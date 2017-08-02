E!: Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky are ‘not in a rush to get married’

I still don’t get Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky as some grand love story, but at this point, I’ve sort of gotten used to them. The age difference is notable: J-Law turns 27 years old in a few weeks, and Aronofsky is 48. That’s just their number-ages though. J-Law frequently seems a lot younger, like she’s an impulsive teenager, and Aronofsky is a pretty mature and respected director and father of an 11-year-old son. J-Law and A-ron started up in early 2016, as they were working on Mother!, Aronofsky’s new WTF-horror movie. He directed her, and they’ll be promoting the film together in the coming months. So, think of this E! News exclusive as a preview of coming attractions:

They may be low key but their romance is certainly heating up! Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker beau Darren Aronofsky have been avoiding the limelight at all costs since they got together in 2016, but the quiet couple are definitely stepping things up in their private relationship, a source tells E! News. The insider says, “Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other.” What really connects the two of them is their shared sense of humor, adds the source. “Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!” The source also said that the Oscar-winning actress and the Black Swan director, who met while filming their upcoming thriller Mother! in New Orleans, had “an amazing dynamic” on set. As for what’s to come for the under-the-radar duo? The source says that the two have indeed discussed their future together but are “not in any rush to get married.” However, marriage is “something Darren would love.” The insider also noted that, “[Darren] adores Jennifer so much.”

[From E! News]

I always thought that Aronofsky was anti-marriage in general and that’s why he never married Rachel Weisz? Like, Rachel wasn’t anti-marriage. She ran off and married Daniel Craig as soon as she left Aronofsky, which left me with the impression that Aronofsky was the anti-marriage one. It would irritate the hell out of me if he was now like “oh, I’m not anti-marriage, I just needed to find the right person!” Like, he was with Rachel for YEARS. They had a child together. And he still wouldn’t marry her. As for the rest of it… no, I’m not into this at all. I find it really messy. I’m also worried that J-Law is going to end up pregnant, if she’s not already. Doesn’t this story seem like it’s laying the groundwork for a pregnancy announcement?