We need to talk about how Pierre Casiraghi found his hotness, right?

36th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup - Day 3

Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest “kid” (now adult) of Princess Caroline and her second husband, the late Stefano Casiraghi. Pierre married rich Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo a few years ago, and Beatrice welcomed their first child in February of this year. I didn’t cover it, which is weird? I guess I forgot, or maybe the news came out during the Oscar coverage. Anyway, Pierre and Beatrice have a son, and they named their boy after Pierre’s father: the baby’s name is Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi.

Anyway, these are some photos of Beatrice and Pierre out and about in Mallorca, Spain, during the 36th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup. Pierre is very into sailing, boats, racing, etc (just like his late father). But it’s worth noting that Pierre found the hot in the past few years. I remember covering his wedding and thinking that he was always going to be, like, the ugly duckling of this family. But as it turns out, all he needed was some facial hair and some muscles from all of his boating activities and BOOM. Pierre got HOT. Now it seems like his older brother Andrea’s hotness had a very short shelf life – Andrea was hot in his teenage years, then has been in steep decline ever since. Pierre’s going the other way, from awkward, fey kid to The Hotness in his late 20s (he’s 29 now).

I also like that Pierre and Beatrice seem to enjoy the same rich-person sh-t. Like, I always feel like Andrea and Tatiana’s marriage struggles and you rarely see them out together. But Beatrice and Pierre are all about being young and beautiful all over Europe.

57 Responses to “We need to talk about how Pierre Casiraghi found his hotness, right?”

  1. Moxie Remon says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    He’s okay, tbh. Nothing unforgettable.

  2. trollontheloose says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Absolutely nada to me. I’m trying but it’s blandland

  3. Alleycat says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Neither he or his wife are very attractive. They’re just young, thin, and rich. I’ll pass.

  4. Sage says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:31 am

    He’s better looking than his brother and that’s about it.

  5. Bridget says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:32 am

    His older brother was spectacularly handsome as a youngster (time and likely hard partying took a toll). But Pierre has turned into a reasonably handsome man. Gaining weight appears to have helped his case a lot, but he’s also almost always photographed with the camera at an angle or in profile to help disguise the fact that his features aren’t symmetrical (which is a perfectly fine thing). It’s like how when Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were together the camera was always tilted to make him look taller.

    It also helps that of the Casiraghi family, he appears to be the happiest. None of the rest of them smile nearly as much.

  6. Jeesie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Nah, not remotely hot. At best totally average looking. His brother was so beautiful in his late teens, don’t know what happened there.

    Charlotte got all the (long-lasting) looks.

  7. Beth says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

    He’s not ugly,but there’s nothing special or eye-catching about him

  8. Honest B says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Errr no, he did not find the hot.

  9. t.fanty says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

    No. He looks like a cross between Shia Labeouf and Euron Greyjoy. That is every kind of wrong.

  10. Misa says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:46 am

    She makes me a bit sad, though. She used to be a journalist, and a good one too – for her age -, and then she got engaged and now it’s all about being the trophy wife (they don’t do the same things together, he sails etc and she watches).

    idk, i think it’s sad in 2017. A good friend of mine is the same. My friend has a very good background (not Borromeo-like, but still, upper class), she is a MD, she is intelligent and beautiful… and yet, as soon as she got engaged she has gone fully bridezilla and now talks about not working “for a while”.

    I am not criticizing their personal choices, I’m just under the impression that it’s a case of a very conservative background never lettin you go. Like, do what you want, but in the end if you are a woman your main goal should be to get married, full stop.

    My friend’s parents don’t talk to the other daughter anymore, my friend’s sister, because she didn’t accept to go down this route. She focused on her carreer and lives abroad.

    And back to Beatrice, her 2 sisters are married to extremely rich and extremely upper class men, too (one is married to an Oil company owner, the other to the FIAT heir, who is basically royalty in Italy). And they’re all thin and blond and have very good hair. And Pierre was rumoured to have cheated heavily, but they are so powerful that the paparazzi can’t really publish anything about them.

    idk, it makes me really sad. It’s a kind of gilded cage, and women like Beatrice and my friend don’t realize is there. Or maybe, it would take too much work and sacrifices and risks to break free, and what if they end up alone, or estranged like my friend’s sister? Anyway, it’s this mindset that makes it possible for rape culture to still exist to this day, and that makes it so hard for women who choose to focus on themselves and/or having a family. I expect some to say that “she is a white rich woman why should I feel sorry for her?” but I hope you wouldn’t. Black or white, it’s the same mysoginy. Then of course, being POC, poor, ill, not straight, etc only makes things even worse.

    It’s not only the women, too. If you aren’t familiar with it google Edoardo Agnelli. He was the only son of Gianni Agnelli, the owner of FIAT. Edoardo died “falling” from a bridge when he was in his 40s. It’s an interesting and saddening story.

    • Jegede says:
      August 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

      “And back to Beatrice, her 2 sisters are married to extremely rich and extremely upper class men, too (one is married to an Oil company owner, the other to the FIAT heir, who is basically royalty in Italy). And they’re all thin and blond and have very good hair.”

      The Borromeo sisters truly match the Miller sisters, Bouvier sisters and of course the legendary Cushing sisters, in their mastery of grand alliances by marriage.

    • Bridget says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Beatrice is a catch and at the time of her marriage I wondered what she saw in Junior Casiraghi – the Casiraghi kids all ended up with “careers” that are just gussied up hobbies. How driven could she have been in the first place to gravitate to that lifestyle? To me, I’ve wondered if it’s a singular emphasis on women’s roles as wives, or if it’s simply that the upper class sons are given “better” fake career options. Because that is the problem to me – there’s no value in hard work and real accomplishments. When everything is handed to you, how can you learn what it’s really worth?

  11. Yellowrocket says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Nope not doing it from me.

    On a similar note, I miss the hot guy Friday posts, any chance we could reinstate those every now and again?

  12. Ennie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:54 am

    He looks more like his late father. They make a nice couple, she looked so beautiful in her wedding and the dresses she chose were almost ethereal.

  13. zeynep says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Young Jeremy Corbyn.

  14. Maria says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Just wondering, is Beatrice still working- obviously she is on Mat leave, but she was was working before right? He doesn’t do much either. He is the major shareholder of his father’s company, which really means he doesn’t really have a job, like, you know 9-5.
    They never go anywhere with the baby, Andrea and Tatiana are often with their kids. And Tatiana has her own business.
    She’s pretty but he’s not hot in my opinion, sorry Kaiser.

  15. Lis382 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Who are the Miller sisters again?

  16. Gaby says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Not hot at all. And she needs to tone those legs.

  17. bonobochick says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Andrea’s decline is shocking. He was gorgeous in his late teens / early 20s but looks really worn out now.

    • Maria says:
      August 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Story on Andrea is, that he is the only one of the Casiraghi trio who clearly remembers his father’s sudden death at age 30. As a result he was the most fragile of the 3, and did drugs in his twenties. So I am willing to cut him some slack.
      They are often papped with their kids, which i think is nice, but I think they are more private.
      Of course Tatiana inherited over 2 billion from her grandfather, so clearly money won’t be an issue.

      • manta says:
        August 3, 2017 at 12:55 pm

        I clearly remember the death of Stefano Casiraghi, I was 14 and, in France, media used to cover extensively the joys and woes of the Grimaldi sisters. Caroline’s and Stephanie’s lives were basically our weekly saga.
        Pierre is gonna turn 30 next month, the age his father died and he seems to share the same adrenaline driven hobbies. I wonder if it’s in his mind.
        Just realized Stefano wed Caroline at 23 and was 24 when Andrea was born.

  18. crazydaisy says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I agree he found the hot, in a Jude Law kind of way (though not necessarily in these pics). Hair makes the man.

  19. Wren33 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I find him sort of “approachable hot”. I have never been into the overly chiseled or overly model perfect.

  20. purple prankster says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    @t.fanty the first thing I thought was euron greyhound too lol!
    @Lak, did you say you’re from Uganda? in Kenya mzungu is not a pejorative or at least I wouldn’t be laughing behind the mzungu sisters backs at their choice of name. or maybe that’s just me idk

  21. KiddVicious says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:42 am

    He reminds me of the Rhys Ifans character Spike in Notting Hill.

