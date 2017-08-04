It’s Mueller Time: Robert Mueller impanels a grand jury for Trump-Russia probe

While I still have mixed feelings about former FBI director James Comey – at best, he’s a hack, at worst, he’s complicit – I have to admit that I’ve warmed up to independent counsel Robert Mueller, who is also a former FBI director. Last week, I read this Daily Beast story about Mueller and I came away from it thinking… yes, this is exactly the guy who needs to be investigating the Trump-Russia situation. And investigate he has. In the months since Mueller was appointed, the independent counsel’s investigation has seemingly widened past Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort to the point where Mueller and his team are now looking at Trump’s tax returns. Mueller already has a grand jury impaneled in Virginia, and then this news came through on Thursday, August 3: Mueller is impaneling a second grand jury, this time in Washington.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election has taken a step forward with the impaneling of a grand jury in Washington, according to multiple reports. Calling this “a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase,” the Wall Street Journal notes the significance of the grand jury’s location.
When Mueller took over as special counsel there was already a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia looking into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. “If there was already a grand jury in Alexandria looking at Flynn, there would be no need to reinvent the wheel for the same guy. This suggests that the investigation is bigger and wider than Flynn, perhaps substantially so,” University of Texas law professor Stephen I. Vladeck told the WSJ. Indeed, we also learned Thursday afternoon that Mueller’s grand jury has issued subpoenas related to the meeting Donald Trump Jr. took with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower last year. Also present at that meeting were Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort.
In a statement to the media, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb wasn’t aware of this new grand jury. “Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Sanders quoted Cobb as saying. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly….The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller.” Sanders statement added that former FBI Director James Comey “said three times the President is not under investigation and we have no reason to believe that has changed.”
Let’s get this #TrumpImpeachmentParty started! I’ll bring the salsa and chips. Hell, I’ll spring for some really top-shelf bottles of tequila once the indictments really start rolling in. What did I tell you guys? I said, months ago, that I thought sh-t would really start moving in the fall, like September-October. It’s true that the grand jury could probably hear Mueller’s case over the course of months, but Mueller is such a straight-arrow, and I feel strongly that he already has many of his (treason) ducks in a row. Also: Trump left Washington on Thursday and he’ll be “on vacation” for the next three weeks. Because he’s the greatest president ever, the most hard-working, the bigliest ever. God, he’s such a lazy fat ass.
Wow. The new cover of @Newsweek. https://t.co/NNELbxiBzY pic.twitter.com/KOTlN2zkfq
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 4, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh yeah – time for some crazy tweets from Trump that will end up discriminate him more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go, Mueller, go.
P.S. Love the Newsweek cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s do this!! 🙌🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine the staffers in the SH are trying really hard to keep that Newsweek cover from him. Buying out the newsstands, whatever it takes, lol. Anything to avoid a Baby Fists hissy fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also bring guacamole. And, I’ll get that the playlist ready!! Any suggestions?!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one and only Queen: “Another one bites the dust.” Also, Carly Simon’s “You’re so Vain”, Louis Armstrong’s “What a wonderful world”…I could go on and on, hahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Party like it’s 1999.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
REM End of the World as We Know It.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Bangles “Hero Takes a Fall”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CeeLo Green-F*ck You
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L7′s shit list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fishbone-Lyin’ Ass Bitch
The Donnas-I Didn’t Like You Anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sam Cooke, “Chain Gang”, and of course, Johnny Cash, “Folsom Prison Blues”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will make my own salsa recipe with roasted tomatoes, onions, red sweet peppers and cilantro. It is time to celebrate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have cherokee purple tomatoes fresh off the vine, and slightly bolted cilantro…we need someone who makes handmade tortillas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kool and the Gang special one-time exemption to enjoy Celebrate (good times, come on)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rollins Band, “Liar”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the Sessions drama makes more sense. trump knew they were closing in on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sessions needs to save himself so expect more racist BS from DOJ. The immigration bill, introduced months ago to zero fan fair because it is unpassable, suddenly being championed by dead-eyes racist Miller is the distraction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m holding my breath and the champagne until all the bad actors involved (looking at you, too, Foghorn Leghorn, Cardinal Richelieu Pence) are in orange jumpsuits, picking up trash, Making America Clean Again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i say i say i say boy – i do declare! You got a bum steer, son. I’m a chicken, not a schnook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. It’s not over until they’re all behind bars. Premature to get the party started. But Trump getting out of the White House will be a joyous occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The news came up on my iPhone and everyone I know was talking about it. Meanwhile trump was at a rally fluffing his ego in WV. Apparently WV has learned nothing and think a billionaire is going to save those coal jobs. *eyeroll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They ate up his coal jobs shtick during the campaign. There haven’t been many of those jobs added,and coal mining companies have said that coal is a thing of the past. Coal mining is over, but WV people are too delirious with Trump love to wake up to the truth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just trump but that new governor that flipped from D to R yesterday. He apparently is going to bring back those jobs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to both laugh and cry when I hear about attempts to revive this dangerous industry. My grandfather was a breaker boy, a child coal miner in Pa. He went in the mines when he was NINE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, he did ‘not’ flip. The WV governor was a Republican until 2015, switch to Democrat, and now has switched back. I’m not annoyed at @Nicole I’m just annoyed at the media trying to spin this. Call me when Chuck Schumer flips to Republican or Ted Cruz flips to Democrat. Yup, exactly..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed @theotherone. Jim Justice may have run on the democratic ticket, so he could win the primary, but he has never been a democrat, and the WV democrats who believed he was are just as delusional as the Trumpsters. He spoke at a democratic fundraiser last fall, and I turned my back on him. What an effing blowhard. I told my husband he was the gubernatorial Trump. A point which was underscored when I drove past a house with both a Trump sign and a Justice sign next to each other in the yard. Peas in a pod those two.
But please don’t lump all West Virginians together. It’s true WV liberals are so outnumbered, we may as well be non-existent, but we do exist, and we are still resisting. Every day, there is a Trump protester outside the local courthouse in the town square. Every. Day. Blistering heat. Pouring rain. He’s there. And that man gives me hope. Because in the beginning, all I expected were jeers. And possible violence. But just the other day, as I was sitting at a red light, I noticed more drivers than not were waving at him. Encouraging him. It did my heart good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Oliver did an AMAZING segment on this!!!!!! Probably can find it on YouTube or if you have HBO. Basically, his segment resulted in a lawsuit against him and it was hysterical. But really, the segment was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rachel, we live next door in Va. WV is a gorgeous state with many wonderful people. Trump is , of course, appealing to the worst fears and prejudices. My best to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If coal miraculously becomes cheaper than natural gas, at least four miners will go back to work to manage the mining automation technology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotcha I thought he was R from reading about his background personally. So makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the cover of Newsweek. It’ll be another thing for Donnie Two Scoops to about. ‘Everybody’s so mean, so unfair…uh, emails!’ He’s so pathetic. SMH
Mueller sure has his ducks in a row. He now has sixteen lawyers (!) working for him on this investigation. Hopefully he brings them all down, including Ivanka and the holier-than-thou but still a complicit liar, Mike Pence. How sweet it is watching them squirm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hallelujah!! Let’s get it! I’m confident Mueller is closing in on significant criminal wrongdoing. Trump is terrified. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. May all the misery El Diablo Naranja has caused come back to him tenfold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all well and good, but what will trump do to distract everyone’s attention from this investigation or what bills are quietly being passed without much attention? He is feeling the heat and being pushed into a corner. 45 is not going to go down without a fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congress is going on recess so no bills will be passed over the next few weeks. This particular Congress hasn’t managed to get many bills passed anyway – they don’t know how to govern. He’ll distract by attacking Mueller and McMasters is going to be getting some negative attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LP- I thought the Senate had unanimously decided to forego recess, to prevent Trump from making any recess appointment?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel. They’re fixing that.
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/345261-senate-blocks-trump-from-making-recess-appointments-over-break
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Lisa Murkowski locked in nine pro forma sessions during what was supposed to be recess, so Trump can’t make any recess appointments. This amounts to the Senate convening for about a minute every three days. McConnell did the same thing to stop Obama from appointing Garland to the Supreme Court. It doesn’t bother me this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping Mueller moves quickly during recess. Trump won’t be able to do anything by then.
