Tom Hiddleston will play Hamlet in a limited three-week run at a London theater

Embed from Getty Images

Finally, some Tom Hiddleston news! He’s been suspiciously quiet for months. TOO QUIET. It seems that our precious dragonfly king has a gap in his schedule for a month or so and he’s going to do a special, three-weeks-only performance of Hamlet. My first thought? “It’s he a bit long in the tooth to play Hamlet??” It’s not that Tommy is old, per se (he’s not old), but I get tired of these dudes in their 30s and 40s playing Hamlet. I get that it’s tradition at this point, for a dude in his 30s or 40s to play Hamlet as an arrested-development mess, more interested in playing point-counterpoint with the idea of killing his uncle as opposed to actually doing it. It’s also the holy grail role for most actors, and most actors want the chance to play Hamlet at least once. So, that’s where we are: Tommy loves Shakespeare. Tommy loves Kenneth Branagh. And Tommy loves the stage!

Tom Hiddleston is to star in a Kenneth Branagh-directed production of Hamlet – but for only three weeks in a theatre with 160 seats. The production will raise money for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) and promises to be one of the hottest theatrical tickets of recent years. The ballot opens at noon on Tuesday 1 August and tickets will be difficult for people to get their hands on.

Hiddleston, a Rada graduate, said Hamlet presented “almost limitless possibilities for interpretation”. He added: “Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart. I hope the funds raised by the production will help Rada continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone.”

The production is a collaboration between Rada and Branagh’s theatre company, which recently had a year’s residency at the Garrick in the West End. It will run in Rada’s 160-seat Jerwood Vanbrugh theatre in central London from 1-23 September. The ballot for tickets is open online until 6pm on 6 August – or by phone until 5pm on 5 August.

Ticket winners will be selected at random with successful entrants able to purchase a maximum of two. Twenty per cent of the tickets will be priced £15 and available only to under-25s. A further 20% will be £45 and the remainder £95. In something of a first, there will be no guaranteed tickets for critics, with journalists welcome to take their chances in the ballot.

The money raised from the production will support the Rada Attenborough project, which aims to raise £20m for the regeneration of the academy’s premises on Chenies Street including, for the first time, the provision of on-site accommodation.

[From The Guardian]

The tickets seem rather cheap, especially considering that it’s such a limited run and there’s so much interest in Tom? Like, I’m sure there are a lot of Hiddles-loyalists who would empty out their savings for a chance to see Tom in person, enunciating the hell out of “what a piece of work is man.”

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

87 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston will play Hamlet in a limited three-week run at a London theater”

  1. t.fanty says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Just FYI, according to the gravedigger, Hamlet is thirty. Forty is when an actor kind of maxes out for Hamlet. It’s often argued that forty is the ideal age because of the emotional maturity needed.

    There will be SO. MUCH. CRYING.

    Reply
  2. rachel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:45 am

    His imdb page is like the desert but maybe he has projects that I’m not aware of. I don’t follow him closely enough to know.

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:45 am

    This is a benefit for RADA. Sounds like a fine idea. I have said this before, but all gossip aside, these two men have entertained millions. Also, wouldn’t they get hell if they charged too much for tickets after saying they want to open up the theatre for everyone?

    Reply
  4. bros says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I would not pay any $ to watch his stupid muppet face do anything.

    Reply
  5. MI6 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I would pay the ticket price AND the airfare to London to see this show. This is EXACTLY what Hiddles needs right now – a return the his beloved stage. Thrilled for him, the brilliant Sir Kenneth and for RADA.
    👍👏👏

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    August 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Towards the end of OLLA, John Hurt says that line Kaiser quoted and Tom responds with the next line. Both deliver the lines beautifully and it is a lovely scene.

    He has been hinting at this for ages. It’s nice that he’ll get to work with Branagh again on something they both love for something they both love. I hope they screen it in cinemas like Branagh did with Winter’s Tale. Other actors have done the Hamlet pushing 40 thing. I think his will be brilliant. Lemon drizzle cake all around

    Reply
  7. Lynn says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I’d imagine it’s a win-win–kicks off RADA’s new theater and if it does well, they can transfer it. If not, they can say, hey it was for charity.

    I enjoy Branagh as an actor but he’s hit or miss for me as a director.

    Reply
    • MI6 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

      OMG what a great thought!!
      Broadway please

      Reply
      • frisbee says:
        August 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

        I suspect that’s the intention . Years ago Ralph Feinnes did the same thing, three weeks in London transferred to Broadway and Bob’s your Uncle – got a Tony Award for it. That would do Hiddles the world of good, put him back where he belongs Brit classical/ character actor with longevity rather than a Hollywood ‘movie star’ type that he’s really not cut out for.
        Edit: Ralph Feinnes is a fine actor with a respected career, that’s the trajectory I think Hiddles should go for.

      • Sixer says:
        August 1, 2017 at 10:54 am

        Exactly.

      • third ginger says:
        August 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

        Frisbee, also about Feinnes, it took forever for anyone to see that he was great at comedy [IN BRUGES, GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL] When he was young, he was supposed to be the next DDL. There is only one of those. I also remember Fiennes being promoted as a sex symbol. It did not work. But for a lasting career, it is a very good example.

      • Notasnob says:
        August 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Maybe he doesn’t want that type of career? UK is a small country, Tom is often critisized for being “posh, white and male”, Brexit diminished UK’s influnce, small and middle budgeted movies are not successful. He just will not get quality parts in his country. Look at his filmography despite all this talk about being Old Etonian there are not good british parts for him. He said himself that he failed auditions, so I think he should work more in Hollywood. I don’t want Tom with his qualification and ambition to play supporting roles while people like Cara Delevingne without a talent are being pushed.

      • frisbee says:
        August 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

        @ third ginger, ‘The English Patient’ (one of my fave Sunday afternoon films) gave RF a lot of exposure, hence the sex symbol tag, but instead of following the path laid for that he carried on doing interesting acting jobs and unusual projects, he’s held onto his individuality because of that. I just hope Hiddles recognises his own unique talents (like RF he has a beautiful speaking voice) and pursues them, he’ll be interesting to watch and the Tiddlesbanging will recede to the meaningless distraction it always was (even if it was fun to take the p*ss out of at the time).

      • third ginger says:
        August 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

        frisbee, my favorite performances of his are QUIZ SHOW and IN BRUGES.

      • frisbee says:
        August 1, 2017 at 11:23 am

        @third ginger loved In Bruges, three really good performances, thought it should have got far more award nods than it did especially for Martin McDonagh, he has such an ear for dialogue.

    • spidey says:
      August 1, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      @ Lynn Not scared to take risks though, which I like.

      Reply
  8. Madly says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I saw that other Shakespeare play he did online and Henry the IV for the Hollow Crown series. He is great in Shakespeare. This is what he needs to get his acting creads back and erase some bad mojo that has been plaguing him since last summer. By November he should have some cool points back, even if a pop tart harpy tries to sing a nasty hate song about him later. It will be old news by then and no more anniversary crap we have had to endure.

    Reply
  9. virginfangirl2 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I hope they tape the performance & sell the DVD to raise more money as I would so love to see it. Tom has spoken before about how pricey acting schools have become, and its great that he is doing what he can to help lower cost.

    Reply
  10. justme says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:54 am

    One of the aims of the Attenborough project is to provide housing in London for students at RADA. Since one of the reasons that Tom gets grief for being rich and privileged is that working class young actors can’t afford RADA and even if they get help with tuition, London is so incredibly expensive (and this is Tom’s fault somehow because living expenses were not his problem). This is a way to address that problem. Good for him and for Ken! I suspect that he will have to work on Avengers 4 later in the year, but I’m glad he has a chance to get back on stage.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      August 1, 2017 at 10:56 am

      Massive problem for student accommodation all over London. Students at UCL, my alma mater, were on rent strike for months last year.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        August 1, 2017 at 11:54 am

        It is a serious problem here in Boston; I imagine it is much worse in London. I remember Redmayne pays the housing costs of a student every year.

        And Sixer, knowing your love of local holidays, an unofficial one having to do with student housing is fast approaching here in Boston – Alston Christmas that festive time around the end of August and beginning of September when students return to the Boston area, clog our streets with moving vans and trucks, usually jamming one or two of them into an overpass on Storrow Drive, which causes structurally damage and road closures, and discard couches, chairs, bookshelves and other items that they can’t fit into their apartments on the sidewalks for anyone to take. The City even publishes a guide to Allston Christmas with tips on what to take or leave on the sidewalk

      • Sixer says:
        August 1, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        You told me about this one before – I love the idea of it!

      • spidey says:
        August 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

        @ Lightpurple a few weeks ago I put out a full charity bag for the Air Ambulance – some b*****d stole it.

    • lunchcoma says:
      August 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      That seems like a nice project for Tom. I’m sure he’s always wanted to play Hamlet, he tends to shine on stage, and it’s for a good cause that he’s personally connected to. Affordable housing can be a huge barrier to attending schools in large cities in the US. I can’t imagine it’s better in a city as expensive as London.

      Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:59 am

    *enunciate

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    August 1, 2017 at 10:59 am

    An interview with Branagh. They have been planning this for seven years. https://www.thestage.co.uk/features/interviews/2017/kenneth-branagh-directing-hamlet-tom-hiddleston-natural-shakespeare-genuine-rapport/?login_to=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thestage.co.uk%2Faccounts%2Fusers%2Fsign_up.ios

    Reply
  13. Anon says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:35 am

    There is also a picture….
    https://www.radahamlet.com/images/rada-banner.jpg

    Reply
  14. Grace says:
    August 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Should I even try my chance at the ballot? I never had much luck in anything remotely subject to chances. Plus I’ve just seen Andrew Scott’s Hamlet this summer. *thinking*

    Decisions. Decisions. Decisions.

    Reply
  15. AryaStark says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    OK I may be getting re attracted to Tom. Him as Hamlet sounds very awesome plus it’s a really good cause.

    Reply
  16. spidey says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    A few observations:

    Guess is is being announced somewhat belatedly it would appear so as not to clash with the opening of Dunkirk:

    Is this why Tom only made a flying visit to Comic-Con this year and looked tired, because he was busy in rehearsals:

    Isn’t it great that they are both working together and obviously have lots of respect for one another:

    Tom can’t be accused of famewhoring on this one:

    Isn’t it good that the “rich, white privileged” are doing this.

    But…………………..how long will it be before the snarking starts?

    Reply
  17. justme says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I’ve already seen some snarking – it is inevitable. “Hamlet is overdone” say some bored and spoiled London theatre-goers. OK – don’t go. Let someone else go.

    Reply
  18. Ninetta says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    This is great news. TH has been wanting to do this role for so long.

    Reply
  19. Marianne says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    My friend is sincerley hoping it gets filmed and released on DVD. His Coriolanus was filmed for theaters but not distributed to DVD.

    Reply
  20. seesittellsit says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Woe is me to live on this side of the Pond! Any of you who do get tix and get to see it, please promise to give us full deets on the performance!!

    Reply
  21. jetlagged says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Nice move Tom. Shakespeare is his strength imo, but it’s been four years since he’s been on stage. This is a relatively consequence-free way of dusting off those skills. Bonus points for benefiting a good cause, and he gets to tick Hamlet off his list before he ages out of the role.

    I’m bummed it won’t be widely view-able. I’ve entered the drawing, but don’t hold out much hope. Even if a miracle happened and I won, I’d probably have to do a 72-hour turn from 8 time zones away (work is nuts in September), so it’s probably for the best. If this had been Much Ado instead of Hamlet it wouldn’t matter. I’d quit my job if I had to.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment