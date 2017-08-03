We need to talk about how Pierre Casiraghi found his hotness, right?

Pierre Casiraghi is the youngest “kid” (now adult) of Princess Caroline and her second husband, the late Stefano Casiraghi. Pierre married rich Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo a few years ago, and Beatrice welcomed their first child in February of this year. I didn’t cover it, which is weird? I guess I forgot, or maybe the news came out during the Oscar coverage. Anyway, Pierre and Beatrice have a son, and they named their boy after Pierre’s father: the baby’s name is Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi.
Anyway, these are some photos of Beatrice and Pierre out and about in Mallorca, Spain, during the 36th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup. Pierre is very into sailing, boats, racing, etc (just like his late father). But it’s worth noting that Pierre found the hot in the past few years. I remember covering his wedding and thinking that he was always going to be, like, the ugly duckling of this family. But as it turns out, all he needed was some facial hair and some muscles from all of his boating activities and BOOM. Pierre got HOT. Now it seems like his older brother Andrea’s hotness had a very short shelf life – Andrea was hot in his teenage years, then has been in steep decline ever since. Pierre’s going the other way, from awkward, fey kid to The Hotness in his late 20s (he’s 29 now).
I also like that Pierre and Beatrice seem to enjoy the same rich-person sh-t. Like, I always feel like Andrea and Tatiana’s marriage struggles and you rarely see them out together. But Beatrice and Pierre are all about being young and beautiful all over Europe.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He’s okay, tbh. Nothing unforgettable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah my heart managed to stay calm. I mean good for you if a mediocore white boy is hot to you, there are a lot of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @QueenB. Exactly what I was thinking. Average
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@QueenB
That made me lol so hard! That’s quite true. Add the fact that he’s royalty and anything that is not too bad looking becomes instantly sexy to many women (and men).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
completely true. I mean, the money factor increases his attractiveness, but if he were a pauper he would be a 3 or 4, tops. channeling DJ Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 truer words were never spoken
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO! Yeah, he looks better than he used to but he’s still a big meh. Andrea used to be a stunner but that’s over now. I don’t hear much about this bunch. Kudos to them for staying outta trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t do it for me either. Just average. Meh..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Perfectly acceptable, nothing special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely nada to me. I’m trying but it’s blandland
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither he or his wife are very attractive. They’re just young, thin, and rich. I’ll pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s better looking than his brother and that’s about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His older brother was spectacularly handsome as a youngster (time and likely hard partying took a toll). But Pierre has turned into a reasonably handsome man. Gaining weight appears to have helped his case a lot, but he’s also almost always photographed with the camera at an angle or in profile to help disguise the fact that his features aren’t symmetrical (which is a perfectly fine thing). It’s like how when Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were together the camera was always tilted to make him look taller.
It also helps that of the Casiraghi family, he appears to be the happiest. None of the rest of them smile nearly as much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrea was so beautiful back in the day! Hard living took its toll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince William was really good-looking in his twenties. Now, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Andrea used to be so handsome. I do think Pierre is looking better than I ever thought he could. And, yes, he smiles!!! Looks like his pops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, not remotely hot. At best totally average looking. His brother was so beautiful in his late teens, don’t know what happened there.
Charlotte got all the (long-lasting) looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrea was beyond hot.
Princess Beatrice had the hugest crush on him and he paid her dust.
But overall the Casiraghis do nada for me. They play too much to the aim-free/ jet set /Euro trash gallery, for me to find them appealing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what??? what was that Beatrice thing you mentioned???? Please do tell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not ugly,but there’s nothing special or eye-catching about him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Errr no, he did not find the hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. He looks like a cross between Shia Labeouf and Euron Greyjoy. That is every kind of wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She makes me a bit sad, though. She used to be a journalist, and a good one too – for her age -, and then she got engaged and now it’s all about being the trophy wife (they don’t do the same things together, he sails etc and she watches).
idk, i think it’s sad in 2017. A good friend of mine is the same. My friend has a very good background (not Borromeo-like, but still, upper class), she is a MD, she is intelligent and beautiful… and yet, as soon as she got engaged she has gone fully bridezilla and now talks about not working “for a while”.
I am not criticizing their personal choices, I’m just under the impression that it’s a case of a very conservative background never lettin you go. Like, do what you want, but in the end if you are a woman your main goal should be to get married, full stop.
My friend’s parents don’t talk to the other daughter anymore, my friend’s sister, because she didn’t accept to go down this route. She focused on her carreer and lives abroad.
And back to Beatrice, her 2 sisters are married to extremely rich and extremely upper class men, too (one is married to an Oil company owner, the other to the FIAT heir, who is basically royalty in Italy). And they’re all thin and blond and have very good hair. And Pierre was rumoured to have cheated heavily, but they are so powerful that the paparazzi can’t really publish anything about them.
idk, it makes me really sad. It’s a kind of gilded cage, and women like Beatrice and my friend don’t realize is there. Or maybe, it would take too much work and sacrifices and risks to break free, and what if they end up alone, or estranged like my friend’s sister? Anyway, it’s this mindset that makes it possible for rape culture to still exist to this day, and that makes it so hard for women who choose to focus on themselves and/or having a family. I expect some to say that “she is a white rich woman why should I feel sorry for her?” but I hope you wouldn’t. Black or white, it’s the same mysoginy. Then of course, being POC, poor, ill, not straight, etc only makes things even worse.
It’s not only the women, too. If you aren’t familiar with it google Edoardo Agnelli. He was the only son of Gianni Agnelli, the owner of FIAT. Edoardo died “falling” from a bridge when he was in his 40s. It’s an interesting and saddening story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And back to Beatrice, her 2 sisters are married to extremely rich and extremely upper class men, too (one is married to an Oil company owner, the other to the FIAT heir, who is basically royalty in Italy). And they’re all thin and blond and have very good hair.”
The Borromeo sisters truly match the Miller sisters, Bouvier sisters and of course the legendary Cushing sisters, in their mastery of grand alliances by marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatrice is a catch and at the time of her marriage I wondered what she saw in Junior Casiraghi – the Casiraghi kids all ended up with “careers” that are just gussied up hobbies. How driven could she have been in the first place to gravitate to that lifestyle? To me, I’ve wondered if it’s a singular emphasis on women’s roles as wives, or if it’s simply that the upper class sons are given “better” fake career options. Because that is the problem to me – there’s no value in hard work and real accomplishments. When everything is handed to you, how can you learn what it’s really worth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
like many of the semi royals in europe, they get good educations and dabble with ‘careers’ until they get married, after which they become muses or advisors to fashion houses or art galleries or do BS public relations stuff (basically peddling influence). it’s not like Beatrice had an actual career. she maybe worked for 2 or 3 years as it amused her. her destiny was always to get married, keep the dynastic wealth safe, and produce heirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Got to keep those islands in the family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s crazy to think about being given the best education and an opportunity to do anything, and then essentially choosing to do nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget, I know! Tatiana really grates me. All that money and a shit fashion line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope not doing it from me.
On a similar note, I miss the hot guy Friday posts, any chance we could reinstate those every now and again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 100% with both!
Not only did he not find the hot, he also didn’t know where to look. He’s arrogant and smirky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks more like his late father. They make a nice couple, she looked so beautiful in her wedding and the dresses she chose were almost ethereal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dresses and hair were timeless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Young Jeremy Corbyn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god! Now I can’t unsee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yank here who reads all the Uk papers online. zeynep is right on the money, as we say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wondering, is Beatrice still working- obviously she is on Mat leave, but she was was working before right? He doesn’t do much either. He is the major shareholder of his father’s company, which really means he doesn’t really have a job, like, you know 9-5.
They never go anywhere with the baby, Andrea and Tatiana are often with their kids. And Tatiana has her own business.
She’s pretty but he’s not hot in my opinion, sorry Kaiser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The name of Tatiana’s fashion company makes me laugh every time i see it.
All my african friends laugh when we see it.
Poor woman. She clearly doesn’t *realise what it means or perhaps doesn’t care.
*she gave an explanation to American Vogue at the company launch which revealed her misunderstanding of what it and clearly marks her as that person who appropriates foreign culture just so they sound/look cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the name of Tatiana’s company Mozungu sisters or something like that? I’ m sorry, what does it mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Musungu sisters.
She told American vogue that it means traveller which is too funny for words.
Musungu has 2 meanings depending on region. In it’s literal interpretation it means white person, but it can also mean foreigner in the cultural sense. When used in the latter context, it’s a perjorative.
So i could describe her as a musungu which would be literally true, and also mean she’s a foreigner in a perjorative way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, my very limited interpretation was that it is basically the equivalent African phrase to “gringo”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks. Didn’t know that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who are the Miller sisters again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are three of them, and one now is crown princess, wife of Pavlos of Greece. The thing that makes me laugh is that there hasn’t been a monarchy in Greece since the sixties and they continue as if he is going to be the next king. Their father was super rich and owned the duty-free shops. One other sister was married to a Von Furstenburg now divorced, and the other to a Getty, also divorced. Story is that Robert Miller paid a dowry of 200million to Pavlos when they married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://nypost.com/2003/08/10/miller-times-over-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-decades-richest-siblings/
http://www.angelfire.com/celeb/millers/vf_95.html
Back in the day aka the 90s, the 3 miller sisters bought their husbands using their father’s billion dollar fortune as dowry. If you were not titled, you need not apply. 2 sisters snagged titles though both titles don’t exist anymore and the 3rd sister had to settle for a Getty. It was quite amazing to see and read about.
Abit like Pippa Middleton’s quest except with billion dollar fortunes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read that Constantine was a particularly stiff, not nice man, but those miller sisters. Pavlos’wife really sold. Herself as she were going to be queen.
I used to drool over Nikolaus.
He was
Really dreamy years ago, my panties fell to the floor everytime I saw a pic of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused about the recent news that MC and Pavlos are moving back to New York. I thought she and the kids renounced US citizenship in 2011.
LAK, I think she must have used her father’s money to re-purchase Queen Sophia’s diamond tiara herself, the one the reappeared magically on her head a few years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumour has it that she was accepted as an appropriate bride for the Crown Prince after her father paid $200M as her dowry. Not too far fetched to think she bought that tiara herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They has said back in 2011 that the schooling was better in UK. I don’ know what’s what with their kids. Maybe US is more impressed with fake titles. His sister Theodora is an actress in LA, and the youngest brother Phillipos, is in New York.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not hot at all. And she needs to tone those legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andrea’s decline is shocking. He was gorgeous in his late teens / early 20s but looks really worn out now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Story on Andrea is, that he is the only one of the Casiraghi trio who clearly remembers his father’s sudden death at age 30. As a result he was the most fragile of the 3, and did drugs in his twenties. So I am willing to cut him some slack.
They are often papped with their kids, which i think is nice, but I think they are more private.
Of course Tatiana inherited over 2 billion from her grandfather, so clearly money won’t be an issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I clearly remember the death of Stefano Casiraghi, I was 14 and, in France, media used to cover extensively the joys and woes of the Grimaldi sisters. Caroline’s and Stephanie’s lives were basically our weekly saga.
Pierre is gonna turn 30 next month, the age his father died and he seems to share the same adrenaline driven hobbies. I wonder if it’s in his mind.
Just realized Stefano wed Caroline at 23 and was 24 when Andrea was born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree he found the hot, in a Jude Law kind of way (though not necessarily in these pics). Hair makes the man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find him sort of “approachable hot”. I have never been into the overly chiseled or overly model perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@t.fanty the first thing I thought was euron greyhound too lol!
@Lak, did you say you’re from Uganda? in Kenya mzungu is not a pejorative or at least I wouldn’t be laughing behind the mzungu sisters backs at their choice of name. or maybe that’s just me idk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of the Rhys Ifans character Spike in Notting Hill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse