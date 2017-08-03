Meghan Markle is not the one for Prince Harry, claims Princess Diana’s psychic

Premiere of USA Network's 'Suits' Season 5

Hello Magazine claimed on July 28 that Meghan Markle had flown into London, undercover, to spend time with Prince Harry. Tomorrow is Meghan’s 36th birthday, and it makes sense that she would want to spend that day with Harry, although there’s a lot of confusion about A) whether Harry is in London right now and B) whether Meghan is actually wrapping on Suits in Canada right now. I don’t know. I just saw the Hello story and I thought you should know. Considering tomorrow is her birthday, it does feel like… if we’re going to get an announcement, it will probably happen soon, right? I’m getting that vibe too, that whenever she wraps on Suits (and perhaps she already has), she’ll be in London and an engagement announcement will happen.

Meanwhile, please enjoy this completely unhinged story from a psychic who claims that Princess Diana has spoken to her about Meghan, Kate and Brexit.

Princess Diana thinks the Duchess of Cambridge is “perfect” but does not believe Meghan Markle is the one for Prince Harry, the late royal’s former spiritual counsellor has claimed. Psychic healer Simone Simmons believes she still speaks to the princess from her grave almost 20 years after her tragic death. Ms Simmons would speak to Diana for up to 10 hours on the phone when the late royal was alive and says she still hears her voice speaking to her about everything from world events, family life and even Brexit. And in a shock claim Ms Simmons said while Princess Diana thinks the Duchess of Cambridge is her eldest son William’s perfect match, she believes Harry’s ideal woman is a past girlfriend.

The 57-year-old psychic, who is based in London, said: “It was a while ago when she did say who the right person was and Harry would know when it happened. Harry’s had other girlfriends in the past, but the one testing point would be whoever it was would be able to hold him up and keep him afloat. She thought one of them was a very good match but obviously it didn’t work. Maybe because she couldn’t take the pressure in the end.”

Ms Simmons had a five-year friendship with Diana and heard some of her deepest secrets. And as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, Ms Simmons said: “We talked about everything and anything. It’s very strange how I can still hear her. It’s very weird. I hear her voice speaking to me about world events, and being desperately in love with her grandchildren.”

Diana was even worried about mother-of-two Kate “losing too much weight at one point,” Ms Simmons claims. She added: “But she’s more than happy with Kate. Perfect. She said what she wants for Harry is that she’s totally dependable, because he’s extremely sensitive.”

And in a bizarre claim, Ms Simmons said Diana has even shared her political views with her, revealing she would have backed Brexit during the EU referendum because Britain was “great” before it entered the Brussels club. Ms Simmons said: “I know a lot of people aren’t going to like it but she said we’ve got to vote for Brexit. Britain was great, economically and production wise and before we joined the EU. She was interested in the referendum and suggested I vote to leave because Britain was really great before the EU. That’s the only political thing she’s ever said – because she loved the country. She loved the monarchy even though she criticised it.”

No. No, Diana is not speaking to this psychic from beyond the grave about Brexit and how Meghan Markle isn’t right for Harry. You know how I know? Because Diana speaks to me from beyond the grave and she tells me that she’s really into Game of Thrones right now and she can’t focus on anything else.

Prince Harry attends a Summer Holiday activity session in Newham, East London

48 Responses to “Meghan Markle is not the one for Prince Harry, claims Princess Diana’s psychic”

  1. Thebees says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Oh well that settles it then…. (extreme eyeroll)

    Reply
  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Hmmmm. Would have backed Brexit and doesn’t approve of Meghan Markle. Hmmmm.

    Reply
  3. Merritt says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Unless Meghan is pre-taping or her character is being written out, I don’t think the season wraps until November. I think they go on break for August.

    Also this psychic is full of crap.

    Reply
  4. Laura says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Ok Caro…I mean Ms. Simmons

    Reply
  5. Redgrl says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    You know, assuming it’s true, reading that Diana would speak to this woman for hours at a time is really sad & speaks volumes as to her loneliness. It reminds me of the scene in Reality Bites where Winona Ryder’s character is depressed on the couch and speaking to a psychic for hours and Janeane Garofalo comes in & freaks out at her for not realizing the amount of $$ she’s spending on her “friend”… she must’ve been very lonely…

    Reply
  6. Squirrel4Ever says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    i would be furious if someone told me my dead mother was speaking to them from beyond the grave. I know they’ll ignore her, but that woman should shut up.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

    This is insane. Stop it. Does this woman have a massive mortgage or something?

    Reply
  8. Anne says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:01 am

    There are few stories, couple days ago E!News published a story, that H flew to Toronto and took M to Africa- by the end of day that story dissapired from E!News web site.
    Some say that H is now in Sicily at Google Camp Conference with Emma Watson (there is a photo), Elton John, Queen Rania ect. and she is in Toronto.
    Too much stories, we will see.

    Reply
  9. Lynnie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The title made me think Meghan had gotten some seriously cold feet, and did a seance with Princess Di all thanks to the comma 😂.

    Reply
  10. Sharon Lea says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:14 am

    My library had Simone’s book. As this article says and she says in her book, they talked for hours on end. She had a few other girlfriends like this, especially after she separated from Charles.

    While some claims in her book were quite gossipy, the opening chapter was about Diana and JFK, Jr (!) There were other intriguing areas, like about Diana’s involvement in the anti-landmine campaign. In the last couple months of her life, she was reading a dossier, something called ‘Profiteering from War.’ In it, she claims Diana received at least 2 phone calls warning her to stay away from the landmine issue. One voice she actually recognized, Nicolas Soames. I feel if the accident was no accident, it was around this issue and not Philip or Charles etc.

    Reply
  11. PMNichols says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Well if the PSYCHIC said it….. *eyeroll

    Reply
  12. Dlo says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Oh Kaiser, yes Game of Thrones 😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  13. Dex and Destruction says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Cross-post comment here: Meghan Markle is giving me some Demi Lovato vibes in the face.

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I’ve always felt these people who knew Diana coming out to say she would have done this that or the other is in bad taste. To profit off a dead woman with things they wouldn’t do if she were alive- they have no shame. I can’t imagine how I would feel if she were my mother, and I can imagine that Will & Harry are sick of it. I think this psychic and those like her should just let the woman rest in peace.

    Reply
  15. Bellagio DuPont says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I really wonder if these two are even still together….? I would hope they would do my poor romantic heart a favour and give us a sign…..any sign…..

    Reply
  16. Lainey says:
    August 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

    They’re only wrapping for the summer. There’s still episodes to tape, but they’re on holidays until September or will be in a couple of days.
    There won’t be an announcement in August if they are/will be engaged soon. The royals take August off, so September will be the earliest we’ll get an announcement. Don’t think we’ll get one until end of the year though. Don’t think someone could resist selling the news she’s leaving mid-season, so likely has at least the rest of the season to film. Being engaged and living in another country won’t happen, the cost of security alone would be astronomical.

    Reply
  17. Andrea says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    With the death threats and people publishing her full address on the web(hence the bodyguard) I don’t think harry would get engaged to her and leave get in Toronto, end of year makes more sense

    Reply
  18. spidey says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Pity this psychic didn’t tell her not to go to Paris of she was so good!

    Reply
  19. sunfuntravel says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I soooo highly doubt engagement news…. either they are doing an amazing job keeping their visits a secret.. or they have cooled off

    Reply
  20. LAK says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    What a charlatan.

    Reply
  21. Zondie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    “…Diana … is really into Game of Thrones right now and can’t focus on anything else.” Haha! Now THIS is believable!! You and me both Diana!

    Reply
  22. spidey says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Is there anyone who didn’t (claim to ) hear Diana’s deepest secrets?

    Reply