The key is impeachment before he can pardon anyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller is actually moving quite slowly. A state grand jury moves quickly because they have set times. Federal grand juries move much more slowly but I want him to get as much dirt as possible, not just settle for low-hanging fruit. Manafort and Flynn seem anxious to cut deals but it seems they haven’t given over enough dirt yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I get it. We want the whole shebang of info.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple from everything that I have read, the grand jury shows we are headed in the right direction but we are still looking at a slow rolling machine. I just want justice in the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LP – curious to know who sits on these grand juries and how are they picked?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can lighten Lightpurple’s workload.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_jury
The article is up to date with the Mueller impaneling.
I used to think grand juries were of special people, not random schmoes as with regular juries. It’s regular schmoes, just more of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, last night it was “33,000 deleted emails!” That’s all he’s got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all a case of truth being stranger than fiction. I can’t wait for the pleading 5th testimonies and their party cannibalizing itself.
Something about this feels like a cleanse. That Trump is so corrupt. Such a clear idiot. That if any politician stands with him they’re marking or tainting themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hammer is coming down! The aftermath should be interesting (scary?), though. Who will be the ones left standing, and more importantly, who will be POTUS? I’ll be celebrating Trump’s impeachment like it’s 1999, but President Pence? I don’t like the sound of that too much either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right, of course, about Pence. My guess is that if he were he to become President, there would be something of the reverse of the situation with Trump. Pence would have far more respect from the establishment, but nothing of Trump’s cult following with voters. Pence’s homophobia is particularly terrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His homophobia is already reflected in domestic policy and Trump announcements. He just couldn’t hide behind Trump anymore which would be a major change.
Isn’t Trump “truly terrifying” as it is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is undoubtedly terrifying, I agree — but at least we won’t have to worry about him starting WWIII over Twitter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want so much for this to end with a#TrumpImpeachmentParty. We thought he wouldn’t be elected. And he was. I just hope Mueller gets to the truth. And reveals to the people that are still supporting his #hopelesssslackass that he is not fit to hold the office of POTUS. He needs to go. Let’s hope this ultimately happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Donald Trump was putting us through his weird reality competition show of choosing the Secretary of State, it was reported that the thing he liked best about Mitt Romney was that he looked like he came from “central casting.” Mueller really is the straight from central casting tall, patrician g-man, and it must intimidate the hell out of our dime-store Mussolini.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s. About. To go. Down. Buckle up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thrilled at the news! Now wondering if it was really a lease conflict that drove the a Secret Service out of Trumpkin Tower, or did they just need some space from all the Russian mob members living there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The military is paying $130,000 a month, a MONTH, to lease space in Trump Tower. The Secret Service was on a much higher floor and paying more than that. Pretty sure it was about the rent. He’s also billing them for space at Mar-a-Lago and one of his other places. But his supporters insist he is working for free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unbelievable. It is infuriating to see him profiting from the presidency!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But but but….Trump doesn’t take a salary…he donates his quarterly payments to different causes. He doesn’t need a government salary cause he’s a billionaire!!!! Smh at the idiots that fall for that bullshit. Why take a salary when you can milk the government for far more in rent and other charges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How … unfortunate … that the dispute with the Secret Service weakens their ability to protect the president and his building (home).
I would’t want to work there or anywhere around there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think in the end, Trump will get off and he will spin a lie that Hilary and her crew set him up. That the government is corrupt and he had no way to stop it. His “cult members” will agree and he will be able to host rally-type events, write books, etc. as a civilian and make money. He will still have some pull with voters in certain districts so there will be politicians that will welcome is twitter support for their own campaigns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess: trump fires mueller and steps down, pence pardons the trumps and becomes president. Trump starts news media station with bannon. Pence outlaws women.
Also: Go, Mueller, Go!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could share you optimism, but I don’t. Trump is a gigantic gene-manipulated orange cockroach that will survive us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. I do not believe for one second that he’ll be removed from office.
However, I do enjoy a good sideshow. And if Donny Jr. gets taken down, then that will just be some extra fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to get excited but really I do not expect much. I hope I am wrong.
Thing is even if Trump is removed (unlikely) then Pence is president. IMO Pence is a greater insidious threat. He is a seasoned politician. He won’t make the same rookie mistakes Trump has. Pence is not as impetuous either. He has the political discipline to do real damage. More damage than Trump and Pence would not antagonize Congress. And he’s a real Republican. They will welcome him.
If by some disastrous miracle the entire Trump administration is removed doesn’t that make Paul Ryan president ?
This is scary no matter what happens.
But as I said I doubt Trump will be removed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is unpopular, they don’t really “like” him the way a president needs to be liked to succeed. His shortcomings will be much more in public view and he would need to be re-elected. Ryan doesn’t know what to do with actual power and was partly crippled by his failure to pass the health insurance law. Come on, let’s see what happens. Trump has to go no matter what, he’s the only one with authoritarianism written all over him. The other ones are just reprehensible creeps, but they lack his ‘charisma’ such as it is … and his following of goons.
By the way, this is not a spectator sport. We can all call our representatives to pressure them to file articles of impeachment at any point in the journey.
I found myself calling my Republican Senator yesterday to thank him for co-sponsoring a bill to block Trump from firing Mueller. Go figure. The staffer was relieved and appreciative; to this point I’ve had only critical things to say. So instead of us all sitting back and figuring out the perfect scenario, which will never come to pass, we need to keep calling and showing up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a non-US citizen, I am confused by all the horrible things Trump has said and done pre-election and during his ‘presidency’. At this point, I don’t believe he’s going to be removed from office. He shouldn’t even be in it and look how that turned out! American politics should figure out a way to prevent this from happening again, as I understand it’s the Electorate that gave us this outcome but there is so much to be said about how TV and deep-rooted issues like racism and misogyny is also part of of Trump’s presidency win. He still has a lot of followers, that’s a problem. There are people that need to see him succeed which is scary.
I hope he’s removed from office but I’m not putting any money on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How come it’s so easy for many of us to see this is true, but Trumpsters refuse to face the facts? Seeing all those WV Trumpsters wearing MAGA hats and Trump junk cheering last night made me sick. Is he having a pep rally in Alabama after his 17 day vacation at his golf course?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beth, my guess is that many Trump voters, like those you saw in that crowd, suffer from what a number of researchers call “cultural anxiety” They fear a country with more people who do not look like them. I think I have noted this before, but a study by the Atlantic found the phrase most Trump voters responded to was “I feel like a stranger in my own country.” Now I assume most of these people would never admit to being racist or xenophobic, but the appeal is unmistakeable. In other words, Make America Like Me Again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Oddly enough this feeling is far more pronounced in areas with little to no cultural diversity. Same thing all over the Western world. In NYC, London, Melbourne this isn’t as big a feeling as in Podunk Missouri, Bumpkin Upon Thames and Bumf*ck Outback NSW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so tired of hearing about “cultural anxiety.” I’m white, but also Jewish and a woman, I have had to deal with “cultural anxiety” since the day I was born. What about my black and Latino family and relatives? Their “cultural anxiety” is a lot more severe and grounded in actual, threatening realities.
The pundits and pollsters should cut the euphemistic crap; it’s not helping anybody but the white supremacists and patriarchs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t remember any just elected president throwing pep-rallies. He likes campaigning, he likes crowds cheering, i honestly think he didn’t know the president sits at a desk most days with his cabinet who don’t praise but try to get stuff done, and people would be critical of the president. Like he thought it was cutting ribbons and waving liked royalty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Karen – The only thing Trump knew about the the president’s duties is what he saw on television.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will remain cautiously optimistic.
Over and over again he has managed to slither out of any consequences aside from bad press, things that would have sunk anyone else, and I’m hopeful rather than certain that something big will result from this. Obviously Mueller impaneling a grand jury is significant, but he’s not going to take out 45 by himself.
And frankly, 45′s little Nuremberg rallies that he keeps throwing for himself make me nervous. That is a whole bunch of people that cling to their racist fanaticism more and more the deeper it gets. People who probably view themselves as the last defense all the “liberal snowflakes” bent on destroying the country. People like that are stupid, mean and dangerous and as the Democrats are not great with having backup plans, I hope someone has a game plan to deal with that. I have no doubt that 45 would be more than happy to see total violent chaos break out if it meant being able to stay on office and at the center of attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I saw many comments on Facebook articles and a few in Reddit talking about full-scale civil warning Trump is taken out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get some, Rob! And hurry uuup!
Also, Kaiser, there is no excuse for weight-shaming anyone, regardless of whether you like them or …. I’M KIDDING HAVE AT IT! I also particularly like “lard-ass”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love lard ass. Also, tub o lard is a good one too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I use the term “the load” as often as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m almost never a body shaming person. Trump is someone who doesn’t stop making cruel comments about people’s looks, so there’s nothing wrong about commenting about Trumps orange fat ass, bleached barf blonde hair, or ugly orange face. He does it about everybody else, so we can say it about him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honey, yes. And Trump has such high standards for women’s looks and has made no secret of this attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pay no attention to that man with the subpoenas! Look over here! Over here! Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina has shared with us a picture of Arabella holding a bouquet of flowers she stole from the White House Flower Shop! Everybody say: Awww! How adorable! What a wonderful mother Princess Nagini is!
Arabella is going to need a lifetime of therapy to recover from the way that snake exploits her. Mueller hired an expert in prosecuting foreign bribes. Nagini, he’s coming for YOU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that she exploits her children. They have no idea what’s going on. Every photo and caption are so clearly “architected” to promote Ivanka’s soft-focus image as working mummy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Comey was complicit with Donald Trump. He helped Trump win by releasing (days before the election) that Hillary was being investigated once again. He helped Trump win, and I hate him for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jason Chaffetz had a lot to do with making that happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Rudy G.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it was more Chaffetz and the compromised NYC FBI field officers who did that. Comey couldn’t not investigate it once the (invented) issue had been re-raised. Those same compromised agents and Giuliani would have released it anyway and made it look far more damning. Chaffetz was the douche who released it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That one’s complicated. On the face of it, absolutely. But beneath the surface, it seems to have been part self-image as an honourable man and part being backed into a corner by Chaffetz (who leaked key documents, right?) and Giuliani & Friends … in the end it sounded as if he decided on what seemed like the “lesser of 2 evils” in part to protect the then-existing FBI investigation and his public image of impartiality … and he underestimated his letter’s electoral impact. As for his earlier public statement on her carelessness, that was unnecessary and damning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I get frustrated about this presidency and how slow the investigation is going, I remind myself that Watergate took two years. The fact that a grand jury is already being convened means this should take less time lol I don’t think Mueller would have moved on unless he’s got everything set and absolutely ready so please let this be the end!!!
Watching the news and Dump is on talking to the crowd in WV about how the republicans failed to pass the healthcare that would take away money from Medicare.. isn’t WV one of the states most reliant on it? These people are happy to shoot themselves in the foot if it means the melting cheeto pats their little heads 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The grand jury aids in gathering evidence but then they have to evaluate that evidence.
Nixon wasn’t destroying the country during the time that Watergate unfolded…though his persistence in Vietnam was horrible and thousands more died. Trump can do even more damage until he resigns, gets ill or is removed from office so time is more of the essence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it’s about time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get sucked into thinking that impeachment is a done deal just because of this development. At best, this is the beginning of a long investigation that may end up with the first impeachment and removal from office of a sitting President of the United States. Nothing is a done deal at this point and important work must be done to impact election results on the local, state and national level between now and 2020. Don’t get complacent because you think the end is in sight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s a really important part and thank you for saying it. Do NOT stop now folks. If Dump is impeached, there are still Repubs who sat by and helped his idiocy along. We need to show them that country is more important than party and our voices matter.
Personally, I don’t think I’ll ever just sit by again (ashamed to admit this was me prior to this election), even with a Dem president. Politicians on both ends need to remember that they’re representing people, not personal or business interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that the grand jury is convened for 18 months … so, we need to be patient. Mueller only gets one shot at this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No don’t be patient be active and angry. The President isn’t the only office in town. The US political system was polluted from the ground up a d the work to clean it up needs to be from the ground up. Patiently waiting for the removal of just one vile clown is a huge mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’d rather Mr Mueller and team be thorough and not impatient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the value of local and state elections; the Democrats hold both the executive and legislative power in ? 16 states out of 50, the lowest number in the nation’s history. That gives the Republicans power to shape laws the influence not only their states, but the way federal elections are handled as well. Politics is not a spectator sport or fantasy game; it’s only fun when things are going well. And they’re not going well at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple, I was just coming on to say that. Trump is profiting heavily from the Secret Service protecting him. WTF? I imagined that they were given the space, but mofo Trump always needs to make a buck. Outrageous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SS(we taxpayers)have to pay for the golf carts they use to follow his sorry lard ass around in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plastic Barbie must be so proud of DaddyDearest. If she has any self awareness, that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s roll.
Also, I kept playing Ice Cube’s “Today Was a Good Day” non stop. Could not stop smiling!!!! It finally felt good to be American again!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theotherone,
Of course he flipped parties. There are two dominate parties and he changed from the party that he ran for governor on to the other party. That’s flipping parties. What else do you call it when you switch from one party to another? Don’t like the word flip? How about he changed his affiliation after his most recent party spent millions getting him elected? What is your point that he flipped parties before? Is that supposed to demonstrate that he didn’t flip now or that he’s an opportunist who’ll go for whoever has the best shiny things on offer? You should get a job at Fox or the White House communications department.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I finally feels like I can breath again knowing someone is looking into this crook crooked dealings. Let’s hope the dots connects and we can get rid of this madman. I also know that this process may take months and maybe years. I’m willing to wait and hope to see all of them from father, sons, daughter and son-in-law all taken out in handcuffs. This man and his crime family has to stop with their 🤥 and cheating and crimes against this country. Let’s make America great by removing this man from this job that he’s not qualified for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grand juries are very serious. Mueller or any impaneled juror can ask almost anything to get to the truth, i.e. All docs, phone records, emails, tax returns, plus witnesses don’t get legal rep in front of the jury. It’s a one-sided affair and the low-hanging fruit (Flynn, Manafort, DJTJr are royally screwed. They have three choices: take the 5th, perjure themselves, or tell the truth. All three options can lead to indictments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller just added an attorney to his team that specializes in foreign bribery.
Yesterday started my vacation. Favorite restaurant, beach and then the news of the grand jury. Best day of the summer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t join this Trump Impeachment Party because the entire line of succession for President is trash; Trump >>>>>>>> Pence>>>>>Ryan. Trump’s incompetence, narcissism, laziness, and inability to compromise, are the only things stopping real damage thus far. If Pence or Ryan become President it’s all over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re compromised, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Trump launches nuclear missiles or provokes N Korea into firing theirs it’s all over. Please: hear us now. You can make a difference by calling your elected officials at all levels to reaffirm your support for the investigations and the new efforts to hem in Trump from firing Mueller. It is quite possible Pence can go down with the ship. Don’t let “Oh, but once the snow stops, it’ll rain” logic keep you from acting. Yes, Plan B and Plan C suck, but they’re still less sucky than Plan A, which is Trump. Pence and Ryan are unpopular – Republican, but rigidly ideological (which never plays well in the US) and unpopular and not very bright either. They will either go down with Trump or can be dealt with later; they are not Putin puppets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roll on, wheels of justice, roll on right over those treasonous losers.
Roll over the Mercers and the Kochs, too.
The Prince/Devos/dominionists.
The Trumps.
ROLL ON, MUELLER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hopeful thought is that, yes, eventually Trump will be forced to resign. But it will take a while–and there’s a silver lining. Assuming Pence would take over, or Ryan even it would be better if they don’t get the reigns until close to the next midterm election cycle. So that the democrats will (please god!) have some power back in congress and be able to prevent some of the repub agenda. One good thing about Trump’s admin is that they can’t get much done because it’s a damn circus and Trump is too busy shooting himself in the foot. But if you slap Pence in the POTUS position with Repubs having all the power…BAD news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse