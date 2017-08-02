E!: Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky are ‘not in a rush to get married’

I still don’t get Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky as some grand love story, but at this point, I’ve sort of gotten used to them. The age difference is notable: J-Law turns 27 years old in a few weeks, and Aronofsky is 48. That’s just their number-ages though. J-Law frequently seems a lot younger, like she’s an impulsive teenager, and Aronofsky is a pretty mature and respected director and father of an 11-year-old son. J-Law and A-ron started up in early 2016, as they were working on Mother!, Aronofsky’s new WTF-horror movie. He directed her, and they’ll be promoting the film together in the coming months. So, think of this E! News exclusive as a preview of coming attractions:
They may be low key but their romance is certainly heating up! Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker beau Darren Aronofsky have been avoiding the limelight at all costs since they got together in 2016, but the quiet couple are definitely stepping things up in their private relationship, a source tells E! News.
The insider says, “Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other.”
What really connects the two of them is their shared sense of humor, adds the source. “Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!”
The source also said that the Oscar-winning actress and the Black Swan director, who met while filming their upcoming thriller Mother! in New Orleans, had “an amazing dynamic” on set. As for what’s to come for the under-the-radar duo? The source says that the two have indeed discussed their future together but are “not in any rush to get married.” However, marriage is “something Darren would love.” The insider also noted that, “[Darren] adores Jennifer so much.”
I always thought that Aronofsky was anti-marriage in general and that’s why he never married Rachel Weisz? Like, Rachel wasn’t anti-marriage. She ran off and married Daniel Craig as soon as she left Aronofsky, which left me with the impression that Aronofsky was the anti-marriage one. It would irritate the hell out of me if he was now like “oh, I’m not anti-marriage, I just needed to find the right person!” Like, he was with Rachel for YEARS. They had a child together. And he still wouldn’t marry her. As for the rest of it… no, I’m not into this at all. I find it really messy. I’m also worried that J-Law is going to end up pregnant, if she’s not already. Doesn’t this story seem like it’s laying the groundwork for a pregnancy announcement?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
He looks like Tom Cruise in tropic thunder in that pic!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right! Lolz
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Amber Heard in the bottom right hand picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he has his way she will end up pregnant. It’s his pattern to knock up his leads. However jen was out drinking recently so if she’s pregnant she doesn’t know it yet. The blinds about them are quite disturbing and not good (for her)
Anyways I find him gross and her to be incredibly annoying. So eh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he only had 1 child. How does 1 child make a pattern of “knocking up his leads”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol it’s pretty widely held fact that Natalie’s child is his. And speculation that the second might be his too. And there are plenty of stories of him trying to get with his young leads (beyond Natalie and Rachel) and verbally abusing them. Mila stated it in an interview and people from the set of mother said he did the same to Jennifer.
Seriously the stories are out there. He’s a creep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole LOL at your nosense. Natalie’s child aren’t his. Stop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cinzia there have been rumors for years, unproven of course. Wouldn’t call it truth, but wouldn’t call it ‘nonsense’ either. This is a gossip board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are these disturbing blind items about her? I can never seem to find these things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blind Gossip and ENTY (crazy days and nights). They seem to ring very very true. They were certainly right about her relationship with Chris Martin. They had a blind about her drunken night at the strip club before it was released.
The revealed ones are the ones to watch out for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole
Blind Gossip isn’t reliable. Everybody knows it. You sound like one of those crazy Joshifer on tumblr
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CDAN is about as accurate as Trump. Blind Gossip is not much better. Nor Lainey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who in the hell is joshifer lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole the crazy people who ship JLaw with Josh Hutcherston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read something in several places now but I haven’t seen any blinds about it. The tea comes from what happened on the set of Mother!: Aronofsky was constantly verbally abusive, shouting at J-Law almost everyday. She cried a few times too and was visibly upset by his treatment of her. Presumably this comes from somebody who was working on that set and it’s said that people found it really weird they started dating as he seemed controlling.
Also fans are ‘worried’ that her goofy behaviour about drinking is a front for alcoholism but due to her status as the ‘IT’ actress for several years now, being young, successful and rich and being nominated for every Oscar bait film she acts in, it’s not being reported as a problem (yet). Most of her funny stories seem to involve alcoholism though and then there was was that video at the Austrian strip club where she was sloppy drunk and grinding/touchy feely on some dude while already being with Aronofsky. She might be a functioning alcoholic, she might just be having fun but if this was any other young less famous actress, I think this would have been picked up much more. I remember Chloe Grace Moretz had a lot of harddrug rumours without any basis besides CDAN which was shared on a lot of celeb gossip blogs as a reason to tear her down and she was still underage then! But J-Law is a drunk mess and sells herself that way but there hasn’t been any critique or backlash. People had more issues with her being in a strip club and taking some clothes off than the fact that she was drunk again.
We’ll see in the future I suppose. Personally I hope Aronosky treats her well, it’s hard for a woman in that business and she’s not a bad person, she deserves love. I also hope she has her alcohol intake under control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blind Gossip is more reliable than CDAN which is just fiction. They even post blinds that totally contradict earlier blinds about the same person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Artemis that strip club story was a shameful attempt by Radaronline to create a scandal. In fact, no one has taken it seriously, Indeed radaronline has been fairly laughed by everyone.
People forgot that she’s 26. I think is normal that sometimes she wants to do the things that other girls of her age do
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved CDAN for awhile, but picking the wheat from the chaff was almost impossible. They reveal stuff though when it seems confirmed by other sources, so I trust their reveals to an extent.
There has been a lot of smoke about Darren’s controlling ways, and i don’t believe this type of smoke comes without a fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cinzia:
I understand that aspect of being young and somewhat carefree. That said, I live in the UK and a bunch of young adults here are having fun but seem to continue that into proper adulthood which results in grown people lying on the street and the frequent ambulance ride to the hospital. At what point does drinking become a problem because it all starts out as fun doesn’t it? I have no clue about J-Law’s consumption so I got no business stating anything as fact and frankly she’s not that gossip worthy but her stories are mostly about getting drunk and vomiting, like I said any other young actress would have received backlash. To be that drunk indicates you didn’t control your intake. I can barely hold my liquor and thus don’t drink often but I know my limit. Vomiting means I went over it (6 wines, I’m terrible!).
J-Law is my age so I do sympathise and being that famous and successful is difficult and often sets you apart even from your peers… so very isolating. But I’m keeping my eye out for any troubling gossip and I never found her silly antics funny but that’s just because it’s not my cup of tea. Also, being super drunk doesn’t automatically result in grinding on other people, her whole relationship with Aronosky is a bit…off. I hope she lives her best life but with this older dude, eh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s rumoured to sleep with all the actresses in his movies. I guess Portman got too old for him so he went for another 20-something actress.
She isn’t his intellectual equal so the only thing he’s interested in her is her body.
Repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. She also seems to have a thing for old dudes. And typically I would think it’s because the younger person is mature but jen is anything but. So it screams daddy issues to me now. They seem like a matched pair in dysfunctional
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She also seems to have a thing for old dudes” No. Chris Martin and Aronofsky are her only boyfriends that are older than her. And maybe boys of her age are frightened by her level of fame, power and success. Men always suffer when a woman is more successful than them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of the three boyfriends she’s had since she hit it big two are her dads age. So yea it’s a pattern. The only dudes that suffer from a powerful woman are into traditional balance. There are plenty of guys not like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alex Chris Martin was 13 years older than her. Not her dads age.
And yes, men are frightened by her status
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do have to agree with Cinzia here, Jennifer has complained that no one asks her out, it seems guys are intimidated by her status so in order to balance the power (fame/money) being with older guys who are already rich and famous by their own eliminates this issue. But that’s just one dimension of power in a relationship because within an intimate context he can still have the upper hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the actresses?
He cast Rachel in one of his films years into their relationship, and he was linked to Portman. Now he’s with Lawrence. That’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s also Jennifer Connelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have nothing of merit to add to this conversation, but I wanted to say how much I adore your username!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let’s rock
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ fire walk with me- I love your user name too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, someone needs to sit that woman down and have a heart to heart with her. “You deserve to find a man who loves you. You deserve happiness. You deserve to find a guy who won’t impregnate half of Hollywood. You are worthy of a good man.” She needs someone who cares about her to get her to work on her issues, because this time next year she is going to be pregnant, single, and wondering what it is about herself that is so unlovable – it’s not you! It’s the jerks you think you deserve because you don’t think you’re good enough for better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weisz always said she didn’t want marriage, during her time with Darren and long before. Funnily enough she changed her tune right around the time it’s speculated her affair with Craig got serious.
I don’t mind this relationship. JLaw has a loud, brash style while promoting things, but the way she handles her career and private life makes it clear that’s not all there is. And from what I’ve seen of Darren he doesn’t seem nearly as serious off-set.
I don’t think the age difference is a problem. People talk about power imbalances, but JLaw is very powerful, very famous and very, very wealthy. If she dated men in her age range, even fellow celebrities, she’d most likely have a huge power imbalance in her favour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah…and half the kid will look like THAT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then why did Weisz become engaged to Aronofsky if she never wanted to marry? She accepted his marriage proposal, so couldn’t have been so anti-marriage before Craig. Of course, they were together for ten years, engaged five. Like most celeb relationships, it looks like they were closing in on the ten-year mark where a lot of famous couples don’t make it and have an affair or break up. Craig came back into her life at an opportune time.
But the love affair between Craig and Rachel was intense and led to a quick marriage. They do seem madly in love and a great couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Run, Jen, run! You’re young and need someone who loves you instead of trying to shackle you down with both controlling behaviour and a potential baby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Darren must be super smart to get her sense of humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao! But seriously he has toxic masculinity/narcissistic creep written all over him. I hope she gets out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want Jennifer to be smarter than this by, unfortunately, I think she isn’t.
Laughing at your jokes is no reason to marry a serial actress impregnator old enough to be your daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“a serial actress impregnator” LOL he has one child, stop with this nosense
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wouldn’t be the first time a guy spent years with a woman he refused to marry, only to jump into marriage with someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Johnny Depp..table for one is ready
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not be in a rush to marry Jennifer Lawrence either. Most overrated actress on the planet. Blah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wouldnt have cast her if he thought that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he would, I mean, he specifically I can’t say, but directors cast people they don’t necessarily love because it allows them to finance the film and promote it easily. Having a big name attached is sometimes part of the condition to get a studio to make it so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, if I were him I would have married Rachel or Natalie Portman. Both far more beautiful, classy, with more substance. Jennifer Lawrence is annoying and tiresome. I somehow doubt she’ll ever get married, which is fine. A life of singledom while eating Doritos and farting on the couch will suit her just fine (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol dont portray it like Darren is constantly turning down women like Portman and Weisz. They probably boned while on set and then went on to marry an actually attractive man. And Weisz also got a better looking one to marry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems controlling and I just don’t find him attractive at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get relationship between actors but with a director, that’s weirder to me. Anyway let’s hope he’s nice to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Relationships between actors and directors are a normal thing. Julie Andrews married Blake Edwards for example
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normal for Hollywood isn’t what I considered to be normal. There is a power imbalance in this situation, she’s basically dating her boss, add to that the consequent age gap, his possible controlling ways, it does not seems to be the healthiest way to have a relationship. And of course gossip it what it is and with have to take it with a grain of salt, but the way this couple is described in those People, E news report is really cliché and typical, she’s the actress being wooed by her older director and she think he’s “genius”, “visionary”, it’s strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
normal doesn’t mean healthy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rachel he was her boss only in a movie, and stop to believe at all tha Blind Gossuip and CNAD crap
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cinzia@ I don’t believe Blind Items, my comment come from the reputation he has in Hollywood. You know he’s an “intense” director just like a certain David O’Russel and we all know what it means… It’s bummer by the way that Jennifer has to encounter those type of directors again and again. When you read her interviews I get the impression that Jennifer is getting used to this behaviour in Hollywood and she thinks it’s normal. Her age is probably a factor, I don’t think we’re ever gonna heard a Jessica Chastain excusing or rationalizing those behaviours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose the imbalance of power is what I find problematic. She seems very juvenile and he doesn’t have a great reputation about his private life…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So… I guess they are full on starting to promote the new film, right? *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Yeah I found it funny that this randomly comes out right before the Mother trailer is supposed to be released. Coincidence, I think not.
Also, the article says how “private” and “low key” they are like 6 times. I’ve learned that if you have to insist that your relationship is sooo private or rock-solid, it usually isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on. It’s that old saying: “show, don’t tell.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are so obsessed with JLaw who has to analyze every aspect of her private life including her relationships. I’ve never seen anything like this before, it’s insane
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you her publicist, obsessive fan or what?
Why are you responding to everyone who doesn’t worship the ground she walks on? Give it a rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
50 comments. Are you ever been on Celebitchy before or on any gossip site for that matter? I explain it to you. The point of this site is to speculate on celebrities life. Nothing more, nothing less. Plus most of the comments are pretty sympathetic to her so what is your problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol wat? Have you ever heard about other celebs? Just look at the comments of Cumberbatch and Hiddlestom posts here. Or Angelina. Or the theories of Kstew and Pattinson secretly being married with kids! One Direction members having gay relationships with each other etc. This is super tame. For someone of her level of fame its super bland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh? There aren’t that many JLaw posts on CB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t talk about CB but in general. There is an obession with her from public and media. Even a stomach flu has become a news. This is insane
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Stomach flu”, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hikaru and? English isn’t my first language. Lear what is respect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cinzia Hikaru isn’t taking issue with your English, just the idea that Jennifer Lawrence actually had stomach flu. Personally, I haven’t seen much abt Jennifer Lawrence in the media in months, just recently. She has a movie coming out. Keeping her name in the press is a good thing, it helps sell the movie. That’s why she’s in the media so much, even for something as mundane as stomach flu. It’s not an obsession, just marketing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t rush into a lifeboat with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d get back with Nicholas if I were her. She can do so much better. But seriously all her boyfriend have been downgrades since Nicholas Hoult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious downgrades! Nicholas Hoult is dating a playboy model these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont understand how she can be the wife of Javier Bardem character in the new movie of Darren Aronosfky. Javier Bardem is 48 and Jennifer will be 27! I love them both but I dont know, its weird.
If Jennifer is happy so whats the problem, I dont think guys in her age can deal with her sucess and presence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because 48 year old Aronofsky wrote the script around Jennifer. It’s his sick fantasy about her and him (she apparently gets tortured and abused in this movie). Bardem’s character is an older, svengali with a cult following. Darren is a sicko.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really put much stock by blinds. I don’t have to in order to know that Darren Aronofsky is a creep no 1. His behaviour and conduct when he is directing a movie speaks for itself. If he’s blowing up on JLaw on set, and berating her publicly to the point where she’s crying, that’s not a sign of a decent or a good relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rachel Weisz left Darren because he cheated on her with Natalie Portman and then he knocked up Natalie. And then Natalie had to talk about how much her sham husband loves to f–k her when she accepted her award for Black Swan so everything would think it was his baby. Look at pap pics of Natalie’s son. Genetics don’t lie. Darren is disgusting. What is Jennifer doing with him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their shared sense of humor? High brow Darren, director of pretentious films, laughs at Jennifer’s farting/peeing/puking stories? Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse