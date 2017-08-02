Brandi Glanville & Joanna Krupa finally settle their stinky defamation suit

I was wondering if this lawsuit would ever be resolved, and there were definitely moments when it seemed like it would be the most significant Real Housewife blood feud of all time. Back in 2013, Brandi Glanville made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and Andy Cohen asked her directly about some sh-t she had alluded to previously about Real Housewife Joanna Krupa. Brandi maintained that Mohamed Hadid had told her that he slept with Krupa and that Krupa smelled… fishy. Seriously. And Brandi said all of that out loud, on TV. Krupa was really mad, and then in 2015, Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against Brandi and demanded a “trial by jury.” I stopped paying attention to the lawsuit drama after a while, but Brandi refused to apologize and Krupa refused to drop the suit. Until now!
It’s case closed for Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville. E! News can confirm the feuding reality stars have reached an out-of-court settlement in the 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The stipulations of said agreement remain confidential as of now, but an attorney for the Polish model told us she’s “very pleased” with the terms. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star released the following statement to E! News apologizing for her remarks, which included a past claim regarding Krupa’s alleged vaginal odor.
“I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion.” Glanville continued, “I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life.”
38-year-old Krupa, who has always refuted the allegations, then filed a lawsuit citing “slander, slander per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Prior to settling, the Real Housewives of Miami Bravolebrity requested a trial by jury. Joanna has since spoken out about the long-awaited conclusion to the legal drama. “I am moving on with my life considering all the changes that are happening to me this year,” she shared with E! News. “I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it.”
In early July, Krupa and her husband of four years Romain Zago jointly filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Glanville has joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother for the U.K. reality series’ upcoming season.
YOU CHANGED, BRANDI! I thought she would never back down! Seriously though, I always believed that someone (maybe Hadid) told her that and Brandi just repeated it (over and over again). That’s the kind of thing you should just gossip about with your girlfriends, not the “no filter” outlet of WWHL. As for the apology… it sounds exactly like something Brandi’s lawyer crafted for her which Brandi released with an eyeroll and a heap of sarcasm. I would be very interested in knowing the financial details of the settlement too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I can’t believe they went to court over this shit. Can you imagine what the lawyers working the case told the family? Yes, honey, I’ll be late. My stinky pussy case has had complications. Please set aside a plate for me. That Joanna has to much money and time on her hands
Attorney here. And that’s exactly the way I would describe it, too. LOL
LOL. I’m way too vulgar to not find this lawsuit the funniest thing I’ve read in a while. Krupa really spent her hard-earned American dollars on countless billable hours because Brandi, of all people, said she had a fishy p*ssy.
OMG Snowflake!!!!!!!!! I am usually as surly as they come, but your comment made me laugh out loud!!! Hilarious…
Thanks guys : )
Spot on! LOLOLOLOL
That’s not even the type of gossip you share with friends. If a man would share this kind of information with me, I would tell him what an ass he is for talking this way about a woman. If I would share anything of this with a friend, I would just warn her about him and how he is running his mouth after sexual encounters.
ITA. Classless for sure.
Also, Brandi’s face! O_O
Brandi’s face is disturbing. And in the video of the promotion, her lips just gross me out with what she’s put in them, how they look when talking. I’m over these women and their gross over-blown-up lips where it looks like the lips are turning inside out.
she looks like shes wearing Wax Lips. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wax_lips
It may not be shared with you, but this is absolutely the kind of stuff that gets shared.
This kind of thing goes on in the drunk culture all the time. It’s embarrassing and vulgar; makes me grateful I’m in by 530pm, and up with the sunrise clean and free of drama!
The apology was part of the settlement. And maybe some money. I bet the wording of the apology was IN the settlement agreement and it took this long for BG to agree to apologize.
I just popped in to say that both of these women don’t look human any longer, due to the extensive plastic surgery. It’s so sad that people think this shit is necessary. Stop messing with your faces!!
Dumbest lawsuit ever and complete waste of resources and time. Joanna started the fight by throwing out nasty comments on live tv, then got more than bargained for, lol. She also rocked a “team Rimes” t shirt to taunt Brandi. I have no doubt Mohammed said those disgusting things, but he was too embarrassed to admit it because it makes him look like a classless fool. I really hope Joanna didn’t get a dime, her reputation and career are fine, everyone would’ve forgotten about it had she not sued.
Spot on !! Don’t mention anything about that, don’t sue, and people forget !!!
Completely agree, Jess
She only settled because she was going to the UK for celebrity big brother.
She went in the house last night and made a gag about her husband leaving her for a country music star except she left a reeaalllyy long pause between syllables.
Her face (Brandi) is just wow she’s nearing Jocelyn wilderstein or something territory.
I did not plan on watching CBB but since Brandi is there, I will. She already called Leanne a c**t during her intro. She also said her kids won’t be able to watch it, but who knows, it’s on YT (I don’t know if you guys in the US can watch it, just type “Celebrity Big Brother UK” and maybe you can find the links).
Same- I am here for CBB if Brandi is on. It will be entertaining. I’m in the US and was able to watch the season with Courtney Stodden on YouTube.
Odious woman
Which one?
Despite the support she gets on this site because of her ex-husband and his current wife, Brandi Glanville demonstrated that she is vindictive and manipulative. The fact that so many pooh pooh what she did here as no big deal is par for the course, I guess, but the reality is that it was a cruel thing to say and indicative of her sociopathic tendencies.
It was very mean and not something I would’ve repeated, but I damn sure would’ve fired back with something if someone said “no wonder your husband cheated on you and left you”. That was just as bad in my opinion.
You’re assuming that Glanville didn’t just make the whole thing up, which is why this whole thing is insidious. She accused Krupa of both sleeping with a married man and of having sone sort of medical issue and you’re assuming she just “repeated” it as opposed to making it up because she’s a narcissist.
What Krupa said was awful but not “just as bad” IMO because at least we know it was factually correct. Krupa doesn’t strike me as a particularly nice person but no, she didn’t deserve to be lied about because she made a mean Twitter comment.
The same Joanna Krupa that there are (non-Brandi originating) rumors that she was a hooker? Brandi said something crass, but ultimately Joanna did more damage to her own reputation by turning it into a 2 year lawsuit because she has guaranteed that I will always associate her with a smelly vag. Because contrary to your assertation, Brandi trashed her own reputation years ago – the absolute only way she gets sympathy now is when she directly has to deal with leann.
Yup, every time I hear Joanna’s name I’m going to link to her smelly court case.
What Joanna said was not “factually correct”, she stated her opinion on why Eddie left her, and she insinuated he cheated with multiple women because of Brandi. That is freaking outrageous and such an outdated view on how you better act right like a “lady” and keep your man happy or else he’ll cheat and it will be all your fault, BS. He cheated because of his own issues, he’s a selfish narcissistic pig, it had nothing to do with Brandi.
Personally I believe what Brandi said, it shot out of her mouth so quickly I doubt she had time to think of something so random and disgusting on the spot, and like I said what man would admit to that? He’s a known cheater, and Yolanda is still friends with Brandi to this day so I doubt it’s a lie, but that’s my opinion.
Joanna started the verbal attack. Andy asked about Joanna having an affair. Brandi wasn’t the first one to talk about this because Joanna’s ex and some other housewives also talked about how she had an affair with Mohammid. Her own husband wouldn’t even sleep with her, so it was very crazy that Joanna would talk about Eddie cheating on Brandi with Leann. Joanna continued to be vicious, wearing a Team Rimes shirt, having an event cancel Brandi’s appearance(which they eventually had to pay her for), and then upvoting negative comments that Leann fans were making about Brandi. I don’t know how Joanna got away with this. There were a lot of things about this case, that Joanna would have never gotten away with. You have to wonder if Joanna had ties to the judge.
It’s not even something I would talk about to even my best friend. It’s so vulgar and mean and classless. I would never repeat something like that.
Listen, I hear dirt on people all the time. But I live a joyous life, so repeating gossip and especially dirty disgusting rude gossip does nothing for me. Brandi is a miserable classless woman who’s immaturity is off the charts. I’ll always think less of her for this, and so will many others.
This. Discretion is rare in people I’ve found and I’m much more selective because of that.
About Brandi, you’re so right. I’m sorry to come to this realization but it’s true.
Brandi is delirious at the moment!!
Wow, Brandi looks absolutely stunning here! I can do nothing but laugh over the silliness of the lawsuit, but she is an incredibly beautiful woman. Joanna is cute too. Brandi looks great! She no longer looks drunk or overdone.
Joanna really is stunning, and she does great work for animals, but this lawsuit changed my view of her. It sounded like they were trying to say Brandi’s comments played a part in their divorce too, which is ridiculous, probably had more to do with her drinking and his cheating.
You’ve got to be kidding me! Brandi’s face is so full of fillers and surgically enhanced that she looks like she’s melting.
Stunning?? She’s like two steps away from looking like Jocelyn Wildstein. Jesus-she needs to stop with the fillers-those lips look ridiculous!
I find Brandi to be very beautiful too!! A bit outrageous (especially with the comments in question) but still, they are both lovely women.
Their faces looked jacked beyond repair especially Brandi’s. Who told her that looked good? That is some budget surgery. Wow.
Brandi is repulsive. This bish needs to grow the eff up.
Brandi is a ridiculous woman. Beyond that, she now officially looks like a clown. Why would she do that to her face. Her normal face looked fine.
Anyone else watching Brandi on CBB?
Not yet, but tempted to as she is always entertaining
Why are people sleeping with Mohamed Hadid?!! *shudder*
came in to say i feel sorry for brandi. U can have all the money in the world…..but if you cant say no to plastic surgery?? The money doesnt matter with a face like that.
😦☹
