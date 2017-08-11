Harper’s Bazaar totally phoned-in their sleepy September cover with The Weeknd

The September Issue is supposed to be the biggest issue of any magazine’s year. Magazines build up to their September issues, and the idea is to have the biggest “get” for the September cover. So… what the sh-t is Harper’s Bazaar doing? They put The Weeknd on the cover, paired with Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk on the cover, but Irina and Adriana are literally just his accessories – they are not given any words in his profile. I could see how Bazaar might want to do a music issue or something like that, but putting Abel on the September cover just seems… poorly thought out. Carine Roitfeld organized this editorial too – go here to see the full piece. It sucks. The profile of The Weeknd sucks too – he didn’t even sit down down for a real interview, he merely answered a few questions by email. And that’s the September cover! Was Harper’s Bazaar taken over by a crack team of sloths? Some highlights (FROM THE EMAIL):

His favorite villains. “The last one I was really infatuated with was Heath Ledger’s Joker…David from the new Alien saga who has no remorse for human life” also piques the Weeknd’s interest. His style inspo: He adds that when he was 10, Nas and Puff Daddy were his style gods for their “haircuts and baggy clothes,” and that until a few years ago he loathed wearing suits. His musical persona versus the real Abel: “I’m not in a rush to let people know everything about me. Mystery is always great.” Preserving his mystique: “Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music,” he says. “I don’t have to give them anything else for the rest of my life.” Still, he engages with his 14 million Instagram followers and even responds to interview questions. Perhaps the key for him will be to do so only up to a point. Asked if he would ever tinker with his public persona for his next album, he expresses interest. “Kind of like pulling a Ziggy Stardust. Maybe I’ll retire from being the Weeknd,” he says before backtracking. “Or maybe I’ll just give him a break.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

While Abel is more media-shy than most rock stars, it’s not like he’s never sat down for an interview. He does it on occasion, usually about two interviews a year. You would think that for the September issue, the Bazaar editors would have been able to prod him into giving a real interview or something. Or, you know, just getting someone else for the cover.