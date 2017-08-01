Tom Hiddleston will play Hamlet in a limited three-week run at a London theater

Finally, some Tom Hiddleston news! He’s been suspiciously quiet for months. TOO QUIET. It seems that our precious dragonfly king has a gap in his schedule for a month or so and he’s going to do a special, three-weeks-only performance of Hamlet. My first thought? “It’s he a bit long in the tooth to play Hamlet??” It’s not that Tommy is old, per se (he’s not old), but I get tired of these dudes in their 30s and 40s playing Hamlet. I get that it’s tradition at this point, for a dude in his 30s or 40s to play Hamlet as an arrested-development mess, more interested in playing point-counterpoint with the idea of killing his uncle as opposed to actually doing it. It’s also the holy grail role for most actors, and most actors want the chance to play Hamlet at least once. So, that’s where we are: Tommy loves Shakespeare. Tommy loves Kenneth Branagh. And Tommy loves the stage!
Tom Hiddleston is to star in a Kenneth Branagh-directed production of Hamlet – but for only three weeks in a theatre with 160 seats. The production will raise money for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) and promises to be one of the hottest theatrical tickets of recent years. The ballot opens at noon on Tuesday 1 August and tickets will be difficult for people to get their hands on.
Hiddleston, a Rada graduate, said Hamlet presented “almost limitless possibilities for interpretation”. He added: “Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart. I hope the funds raised by the production will help Rada continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism. We need to keep the doors open for everyone.”
The production is a collaboration between Rada and Branagh’s theatre company, which recently had a year’s residency at the Garrick in the West End. It will run in Rada’s 160-seat Jerwood Vanbrugh theatre in central London from 1-23 September. The ballot for tickets is open online until 6pm on 6 August – or by phone until 5pm on 5 August.
Ticket winners will be selected at random with successful entrants able to purchase a maximum of two. Twenty per cent of the tickets will be priced £15 and available only to under-25s. A further 20% will be £45 and the remainder £95. In something of a first, there will be no guaranteed tickets for critics, with journalists welcome to take their chances in the ballot.
The money raised from the production will support the Rada Attenborough project, which aims to raise £20m for the regeneration of the academy’s premises on Chenies Street including, for the first time, the provision of on-site accommodation.
The tickets seem rather cheap, especially considering that it’s such a limited run and there’s so much interest in Tom? Like, I’m sure there are a lot of Hiddles-loyalists who would empty out their savings for a chance to see Tom in person, enunciating the hell out of “what a piece of work is man.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Just FYI, according to the gravedigger, Hamlet is thirty. Forty is when an actor kind of maxes out for Hamlet. It’s often argued that forty is the ideal age because of the emotional maturity needed.
There will be SO. MUCH. CRYING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk if it was because I was too bored to pay attention in English or what, but Hamlet’s 30?? 😱 Dude’s whining and general mopeyness made me think he was at least in his early 20s. Arrested development is an understatement lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gravedigger states that he has been sexton for thirty years, and that he became sexton on the day young Hamlet was born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His imdb page is like the desert but maybe he has projects that I’m not aware of. I don’t follow him closely enough to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been working on a documentary about South Sudan, which isn’t on there, and he’s been filming the Avengers movie. Marvel was keeping his appearance in it quiet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I though Marvel would keep him busy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the same Sudan where the aide workers love The Night Manager?🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, – actually at the time of the GG speech, a number of aid workers said just that – that they enjoyed binging on TV shows in their off-time and that they really enjoyed the Night Manager. It gave them a respite from their stressful lives – which is what entertainment can do – that was Tom’s point. (Not that anyone listened to the aid workers – they were too busy piling on via Twitter and sending pictures of Vince Vaughn’s face around the web.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sudan and South Sudan are different countries
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lightpurple – excellent point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s the issue. It was the thing to pile on. I barely read a single “news story” relating to the speech that gave any real info on South Sudan. It’s just what it is: keyboard warriors who couldn’t tell Sudan or South Sudan apart. They don’t actually care about what’s going on there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a benefit for RADA. Sounds like a fine idea. I have said this before, but all gossip aside, these two men have entertained millions. Also, wouldn’t they get hell if they charged too much for tickets after saying they want to open up the theatre for everyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would get he’ll if he sneezed these days, TG. Annoying and unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it’s to build accommodations for students. It makes living and commuting easier in London.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not pay any $ to watch his stupid muppet face do anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is forcing you. Go away!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your choice. Let the rest of us watch him. Tom’s definitly not a Muppet face! Muppets never make me drool. Have a great day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love muppets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!…I would go to see “Kerme”…the frog prince 👑
🐸 🐷…maybe. Romeo and Juliet ?
