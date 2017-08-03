Donald Trump’s first calls to Malcolm Turnbull & Enrique Nieto were a trip, man

The Washington Post got their hands on the transcripts from Donald Trump’s first phone calls to Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The Turnball conversation made news as it happened, in real time, back in January, because Baby Fists threw a tantrum and allegedly hung up on the prime minister of one of America’s best allies. As we can now see, Trump didn’t exactly hang up on Turnball, but he absolutely threw a tantrum, bitched about how his Putin call went smoother, then abruptly ended the conversation. You can read the full text of both conversations – with WaPo’s annotations – here at WaPo. Here are some highlights.
From the conversation with Turnball:
After a lengthy discussion about America accepting someodd 1200-plus refugees, Trump said this: “Malcom [sic], why is this so important? I do not understand. This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position. It makes me look so bad and I have only been here a week… Look, I do not know how you got them to sign a deal like this, but that is how they lost the election. They said I had no way to 270 and I got 306. That is why they lost the election, because of stupid deals like this. You have brokered many a stupid deal in business and I respect you, but I guarantee that you broke many a stupid deal. This is a stupid deal. This deal will make me look terrible.
How the call ended:
TRUMP: “I have no choice to say that about it. Malcom [sic], I am going to say that I have no choice but to honor my predecessor’s deal. I think it is a horrible deal, a disgusting deal that I would have never made. It is an embarrassment to the United States of America and you can say it just the way I said it. I will say it just that way. As far as I am concerned that is enough Malcom [sic]. I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.
TURNBULL: Do you want to talk about Syria and DPRK?
TRUMP: [inaudible] this is crazy.
TURNBULL: Thank you for your commitment. It is very important to us.
TRUMP: It is important to you and it is embarrassing to me. It is an embarrassment to me, but at least I got you off the hook. So you put me back on the hook.
TURNBULL:You can count on me. I will be there again and again.
TRUMP: I hope so. Okay, thank you Malcolm.
TURNBULL: Okay, thank you.
THAT IS HOW HE TALKS TO ALLIES. When he is dragged off in handcuffs, we are going to spend decades apologizing for this mess. “Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.” Useful idiot, amirite?
As for the Nieto call, he bragged about the size of his rallies, he lied about how much of the Hispanic vote he got, he says “we do not even think about Canada,” he said something about “tough hombres” committing crimes, he brags about his “tremendous” taxation powers (???) and then this:
The only thing I will ask you though is on the wall, you and I both have a political problem. My people stand up and say, “Mexico will pay for the wall” and your people probably say something in a similar but slightly different language. But the fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to. I have been talking about it for a two year period…So what I would like to recommend is – if we are going to have continued dialogue – we will work out the wall. They are going to say, “who is going to pay for the wall, Mr. President?” to both of us, and we should both say, “we will work it out.” It will work out in the formula somehow. As opposed to you saying, “we will not pay” and me saying, “we will not pay.”
Because you and I are both at a point now where we are both saying we are not to pay for the wall. From a political standpoint, that is what we will say. We cannot say that anymore because if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.
Good job, Deplorables. All of you white folks who voted for Trump, just know that he knew the whole time that The Wall was utter bullsh-t but he just said it because he had to say something. In his first call to the Mexican president, he whined about how Nieto kept saying openly that Mexico wasn’t going to pay for the damn thing.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
JFC those calls are… unpresidential. Did nobody give this man advice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The issue is with him not taking anyone’s advice. He’s such a colossal asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are so f*cked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly they should take all the phones, the nuke codes and any form of communication away from him immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh that man’s word salads!?!?! It was exhausting to read that and I feel sorry for whoever had to transcribe those inane conversations. He makes Lyin Palin look like a Rhodes Scholar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to try and read the WaPo article, but I just can’t with it. He gives me a headache.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, Priebus totally leaked these, right? Does anyone ever recall these kind of transcripts leaking with any other president?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I would love to know who leaked it! Has anything like this ever leaked before in a presidency?
This man has access to the nuclear codes. That is so frightening to me. I’ve seen toddlers thrown tantrums less obnoxious than this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jenns
I would love to know who leaked it too!!! Keep ‘em coming!!! I just can’t with him anymore. Never could but I can’t read books anymore, I have gained seven pounds, and I think I need to go back on my anti depressants. He is just awful. I have never hated anyone more and I have a crazy dysfunctional family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His administration are just as stupid as he is. They don’t have the balls to say any thing to this Idiot in chief and they ate kissing his butt. All because they want to spite Prez 44 and his great effort. They are so racist and dumb. However, they are hurting the American people and they don’t care because they can live easily. “They will reap what they sow” and they are doing it already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAH OMG those are so great. I could read these all day! what an IDIOT. he staffed the WH and his cabinet with 30 something year old inexperienced idiots with blank resumes and no work experience, and you can see why he thinks that is remotely ok, because there is NOTHING going on upstairs in this man’s head that is at all about strategy. he’s a walking narcissist pimple, a parasite of humanity who fed off the rampant idiocy of 25-30% of the american public who voted for him for their own various idiot reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He actually told Mattis that they shouldn’t listen to the general who is in charge of Afghanistan and that all the plans should come from the troops. He used an analogy of a restaurant that hired $$$ analyst only to find the best advice from the waiters. WTF he is seriously encouraging the inmates to run the asylum. If I wasn’t afraid of the fall out from that plan, I’d be laughing (restaurants are not the same as war).
That was reported on HuffPo yesterday. Idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he is talking about firing the general in charge of Afghanistan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is a repugnant imbecile.
Malcolm Turnbull is an impotent, disappointing Fizza
As an Australian I am embarrassed by that deal too. A refugee swap is a stupid idea when we’ve kept these poor people in offshore detention for years. It’s been a human rights nightmare and we should just do the right thing and bring them here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Australian, and I kind of laughed/cried about Malcolm having to go into all that detail about why refugees weren’t criminals, but Australia had them locked up for years anyway..lin order to stop them suffering at the hands of people smugglers. I almost don’t blame Trump for being a bit confused about that hideous aspect of our asylum policy.
Just bring them to Australia Malcolm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I am the world’s greatest person…” Bwahahaha!! Delusional, party of one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s trying to say he’s the biggest advocate for keeping refugees out of the country, but he has no idea how to phrase it because he’s f*cking stupid. Funny that it came out that way, though. Fruedian slip. He certainly thinks he’s the world’a greatest person, because he is his entire world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I could roll my eyes any harder, I would!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday MSNBC reported on poll numbers, most of which were bad, but 55% of Americans polled said he IS intelligent. That blew my mind. This is the same poll that had terrible approval ratings.
HOW CAN 55% OF YOU THINK HE’S IN ANY WAY INTELLIGENT?!??!?! Have you never talked to someone actually intelligent? Do they think rich=intelligent. I was flabbergasted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This stuff reads like it’s straight from The Onion. That is how bad he is – we don’t need The Onion anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? People have been posting excerpts of the article on twitter, and I honestly don’t know what’s serious and what’s parody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I speak for all Canadians when I say that I’m glad the American president doesn’t “even think” about us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you sure speak for this Canadian. He’ll turn his attention to us at some point, NAFTA negotiations start soon, but I’m confident Trudeau has got this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’ll also turn his attention to us as his daughter continues to publicly thirst for Trudeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang Canadians – so lucky!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously! I’m like “Keep Canada’s name out of your mouth!” The less he thinks about us, the happier I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, he clearly doesn’t think, period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE?! WE ARE ALL BEING TROLLED. Holy sh!t.
HE LITERALLY BROUGHT UP HIS ELECTION NUMBERS AND PUTIN. He’s f*cking with us, right?! And the wall. I mean… that says it all, doesn’t it? He doesn’t give a f*ck about the people who voted for him, hate to break it to y’all. He cares about how he looks, not you. Period. End of.
I think reading this was the tipping point. I have officially lost it, you guys. God Save Shambles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so embarrassed that this jackass is president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this a hour ago….and I am still laughing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg what a complete idiot/jackass – more and more it’s evident this man is not fit to be POTUS.
I know this is serious but I couldn’t help but laugh at trumo – he’s just bad – he sounds like a whiny child. I thought he was supposed to well educated?? He doesn’t even sound intelligent. This is embarrassing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder how Kelly is going to stop Trump from going ballistic on Twitter about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am the greatest person in the world?
Jesus Christ. Every single day something else.
All this rot about making deals. DEALS! Running the country isn’t all about making deals. Running a bloody BUSINESS isn’t solely about making deals you ghastly idiot.
And isn’t he the physical embodiment of someone getting the face they deserve?
I’m not an irrational woman but I can honestly say I’ve never had such a deep feeling of disdain and loathing towards a public figure. And it doesn’t feel good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When is enough going to be enough for the GOP?
The most interesting thing is who leaked it. It’s either Reince or Ezra-Watnik Cohen. Last night, Joy reported that Ezra was fired this week, after McMaster’s numerous attempt to get rid of him. Ezra is one of the 2 WH staffers responsible for Devin Nunes late night run to the WH and leaking classified information about Susan Rice in an attempt to create an unmasking scandal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t such phone calls have to be archived? Maybe everything but classified parts is public record and accessible by request. They were transcribed long enough ago to wend their way through the bureaucracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kny
I mean really at this point we would be better off if Alec Baldwin dressed as him ran the country. You can’t tell the difference. I am the greatest person ever…. who talks this way? The damage he’s doing will take decades to undo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clean-up on aisle 1600. We have a toxic spill at the White House. It’s orange and very messy. Paging Hazmat, Congress, all WH correspondents, we the people, a young priest and an old priest. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s such a good dealmaker guys…like the best ever…
Report this comment as spam or abuse