Anthony Scaramucci was fired after ten days as White House Comm. Director

Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is done. He is no longer the White House Communications Director, even though I’m not 100% sure he was actually IN that position. Like, I think he was just testing things out and it all went sideways in literally a matter of hours. To recap, the Mooch was announced as the new Comm Director two Fridays ago. Sean Spicer promptly quit, and the Mooch did a hilariously awful and sleazy press briefing that same day. He spent all of last week gunning for Reince Priebus, which culminated in one of the most breathtaking pieces of on-the-record journalism of all time. The New Yorker interview was gloriously obscene and the Mooch still had a job. Then, over the weekend, we learned that the Mooch had abandoned his nine-months pregnant wife for Donald Trump, and his wife had filed for divorce.

My personal theory is that the Mooch was sh-tcanned because he was getting more attention than Donald Trump and if there’s a cardinal rule of the Bigly White House, it’s that no one can make a bigger ass out of themselves than Donald Trump. The official line is that the new WH chief of staff John Kelly wanted a “clean slate” and wanted to bring in some, you know, competent and sane people, perhaps. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said in Monday’s briefing that Trump was mad about the Mooch’s New Yorker interview. Yeah, so mad that Bigly didn’t fire him for more than 72 hours. SO MAD! There’s also a theory that the Mooch was always meant to be disposable, like his kamikaze mission was merely to show up, take out Priebus and leave. That theory sounds nice until you realize that none of these people can think two steps ahead, so probably not.

While many are celebrating, I am not. It’s not that I liked the Mooch, I just thought he brought some levity to the situation. I’d rather deal with the Mooch’s blatant insanity and coke-rages as opposed to whatever Mike Pence is up to these days (“Mother?” Pence just called out). So, here, take away all of my mooch-y fun. Enjoy this, The Last Day of Mooch.

If you bought milk on the day Scaramucci was hired, it is still fresh. #Scaramucci — Throwaway Mind (@MindThrowaway) July 31, 2017

Let he who hasn't started a new job, divorced, cussed out his coworkers on tv and gotten fired in 10 days throw the first stone. #Scaramucci — Chris Magill (@cmagill) July 31, 2017

The Mooch is like Faust, if Faust made his bargain on live television and then immediately slipped on a banana peel and died. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 31, 2017

The Mooch calling his wife tonight like pic.twitter.com/czh1fut6AS — Rod (@rodimusprime) July 31, 2017

As #Scaramucci was escorted from the White House, it was almost as if the bushes were laughing at him… pic.twitter.com/6aR5HWDJzX — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) July 31, 2017

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves." pic.twitter.com/xpzFzcYOu8 — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 31, 2017