Too sad for them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the pig diets, everybody diets! 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d pay for see a sketch of Romeo and Juliet with Miss Piggy and Tom Hiddleston xD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially for us:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiHVM1hZmVI
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can never understand why haters bother to read these articles
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was meant for Bros, just to clarify. Sometimes I push the wrong “reply” button . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez – I’m often hard on Tommie for his silly roles and public shenanigans, but as I have often said, every time I see him, I’m reminded that he can actually ACT. What’s your problem?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Tom will survive without your $. Muppet face? Seriously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Producers always pick actors with Muppet faces to headline expensive mini-series in which all the characters go around talking about how attractive the Muppet is. I think it was called the NIGHTMUPPET
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would pay the ticket price AND the airfare to London to see this show. This is EXACTLY what Hiddles needs right now – a return the his beloved stage. Thrilled for him, the brilliant Sir Kenneth and for RADA.
👍👏👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a very wise move. Not that much stress. Not that much time. Good cause. Will, however, generate lots of copy. Good reputation refresher, which is what I said he needed – and was probably planning – the other day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ken was actually talking about working with Tom again since last year. There was a theatre expert who tweeted early last year that something Shakespeare and something Hiddles will come about “soon”. Only it took over a year later for an announcement. Maybe this is it? Tom has been spotted at RADA through a revolving door since last fall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just posted a link below to a Branagh interview. He says they have been trying to do this for seven years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect timing then!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are always right, Sixer. And I’m not being sarcastic.
Are you going to enter the fray and try for tickets?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. I like Shakespeare but not enough to bother with this. Too much more interesting stuff going on in theatre for the rare times I can make time to travel for it. (And that’s not a dig at either LEGS or Branagh. But I’ve seen Hamlet enough times already, you know?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good On Hiddles. Theatre work suits him well. I hope he announces more in the near future.
I hope with those relatively cheap seats that they can make the money they’re hoping to. Glad to see they’re making the show affordable for the average person, but seems like adding at least a few shows for high dollar buyers would be a smart move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bonzo, or releasing a recording of it that would generate more revenue for the fund but I suppose that gets more complicated with artists rights
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Think he seems very flat and lost since last year and this is perfect. I really would love to see it, so hope I win the ballot! Legs was superb as Coriolanus and I think this is perfect for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck, Londongal!
I’ll be rife with envy 😌
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Towards the end of OLLA, John Hurt says that line Kaiser quoted and Tom responds with the next line. Both deliver the lines beautifully and it is a lovely scene.
He has been hinting at this for ages. It’s nice that he’ll get to work with Branagh again on something they both love for something they both love. I hope they screen it in cinemas like Branagh did with Winter’s Tale. Other actors have done the Hamlet pushing 40 thing. I think his will be brilliant. Lemon drizzle cake all around
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a great film. I have recommended it many times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RADA said it will not be filmed, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for the lemon drizzle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d imagine it’s a win-win–kicks off RADA’s new theater and if it does well, they can transfer it. If not, they can say, hey it was for charity.
I enjoy Branagh as an actor but he’s hit or miss for me as a director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG what a great thought!!
Broadway please
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect that’s the intention . Years ago Ralph Feinnes did the same thing, three weeks in London transferred to Broadway and Bob’s your Uncle – got a Tony Award for it. That would do Hiddles the world of good, put him back where he belongs Brit classical/ character actor with longevity rather than a Hollywood ‘movie star’ type that he’s really not cut out for.
Edit: Ralph Feinnes is a fine actor with a respected career, that’s the trajectory I think Hiddles should go for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frisbee, also about Feinnes, it took forever for anyone to see that he was great at comedy [IN BRUGES, GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL] When he was young, he was supposed to be the next DDL. There is only one of those. I also remember Fiennes being promoted as a sex symbol. It did not work. But for a lasting career, it is a very good example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he doesn’t want that type of career? UK is a small country, Tom is often critisized for being “posh, white and male”, Brexit diminished UK’s influnce, small and middle budgeted movies are not successful. He just will not get quality parts in his country. Look at his filmography despite all this talk about being Old Etonian there are not good british parts for him. He said himself that he failed auditions, so I think he should work more in Hollywood. I don’t want Tom with his qualification and ambition to play supporting roles while people like Cara Delevingne without a talent are being pushed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ third ginger, ‘The English Patient’ (one of my fave Sunday afternoon films) gave RF a lot of exposure, hence the sex symbol tag, but instead of following the path laid for that he carried on doing interesting acting jobs and unusual projects, he’s held onto his individuality because of that. I just hope Hiddles recognises his own unique talents (like RF he has a beautiful speaking voice) and pursues them, he’ll be interesting to watch and the Tiddlesbanging will recede to the meaningless distraction it always was (even if it was fun to take the p*ss out of at the time).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
frisbee, my favorite performances of his are QUIZ SHOW and IN BRUGES.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@third ginger loved In Bruges, three really good performances, thought it should have got far more award nods than it did especially for Martin McDonagh, he has such an ear for dialogue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lynn Not scared to take risks though, which I like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hello, I think Tom will do all sorts of roles in what I trust will be a long career. Most successful actors today really are “character actors.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that other Shakespeare play he did online and Henry the IV for the Hollow Crown series. He is great in Shakespeare. This is what he needs to get his acting creads back and erase some bad mojo that has been plaguing him since last summer. By November he should have some cool points back, even if a pop tart harpy tries to sing a nasty hate song about him later. It will be old news by then and no more anniversary crap we have had to endure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they tape the performance & sell the DVD to raise more money as I would so love to see it. Tom has spoken before about how pricey acting schools have become, and its great that he is doing what he can to help lower cost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RADA was incredibly affordable when he attended. He mentioned the cost but I can’t remember. He was able to pay for his tuition through television work. It amazes me how jacked up the tuition has gotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it is no longer supported by the government
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah that explains it! It’s sad that the arts always gets the first cut 😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the aims of the Attenborough project is to provide housing in London for students at RADA. Since one of the reasons that Tom gets grief for being rich and privileged is that working class young actors can’t afford RADA and even if they get help with tuition, London is so incredibly expensive (and this is Tom’s fault somehow because living expenses were not his problem). This is a way to address that problem. Good for him and for Ken! I suspect that he will have to work on Avengers 4 later in the year, but I’m glad he has a chance to get back on stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Massive problem for student accommodation all over London. Students at UCL, my alma mater, were on rent strike for months last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a serious problem here in Boston; I imagine it is much worse in London. I remember Redmayne pays the housing costs of a student every year.
And Sixer, knowing your love of local holidays, an unofficial one having to do with student housing is fast approaching here in Boston – Alston Christmas that festive time around the end of August and beginning of September when students return to the Boston area, clog our streets with moving vans and trucks, usually jamming one or two of them into an overpass on Storrow Drive, which causes structurally damage and road closures, and discard couches, chairs, bookshelves and other items that they can’t fit into their apartments on the sidewalks for anyone to take. The City even publishes a guide to Allston Christmas with tips on what to take or leave on the sidewalk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You told me about this one before – I love the idea of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lightpurple a few weeks ago I put out a full charity bag for the Air Ambulance – some b*****d stole it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That seems like a nice project for Tom. I’m sure he’s always wanted to play Hamlet, he tends to shine on stage, and it’s for a good cause that he’s personally connected to. Affordable housing can be a huge barrier to attending schools in large cities in the US. I can’t imagine it’s better in a city as expensive as London.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*enunciate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An interview with Branagh. They have been planning this for seven years. https://www.thestage.co.uk/features/interviews/2017/kenneth-branagh-directing-hamlet-tom-hiddleston-natural-shakespeare-genuine-rapport/?login_to=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thestage.co.uk%2Faccounts%2Fusers%2Fsign_up.ios
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is also a picture….
https://www.radahamlet.com/images/rada-banner.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should I even try my chance at the ballot? I never had much luck in anything remotely subject to chances. Plus I’ve just seen Andrew Scott’s Hamlet this summer. *thinking*
Decisions. Decisions. Decisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do it for us Yanks across the pond!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I signed up…. 👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well you certainly won’t have a chance if you don’t apply! 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK I may be getting re attracted to Tom. Him as Hamlet sounds very awesome plus it’s a really good cause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few observations:
Guess is is being announced somewhat belatedly it would appear so as not to clash with the opening of Dunkirk:
Is this why Tom only made a flying visit to Comic-Con this year and looked tired, because he was busy in rehearsals:
Isn’t it great that they are both working together and obviously have lots of respect for one another:
Tom can’t be accused of famewhoring on this one:
Isn’t it good that the “rich, white privileged” are doing this.
But…………………..how long will it be before the snarking starts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve already seen some snarking – it is inevitable. “Hamlet is overdone” say some bored and spoiled London theatre-goers. OK – don’t go. Let someone else go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep – and the comments btl on the Guardian are so predictable to. He must wonder why he bothers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Guardian has gone seriously downhill both in the editorial and the reader input. Some days it’s only one small albeit slightly better articulated sour step away from the Daily Mail.
While I’m not much of a Tom-as-actor fan, this sounds like a really good move for him and bonus that it’s also raising funds for the RADA building refit (the accommodation in particular).
I hope it’s a success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BTL is seriously overpopulated with well balanced posters – you know, the ones with chips on both shoulders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was like that when Ben got cast as Hamlet. Wait next year iorvthe next and you’ll see the same snarking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the media/critics are snarking about not getting their special free press night tickets. Poor privileged darlings. Guess they’ll just have to take their chances along with all the peasants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s amuses me is their crying over elitism while demanding they get preferential treatment. Hilarity! It can’t be elitist if everyone is given the same chance 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bloody hypocrites. It would be funny if it weren’t all so blatantly self-serving. Now I really hope I do win tickets. My plan is to take to Twitter and neener-neener that one guy so brutally he will regret his career choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is great news. TH has been wanting to do this role for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend is sincerley hoping it gets filmed and released on DVD. His Coriolanus was filmed for theaters but not distributed to DVD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woe is me to live on this side of the Pond! Any of you who do get tix and get to see it, please promise to give us full deets on the performance!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice move Tom. Shakespeare is his strength imo, but it’s been four years since he’s been on stage. This is a relatively consequence-free way of dusting off those skills. Bonus points for benefiting a good cause, and he gets to tick Hamlet off his list before he ages out of the role.
I’m bummed it won’t be widely view-able. I’ve entered the drawing, but don’t hold out much hope. Even if a miracle happened and I won, I’d probably have to do a 72-hour turn from 8 time zones away (work is nuts in September), so it’s probably for the best. If this had been Much Ado instead of Hamlet it wouldn’t matter. I’d quit my job if I had to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse