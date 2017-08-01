“Krysten Ritter looked amazing at ‘The Defenders’ premiere” links

Krysten Ritter looked great at the premiere of Netflix’s The Defenders. [Popoholic]
She reminds me of Tim Burton’s ex Lisa Ann they look so much alike in the face Thoughts anyone?
Oh yes.
Lisa Marie looks like her older sister with a softer face and Chestnut hair.
I keep thinking she took tim Burton ‘s mojo and inspiration in their divorce.
I loved her performances as the iconic extra terrestrial device in mars attacks and the lovely white witch mother in sleepy hollow.
That time when Burton was directing masterpieces and keeping his racist nonsense to himself.
I usually dislike dresses with cut outs, but that really looks good on her.
No disrespect to this actress, but I’m looking forward to the day when a male star shows up for a premiere in a cut out suit. You know, to show us how great his abs are.
I like the way you think!
LOL!! YAS ANNE
I love it.
I love Krysten Ritter so much. Don’t Trust the B in Apt 23 is my go-to sick-at-home series. And her instagram is adorable!
Yes yes yes!!!! What an under appreciated show!
Krysten is so striking, loved her on Breaking Bad and Gilmore Girls. She looks wonderful here.
I love the dress but I don’t really like her for some reason, am I alone? I find her tedious to watch onscreen usually. I don’t know why. Maybe something about her look/voice. But that dress is stunning and she does look great in it.
nope. i dislike her irrationally too. Jessica Jones made me like her more though?
I irrationally disliked her a little too…and then I watched Jessica Jones and now I love her.
I think I had heard bad stories about Lizzy Caplan being an ass, and I mixed the two women up in my head.
She looks stunning in that dress! As #lucy2 said – I don’t usually like a cut-out in a dress but the way it’s cut, the fabric and her body (shoes and styling) come together for one fantastic look.
I think I’d prefer it without the cutout, but as a straight woman i still want to peel it off her with my teeth.
She is such a babe.
