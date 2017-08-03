We need to talk about how Pierre Casiraghi found his hotness, right?

Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest “kid” (now adult) of Princess Caroline and her second husband, the late Stefano Casiraghi. Pierre married rich Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo a few years ago, and Beatrice welcomed their first child in February of this year. I didn’t cover it, which is weird? I guess I forgot, or maybe the news came out during the Oscar coverage. Anyway, Pierre and Beatrice have a son, and they named their boy after Pierre’s father: the baby’s name is Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi.

Anyway, these are some photos of Beatrice and Pierre out and about in Mallorca, Spain, during the 36th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup. Pierre is very into sailing, boats, racing, etc (just like his late father). But it’s worth noting that Pierre found the hot in the past few years. I remember covering his wedding and thinking that he was always going to be, like, the ugly duckling of this family. But as it turns out, all he needed was some facial hair and some muscles from all of his boating activities and BOOM. Pierre got HOT. Now it seems like his older brother Andrea’s hotness had a very short shelf life – Andrea was hot in his teenage years, then has been in steep decline ever since. Pierre’s going the other way, from awkward, fey kid to The Hotness in his late 20s (he’s 29 now).

I also like that Pierre and Beatrice seem to enjoy the same rich-person sh-t. Like, I always feel like Andrea and Tatiana’s marriage struggles and you rarely see them out together. But Beatrice and Pierre are all about being young and beautiful all over Europe.