agreeing to work under someone.

      • Megan says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

        It was widely reported that Kelly canned him just before he was sworn in. According to CNN, Scaramucci was escorted from the White House.

      • Christin says:
        August 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

        Daughter Dearest said she looks forward to working ‘alongside’ Kelly. Good luck getting the family members to understand chain of command!

      • The Original G says:
        August 1, 2017 at 9:49 am

        I think Trump feels that if Kelly gets things under control, it’s a victory over the GOP establishment like Reince, Paul Ryan and McConnell. THEY f’d up. If other cabinet members jump ship or are re-orged, as is rumoured, it’ll be explained as the Kelly axe, too.

        I don’t believe Trump has the discipline to pull that off.

      • Persistent Cat says:
        August 1, 2017 at 10:55 am

        I think it was all Kelly because there’s now a grown-up in charge. I think he probably gave Trump a bag of Christmas lights and told him people were doubting his ability to untangle them. Trump will be preoccupied with that for at least a few days so things will be quiet. But eventually Trump will get bored and he can’t be supervised 24/7 so he’ll do something amazingly stupid.

      • imqrious2 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        Lightpurple: Melania has only one thing on her agenda: she’s announced she’s going with the athletes to the Invictus Games. Perhaps since Trudeau’s married, she’s setting her sights on Harry for a fling?

      • Heidi says:
        August 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        Ivanka’s first report to John Kelly: “Sir, I stayed out of politics for the last 8 hours. I gave it everything I had.”

        Melania clearly is a reluctant (drafted?) FLOTUS. If Ivanka would take over, she would be in the spotlight, get to wear new dresses all the time, hardly any criticism and zero jail time. Why doesn’t she switch careers? Oh… Right. Actual work. Every. Damn. Day. My mistake.

  13. Prettykrazee says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:41 am

    So you get someone fired. And then his replacement gets you fired. Karma.

    Reply
  14. Scal says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:42 am

    As one meme said: is it because he wouldn’t do the fandango? Send a bolt of lightening very very frightening. :p

    Reply
  15. jwoolman says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Sad that SNL missed a chance. Maybe they can do a retrospective. But love the new time measure:

    My bill is due in a scaramucci.

    Only one scaramucci until vacation!

    Can you do it in two scaramuccis? I can give you an extra half scaramucci if needed.

    Three scaramuccis hath September, April, June, and November….

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:43 am

    tony entered our lives to the sounds of Queen, it’s only fair he exits that way too.
    http://twitter.com/mean_adam/status/892093844531150848

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I can’t see John Kelly staying long in that chaotic place. On one side you have trump, who is used to getting his own way, not listening to anyone and stubborn. Then on the other side you have General Kelly who is used to getting things done and people following orders, running a tight ship. The first clash between those two will be epic.

    Reply
  18. Lindy79 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:45 am

    These tweets and the memes/comments above, honestly…howling!!!

    The fact they’re adding to the humilation of a total and utter ahole make them so much better

    Reply
  19. lightpurple says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The Mooch was Princess Nagini’s guy. Kelly tossed him out. Kelly then made it clear that Princess Nagini has to go through him now. She tweeted that she’s “serving alongside.” No, try “under” This is going to be a fascinating battle.

    Reply
  20. Maria F. says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am

    if a CEO ran a his management like that, he would loose the job immediately. What shareholder would have faith in such shenanigans? But of course for the moronic Trump supporters it is always part of a masterplan.

    Reply
  21. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I’m not pleased about this turn of events.
    The last thing this admin needs is actual legitimacy, people getting things done.

    We need turnover without better people filling the positions, if you get my meaning.

    Reply
  22. Rapunzel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am

    My trump hating dad when he heard the news (which said Mooch resigned): “he musta wanted the free Tim to learn how to suck his own c-ck. He seemed pretty jealous of Bannon’s skills.”

    Reply
  23. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Conspiracy time: I wonder if this whole gross spectacle was set up to cover up the Bill Browder testimony in front of the judiciary committee.

    I cannot post the link in the comment cause I am afraid my comment and the link will go to the spam box of doom, so if anyone is interested in reading the full transcript, I believe that the Atlantic online magazine has it.

    Reply
  24. LeaTheFrench says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:51 am

    This may look like good news – finally someone is trying to restore some semblance of order in the WH. But so much in this administration is deeply dysfunctional onal – yet will not grab the headlines. For instance few people are aware that no instructions are passed on to US representatives in international institutions. Some of this is intentional- Trump does not believe in the IMF nor the World Bank, so US payments to these institutions have been either reduced or delayed (these bodies were set up at the initiative of the US after WW2 not for their decorative value but because they amplify US influence in global affairs- not because they diminish it. For someone who claims to make America great again, Trump is surprisingly ignorant of the channels and mechanisms on which such “greatness ” has been based for decades). Until recently the US representative in the IMF did not have a position on a new loan to Greece for instance. But some of it is just sheer incompetence. It is beyond imagination for instance that although the US announced several weeks ago that they would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, no instructions to that effect have been transmitted as of today to US officials, either in Bonn (to the CNUCC) or in the General Secretariat in New-York. Good for the environment- but hardly the sign of a competent administration. So much of these just fly under the radar and are not reported in the press. I happen to be aware of these instances because they are close to my line of work. But that’s just from my own, narrow perspective. God knows what else is going on…

    Reply
  25. Beth says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The WH becomes a more dramatic, entertaining soap opera every day. ScaryMooch was good for a laugh. This would all be a hilarious comedy or reality show if it wasn’t actually true life. This is what happens when a game show host suckers people into voting for him

    Reply
  26. Tulsi 2020 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Ah well, Mooch, I guess you’ll have time to try and suck your own cock now. Have fun.

    Reply
  27. vauvert says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:13 am

    If you read the Vanity Fair articles in the Politics section you will be truly scared. All other social justice issues aside (and I do care about ALL of them) pale in comparison to the danger the world is in because this three penny opera of an administration is not actually running the department of energy. Not only did he appoint that dancing moron to lead it, they have failed to fill critical positions and to do a proper transfer of knowledge from the previous people. We are one dam failure or nuclear waste disaster away from annihilation and these jokers worry about effin Tweets and petty insults.
    The sad thing is that the majority, if not all of the idiots who voted him and the clown bus in have zero understanding of what it takes to actually run the country. As in roll up your sleeves and deal with the million issues like Zika and floods and opioid crisis and those pesky nuclear weapons and materials done of which are improperly stored and on and on and on. But no; they think this is a damn beauty pageant or popularity contest and a daily photo op. This is why I believe that Jarvanka is dumb as a rock- anyone with a modicum of intellect would realize how little they know and would hunker down to learn, not make freaking popsicle for IG or play pretend diplomacy with the only goal of lining their pockets. They are too dumb to understand that a nuclear fallout will mean canned rations in an undercover bunker – if they make it there in time, no matter who daddy-o is.
    Sadly even if he goes I do t think that Pence would do that much better, seeing how his primary concern is Mother and sticking his nose in people’s bedrooms, the closeted moron. Yep, feeling ragey today- sorry everyone….

    Reply
  28. Adrien says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Bohemian Rhapsody automatically plays in my head everytime this guy pops up in the news. They say 45′s cabinet members are either Harry Potter villains or Coen brothers scene stealing characters. I think they are more like the stereotypical, non-PC characters of a Farrely brothers or Adam Sandler movie.

    Reply
  29. Alix says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    And this — the Mooch was erroneously listed as ‘deceased’ in the Harvard Alumni Directory. (They’ll correct the mistake in the next edition — five years from now!)

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anthony-scaramucci-dead-harvard_us_59801a43e4b08e1430052d78?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009

    Reply
  30. B n A fn says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:23 am

    So he was escorted from the White House grounds, kicked to the curb by his wife, missed the birth of his son, got caught trying to plant a story about RP having an affair, all in 10 days. Wonder how he’s going to show his face in his old neighborhood? I bet He’s the laughingstock in the neighborhood.

    Reply
  31. TheOtherOne says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I want to read his soon-to-be ex-wife’s tell all. What will the title be? CBers?

    Reply
  32. Giddy says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Late last night on MSNBC it was reported that Scaramucci had told John Kelly that he did not report to the General, and that Kelly replied “You’re gone.” and had him escorted from the building. Now that is draining the swamp.

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      August 1, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I think that Scaramucci did report directly to trump but as usual trump didn’t have the guts to do the firing himself. The WH not only has dysfunctional people but a dysfunctional structure too. Maybe Kelly can change the structure but if the people don’t change the problems will remain and damage their agenda. Which is a good thing, as it’s a bloody awful agenda.

      Reply
  33. Tulsi 2020 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Interesting that Trump didn’t tweet anything about Mooch’s sacking. He’s tweeted about every other high profile sacking.

    Reply
  34. Dawnchild says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I’m ashamed to say the distraction worked…
    Going to keep my eye on the ball even more when these weird weeks happen!

    http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/bill-browders-senate-judiciary-committee-hearing_uk_597ee55ce4b02a4ebb7675a6?ncid=engmodushpmg00000003

    Reply
  35. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

    via GIPHY

    https://media.giphy.com/media/125XgeW5QTBGhO/giphy.gif

    Reply
  36. Karen says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Mooch lives in the next town from me. I was going to do a drive by to see if his soon to be ex wife was throwing all his stuff on the lawn.

    Wife number one has the good house. It is over 6000 square feet and over an acre of land. Zillow has it worth $4 million. Wife number two lives about 5. Minutes away. Only 2700 square feet on smaller lot. Under 2 million.

    Anyway I was at our town pool and the radio was on. Every one looked at each other in disbelief and screeched in laughter.

    Reply
  37. OTHER RENEE says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:00 am

    “I COULDA BEEN A CONTENDER!” – Mooch

    Reply
  38. Jerusha says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:25 am

    His former co-workers in the financial world must be high fiving and popping champagne like crazy right now.

    Reply
  39. Bonzo says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    So many awesome tweets on this yesterday:

    @GlennThrush:

    Mooch Ado, about nothing

    @Limericking:

    Scaramucci is slated to leave
    Despite what he came to achieve
    Like colourful cussing
    and phone calls discussing
    The autofellations of Steve

    @MaggieNYT:

    There are two types of non-family members is Trumpworld. Permanents & instruments. Sometimes instruments mistakenly think they’re permanents.

    Reply
  40. Guest says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I don’t particularly watch this but needed up seeing a little of the View this morning and and Joy Behar said she and mucci talked in the phone yesterday some juicy info but he learned to say off the record so she can’t say what they talked about. She’s trying to get him on the View. I guess

    Reply
  41. Heidi says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Found this on Twitter:

    “Got burnout because of my career.”
    “What do you do?”
    “I am in charge of the name plates in the White House.”
    “Oh.”

    Reply
  42. magnoliarose says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I won’t be surprised if he turns up on Dancing with the Stars. Mark my words. We haven’t seen the last of Lil Mucchi. He’s holed up in his one man Situation room in Hoboken plotting his triumphant return.

    Reply
  43. Jayna says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    “ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 1, 2017 at 7:46 am
    I’m not pleased about this turn of events.
    The last thing this admin needs is actual legitimacy, people getting things done.
    We need turnover without better people filling the positions, if you get my meaning.”

    That’s exactly how I feel. I just have to have faith that Trump will only last a week before causing some kind of chaos again, even with Kelly as Chief of Staff. You are only as good as your leader. Kelly can’t stop Trump’s tweets and crazy speeches and insanity.

    Reply

