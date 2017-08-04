Taylor Swift is headed to Denver to testify against the DJ who allegedly groped her

This ^^ is a photo of Taylor Swift with her parents as they left her Manhattan apartment yesterday. Taylor has been actively avoiding photographers for months, although we cannot suggest that Taylor’s bodyguards have possibly been moving her in and out of her apartment building via crates and luggage. Who knows? We do know that Taylor does not want to be seen right now.

All week, various media outlets have been covering the start of the Taylor Swift-sexual assault trial. I’ve mentioned the situation in the past, in a few posts, but it’s worth discussing again, as Taylor is due to testify next week in Denver. The Daily Beast did a thorough recap of the timeline and what both sides have claimed – you can read the story here. People Magazine also did a recap/explainer here. The basic gist is that Taylor claims a local Denver deejay slid his hand up her skirt and grabbed her ass as she posed for photos with him and his girlfriend. He sued her, and she sued him right back. Here’s more:

Swift is due to testify next week in a civil case she brought against a former local DJ who is accused of grabbing her butt during a meet-and-greet four years ago. Swift says she’s “never been so sure of anything in her life” that David Mueller intentionally put his hand under her skirt and touched her. Mueller claims he never meant to touch Swift inappropriately when they had their photo taken together at Denver’s Pepsi Center on June 2, 2013. In fact, Mueller sued Swift first, for allegedly pressuring his bosses to fire him after he lost his $150,000-a-year job as the morning DJ at country radio station KYGO. Swift countersued for assault and battery, contending that Mueller, then 51 years old, groped her, leaving her “shocked and distressed.” Swift said in a deposition that “right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he [Mueller] took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over, it was still there… it was not an accident.” Some of the evidence in the case was destroyed by Mueller himself. He was sanctioned by Judge William Martinez just last month for destroying four devices including his computer and an iPhone, which held a recording he made with his boss the day after the incident. The next day, he was fired.

TMZ has the photo evidence here – it absolutely shows Mueller’s hand touching Swift well below her waist, and her body language seems very “let me get away from this guy.” TMZ also reports that jury selection begins on Monday, and that Taylor’s superfans are all trying to get “tickets” to the trial, of which there will only be 32 seats available. No one knows if Taylor will be on hand every day of the trial, or whether she will just go on the day she’s due to testify. From the luggage being taken from Taylor’s apartment, I’d say that she’s planning on being away from New York for a while, so my guess is that she’ll be in Denver for several weeks at least.

Personally, I always believed Taylor and I think she tried to take care of this quietly at first, and then it blew up when the guy sued her. I’m proud of her because she’s seeing this through to the bitter end, and she’s likely even putting stuff (her album, promotion, etc) on hold just to see it through.