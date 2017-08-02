Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus ‘really into each other,’ Jen steps out with Ben’s mom



These are photos of Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus going out for pizza last night at a place called Pizzeria Mozza in Hollywood. They look over it both in the photos where they’re headed for dinner and afterwards, when Ben looks like he’s in a mood and Lindsay has her head down. He did hold open Lindsay’s car door for her, which was surprising given his inability to hold her bags while they’re traveling. Meanwhile The Garner-Afflecks are still playing their breakup games through the press. Affleck is still seeing Lindsay Shookus, although he arguably tried to go undercover with her to Maine, and his side is still leaking insider quotes about how great his new relationship is. (In comparison to all the years with Jen I’m assuming.) Yesterday we heard that Affleck was spotted out twice with Shookus over the weekend at a liquor store in Maine. Given that his position as Batman is in jeopardy and that he just went through rehab in March, this does not look good. It’s ok though! Affleck is in luvre, according to E! News, which has glowing quotes about his relationship with Shookus . They also reveal that Affleck and Shookus were visiting her family there. So the booze two days in a row was a gift, right? E! never mentions the trips to the liquor store.

“He really enjoys spending time with Lindsay,” a source told us. “They went to Maine together for a quick weekend with her family and friends.” The couple was spotted at a Tony’s Foodland grocery store in Naples after having grabbed a coffee at the nearby Dunkin Donuts. A local resident spotted Affleck in the parking lot and asked for a photo, telling E! News he was “nothing short of a gentleman and super sweet.” Meanwhile, another source told us the couple has “a few more small trips planned in the coming weeks and will be meeting up all over the place.” The insider noted that Affleck is “really happy” with Shookus and loves spending time with her. “The fact that they have gone public with their relationship and can do normal things is a huge relief,” the source added. “They are enjoying hanging out and doing everyday things like going to get coffee or out to dinner. He thinks she is very witty and charming and loves her company.” Following his divorce from Jennifer Garner, the insider explained that Ben “has felt very alone for a long time,” and therefore, “having someone and a new relationship is exciting.” And apparently Shookus feels the exact same as our source noted, “They are really into each other and miss each other like crazy after a few days. Since they both have kids and work, it makes it a little bit challenging. But things are going very well between them, and they won’t let more than a few days pass without meeting up again.

We get it, we’ve heard it multiple times. Lindsay is the cool chick for now, until she pisses Ben off and he gives her the silent treatment while rotating in the next one. They’ve been on-off for a few years, Lindsay has stuck around and she knows how deal with Ben’s disappearances and lower her expectations. This is the payoff and for now they’re back in the idealization phase.

Meanwhile you know what Jen did? She stepped out arm in arm with Ben Affleck’s mom. (You can see the photo on ET’s site.) It’s possible that Ben’s mom was just visiting and that there’s no way for Jen to avoid the paparazzi, hence these pictures. However they’re from an agency that we don’t hear about often, and the regular agency which photographs the Garner-Afflecks didn’t have these pictures. Maybe it’s happenstance that she was caught out with Ben’s mom. It’s also possible that this was perfectly timed to show Ben that Jen has been there all along, that she’s his children’s mother, and that Ben’s family is on her side.

My weekend was pretty special! For my 17th anniversary, my hubby took a pic of me with Ben Affleck! ❤️#maine #summer #anniversary #batman pic.twitter.com/WwVuGphMCx — JessiKa (@jurassika365) July 31, 2017