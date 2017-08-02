Brandi Glanville & Joanna Krupa finally settle their stinky defamation suit

I was wondering if this lawsuit would ever be resolved, and there were definitely moments when it seemed like it would be the most significant Real Housewife blood feud of all time. Back in 2013, Brandi Glanville made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and Andy Cohen asked her directly about some sh-t she had alluded to previously about Real Housewife Joanna Krupa. Brandi maintained that Mohamed Hadid had told her that he slept with Krupa and that Krupa smelled… fishy. Seriously. And Brandi said all of that out loud, on TV. Krupa was really mad, and then in 2015, Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against Brandi and demanded a “trial by jury.” I stopped paying attention to the lawsuit drama after a while, but Brandi refused to apologize and Krupa refused to drop the suit. Until now!

It’s case closed for Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville. E! News can confirm the feuding reality stars have reached an out-of-court settlement in the 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The stipulations of said agreement remain confidential as of now, but an attorney for the Polish model told us she’s “very pleased” with the terms. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star released the following statement to E! News apologizing for her remarks, which included a past claim regarding Krupa’s alleged vaginal odor. “I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion.” Glanville continued, “I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa’s reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life.” 38-year-old Krupa, who has always refuted the allegations, then filed a lawsuit citing “slander, slander per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Prior to settling, the Real Housewives of Miami Bravolebrity requested a trial by jury. Joanna has since spoken out about the long-awaited conclusion to the legal drama. “I am moving on with my life considering all the changes that are happening to me this year,” she shared with E! News. “I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it.” In early July, Krupa and her husband of four years Romain Zago jointly filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Glanville has joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother for the U.K. reality series’ upcoming season.

[From E! News]

YOU CHANGED, BRANDI! I thought she would never back down! Seriously though, I always believed that someone (maybe Hadid) told her that and Brandi just repeated it (over and over again). That’s the kind of thing you should just gossip about with your girlfriends, not the “no filter” outlet of WWHL. As for the apology… it sounds exactly like something Brandi’s lawyer crafted for her which Brandi released with an eyeroll and a heap of sarcasm. I would be very interested in knowing the financial details of the settlement too.