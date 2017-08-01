Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus are in Maine, were spotted twice at liquor store

I was waiting for this, I was waiting to hear the next chapter in Ben Affleck’s cool chick/girlfriend rollout. Lindsay Shookus is the one who managed to climb to the top of the flying monkey heap, by sheer force of will and accommodation. She’s the one who managed to get some pap strolls as Ben needed an out to his marriage that didn’t involve actual confrontation on his part. And she’s the one he’s vacationing with in remote places where he hopes not to be recognized. Affleck and Shookus are in Maine for a little getaway after he finished wrapping Justice League. This trip also comes after his promotional duties at Comic-Con a little over a week ago, where Affleck swore he was still going to play Batman, despite rumors to the contrary. Rumors which likely center around his reliability, the fact that he’s not in physical shape for the role (I’m sorry but it’s true) and the fact that he doesn’t seem to have remained sober after his trip to rehab earlier this year. I guess we have confirmation of that, because Affleck was spotted at a liquor store while in Maine. In fact he went there two days in a row. Even People magazine is reporting this. However a post on Facebook, a photo of Affleck taken by an employee of the liquor store on his second day there, was removed, as was a photo she snuck of him on his first day, which she posted to Twitter. (Remember how that Uber story about him being spotted with a blonde was deleted?) He was just buying the booze for Lindsay though right? People also has some insider quotes about Affleck and Shookus’s summer plans.
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’s summer of love continues.
The Oscar winner, 44, and his new girlfriend, 37, were spotted out on vacation in Maine over the weekend.
“He recently wrapped filming on Justice League and is enjoying his summer,” a friend of Affleck’s tells PEOPLE.
Another source adds, “He also really enjoys spending time with Lindsay. It won’t be surprising to see them out and about and together in the coming weeks.”
The duo were spotted together on Sunday at a liquor store, where the actor posed for a picture with store employee Jenna Noyes, who posted the photo on Facebook, captioning it, “Met Ben Affleck at work today.” She has since deleted the post.
Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer visited the same store the day before. Noyes later posted a screenshot of security footage on Twitter in another post that has since been deleted. She captioned, “The one time I don’t look up at the customer AT ALL.”
It’s not clear for whom they were buying the alcohol. In March, Affleck revealed in a Facebook post that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction…
A friend of the actor tells PEOPLE that Affleck is “committed to bettering himself and continues to stay on his path of wellness and spends time with his family.”
Even Affleck’s publicist/the “friend of the actor” is phoning it in. I shouldn’t be so cynical, it’s entirely possible that Affleck was buying the booze for Shookus. Either way, he thought he wouldn’t get busted at a liquor store. He could have sent her in to buy their booze (or her booze, although that scenario is doubtful). Shookus isn’t that recognizable, only hardcore gossips like us would know who she is. Instead Affleck went in with her like it’s not a big deal. Hundreds of millions are riding on this guy’s sobriety and he can’t maintain it, isn’t bothering to hide it, and is likely justifying that to himself. It’s sad and honestly, as someone who has been sober over a year now, I would rather feel like this, and think this clearly, than live with the drinking every day and have all that money. I don’t mean to sound fatalistic, and my life wasn’t the worst when I drank. I didn’t black out, I didn’t lose anything tangible, but my relationships suffered, I was a much more negative person, and life was bleaker. It’s so much nicer waking up and not worrying how sh-tty you’re going to feel, and not having those few moments, before you sit up and feel the pain, when you’re trying to remember how much you drank the night before. That’s priceless.
photos are ones you’ve already seen from Backgrid
Mess. I’m legitimately worried for this dude. His father died of alcoholism right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure his dad is still alive. However, I believe he wasn’t that available during his childhood because he was an alcoholic. According to Wikipedia his dad is some sir of sober counselor now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Tim Affleck is still alive, but he was definitely troubled presence in his young sons’ lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see that picture, i think it’s Brooklyn Decker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wishes…Brooklyn would be offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see that picture I can’t believe Ben is letting his chick struggle with 2 big bags?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only twice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One thing in his defense I believe his downward spiral began with taking steroids to get in shape for Batman. So I think the studio does have a part in his destruction. Maybe that’s part of why they won’t outright dump him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never heard that but he does indeed look like he has developed some gynecomastia from steroid use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gynecomastia can also be a symptom of liver disease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it when you guys mention stuff I have to google.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
man boobs. There ya go, cb. Don’t say I never did nothin for ya!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol! https://media.giphy.com/media/baJms5FedlKxy/giphy.gif
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The studio didn’t make him take steroids. There are other healthier ways to build muscle fast. That was Affleck’s brilliant idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make him of course not look the other way sure why not
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he took the steroids himself, because he wanted results fast and because he’s a lazy fuck. I think of course nobody from the studios would tell him to stop, they wanted the results as fast as he did, if not even more. But is all on himself. The studios of course is putting pressure on him, and he obviously can’t handle it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not endorsing steroids, but they are not the “lazy” man’s route to muscles. You literally still have to work your butt off in the gym to see any results. The results you get tend to be bigger, more bubbly/round muscles which are what most bodybuilders are trying to achieve.
