Tom Hiddleston will play Hamlet in a limited three-week run at a London theater

Finally, some Tom Hiddleston news! He’s been suspiciously quiet for months. TOO QUIET. It seems that our precious dragonfly king has a gap in his schedule for a month or so and he’s going to do a special, three-weeks-only performance of Hamlet. My first thought? “It’s he a bit long in the tooth to play Hamlet??” It’s not that Tommy is old, per se (he’s not old), but I get tired of these dudes in their 30s and 40s playing Hamlet. I get that it’s tradition at this point, for a dude in his 30s or 40s to play Hamlet as an arrested-development mess, more interested in playing point-counterpoint with the idea of killing his uncle as opposed to actually doing it. It’s also the holy grail role for most actors, and most actors want the chance to play Hamlet at least once. So, that’s where we are: Tommy loves Shakespeare. Tommy loves Kenneth Branagh. And Tommy loves the stage!

Tom Hiddleston is to star in a Kenneth Branagh-directed production of Hamlet – but for only three weeks in a theatre with 160 seats. The production will raise money for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) and promises to be one of the hottest theatrical tickets of recent years. The ballot opens at noon on Tuesday 1 August and tickets will be difficult for people to get their hands on.

Hiddleston, a Rada graduate, said Hamlet presented “almost limitless possibilities for interpretation”. He added: “Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart. I hope the funds raised by the production will help Rada continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone.”

The production is a collaboration between Rada and Branagh’s theatre company, which recently had a year’s residency at the Garrick in the West End. It will run in Rada’s 160-seat Jerwood Vanbrugh theatre in central London from 1-23 September. The ballot for tickets is open online until 6pm on 6 August – or by phone until 5pm on 5 August.

Ticket winners will be selected at random with successful entrants able to purchase a maximum of two. Twenty per cent of the tickets will be priced £15 and available only to under-25s. A further 20% will be £45 and the remainder £95. In something of a first, there will be no guaranteed tickets for critics, with journalists welcome to take their chances in the ballot.

The money raised from the production will support the Rada Attenborough project, which aims to raise £20m for the regeneration of the academy’s premises on Chenies Street including, for the first time, the provision of on-site accommodation.