Donald Trump lied about getting a complimentary call from the Boy Scouts

I’ve been having a hell of a week – my WiFi/DSL went down for about 34 hours and I felt like I was the unwilling participant in a social experiment. I’m telling you guys this as an explanation for why I haven’t been so focused on Emperor Baby Fists this week. It’s because I was sitting in McDonalds for hours, being indoctrinated by the Fox News they were blasting. A few quick things to note: Donald Trump’s national approval rating is at an all-time low of 33%, which might explain why he’s trying to “pivot” and “get back to his base.” He was also “forced” to sign a veto-proof Russian sanctions bill, which happened yesterday, and it was clear that Bigly was NOT happy about it. Hahaha.

What I didn’t get a chance to cover was the stuff from Trump’s Wall Street Journal interview, which has been coming out in drips and drabs all week. I won’t bore everyone with every single lie Trump farted out to the WSJ, suffice to say that there were many, many lies, okay? Two lies specifically have gotten a lot of attention. First, Trump hit back at criticism that his “my friend has a big sex yacht” political rally speech to the Boy Scouts got a “mixed” reaction. Trump told the WSJ:

“There was no mix there. That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix. And I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful. So there was — there was no mix.”

Keep in mind that the Boy Scouts, as an organization, had to issue like three different statements over the course of a week, apologizing for Trump’s speech. The reaction wasn’t mixed – there was, in fact, widespread condemnation, much of it coming from inside the Boy Scouts. So… the Boy Scouts had to issue another statement, saying that no, they didn’t call Trump and they certainly didn’t tell him it was the “greatest speech that was ever made to them.”

The Boy Scouts of America said Wednesday the organization is not aware of any calls between its leaders and President Donald Trump, even though the president recently said he got a call praising his July 24 speech at the Scouting jamboree. President Randall Stephenson and Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh are the Scouts’ top leaders, but neither has disclosed any communication with Trump or his administration. The Boy Scouts of America said in a statement on Wednesday it did not know of any call from national leaders to the White House. The group also pointed to an apology letter Surbaugh wrote after Trump’s politically charged speech. Surbaugh said inviting presidents to the celebration is a long-standing Scout tradition and urged the Scouts to look past the divisive moment and toward emulating Scout values. “In a time when differences seem to separate our country, we hope the true spirit of scouting will empower our next generation of leaders to bring people together to do good in the world,” Surbaugh wrote July 27. “While we live in a challenging time in a country divided along political lines, the focus of scouting remains the same today as every day.”

In the same interview, Trump also claimed he had gotten a call from the Mexican president about border policies, and President Enrique Peña Nieto’s office said that the call didn’t happen. When pressed about it, Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed: “They were actually direct — they were direct conversations, not actual phone calls.” When reporters were like “so, he lied,” she said, “I wouldn’t say he lied. That’s a pretty bold accusation.” NO IT IS NOT A BOLD ACCUSATION. HE LIED. The man lies about everything.

Ready for one more lie?

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