And yes, you get stronger on steroids, see baseball batting averages.
Not a shortcut, but definitely more bang for your buck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it was his choice. Sure, there is pressure on all celebrities to look good before a movie, especially if it is an action hero movie. That is the life he has signed up for the last two decades. Working out daily with a person trainer is not a big deal in return for millions of dollars. Many of us with full-time 8+ hour job and other daily commitments find the time to get in some exercise without the major incentives. Hugh Jackman is older than Affleck and he works out hard for the body he has. I doubt he uses steroids or relies on any type of drugs or alcohol. Using that stuff causes a downward spiral. If you want to really be healthy, you have to work for it drug and alcohol free. Affleck’s soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Garner is a prime example of someone who looks great for her age by working out at the gym regularly. He’s too much of an idiot to ever realize that Garner’s type-A personality and on-point PR game helped him immensely, and that he will never get that type of assistance again from his side pieces. He’ll just blame Garner for always getting on his case because he’s a man baby who needs his wife to also be a mother to keep him clean and sober.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of that Type-A personality and on-point PR game changed him or helped him in any way. It covered up what they didn’t want anyone to see. Yeah, let’s reward points to people who are as fake in their private lives as they are professionally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks rough. If I were Jen, I’d be so relieved to be rid of him. She can have him. What a prize. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except…still the father of those children. Better for them to have a father, even if divorced from their mother, who is healthy. And if he’s at least a 2nd-gen alcoholic, they’re going to have to figure out how to inoculate those children as they get older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Its not Jens responsibility but she cant be happy about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think this makes her happy at all. She loved him once and they have children together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had children with an alcoholic, my main concern would be the future chances that my children will also become alcoholics. The best thing she can do for her kids is to keep him at bay while he isn’t sober. She did the right thing by having him stay at the guest house. I would not want my children exposed to an alcoholic. I have met alcoholics who were exposed to alcohol very early on in their childhoods by their own fathers. For all the flack that Garner gets for being the real life “Amazing Amy”‘, she is a good mother who at least gave her kids some stability while their father was off hooking up with randoms, gambling, and drinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. He’s no prize.
At this point it’s not Jen’s job to save him. He needs to do that himself. She spent her marriage trying to help him with his demons and he vilified her for it. Hence why he’s with someone that is clearly drinking with him when he should be sober.
What she needs to do is keep her kids away from him if he cannot be sober.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think threatening to take away his kids if he doesn’t clean up his act would be a good motive for him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not even about him though its about the kids. He shouldn’t be around them drunk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that ALREADY happened? I mean the timing for his rehab and then filing for divorce without lawyers and both mirroring each other’s filing could indicate that Jennifer put as a condition that the should go to rehab to then file and spare him the humiliation of not getting shared custody of his kids because of his addiction. I think she waited for him, he did the minimum stink in rehab just to get the shared custody and now he’s back at it again. Garner probably tried so many times to help him, not only because she loves hi but because he’ll always be the father of her kids, so kudos to her for putting aside the cheating humiliation and try to help him for the kids sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nope : Threatening to take his kids away unless he stays sober won’t work. It never does. My dad lost years with his kids and it never stopped his alcoholism. Addiction is an evil thing. And the new girlfriend seems to be the perfect enabler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His kids should not be around him when he’s drunk or stoned. Ben and Casey witnessed their father’s alcoholism and look how they turned out. If he loses years with his kids because he won’t sober up, then that’s his loss. People need to stop enabling him and that includes Jen making things easy for him to see his kids while he’s intoxicated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Ben’s choice if he’s going to drink or stay sober. If he chooses booze over his kids, then so be it. It’s his life and these are his decisions. I agree with the posters who say that these young kids have been exposed to god-knows-what kind of addict behavior already and that needs to stop. Jen doesn’t continue to let him come around “for the kids” — she does it for herself and because she can’t quit enabling him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Audrey. He’s their father. He can come around his kids. That is his right as a parent. Until there is a Brad Pitt event, she likely cannot legally keep him from them. So, by being friendly and inviting him to come along, she is at least present and able to monitor the situation and pull the kids to safety if necessary. It isn’t enabling him – it’s actually creating a safe place for the kids to be around him in the moments he is sober. I don’t know what state you live in that the laws allow one parent to control access like that, but I am in Texas and you can’t. I believe it’s also very much a 50/50 state in California, and they frown on one parent keeping the other away without huge cause (again, Brad Pitt-event sized).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was like the more she tried the more he resented her for it. I do think Ben was really in love with her at some point, and may have seen her as his “savior”, but is way too self-destructive to maintain his feelings for her. I wish Jen would ignore him, outside of stuff about the kids obviously. It would defiantly shock Ben I think. Just hard core ignore and not react to anything he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What evidence is there that they aren’t already ignoring each other? They sat near each other on July 4 but that’s it. They stayed in separate houses in the Bahamas. It seems as though they are already tolerating each other’s presence for the kids. I honestly don’t think either one cares what the other is doing at this point. I highly doubt Ben would be shocked if Jen started to ignore him — he has obviously moved on and is not checking for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on. Getting papped at jen’s favorite restaurant with his girlfriend, and than her reaction by getting papped there a few days later with Chelsea Handler? They defiantly aren’t “over” their mutual resentment/anger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have been going to that restaurant for years. It is obviously a favorite place for both of them. Who cares? Not a big deal. And there is no “a” in definitely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why why why do people like you get so invested in this stuff that you patrol comment sections to ensure your favorite celebrities are properly defended. Is there an “a” in *sshole?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why why why do people like you get so invested in stuff that you patrol comments sections to ensure that your least favorite celebrities are being properly trashed? I told you about your spelling error because you repeated it. It’s really unnecessary to call me an asshole. People who aren’t very intelligent resort to name-calling and cursing when they don’t have any other defense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I guess I will never be a rocket surgeon. Your right. I give up.
Oops. “You are”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ooooh maybe if Jen ignores Ben his feelings will be HURT and he’ll realize the mistakes he’s making and return to her to beg forgiveness. What are you, 12? He banged the kids’ nanny. He brought his longterm mistress out in public. He is done with Jen and has been for years. He wishes she would ignore him but she’s a stage 5 clinger when it comes to him and is still hanging on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhhh… true reason for bachelor-hood. Must. Drink. Sans. Nag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His face is so bloated and red. He looks like he’s drinking regularly again. I don’t care for the guy but I can’t help feeling sorry for him either. Addiction is a hell of a thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does look bloated and sweaty/greasy. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he looks like shit!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why his sources dropped the “She’s free to drink if she wants to” thing. So he can claim that he’s sober and it’s just her that’s drinking.
It’s frustrating to watch him self-destruct from where I’m sitting and I don’t even know him. I can’t imagine what his close friends and family must be thinking and feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t people with addictions counseled to avoid others who partake of the substance, i.e. avoid hanging out with others who drink, bars, etc? In which case, he’s a) not following rehab advice b) putting himself into a situation of irresistible temptation c) involved with someone who is likely aware of all of this and not abstaining … maybe having a drinking problem herself.
The most probable outcome is he’s drinking. What a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just avoid people drinking but also avoid dating altogether for a year, I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep and not to date for a year because you don’t want to replace one addiction for another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually can’t think of a worse situation for an alcoholic shaky in their recovery than visiting a liquor store. In a bar they will usually cut you off at some point/you have other people around but a liquor store? Holy crap. Also, who goes through enough wine/liquor in one day between two people that they need to restock? If it’s just her drinking (it’s not) then she has a serious alcohol problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KB +1 Also, E! Online is already adding the fluff around this complete with “isn’t this cute cause we’re telling you they’re cute” video. >eye roll< Are their readers that stupid? Legit question. This is sad. I have friends who are in recovery for as long as 11 years. Even now they would not go to a liquor store. This is a hell of a thing for his loved ones to witness. Deeply sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Pretty sad, tbh. I have no snarkiness for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a mess. I don’t think he’ll be playing Batman again.
I feel so bad for his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reportedly just signed on for a Batman trilogy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No that’s not true?
http://batman-news.com/2017/07/31/ben-affleck-batman-trilogy-beyond-rumor/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nope. apparently he did not
http://batman-news.com/2017/07/31/ben-affleck-batman-trilogy-beyond-rumor/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like the north end of a horse going south. It seems like she’s enabling him, which of course an alcoholic isn’t going to say no to. I hope he can get some help and pull out of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on 365 days (or so?) of sobriety. Congrats seems like such a small word for such a huge achievement. Here is to waking & walking in clarity…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks! 399!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes- congrats CB! Always getting sober is huge but my brain went to not picking up this Nov, then Jan and on is quite the accomplishment. Kudos to the good work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for sharing your story, @CB! Just keep swimming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations CB on 399 and 400 tomorrow!!! I have a friend struggling with alcohol right now. She isn’t a sloppy drunk and doesn’t go out to drink. She is a Mom of 4 and it is how she seems to cope with all of the demands while still remaining pleasant. She will start drinking in the evening and it has gone from one glass of wine to a whole bottle and I’ve noticed it creeps in earlier in the day sometimes. She is a wonderful person and so giving. She has reached the point where she is facing that it might be a problem, but I think facing the problem and knowing how to take the first step is exhausting for someone who is already at her limit. She knows she can count on me for moral support but I think she will probably have to get worse before she decides to get professional help. I appreciate your words and your journey and I am hoping she will be able to share a similar story with the same self awareness, honesty, and outcome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say the same thing. CB, thanks for sharing your story, and congratulations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super hugs and kisses, CB! Keep moving forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This 1000% one day at a time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably has issues too, addicts tend to gravitate towards each other. What a sad situation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder where they are in Maine. That would reveal a little bit about where his head is at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in maine… He’s probably on the coast or near a lake. So many celebs vacation here it’s just not something most notice anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to live in Hampden and Orono… where are you, FLORC?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Near UMF! Lol not far from there, but the drive… My brother went to UMO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I live here and I’m scouring the article to see if I missed the name of the town. Maine is pretty big for anyone who doesn’t know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were in Naples on Sebago Lake. I am also in Maine and yes people just don’t realize how big this State is. It is a 5 hour drive for me to get to NH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many mainers… I’d summer at sebago lake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on your sobriety Celebitchy!
As the child of an alcoholic, I do feel sorry for Ben and his family, I wouldn’t wish this pain and hurt on anyone.
This story just confirms what everyone suspected about Lindsay being the party girl. It is highly doubtful she is drinking alone, and if she is, doesn’t say much for her support of Ben’s sobriety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pk perfectly said. 100% Doesn’t say much for her support of his sobriety or for her own character and self-respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben’s been an alcoholic for years. What does it say about Jen Garner’s character and self-respect to stand by and watch that for 10+ years?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like many alcoholics, he is his own worst enemy. He chooses to drink instead of being a good parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good work, CB. Wishing you well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations on your sobriety!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just can’t bear to be away from her, can he? Just back from JL reshoots presumably and he’s taken her away on vacation? The booze could have been for other people or something that they were going to. Looks like Shookus paid. Not a big deal IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t find a new girlfriend, he found a new enabler.
I honestly think significantly less of her if she is allowing an alcoholic to socially drink with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think less of her too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The new girl doesn’t ALLOW him to do anything. She can’t control him. Jen can’t control him. Ben needs to control himself. Stop blaming other people for BEN’S behavior. The buck stops with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Allowing an alcoholic to socially drink with her. ” Allowing? Sorry, but I must respectfully disagree here. She could say no or walk away, but she is not responsible for him picking up a glass and drinking. It is up to the addict to control their behaviour, not expect everyone else to control theirs around him. Yes, it is much harder when those around are participating, but it’s still up to the addict to say yes or no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allow may be a poor choice of words, but allow in her presence is slightly better.
If he wants to drink he will, I’m not the type of person who blames a woman for a mans failing, but in this case he is sick and she is not supporting him, she’s enabling. By not walking away, she is enabling.
If this was a stranger, or an aquaintance, they owe him nothing. I would agree 100%. But this is a partner.
If you are hanging out with an addict you DO NOT encourage them to continue with their vice, and you don’t partake with them. She knows full well Affleck is an alcoholic. Drinking with him and purchasing alcohol with him in any way is enabling his addiction, is feeding his disease, is literally killing him. There is responsibility there, the bulk is on him because he’s self destructing, but theres anough to go around. He’s killing himself and she’s encouraging it.
Addicts are looking for a reason why they should partake, Shookus is giving him a reason.
Maybe my history with the illness is colouring this, but it is incredibly easy for people to push an addict into a relapse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most likely she is also an addict. Who is enabling who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that argument, lipreng. I’m assuming she’s not, and really that’s a big assumption. Who’s with an addict most often? I’d assume other people with similar issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations CB on a year of sobriety! Legit trying not to happy cry for you right now. Hugs!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you I love you guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would think a top movie star could do a little better then that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I crushed on him hard in Armagedon (sp).😞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what baffles me: Affleck has been a public figure long enough and had enough experience with had profile relationships to know that posing on a liquor store for a selfie won’t lead to good press. Why did he do it? was he already drunk enough to give a flying f*ck? or he just let go of everything? because, let aside his personal problems, this picture is the complete opposite of what Warner Bros. is probably asking him: get in shape, get sober, do the f*cking movie and if it does well, you can get the Batman cape. It looks like he’s self sabotaging his career, just as he did with his marriage. He’s pushing Wbros to fire him as Batman, just like he pushed Garner to file for divorce by openly cheating. Like this dude is almost unable to make those decisions (leave the role, leave the marriage) by himself, and he just openly behaves in a way others will be force to take those decisions for him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If WB is concerned about his sobriety, they will have him piss in a cup. They aren’t going to fire him because he was photographed in a liquor store.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
funny you mentioned because I think that’s exactly what they did, and he failed…hence WB dropping him first as a director, then as a writer, now non other than THR is reporting they want to “gently” let him go as an actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is the unpopular opinion but honestly if Ben wants the drink and throw it all away then so be it.
He has been to rehab a number of times. He had a wife bending over backwards to aid him. I am sure there others eager to assist him with his struggles over the years. He has the resources to get true and meaningful help. And yeah millions ride on his sobriety but dude can take a time out if he needed to.
At this point Ben is making is decisions. They maybe foolish and drunken decisions but they are his. And he isn’t running from Lindsay, at least not yet.
If he wants to piss it all away well so be it.
I feel for his kids but they have a strong mother. As long as they are shielded they’ll get through this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I’m over the shock and awe over every move that he makes. He’s living the life that he wants to and there’s nothing that anyone can do about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been far from a Garner apologist and certainly not her biggest fan I actually stay quite critical towards her use of PR games and stuff, but one think I have to givi it her, specially as it unveils Affleck’s addiction problems, is that she’s been holding it together for her kids. I truly don’t know how she does it, with Affleck going public with his mistress and looking a drunk mess just weeks after the divorce filing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad worked with him on Pearl Harbor and said he was a drunk mess (and my dad liked to party hard as well). I feel really awful for his kids, I’m sure at this point he’s floating in and out of their lives whenever he feels like it. I hope Jen is talking to a lawyer about visitation and stuff. I honestly don’t know if it’s worse to not have your dad around or have him floating in and out whenever he feels like
No matter what his people spin, he’s off the wagon and his kids are paying the price :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope there are severe limitations on his driving them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he is even allowed to drive himself anywhere anymore–seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s had a chauffeur the last several dates with Lindsay. I’m guessing Jennifer Garner has considered this and dealt with it already in some form of agreement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photos are still up of him there at the store on Perez HIlton. There’s the one of Ben posing with the clerk. There’s another one from the security camera of Ben standing next to Lindsay as she pays for the wine. She’s in a tight dress, hair up.
Ben doesn’t have a red face in that photo. In fact, his skin tone is actually fine. He still has a big face, yet his body is slimming down in the photo with the clerk. I know he had filler like a year-and-a-half ago or two years ago. I felt that was gone and that this year I thought maybe it was all the weight gain changing his face and drinking. Although, he’s been drinking at least since the Argo promotion/Oscar period and still looked like Ben in the face, not some big, bloated face. And losing weight and still having a big face, this leads me to believe he still has some filler in his face. He needs to try to get it taken out, have it dissipated like Courtney Cox did. It changes his face so much. His eyes look strange, swollen. I thought back when he and Lindsay debuted their relationship they had an odd puffiness. I think he’s had laser or a peel around his eyes and they are still swollen.
And, yes, he’s still drinking. At the least, I hope he isn’t as bad as when he had a huge alcoholic meltdown over the Christmas period when his movie bombed and landed him with a sober coach and rehab.
Even though, he’s getting back in shape, if his face stays a mess, he’s out for Bruce Wayne/Batman. Gone is the chiseled face he had.
This chick seems like a real enabler. I agree. She stuck around long enough during the separation that she won out over whoever else he went out with. No man is separate for years and not dating. He just kept it private , which was better for the kids and letting nannygate die down. But the woman who thinks she won I don’t think sees him as having a drinking problem. I believe the Skinny Girl maragritas were for her.
Maybe she was buying the bottles of wine all for herself. I doubt it. Even if that is true, drinking bottles of wine in front of an alcoholic trying to stay sober is someone who doesn’t want them to be sober. Although, I think he’s drinking again anyway. Even if he has toned down the drinking, rationalizing he can keep it in check, that is only temporary. It will escalate to more glasses and more glasses to bottles of wine or whatever he’s drinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some liver issues can puff/bloat your face, even if the rest of you is “normal”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks I went over to Perez and looked. Two bottles of Rose and a bottle of Skinny Girl Margarita (blechh). Looks like Lindsay was paying.
Lindsay seems like the Cool Girl incarnate–won’t guilt you about gambling, because hey she loves Vegas too and will go with you! Won’t guilt you about drinking, hey let’s hit the liquor store and stock up! Won’t guilt you about not spending enough time with your kids, because when you’re together she isn’t with her kid either!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so sad. He’s clearly an alcoholic and Jennifer tried desperately hard to help him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have exactly zero insider Affleck knowledge, just generally informed speculation via generalization and gossip history. Many people in positions of power think that the ordinary rules don’t apply to them; that they’re different, aka better than, from the “regular” folks in recovery. Based on (public) info regarding Affleck’s previous recoveries, he rarely, if ever, stopped drinking completely, believing unspecified other things (almost certainly harder drugs), to be the “real” problems. Drinking and gambling have, at times, subsided for Affleck, but from what has been publicly disclosed, rarely ceased. This has “I can handle it” narcissistic self-delusion written all over it. And I wouldn’t be even slightly surprised if he thought that staying in and drinking wine, or beer, or whatever to “not really” be a problem, as long as he doesn’t also do ______, which he sees as the “real issue.”
I’m blessed not to struggle with addiction, but I know many who have, including family members. It’s insidious, devastating and never cured, only managed. I also believe that there are people who may not be “addicts,” per se, in a strictly chemical sense, but need rehab to get their lives back on track after a period of being out of control that included reliance on various substances (alcohol, drugs, etc), and may, once recovery is complete, be able to partake occasionally safely and without issue of relapsing into past behavior patterns. Based on historical evidence it seems unlikely that Ben Affleck falls into the latter category.
I wouldn’t say I have sympathy for him, per se (oh the poor pampered movie star), but I do at least have some first-hand knowledge of how being THE star — and Affleck, whatever you think about him, IS personally responsible for a lot of other people’s livelihoods — comes with a lot of enabling “help” to keep on going, keep on making money, no matter what the personal cost. Can he work? Where do we have to get him so he can work? … Is often the mantra. Not, SHOULD he work? After all, in the end, he’s a product first, person second. And, again, I get that he’s made tens of millions and got himself into the mess in the first place so, yeah, no violins for Ben, just pointing out that getting him well, almost certainly comes second to getting him able to perform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is going to have to lose it all to gain some clarity. His career is the next stack of chips he has to anti up. Loss or respect/success professionally might be his bottom. Losing his wife and family certainly weren’t .
It has taken my husband years of therapy to peel the onion and understand that exterior validations mean next to nothing. They don’t make you a man. Seeking validation of your wothiness is something men without fathers often do. Women validate them, money validates them, material possessions validate them, but it’s all just a temporary salve. The pain is still there. It never ceases to exist.
We give JayZ a ton of shit on here but at least he explores his faults and owns them. Ben is a piece of work. He seems to have zero interest in understanding himself. It’s awful to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t lose his wife. He, like many other couples, fell out of love with Jennifer. They had problems, whoever’s fault the problems were, Ben’s LOL. But half the celebrities we read about are divorced or on their second divorce. They still love their children. The marriage ended. Jen just hung on and hung on. Ben stayed out of guilt for the kids more than likely. She’s the one that wouldn’t let go for years as his behavior escalated.
But let’s not pretend he lost the love of his life due to drinking. All he ever said about her was she’s a great mother. No Hugh Jackman type accolades for Jennifer ever, the way Hugh is about his wife. And Jennifer stated in Vanity Fair her eyes were wide open the whole marriage. She has her own set of problems, that being she liked being married to Ben and so kept having babies and dealt with his infidelities and addictions, but became the mother figure in the relationship, which eventually creates resentment.
Even if Ben wasn’t drinking, I don’t think anyone on here believes he would have stayed married to Jen. They have put a lot of effort into co-parenting. I do commend them for that. She said in VF that their marriage didn’t last, but that they were on the same page as far as the children. She’s obviously tried to help him even after breaking up for the sake of the children. She has stated the children adore their father. But while her support, for the sake of the kids, even after breaking up, is nice, only Ben can fix his problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think you haveto be with a great love to have a great marriage. In fact too often, a great love is usually doomed. The only question you should ask is, did they have the ingredients for a great marriage. I.e. Common goals, some shared interests, mutual respect and commitment to making it work. I think Jen was on board on these four pillars and it took her a long time to realise that he was failing in the last two. I think his addictions were what confused her. When someone is ill, you assume that once he is cured, the old him will return. So she hang in there waiting for him to heal and he never did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna – I agree with every one of your points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much for rehab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s suffering from some serious emotional disorders – his addictive behaviour is a symptom of a much more deep-rooted affliction. People who have these types of disorders (Borderline, Histrionic, Narcissistic) often suffer from emotional arrested development because of a traumatic childhood event – i.e. parents going through an ugly divorce, alcoholism, abuse, etc. and it’s almost like they stop developing emotionally in their teens. My sister had Borderline and Narcissistic PD and eventually drank and eating-disordered herself to death. They need constant attention and ego-stroking because they don’t have a strong sense of self-esteem – validation has to come externally. It’s a debilitating condition that hurts everyone around them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sympathy to you for your sister, Jaded, I know it’s very hard to see someone you love harming themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can a Cluster B (BPD) really love someone? He does not care about anything or anyone … the BPD is trying to fill a hole that can not be filled. Of course that flying monkeys do not help at these times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats, Celebitchy. Wishing you continued peace, clarity, energy…all the things I rediscovered after I quit drinking, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she doesn’t know about his struggles with sobriety. What kind of moral compass does she have that she’s ok with even drinking around him (assuming the alcohol is for her and not him)?
I mean…we already know her moral compass is wonky given I firmly believe they messed around while both were married.
Not absolving him of responsibility but addiction isn’t something people should take lightly. He needs someone who supports him, not makes it harder for him…
Guessing Jen was that person and he couldn’t hack it so he screwed it up. Seems to be his MO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations Celebitchy and here’s to more clear-headed, clear-eyed time in your life…all good and healthy things lie ahead!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always get the feeling that Ben started resenting Jen a LONG time ago–way before they finally went their separate ways. He barely tried to hide it and never looked happy to be with her.
Still can’t get over how much he and Lyndsay look alike and have the same goofy, gaping smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wonder Jen continues the shared family vaycays. In her position I would grit my teeth and do it too if it meant that I could keep an eye on if he was drunk/ make sue the kids weren’t exposed to it. I know she did all that stuff for his (and her) image for a long time but at this point maybe it is more about making sure that the kids aren’t around Ben when he is drunk or hungover. If so, then kudos to Jen. She still has to share custody with him after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s more Jen enabling. If his kids aren’t safe in his care, she needs to tell a family court judge and restrict his visitation until he gets his act together. He NEVER will at this rate because Jen will always be right there, making sure things are easy for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is still Jen’s fault no what matter what she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not her fault but it is her responsibility to make sure that her kids are safe and not exposed to their drunk, stoned father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Iris, I don’t think legally you can keep a parent away, unless there has been a significant event (see Brad Pitt) that brings in social services. Unless he is proven to be unfit, he’ll get 50/50 with them. Jen probably has to walk a fairly fine line on that to give him enough access that he is ok and doesn’t push more.
I read yesterday that Tiger Woods’ custody agreement was 50/50, but that if he did something scandalous again, he loses 20% of that, getting 30% instead of half. He’s been a horrible mess and would still get 30%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you know that she doesn’t have things in place to keep her children in safe? There are a lot of behind the scenes that are going on that all of us here are not aware. She will make it easy for her kids as they love their father. From my perspective, she works it for her kids safety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually if a parent proves to be impaired often and is unable to maintain consistent sobriety, the courts can absolutely take custody away. I’m sure there have been “events” behind the scenes that we have only heard hints of. Who returns from a luxury holiday in Montana and requires a sober coach?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wondering, where’s her BABY?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably with her DAD! Just like Ben’s three babies are probably with their MOM!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are prime examples as to why everyone is not meant to be a parent. Just because most humans can procreate doesn’t mean they should. These two were bumping uglies soon after Shookus gave birth and Garner was at home with small children. They are clearly very selfish people who did not care very much about their spouses nor took much responsibility for daily child rearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so very sad about this. I really hope that he isn’t drinking again but I know that is not realistic. I’m still rooting for him. I always will. His children need him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they were buying liquor, she’s the opposite of his nagging wife who wanted him to be sober and ya know, a present father for his children. He can let loose with Lindsey, for now anyway. It’s all fun and games until one of them needs to be responsible, then he’ll move onto the next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know people say that you shouldn’t hate on “the other woman,” and I promise that I have no bad feelings towards Lindsay Shookus and her part in the affair. I really don’t. Ben Affleck is as much to blame as she is on that front.
But it pisses me off that a person who is likely fully aware of someone else’s vices and addictions is completely unconcerned with helping them out and putting them on the straight and narrow. It’s clear that Shookus is more concerned right now with being “the chill girlfriend” (aka the Cool Girl) as opposed to “the shrew” that Jennifer Garner was probably being characterized as (because don’t you know that expecting your husband and the father of your children to NOT be an alcoholic is CLEARLY nagging).
Whatever said and done about Jen, the truth is that while she might have been a doormat, Lindsay Shookus is a doormat of an entirely different variety. At least Jennifer Garner had standards for what she wanted out of him, and she made sure that he knew what those were. What can you say about a woman who wants to be with a man and please him so badly that she completely avoids all conflict, to the point of enabling and likely encouraging a dangerous addiction that’s already been responsible for decimating Ben’s own childhood? How badly does she want to be with Ben Affleck that she doesn’t give a f*ck about how self-destructive he is and that he likes her because she doesn’t confront him about his self-destructive behaviour? How much are you debasing yourself that you’re willing to be with a man who’s like that, even though you and everyone around you knows that you deserve SO much better?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is true, A. Agree 100% It is hard for me to imagine that she is that dazzled by him to turn a completely blind eye to what is happening to him. Yes, addicts are amazing manipulators. I dated and alcoholic for many years, my eldest brother was a drug addict and my husband’s father was an alcoholic. Amazing manipulator doesn’t even cut it. And add in a little bit of charm and good looks. Forget it. But does she deserve much better? IF she is willing to sell out her own daughter and sit back and watch a man destroy himself and the lives of his children does she deserve better?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations on 399 days of sobriety, CB. You’ve shown incredible strength and determination. Alcoholism is a disease I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben needs a hard intervention. Where are his good friends, like Matt? Or his mother? Or his father? I know it is up to the person himself/herself to own up to it but clearly, he is sick that he can’t really see anymore what is good for him. More especially now that he is with that woman who is clearly has the same vices as him. He needs to get better mentally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is sad and I hope that he gets help. I am wondering though, with all of his money, surely he has an assistant that could go out and get the booze for him? I am trying to figure out if that means the alcohol really wasnt for him? or It was for him and he’s too far gone to give a crap about how bad it looks or how much it will cost him in terms of his career. (I’m thinking that insuring him for a movie has to cost a fortune now)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems to have reached the point that he doesn’t care. He’s going to do what he wants to do. I also don’t know that he is thinking clearly about consequences. Addicts are great manipulators. Maybe part of his brain is still thinking he can control the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you both that Ben is past the point of caring.
His PR people still very much care given the fact the pictures of them buying the booze were deleted plus shortly after People and E online published stories about their “Maine vacation” . Somebody is caring about the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They prob sold their pics and an account of what happened to the tabloids who then asked them to take them down. The tabloids want people to view the photos on their websites, not go to instagram or facebook for the scoop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on your sobriety, CB!
I stopped drinking a year and a half ago, and the hardest part has been the social pressure. People don’t understand (in my case, it’s due to an inherited alcohol intolerance but I have alcoholism on both sides as well), and even though I wasn’t a big drinker, I’m surprised at how much it’s altered my social life.
Knowing that pressure, why anyone who cares about Ben would drink around him is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! My husband has been sober for 39 years, very proud of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched this scenario in my personal life – my mom’s partner of many years was an alcoholic, in and out of rehab. She finally had to look after herself, as Jennifer has likely had to choose to do as well. He found himself a new, enabling girlfriend and was back to drinking. Two years later, he died of his alcoholism. He had barely passed his 50th birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enews says that her friends and family were with them in Maine. He’s met them already? I wonder if her kid was there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enews clearly is his PR mouthpiece. They covered this vacay without 1 mention of the 2 visits to the liquor store. Portraying it as a totally new relationship etc. how lonely he was, huh? How they are so into each other they can not be separated for more than a few days – interesting when your respective children live on opposite coasts and you have work commitments
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps the bottles of wine and liquor were gifts to your friends and family? … of course Enews , now I understand (rolled eyes) … it’s not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes at that ENews story! He has “felt alone for a long time”? Dude FFS, these type of quotes will get back to and be understood by at least two of your children (your daughters are old enough). I don’t care if you are happy for the first time in forever, STFU about it and think of your children’s feelings. Here’s the quote your “friend” can leak: We’re very happy. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So ET put out a story just now with pictures of Jen and Ben’s mom walking arm-in-arm. His mom has gone through this with her ex, so I’m sure she has a pretty good perspective about Ben’s current state of mind and what’s going on (big picture). It’s good that she is showing such very public support for Jen.
I think Ben is just making his PR hole deeper and deeper in his attempts to fix the Lindsay debacle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also isn’t it funny how both those posts have been taken down/deleted of him in the liquor store…just like the post about him in the uber car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perez has the pics and a screen grab of the twitter of the surveillance camera pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can imagine the owner of the liquor store was none too happy about an employee posting/selling security camera footage of a customer and also putting out in detail what they bought, even if he is a celebrity. It’s not exactly good PR for the liquor store, and it clearly crosses a line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t just have a physical addiction. In the photo where he’s smiling, it looks like he could just as easily cry. Too bad for his kids. Hope it doesn’t go to the next generation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a fairly young kid. Does she ever see him now that she bagged a “star”?? Ben seems to see his kids more than she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse