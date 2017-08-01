“Krysten Ritter looked amazing at ‘The Defenders’ premiere” links
  • August 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Marvel's "The Defenders" New York Premiere

Krysten Ritter looked great at the premiere of Netflix’s The Defenders. [Popoholic]
Don’t put Jennifer Lopez in a corner… or a side chair. [LaineyGossip]
Happy 38th birthday to the glorious Jason Momoa. [Dlisted]
Meth is one hell of a drug. [Starcasm]
Alessandra Ambrosio gets pap’d all the time, it’s so weird. [Moe Jackson]
Is “Jenndashian” right? Or should it be Jardashian? [GoFugYourself]
Eric Dane dealt with depression. [JustJared]
Is Lindsey Morgan the new Batgirl? [IDLY]
Kevin Bacon was stuck in an elevator. [Seriously OMG WTF]
This video might melt your heart a little bit. [Socialite Life]

Marvel's "The Defenders" New York Premiere

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Krysten Ritter looked amazing at ‘The Defenders’ premiere” links”

  1. marc kile says:
    August 1, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    She reminds me of Tim Burton’s ex Lisa Ann they look so much alike in the face Thoughts anyone?

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      August 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      Oh yes.
      Lisa Marie looks like her older sister with a softer face and Chestnut hair.
      I keep thinking she took tim Burton ‘s mojo and inspiration in their divorce.
      I loved her performances as the iconic extra terrestrial device in mars attacks and the lovely white witch mother in sleepy hollow.
      That time when Burton was directing masterpieces and keeping his racist nonsense to himself.

      Reply
  2. lucy2 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I usually dislike dresses with cut outs, but that really looks good on her.

    Reply
  3. rachel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I love it.

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I love Krysten Ritter so much. Don’t Trust the B in Apt 23 is my go-to sick-at-home series. And her instagram is adorable!

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    August 1, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Krysten is so striking, loved her on Breaking Bad and Gilmore Girls. She looks wonderful here.

    Reply
  6. Justjj says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I love the dress but I don’t really like her for some reason, am I alone? I find her tedious to watch onscreen usually. I don’t know why. Maybe something about her look/voice. But that dress is stunning and she does look great in it.

    Reply
  7. smee says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    She looks stunning in that dress! As #lucy2 said – I don’t usually like a cut-out in a dress but the way it’s cut, the fabric and her body (shoes and styling) come together for one fantastic look.

    Reply
  8. Kristi says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    She is such a babe.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment