Golf Mag: Donald Trump lied, he really did call the White House a ‘real dump’

I don’t get a chance to cover all of the political stories that interest me, and I do tend to cover political stories which have more of a pop-culture angle. The Trump presidency – which I hope will be mercifully brief in the grand scheme of things – has been fascinating in that Donald Trump blurs all the lines. There are no longer any lines between pop culture and politics, relevant and irrelevant information, breezy, sycophantic entertainment journalism and “real,” authentic journalism. Even though Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury and indictments could be coming down in a few months, one of the bigger stories this week is that Donald Trump apparently referred to the White House as a “real dump.” I covered that earlier this week - apparently, when Trump spends his weekends at his golf clubs, he often chats with club members and he’s been saying that “real dump” line a few times.
What was interesting about this story is that Golf Magazine broke it. Not Politico. Not the Washington Post or New York Times. Golf Magazine! And not just that, Golf Magazine got pushback from the White House and they got a tweet-denial from Trump:
I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017
So what did Golf Magazine do? They stood by their story. Journalist Alan Shipnuck – who broke the story – sat down with his editor Michael Bamberger for the Golf Magazine’s podcast, and both of them doubled-down on the story and offered a glimpse into how the White House reacts when they get caught in a Bigly lie:
MICHAEL BAMBERGER: Alan, let me just ask you one question right off the top here because I’m being asked about it and whatever you say will be helpful to me as well. I got a call the other day…it was kind of a hectic day and I got an email on my phone that said, “‘Call me. It’s urgent.’ Blah, blah, blah.” I read it quickly and it said [from] Hicks.
Well, I figured it was [NBC broadcaster] Dan Hicks. I figured he must have been mentioned in the story. There must have been some sort of problem, so I called back and got a young woman’s voice. I said, “Oh, hi. It’s Michael Bamberger. Is your dad around?” I was confused, because I thought I was calling Dan Hicks. Ms. Hicks said, “No, you haven’t called Dan Hicks. You’ve called Hope Hicks,” who is one of President Trump’s longtime advisors and spokespeople. Anyway, she was calling to complain about two words in the story that are getting a lot of attention where Donald Trump is quoted as saying “The White House is a real dump.” Ms. Hicks told me that that was a “lie and that Sports Illustrated is not in the business of publishing lies.”
I know it’s not but maybe, Alan, you can fill in the listenership about how that quote got into the magazine and what it means.
ALAN SHIPNUCK: Yeah, I had a conversation with Ms. Hicks as well, which was quite enlightening — the confrontational and rude tone of the phone call. They definitely don’t waste any time trying to be charming or friendly, these people in the White House communications department. She tried the same line on me, “That’s a lie and needs to be retracted.” I explained to her: It’s not a lie. The president said this in front of eight or nine members and staffers at [Trump] Bedminster. It was his first visit to the club after he had been residing in the White House. It was a moment of candor. Someone who was a part of that conversation relayed it to me. I found this person to be an extremely credible source on any number of topics.
The week of the U.S. Women’s Open [in July], I heard the same story told by two or three different other sources. This is certainly a moment that has already passed into legend at Trump Bedminster. It might be inconvenient for her boss and she might wish he didn’t say it, but it’s not a lie. It was a little insight into how the Trump media operation works coming out of the White House. As a courtesy to the office of the president, we did put in the digital version a parenthetical statement that says, “a White House spokesperson denies this incident ever took place.” I forget the exact wording. Of course it did take place but we were just being nice by offering in their two cents. I got a similar nasty phone call. It’s a little insight into how the modern media works. This is a highly-nuanced, deeply reported, 7,000-word story and there’s been a lot of play about one sentence in it.
While in the grand scheme of things, this is nowhere near as important as Mueller’s investigation, or Jeff Sessions’ efforts to institutionalize even more racism within the system, or, you know, all the treason. But this is the continuing narrative: Trump lies. His people lie. No one in that family has any credibility. No one at the White House has any credibility. They will lie about anything and everything. Trump lies about phone calls from the Boy Scouts. He lies about phone calls with our allies. He lies about what he says at his golf clubs. He lies. His lies flow like water.
Covers courtesy of The New Yorker, Newsweek, photo courtesy of Getty.
If I were an ally of the US I would be watching this and making sure I didn’t reveal anything important during any call, meeting or conference. We are not to be trusted
Israel learned that the hard way when he exposed their intelligence information in an Oval office meeting with the Russians. They later said they trust him again…at least that’s what they said.
ITA.
ETA: Let’s hope that Drumpf’s oratorical g***rrhea will not be used by certain actors to feed disinformation. I am gobsmacked at the amount of stupidity (sorry for the word) and lack of professionalism in the WH. From speakers to leakers. And while I do agree totally that the media must do their jobs, there should be some restraint on their part as to what they report. The world could become even messier than it is.
Unfortunately, when 45 is exposed for lying, all his supporter are hearing are beeps and clicks.
That man is such a phony patriot. There is nothing patriotic about him. It is all self dealing.
It’s all so disgraceful and disgusting.
That Newsweek cover tho…. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Guess Kelly has kept that cover from Trump because he doesn’t want bad information getting into the president’s hands. Waiting for the tweets.
trump has been tweeting all morning but nothing about the Newsweek cover. I did tweet him to ask if he would be framing that cover and hanging it at his golf resort. No response yet. 😉
It’s like a blistering Mad magazine cover; they might as well have made him Alfred E. Neuman. And good for Golf magazine. The gloves are off.
LMAO, so true!
And look at the huge arse on the New Yorker cover. I didn’t realise the huge lying, treasonous arse had such a massive, blubbery bum.
I love the fact that even Golf Magazine is like, “nope, not going to be strong-armed.”
Ha! I know!
Me too! I laughed out loud a little on that.
This article is one of the best articles written on Trump’s press machine and how it operates. He talks so much shit, all the time, that he seems to forget what he said. When called out on it, he calls it fake news. He seems to protest the most when his lies are the boldest…
I can’t believe this man has changed the semantics of leadership with BS terms like ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’. Chomsky could write another books on it.
I feel bad for you, America, as your little sister, Canada. Obama did a lot to repair the world wide reputational damage that the W’s did. I used to have discussions on it in my classes with German executives when I lived and worked there as a teacher. Trump has sadly reversed a lot of that good work in less than 6 months.
You’re now the laughing stock of the world and it’s sad, and just wrong. You’re a great nation with great people, yet your reputation on the world stage has been reduced to twitter rants about fake news. Le sigh…
It is depressing but I am holding onto the hope that we have good people who will do the right thing. Mueller and team are working hard and there was bipartisan effort this week to tie trumps hands on certain things.
It will take us time to recover from this disaster but I have to believe that we will… some day.
Golf Digest – standing up for America. Fore!!
Nice one!
Agreed! I really wish other journalists and news organizations would stand up to this administration the same way.
Loling hard at the fact that 28 year old former beauty queen Hope Hicks who has no prior policy or communications experience is described as one Trumps longtime advisers. No doubt she advises the idiot but I bet you she is not there for her advice – if you catch my drift..
Ew, gross. And yes what a joke. Fresh Air had Bill Moyers on this week, press secretary under LBJ. He commented that Trump seems to live in a completely different reality than everyone else and that working for him has got to be truly impossible. I thought it was gracious of him to give the benefit of the doubt to the staffers but they are just as deplorable as Bigly, imo.
I feel sorry for the non-appointed staff at the White House, the people who work there regardless of who’s in office. And I feel sorry for the Secret Service agents who have to do their jobs even as Trump is fleecing their agency of money, forcing them to pay for rooms in Trump properties. I don’t feel sorry for anyone who *chooses* to work for 45.
Of course he said it. I can just visualize him bloviating to a bunch of people…”Lemme tell you, the White House is a dump!” It sounds exactly like something he would say.
Exactly, and especially in contrast to his “beautiful, beautiful” golf club. Using it as a selling point, no doubt.
Can’t you hear his running commentary when he first toured the WH? “What a dump. Where are the yuge chandeliers? Those tvs are too small. They call this a President’s toilet? Send for my gold throne! These colors are so blah! We’ll re-paint and add marble and gilt!”
I saw photos of his Trump tower apartment and it’s the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen, does he get redecorate the White House however he wants? If he does it will soon be covered in 24k gold and marble, the Trump’s are proof that money can’t buy taste.
Trump and his supporters will still deny it’s true. They’re already claiming those awful phone calls to Mexico and Australia never happened. Get the fucking out of the WH if it’s such a dump,Trump.
I love both of those covers! Perfect
They didn’t even need to comment, I believed them without thought or hesitation. My golden rule re: Drumpf- is his mouth moving? are his thumbs moving? yeah, he’s lying.
I really don’t like caricatures that make fun of someone’s weight, but then I remember that 45 used to descend like a vulture on Hillary, criticising her appearance, age and health, and suddenly I don’t feel sorry at all. It’s clear that this narcissist puts a lot of weight (heh) on physical appearance and /supposed/ health. How’s that medicine, monster? Taste familiar?
That and of course the obvious dig at his golf courses. How’s that working out in Scotland huh? The most beautiful golf course in the world. Lol, it’s not even the most beautiful in the immediate location.
Are you referring to the New Yorker cover? That’s not really a caricature. There’s a photo of him playing golf taken from that angle and yeah, that’s what he looks like. They just illustrated the photo. Honestly they make him a look a little better because in the photo it looks like he’s wearing an adult diaper.
What an awful, awful situation to be in, being “led” by this odious, vile man. I can’t help but feel really sorry for you Americans and that’s saying something considering I’m bri-ish.
He’s lies so much that his own dog won’t come when he calls him!
Every time he goes to one of his properties, the taxpayers pay for all of the security personnel and staff to be housed there. He is making millions off of the American people.
Too funny! Golf Magazine = liberal media = “fake news.”
IS ANYONE IN DC WORKING ON CHANGING THE REQUIREMENTS TO BECOME POTUS???
* MUST HAVE GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE *
Yes, all caps, I’m shouting, is anyone listening??!!?
