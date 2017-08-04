E!: Meghan Markle just returned to Toronto after a week in London with her mother

I mentioned in yesterday’s post about Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s psychic that there was an odd report from Hello Magazine claiming that Meghan flew to London one week ago. Hello seemed to have an eyewitness report, someone who had seen Meghan fly in from Canada. I didn’t know what to make of it because, honestly, I’ve gotten used to getting all of my late-breaking Markle news from her favorite outlet, E! News. E! News seems to get all of the big leaks out of Camp Markle, so it felt… odd that E! wasn’t saying much. Well, here we go:
This mother-daughter paid a visit across the pond. A source confirmed to E! News, Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan, hopped on a plane and headed to London last week. The Suits star, who has famously been dating Prince Harry for the past year, used the special trip to show her mom some of the sights of her beau’s native city. As E! News previously reported, she and the royal have spoken about living in London and Meghan “really sees herself moving” there in the future.
No trip to England would be complete for the ladies without some plans with Harry himself. “Doria, of course, spent time with Harry and Meghan together,” the source noted.
After nearly a week in the United Kingdom, the actress and her mother packed up their bags and Markle made her way home to Toronto to resume shooting for Suits.
The trip fell just a week ahead of the star’s 36th birthday today and around the time of their 1-year anniversary, so it certainly seems like it was the perfect time to pay Harry a visit. While she is expected to stay in Toronto through the week to film the hit series, as the insider noted, “She’ll be back in London before you know it.”
Meghan brought her mom, but where did her mom stay? Every time she visits Harry, Meg has been staying at Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace, but that’s apparently a pretty small place and I’m not sure there’s even room for a guest? I wonder if Meghan got a hotel suite or something? But that seems unreasonable too, because if Meg and her mom had been staying at a hotel, then the paparazzi would have gotten some shots of them coming and going. Hmmm… royal conspiracies!!
Anyway, this is how it starts. If Meghan is bringing her mom to London for a week, you know it’s because Meghan and Harry are completely on the engagement path. It would not surprise me at all if we learned that Prince Charles met Doria Radlan. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Doria was in London – in the future – when Harry and Meghan announce their engagement.
I thought this story was a bit light on the details about what’s Meghan actually did with Harry. I’m rooting for them, but I’m getting nervous! I need pics of them eating the same ice cream cone and looking lovey dovey.
Or swan shaped sundaes.
I was waiting for the E! Story as well. I doubt it’s going to be a birthday engagement. I’m thinking end of year and announce in the new year. If everything goes well. But I would think (hope?) that Harry steps out with her a little to kind of prepare her. Or is that not allowed? I just feel like we saw Chelsea at more events which is why everyone thought they would get married. I’m wondering if Meghan will be popping up at more events before the engagement rollout
Exactly what I thought. I just feel it would be strange for them to suddenly announce an engagement when they have not presented themselves to the public as a couple, I would expect them to be photographed together at a few public outings before any announcement. Initially I expected these ‘public outings’ would take place at Royal Ascot or Wimbledon or some other summer season high profile event. But now think they want to get all of the Diana anniversary activities finished with so I now doubt if anything will happen this August. Meghan of course may be invited to Balmoral for a couple of days.
Yaaaaassss! She was obviously there to meet his side of the family who are kind of limited in making discreet international travel plans. I love it. Wedding bells by next year’s Summer FOR SURE.
I hope so! I really badly need a royal wedding to look forward to…. <3 <3 <3
Me too!! <3
But the psychic said it would not work!!!! JK
Agreed- this is leading down the path of the beginning of a wedding aisle. I hope they are both happy. Good luck to them both. I could use another royal wedding. I wonder if Kate will make little jars of chutney as wedding favors 🤔
She left before word came out she was there. The Hello story came out last week on the day they started filming episode 10, last one before the break. She has been back in Toronto working for a week now. Hello probably spotted them on the way to the airport. Harry had the week before that off too, so it all makes a lot of sense. Meghan will be done filming today or tomorrow.
Slightly off topic, but do people think the wedding will be as big of a media deal in the states as Will’s and Kate’s was? Or will it kinda suffer from “second kid” syndrome?
Not as big or interesting. Harry won’t be king and Meghan won’t be queen. So I think the hoopla will be way less. Same with their kids.
Just the way it goes
I think it will be smaller but way more interesting.
Nothing about Waity and Willy is that interesting .
Would love to see a fall engagement and a Christmas wedding.
A Prince Harry /Meghan Markle will be much much more interesting than William and Kate, their wedding was a certainty for a long time and their characters are very bland in comparison. The media will go absolutely crazy if this wedding happens. It is quite clear that the press have been very restricted in their reporting so far and are chomping at the bit to splash stories about this romance. Probably the reason Harry and Meghan are so secretive about their assignations.
If Harry marries an American, I could see the US based media making a big deal about there being an American marrying into a royal family.
ITA
@ Lonnie:
Are you kidding me? I think Americans would go absolutely NUTS (in more ways than one) for an American girl marrying a British prince.
Reminiscence of Grace Kelly….
I think it will be a big deal for all the reasons ASSUME can’t happen eg a mixed race, divorced American actress.
Exactly. The world world media will love it. Meghan will sell more papers and magazines than Kate for those reasons.
It probably won’t be as big, but the fact that Markle is American and mixed-race will likely draw interest from people who didn’t care about Kate and William’s wedding.
Back in the 80ies the Andrew – Sarah Ferguson wedding was a big deal and broadcast live here in the States.
I think watching Kate will be interesting given how she seemed cool to the Queen of Spain. I wonder how petty Kate is when it comes to competition for the spotlight from other women close to her age. She has been within handshake distance of Letizia on two occasions now and hasn’t shown any graciouness.
At this point, I think assumptions of any kind are unwise, especially about relatives meeting relatives and birthday engagements announcements and what “a source” said. Harry has dated women for very long periods of time, his father has known or met the girls and sometimes family members, William’s first choice was Isabella [fill in the string of aristo names with hyphens] Calthorpe, Kate was a fallback, if I remember (hence, Kate’s alarm at the sudden appearance of Cressida Bonas) – it’s all possible, but I think it odd that MM and her mother would have spent a week seeing the sights in London without being seen or papped once.
The only thing I feel safe saying is that the relationship seems ON, and without further excitement the news media is desperate to keep feeding the shark so it keeps moving.
I lost too many bets since BREXIT and the elections (both of them) on assumptions, and now I’ve got one on Trump being gone in a year and not finishing out his term . . . I have this dreadful feeling that I’m the Kiss of Death and if I bet on a Harry/MM engagement by 1/1/18 they will have a huge fight the next day and call it off and I’ll be out $10 yet again.
Maybe next year, you will win every bet!
@Maria – well, HELLO has a huge article on the “when not if” in honor of MM’s 36th – I’m rather more encouraged by HELLO saying it’s a done deal and she’s getting the ring for her birthday than by anything E! says. Although if I were Harry I’d be getting increasingly annoyed at press pressure that would make ending the relationship, should that become the eventuality, a real difficulty. That, btw, is what I am sure happened to Charles with Diana, and we know how that went.
It would be JUST my luck not to put money down on the one thing that does go the way the bookies predict. . . .!
Better to bet on Trump winning a second term.
Wondering how their marriage will work if they only had a long-distance relationship. Will they likely live together for a few months before an engagement is announced? I shall not comment on the experience of Diana and Charles, or WK, as they’ve been very different.
I’m curious to see how their relationship will develop and whether there will be an engagement announcement.
We got married after years of international long-distance relationship, without actually having lived together first. Didn’t originally plan it that way, but it worked out much better than I expected. Although our lifestyles were way different to begin with, than that of a working actress and a prince…
Same here, I had a long distance romance spread over less than two years and now have three grown up kids to show for it.
That’s awkward seeing as Harry was pictured in Sicily with Emma Watson at some Google thing. Meghan is PR hungry and she’s using her E news connections to put out rubbish stories. Anyone who thinks they’ll marry is kidding themselves. They both seem arragont and entitled so it’s a shame they’ll break up and use the “long distance” excuse to hide the fact he’s not into her and she loves the prince not the man. Embrassing all around.
Harry and Emma attending the same conference doesn’t mean a thing.
Agree with your comment – she is PR hungry and loves the Prince, not the man. She absolutely knows she’s not going to do better than Prince Harry, is attracted to the lifestyle and is willing to trade off her current lifestyle for that of being “royal”.
you realize you’re projecting, right?
you’re entitled to your opinion of MM, but you can’t know another woman’s heart.
And yet everyone claims to know waity’s heart on here. I’m not a fan of KM at all but just because people like MM more doesn’t mean she’s perfect. There’s probably a mix of good and bad with her just like anyone else.
Emma Watson has been pretty adamant about not dating famous men. I doubt she is going to dive into anything with Prince Harry, especially since it would derail many of her activities with gender equality.
People making claims about Meghan being PR hungry cannot be taken seriously. She hasn’t given interviews and she stopped posting on her social media months ago.
I agree about Emma. I can’t see how she would reconcile her feminist principles with living in such a patriarchal family structure as the royal family.
Y’all are so ridiculous with these comments, it’s laughable.
“so it’s a shame they’ll break up and use the “long distance” excuse to hide the fact he’s not into her and she loves the prince not the man. Embarrassing all around.”
So you’re a psychic too, predicting the future? Good to know! Are Kate and Will gonna have another baby? When will Harry find true love? Will Trump be impeached? Please let us know.
I mean duh, the only people who could ever truly love a prince are these pure of heart commenters and their Tumblr alter egos.
@ mellymel
I know right? Lol. These women find it so hard to disguise their envy, it’s palpable.
I am now watching Suits and noticing the distinct lack of love scenes in recent episodes between Mike and Rachel which is odd since they are supposed to be engaged. My tv analysis concludes that this is because Meghan doesn’t want any fallout because of her relationship with Harry.
So I am rooting for those crazy kids!
@MellyMel – YES, Trump will be impeached (she said fervently).
No clue on the third Wales baby, but I’ll give you evens that if Kate knows that Harry and MM are a “go” she’ll put it off so she can look great at the wedding . . .
Nic919 – I have been watching Suits since the beginning and I have noticed the same change in their story line and I’m with you completely. And I really do want to see that royal wedding sooner than later!!!!
“Meghan is PR hungry and she’s using her E news connections to put out rubbish stories.” I tend to agree. All I know about MM, literally, is from CB. It’s been said in many articles she uses E! to “inform” the public. Taking all this with a pinch of salt though, should this be true, it will not work out in her favour. IIRC neither Chelsy nor Cressida have used PR for their relationship(s) with Harry the Innocent. Something tells me such move by MM would not be appreciated in BRF. Dolittle and her family were quite private during the Waiting Years and some say it was a smart move. Don’t tell me about the post-wedding period up to this day.
On a different note, I would assume that the BRF would welcome “positive” news that would distract the public from Diana’s commemoration. Not that there no articles at all on DM about her. Not one, two, three or even four a day! Pun intended.
Either way, I can’t wait to see Harry getting married!
Cressida absolutely used PR. The Middletons used it too. But I guess it is only upsetting to people when Meghan allegedly does it, although since sometimes E! scoops on Meghan and Harry are wrong, it becomes a question as to whether Meghan is using them at all. I kind of doubt she had anything to do with the recent fashion articles where E! made it seem like she gave an interview with them and she didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an important point many keep missing. Some claim she’s feeding all these stories, when many of the stories from E end up being wrong. As this one is, as the timing appears to be off as stated above. If these two were in London, if was before this, and she’s already been back filming in Toronto for a week.
See, SoulSPA, I don’t think so….I’m more of the mind that because she is an American actress, E! will automatically seek any news out on her/them and make it much bigger than warranted. I also believe that shutting down her website speaks volumes to her intent. The only thing we hear about her directly besides her work on Suits (her job) is her philanthropic work and whenever some outlets photographs her at some event with Harry or at the airport going to/from. I
don’t think she is PR Grabbing or whatever and I too think it’s more than a little sad that people are trying to make her out to be so ugly.
But then too, I WANT TO BELIEVE in something happy and romantic instead of obsessing what’s going on in the White House and how it’s become such a sh**-show
@ Jo:
It’s a shame you’ve built such a cynical, bitter view of a couple you don’t know and have most likely never met.
I would suggest you look inward at areas of personal unfulfillment that might currently be plaguing you……I suspect that would be more productive than constantly heaping sh*t on this couple.
Bonne chance.
Just to reiterate what other ppl have said Cressida used dating a prince to launch her acting “career” and she absolutely used the press to help her do that.
I find all of the “MM only wants to be with harry for the lifestyle he can provide” talk fascinating because no one ever says that about Kate, who to my knowledge, never had a career or really any friends besides Pippa. Believe it or not MM could probably date and marry someone else that is wealthy without all the strings that come along with being with Harry. Because a lot of rich ppl are still attracted to the slight suggestion of celebrity. Hence how amber heard, Miranda Kerr, Ellen Barkin, Janet Jackson, or any other number of women ended up involved with billionaires.
@Squisggisbig – oh, you are dead wrong about no one ever saying that about Kate. Everyone knew the Middletons were the climbers of all time. They didn’t call Kate and Pippa the Wisteria Sisters at St. Andrews for nothing (“because they are fragrant, decorative . . . and climbing”). EVERYONE. Everyone knew that Kate did nothing with her life after graduating because she and her family were determined to hook William and all the social status and wealth that went with it. It was, you should pardon the expression, the crowning moment in three-four generations of determined social betterment on Carole’s family’s side.
There’s a reason these guys end up on “Most Eligible Bachelor” lists. Why should anyone assume that MM, any more than Kate, should be immune to those things?
And why should she be? In her shoes, I’d be doing exactly the same thing.
@ Bellagio DuPont – all I can say is LOL *snort*LOL
Wow. You are judging someone here, being pretty condescending, while criticizing someone for doing the same.
Emma wasnt with Harry,she just happened to be sitting behind him and what connections does she have with Enews ? enews have gotten so many details about them wrong.i dont doubt sometimes they do get legit information but how do you know they all come from Meghan? and why is is so impossible for some of y’all to believe she might actually like Harry for who is his and not because hes a prince.
“Anyone who thinks they’ll marry is kidding themselves.”
They are the only two people who know if they are even thinking marriage, and they’ll be the only two who decide whether or not they get married. Nothing written here, and especially nothing obsessed over by the Tumblr queens, will change that.
@notasugarhere: of course Harry and Meghan in this case would decide to get married or not. I read however that depending on the # in order in line to the Crown (sorry I don’t know how to explain this differently), members of the BRF must ask permission from the Queen? Up to the sixth if I know this right? Harry being (let me count!) after Charles, William, George and Charlotte – 5th in line – should be granted permission by the Queen. Is it like this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he does have to ask permission of the Queen. No matter how much hate and how many lies the tumblr queen’s spill, Her Majesty wouldn’t say no to this marriage. That was made clear in the solid Palace leak that Harry’s happiness is paramount and they wouldn’t stand in the way. Westminster Abbey released a statement about how they would be happy to marry these two. That was probably to shut down all the obsessives who were contacting them to try to “prove” in their little tumblrverse that these two wouldn’t be allowed to marry in a Church.
No matter how much some folks rail against and attack this woman, none of our opinions matter in this. Why continue such a massive hate campaign against this woman? Let them figure out for themselves where this is going.
I think the folks reminding everyone here that only H and MM know their own hearts have forgotten this is a gossip site. Of course people are projecting and speculating. It is a gossip site. Most of us are entertaining ourselves during snack and lunch breaks from work or while waiting to pick up the kids from school.
@Jo – that Emma Watson stuff was malarkey from the get-go. But the photos of him flirting cosily with some blonde in a hat at a recent rock concert, on the other hand, seemed far more suspicious to me.
Personally, I wouldn’t trust Harry Windsor as far as I could throw him, but I doubt MM cares. At a minimum, the publicity she’s gotten through dating Harry couldn’t be bought in a hundred years.
Man leans over to talk to his friend’s girlfriend at concert, now we get the spin that he’s cheating? She is reported in multiple places as Van Strawberry’s latest girlfriend.
It is his brother with the solid, proven track record of cheating, not Harry.
@notasugarhere – was she? I missed that part about who she actually was, so I’ll take your word. They did look quite cosy. It was my impression that both brothers were a bit callous about absolute fidelity.
Is it true that Calthorpe turned William down (she went on to marry Richard Branson’s son, I think) and that’s when Kate became a sure thing?
Yes, that was his friend’s girlfriend. He was also there at the event and in some of the photos.
@seesittellsit…..Yes William was crazy for the very very beautiful Isabella Ansthruther Gough Calthorpe, but she was not interested in him and he went back to Kate. William is too shy and did not try hard enough to get her IMO. If Harry had wanted her I am sure he would have won her round, he has more charisma. She is the half sister of Cressida.
And OF COURSE Meghan can see herself living in London, in a castle, with an unlimited income, courtesy of the British taxpayers. Sounds a lot better than what she had in store with the chef.
Harry is not going to make any engagement announcement right now because it would overshadow the Invictus Games that are taking place in Toronto in September. And it would be a nightmare if he did. Any announcement happens once Meghan is done filming Suits, which is expected to be in November.
Now if Christmas comes and goes and there remains no engagement announcement then the naysayers can start to crow.
Invictus Games in Canada where Meghan is based. Coincidence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toronto was announced as the location in spring 2016, months before these two even met.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks @notasugarhere.
I think along those same lines re. timing. If they are already considering marrying, no announcement until after the big stuff is over, including HM and PP’s 70th anniversary in November. If they are still figuring things out, then we might expect to see her trying to get acting jobs or charity work in London spring 2018.
@notasugarhere: I think if Theresa May goes down in flames, and another election is called, they might hold an announcement off until the election is over, so as not to be seen to distract attention from that. I also suspect that if Labour win such an election, and British citizens can tell me what they think on this, the wedding might be a bit less splashier than initially intended. Corbyn is a republican and I suspect they’d want to avoid giving him ammunition for splendid royal weddings in times of economic uncertainty . . .
What do you think?
@Seesittellsit
Apart from Corbyn, I would imagine they might also hold back a tiny bit, just to try not to excite the criticism of maybe poorer white working class people; you know…..the Brexit supporting kinda voters who are constantly worried about outsiders and foreigners taking their jobs and relying on benefits……these are also the type who will see Meghan as nothing but a walking, talking benefit/public funds scrounger.
So all round, they would benefit from something a bit less showy.
From your lips to God’s ears, Kaiser, from your lips to God’s ears!
Honking for Merry!!
Charles proposed to a few women before Diana and they turned him down. Besides the stories of him seeming like a not great guy I could see women not wanting to be married to him because of the attention and criticism that comes along with being that famous -so it says something about Megan that she’s down with all of this attention which is way more than even what she as an actress is used to. I can’t see Harry being ready to have proposed to anyone before Megan so the first woman he’s serious enough about to marry says yes?
The Sun posted pics of them jetting off to Africa today. They look very happy.
http://belgianeyes.tumblr.com/post/163804991747/besotted-prince-harry-hugs-girlfriend-meghan
