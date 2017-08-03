“Justin Bieber canceled his tour because he wants to be sustainable” links

This is Justin Bieber’s messy explanation for canceling his tour. [Starcasm]
Critics agree: The Dark Tower is not a good movie. [LaineyGossip]
Patti LaBelle told all the basic bitches to sit down. I’m sitting. [Dlisted]
Alessandra Ambrosio is doing cut-outs now. [Moe Jackson]
I like this suit on Jamie Chung! [Popoholic]
I hate Elizabeth Olsen’s dress, it’s too short and the collar is fug. [GoFugYourself]
Happy 40th birthday, Tom Brady. Deflate some balls in celebration! [JustJared]
Matthew McConaughey talks about alright, alright, alright. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Sam Heughan is good at Instagram. [Socialite Life]
Yes Justin, there is something special about being an adult writing at a 5th grade level.
This guy has grown up in the spotlight since 13. He has stumbled in life without much direction to help with personal growth. He is at an age of adult discovery and should be able to do so without feeling shamed. i don’t think criticism of his writing skills, which he acknowledged, is shedding the best light on the bitter broads of the world. Maybe just let him figure life out? His tour passed the 18month mark and that has to be rough. The company putting on the tour is known to run artists into the ground.
Lainey covered JB in one of her latest podcasts. They talked about what seems to differentiate burn out child stars v successful ones. Frankly, I came away with a lot more sympathy for him. I think we forget he has been a mega star since he was, what? 14? I don’t blame him for burning out, and only hope he can turn this ship around.
Should be behave the way he does? No. But I’m not sure he ever really had a chance. That podcast is worth a listen!
@ Kimbers, Fair enough, I apologize.
The bottom line is this-he’s got all the resources in the world to be able to get access to what he needs. Take some time off and go develop yourself. People all over the world do the same with next to no help. I don’t feel sorry for him but I wish him the best.
Bieber is imitating Trump? What fresh hell is this?
He’s such a bellend.
That tour was unreasonably long. I’m not surprised he cancelled it. I had a friend who worked a small leg of the tour and although she maintains that he’s lovely- I remember thinking from some of the stories she told me that he was burnt out. Nothing exciting to report just that he seemed over it at times
