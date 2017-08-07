Kendall Jenner didn’t tip on a $24 bill, claims Brooklyn bar Baby’s All Right

One of the weirdest sub-genres of gossip that I cover is “celebrities and tipping.” People have really strong feelings about tipping. Celebrities have really strong feelings about tipping too. I realize for non-Americans, the tipping issue is not really a big thing in the rest of the world. But here in America, most waiters and waitresses and bartenders get paid below minimum wage and they depend on tips for their livelihoods. If I get good service at a restaurant – particular attentive wait staff, prompt food and drinks – I tip anywhere from 20-30% of the bill. But I’m a normal person – I rarely get anything for free. Celebrities get a lot of free stuff. They get comped meals and drinks all the time. Even when they aren’t being comped, they should know that they always need to tip. But some of them still don’t do it.
So, this “celebrity-tipping” story is about Kendall Jenner. Kendall was in Williamsburg (Brooklyn) last week, attending an album release party for A$AP Twelvyy, a person who absolutely exists (TWELVYY). The party was held at Baby’s All Right. Kendall got $24 worth of… drinks, I would assume. I mean, at an album release party, you’re not ordering French fries, right? You’re ordering drinks. So, she got $24 worth of drinks. And she didn’t leave a tip, so claims Baby’s All Right in an Instagram they have since taken down:
LOL, they really did publish THE RECEIPTS. #Literally
What would you leave on a $24 bar bill? If I didn’t have food and it was just drinks, I would leave $30 cash and let the bartender keep the rest. If I was paying with a credit card, I would probably leave less, quite honestly – I’d leave like a four or five dollar tip, depending on what kind of drink I ordered (a fancier cocktail might involve more “work”) and depending on whether it took forever to get the bartender’s attention. You only refuse to tip if the bartender is a total a–hole, or if he or she ignored you for 30 minutes, etc.
This is actually a consistent problem with Kendall Jenner. Back in 2014, Kendall went to dinner at the Mercer Kitchen and she got pissy when they wouldn’t serve her (she was 18 at the time). She walked out of the restaurant without paying her bill, and when the waitress chased her down, Kendall allegedly threw a few $20 bills in the waitress’s face. Page Six reported that incident, and Kendall tweet-denied the story and actually went so far as to have her lawyers send the waitress a cease-and-desist order. It was kind of overkill, especially now that it seems like Kendall has a nasty habit of not tipping or being friendly to wait staff.
I hate having to do this but a lot of times people tip cash and when it comes to bars, there’s a tip jar that a person can put cash tips in. If a bar is really busy, which I’m assuming this bar is, then there is a good chance that she may have left a cash tip instead.
I worked in the service industry for five years and I used to see so many people complain they got no tip only to realize a cash tip was left.
Edit: I read your other Kendall story so maybe she is just awful BUT I’m gonna keep the rest of my comment as is because a lot of people do pay credit and tip cash
Yes – Lots of places, the establishment pockets the tips or divvies them later, even a week later, per people I know who waited tables within the last two or three years in NYC etc. so I may do a cash tip to be sure they get their tip. As a former server in my college days, I know the hard work and I am a believer in big tips, and extra “table rent” if we stay longer. For a fab server, or even if I have seen our server put up with a lot of nonsense with another table, I go very extra. Mr L is the same way, a former bartender thru college and grad school. It is our house rule.
But….that’s me, and this is her, someone who hasn’t had to lift a blue collar finger, finish school, etc. so….ugh, if this is true. Spoiled.
My friends and I do that a lot. We pay credit but tip in cash.
But some celebs don’t carry cash out of fear of getting robbed. I’m thinking if Jenner had 40 bucks on her she might have paid cash but maybe she didn’t have cash and didn’t tip. 24 for drinks in Brooklyn. She must have had only two.
Maybe Kendall is oblivious to tipping her servers. She lives in a bubble like her father.
my thoughts too, sad but true
Caitlyn Jenner sucks, but it’s not an excuse to misgender her.
How is calling Caitlyn Jenner her father misgendering her? She *is* her father, right? Or is there another word when you have a transgender parent? You call them parent instead of specifying?
I do not see where LOLO misgendered Caitlyn? Caitlyn is Kendall’s father. SHE is her father. Gender change doesn’t maker her K’s mother so I’m confused..
@HH The Jenner girls call Caitlyn dad. There was no misgendering.
Okay, if the Jenner girls to still call her “dad” that makes sense. However, in my understanding that’s not necessarily always the case. It’s because mother-father/mom-dad are still as linked with sex as they are gender. The comment struck me as odd because what was being referenced wasn’t something hereditary, but social, so lineage isn’t at play but rather how the family lives. I would have referenced her as simply Caitlyn’s daughter. But it could also have been a knee jerk reaction on my part.
My father had a sex change but she’s still my father. I only have one mother and that means something deeper to me than what the gender of my parent is, so I second that calling Caitlyn a father still is not misgendering.
Yeah, I hate to make possible excuses for her but I’ve always been told cash tips are preferable to credit card tips. even when I order food for delivery online and pay by cc it looks like I don’t tip because there’s nothing written on there for a tip- I gave cash.
Many times we tip in cash…but, obviously this is not the case here. The waitress posted this because she was not tipped. Otherwise if there was a cash tip why post it? I am with Kaiser…I tip 20+% If I am paying cash many times it is more because I don’t bother to wait for change and that is especially if I have a rapport with the server/bartender. On a card I always double the amount, e.g., $24 = $2.40×2= $4.80= 20% I have very strong feelings about those who claim to not know about tipping in the USA. WE TIP HERE!!! In LA County, CA, you had better tip your bartender and waitstaff OR STAY THE F HOME. AND don’t have one more drink that you cannot afford and skip the tip! You are taking away their livelihood and they are paying a certain percentage to Uncle Sam, so if you don’t tip they are being penalized and it cost them even more of the minimum wage they are paid.
The bar posted the receipt, not the waitress. For all we know the waitress pocketed a cash tip and didn’t say anything.
I always pay cash for bar bills including tip, unless it’s included with my dinner bill. Keeps me from drinking too much.
I used to work in the service industry and I agree. Often, I’ll run a card for the tab but tip cash. I’ll write “cash” on the tip line so they’re aware I tipped.
I like that. Thanks for the tip!
I agree, if I tip in cash I write “CASH” on the tip line — mostly so they know I did tip, but also just in case the person is dishonest and writes in an amount and over-charges me (it’s been known to happen)
Same! I was always taught to write CASH on the tip line when giving cash for this very reason.
Even though this is a Jenner let’s not pretend that some wait staff aren’t really, really shitty.
I don’t think Kendall is down to earth enough to realize it’s better for service industry workers to get tipped in cash. I’ve also never heard of or experienced anyone complaining about not being tipped and realizing they were tipped cash. Those of us familiar enough with the gig to know to tip in cash usually write in “cash” on the tip line and total it out. And my estimation with prices if that she probably got three drinks, $8 each. If it was an album release party for ASAP MOB, I’m sure it was busy as fuck. No excuse. Even if she tipped cash, her bartender would have seen the money laying out. NY establishments don’t leave a tip bucket out… someone would just reach in and take the multiple hundreds of dollars sitting there.
True, but tip jars aren’t usually kept on the bar where patrons can access them. Otherwise you’d have customers reaching their hands in to take out of the tip jar.
It is possible she left cash for a tip, but I don’t think they’d be putting her on blast if she did.
I believe in tipping and I always tip at least 15% personally, but I think it’s an invasion of privacy to shame someone for not tipping. I think it’s beyond whether or not she should have tipped. It’s really unprofessional in my opinion.
ITA. Especially when it’s possible that she might have left a cash tip.
Why would the server make it a point to post on Instagram that she DIDN’T leave a tip when she did? Are you saying the waitress has an axe to grind with the forgettable Kendal Jenner and so did this to her just to victimize her?
I hope the kardashian-jenners long 15-minutes of fame are up soon
Heeeehh…it seems to be a very slow-running clock, doesn’t it?
#TeamWaitperson.
I loathe when people don’t tip. It’s so ridiculous. I loathe the fact that we can’t just abolish the tip system for waiters and give them a living salary. But that would be too easy I guess
They do that in Europe and it seems to work fine.
Europe does a lot of things that the US should adopt but don’t. Stricter gun laws, not pumping chemicals into all of our meat, a better healthcare system. But since our country is ruled by the mighty dollar they won’t
Tipping for a meal or drinks in a restuarant is pretty normal in the UK and in Ireland. A service charge is often added to parties of six or more. It isn’t as all-pervasive as in the USA, but most people I know tip.
Food industry workers in Europe are generally a paid an actual livable salary…not $2-7 an hour like many restaurants or bars in the states.
Well, regardless of your opinion on tipping, the price evens out for the customer. If we didn’t have the tipping system, we’d pay more for food and drink. Tipping also generally leads to better customer service. Also, if you work hard as a server or bartender you can make a lot of money. Not really the case in other countries. So, the whole tipping servers and bartenders debate is a little tired at this point.
I waited tables from my teenage years through college and then for a bit after school until i gained some footing in my career… that probably woudnt have been the case if servers were paid a ‘livable wage’…. during that period of my life when i was paying my own tuition and living of campus i was also making 50-60k a year in tips, far beyond what i would have made hourly at any other job…. also when your young and struggling financially the cash in hand outways 401k or health benefits
I have a friend that waited tables while she was in college. She only worked Friday and Saturday evenings and averaged between $750 – $1000 a week in tips alone.
The only time we’ve not left a tip was in a local Italian restaurant. It was Valentines Day, we had reservations and were both looking forward to a nice evening. When we arrived, we were put at a table next to a couple who looked to be in their 80′s. It took forever for the waitress to get to their table, then to ours. We didn’t get our drinks for almost 20 minutes. After we ordered, it was another 40 minutes before we ever saw her again. When we did, she was at the table with the older couple. He was very pleasant with her and just asked the simple question, “Do you know when our food will be ready?” She screamed at him. Literally screamed, “It will be ready when it’s ready!”
She then walked to our table and said, “What do you want?” My husband asked for some water, she slammed the water down so it sloshed all over everything. The food was mediocre at best and she remained nasty to both the older couple and us. We paid the bill, but my husband said he was not leaving a tip for someone who screamed at customers and was rude. As we were leaving and walking outside the restaurant, we hear this banging on the window. We looked up and she held up the receipt and flipped us the double middle fingers.
We have never been back to that particular restaurant and that was 20 years ago.
One of the wealthiest man in the world (Carlos Slim) pays one third of the minimum wage to all the workers on his restaurant chains because of the tips.
This people work over 10 hours (extras are not paid) and have to be available to switch shifts (morning, evening, night).
He has thousands of restaurants, so we can imagine how many people are being exploited.
I loathe people who do not tip or even those who do not adequately tip. I say if you cannot afford to tip then eat at home or someplace where you are not being served at a table. I also agree that paying “a living” wage would ruin the industry. The reason why you go to work at a restaurant for tips is so that you can make more than $20 per hour without a ton of experience in the work world. My son works in a high tourist area for a well known high-end casual dining establishment. Tourists and the locals in the area are horrible tippers. He’s 19 so he deals with it. His shifts are typically 5 hours 4 days per week (that’s $50 that is then taxed) and then he makes about $100-$150 in tips (waitstaff also tips out to the busboys and bartenders approx. 10% of their tips) In our family, I worked as a server and bartender in college…now I have two kids in college and one is a bartender and one a server until they can make the money it takes to live in LA county especially now that there is a housing shortage here and hopefully save to buy a house and pay off student debt. The median rent price in LA County is $2,300 per month. We live in a beach city that is a bit less expensive than other beach cities. A two bedroom apt. in our city is $2,000 per month. Even if you move inland, it is $1,500 and then there would be commute costs. Our minimum wage is $10.00. Our job market is pathetic for people coming out of college. My daughter has a molecular biology degree and labs pay $12.00 an hour for new employees. She is in medical school and makes $2-300 per night in tips 4 days per week at a local bar. Most restaurant jobs are part-time and do not provide healthcare coverage. She pays her own way and goes to school. I understand that tipping allows young people to have a chance in the world and for older people with families it puts food on their table. Both pay their own bills and healthcare and paid for their own first cars. Meanwhile their rich friends crash their 1st Mercedes that is handed to them without a care another one will be given to them. My daughter just had a large car maintenance bill and that is good for her. She would never casually crash a car without a care or expect to be handed anything.
Here in Australia, service staff, like all workers, are covered and protected by industrial relations laws, and it is illegal to pay anyone below the minimum wage. Currently, in my state, adult food service workers’ pay scales are $20.08 -$29.12 er hour, depending on the time they work, e.g., day, evening, Sunday etc., and that’s just for a Level 1 worker. Tips are much appreciated, but not necessary or expected. Even so, I usually give a minimum 10% tip, unless the service was utterly appalling, which has only occurred once. Couldn’t the US raise the prices of food and drink by say, 15-20%, and pay service staff a fair and decent wage? Genuine question: Why are these employers permitted to pay less than minimum wage? Employers exploiting staff here face severe penalties for exploiting their workers like this. We recently had two very famous chefs-restaurant owners who were busted underpaying staff.
Sometimes people don’t know. My mom didn’t know until she was 50 and my older sister became a waitress that waiter’s weren’t given minimum wage. She thought a tip was something extra on top of that. And she’s very much a regular, non wealthy person.
As for me—I agree I do hate when people don’t tip and unless the service is horrendous (which has never happened to me) then I always tip at least 20%. But I don’t write anything on the tip line if it’s in cash.
I often tip in cash when paying the bill with a credit card. So I’ll reserve judgement on KJ.
Even when paying with a card I always tip in cash.
Man I’ll always remember the e-beatdown I took here for saying that I was rarely tipping and didn’t understand the issue. Service is included in my country, that’s why. But when I’ll come to USA, I will sure remember to tip
Kendall is a twit who is more and more butchering her face to look like Kim, but there is only one Kim. And talk about goals. That’s sort of sad really.
When I tip cash, I always give it directly to the waiter/waitress. I never leave it on the table or countertop, that way I know for sure he or she got it. It is beyond me how some people are so cheap and insensitive not to tip their servers. Tips are their livelihood and they need every dollars to make ends meet. Most of us fail to put ourselves in their shoes and realize that we wouldn’t like it if we got the same treatment.
Even when I pay with a credit card I always leave cash tips. Also maybe there was really bad service so she didn’t leave one. I’ve done that before. Maybe she just ordered a bottle of something and the bartender just handed her the bottle. Not much of service if that was the case. I’m not a fan but nobody knows what happened. When it comes to celebrities people assume the worse. I also think it’s wrong to reveal receipts online. It’s amazing what people can do with just a little bit of info.
I’ve refused to leave a tip before. Multiple times, really. We are in a small town with limited places to go so we end up at the ones where we received poor service relatively often. I’ve had waitresses completely ignore our table and spend time flirting with the guys sitting at the bar where they think they’ll get more of a tip by touching them and giggling at them. Self-fulfilling prophecy, really because she received nothing from us. I think we saw her to take our order, and drop off the food and that’s it. We had to go up to the POS machine to pay because she didn’t even give us our bill. All while she giggled and pranced along at a table 3 feet from ours multiple times every 10 minutes or so. The place was maybe 25% full at the time, so there was really no excuse. But at the same time… our servers are making at least $10.35/hr for inexperienced workers, or $10.85/hr for experienced ones.
This reminds me of an experience I had with a friend when we waited 20mins for a waitress to get our order, there were only two more costumers and she was hanging out with her boyfriend NEXT to our table, tongue kissing and taking selfies. We needed our coffee and since it was Sunday morning, there weren’t many coffee places open. I waived at her – she saw it but it took her 5 more minutes to come to our table, all bothered. Sorry, I don’t reward bad service.
Kandull Jenner always seemed to be an asshole, so I’m not surprised. She got exposed because this club in particular is already popular, they don’t need publicity and their clients are still coming back Kandull Jenner or not. But one thing is sure it’s clearly an habit for her. Also is she was tipping in cash she would have run to her social media to denied this story. Anyway, I can’t understand this behaviour.
Of course she would have denied it.
This is not her first time or 5th time or 10th time. She is known for this but this waitress wasn’t having it. It is funny because Kim is the only one who pays close attention to that kind of thing. She once said she tries to teach them proper social skills for celebrities but said they don’t listen to her. Especially Kylie.
Oh god, this topic. It is a weird concept to someone in whose country this is not done. You pay your employees, you don’t leave them at the customers’ mercy. But when I went to the US, I just accepted the fact that this is the way things are done there. The person I travelled with … did not. Wanted to not tip because the potatoes weren’t crispy. We almost yelled at each other because he thought it was his right not to tip and I said yes, in theory. But you ate all of it, didn’t complain, and now want to punish the very nice waiter for the cook’s mistake? It was unpleasant.
Anyway, it’s a little difficult for me to sh*t on her because yeah, she might’ve tipped in cash and how is she ever going to prove that?
Thank you for tipping while here. When in Rome, right? I agree that you might not tip as some of the stories here say, the server was not working for their tips. The MAJORITY/98% of servers are WORKING for their tips because they need them. If food is not good or not what you ordered, that is a management issue. You ask your server for a manager or tell the server the problem and they can take it to the manager. They should then take the food item(s) off of your bill. Not tipping a server here IS A REALLY BIG DEAL! They are paying taxes on their sales. If you do not tip they still pay taxes on that sale. Most good restaurants add the gratuity automatically on parties over 6 people where I live. Even though it is not illegal/a criminal offense to not tip, it is not acceptable behavior here…those that think they can leave without tipping should be exposed and humiliated.
I have to add, the service was impeccable wherever we went. It might be a cultural thing or it might be the pressure of not earning money if you’re rude or don’t do a good job but whatever it was, I had the best time. It is getting a lot better here in Germany though. I remember rude as f*ck waiters years ago but I feel like it’s changed a lot. I tip them as well, even if it’s a lot less than I tipped in the US. I worked as a waitress/bartender during uni. You appreciate the extra cash.
Last year, my friends and I went to a local corporate-owned pub house and ran a huge bill. The waitress seemed especially hassled and she looked familiar so I left her a huge tip in cash under a water glass-the food and drink, we paid with credit. We didn’t get. Leather booklet for the bill, otherwise it would have been in there. I’ve waitressed and I’m familiar with tipping out staff-bar backs, etc-and of course, it’s nearly always better to tip cash. Literally 30 minutes later, as we migrated from our table to the bar, I got a text from my sister saying “my friend is my waitress and she says you didn’t tip her!” Obviously, she missed her tip or the bussed took it or something. I’ve had bussers scam my tips before or clear the tip with the dishes. I tried to leave her more cash but she stated us down all evening and texted my sister about it a few more times. She was our waitress again another time and I left her a very generous tip despite the purposely rude service. I’m going to give Kendall the benefit of the doubt.
I am not an American but nobody should need to tip. Your system will never change if you continue to do it. And at the very least inflation about tipping seems dangerous, you just keep expecting that people tip more and more not to be judged socially so and to be seen as a good person.
You do what you like in your country. We don’t want it to change here. It is the best way for young people without work experience or professional educations to make enough money to live. If you pay them $25 per hour, the restaurant will close. If you pay them less, they cannot afford to live in Los Angeles or any other city in California or New York.
Anna, it is a problem in the large scheme of things. For the record, I always tip according to the customs of the place I’m visiting, and more if I’m particularly happy with the service and can afford it. But minimum wage + tips as your main source of income is acceptable for kids just getting into work – it shouldn’t be the norm for anyone considering their future long term. This is what many Europeans find problematic about the American system – in our countries employers are obliged to pay into your pension and health insurance funds based on your salary. Accepting minimum wage + cash on hand here really screws you over long term. The reasoning is that your employer collects profit from your work and it’s only fair that it’s them to carry the burden of your salary and your long term welfare. Why would you accept less than that, if we’re talking about the way the entire system works – I’m well aware individual people have to accept what they can get.
I’ve never seen so many people older than my grandmother working as restaurant servers, gas station attendants etc as when I was in the US, and it broke my heart. These people should be enjoying their retirement, not have to work for 4/5 of their lives and rely on customer handouts to make ends meet.
Besides, they tried it over here with a few places, like Joe’s Crab Shack, and the servers asked for it to return to the previous standard of tipping-it was hard on them. It works here, I think, only for places like McDonald’s, where the hours can be gross and grueling and there’s no tipping.
It’s really not the big deal you’re making it out to be.
We’re used to tipping and we factor that into the cost of every trip to a bar/restaurant. In Boston we typically tip 20%-30% standard. Most of us just see this as part of the cost of living in this city and hey, guess what? Generally-speaking the salaries are higher out here, commensurate with the cost of rent/utilities/food and entertainment so it all evens out.
Also there are several restaurants out here that pay their workers a living wage. I know for instance that Bon Me started paying their workers $13/hr last year with the goal of reaching $15/hr by the end of 2018.
I eat their often and I still tip.
*shrugs*
I like the system because you get to reward great service and I like knowing the tips go to the people who deserve it. I always tip. Not once have I left zero. If my food comes and the basics are covered I leave 18 percent. Usually 25 to 30 percent for good service. If I go for Sushi then I also tip the Sushi chef. Grumpy servers don’t bother me much because I assume maybe they have a headache or their boss is a jerk or they are having a bad day. It worked a few times when I returned the server remembered and was great. I don’t punish for kitchen mistakes since the server can’t help that or a slow bartender. I never leave cash tips on the table, I always make sure the server sees it or takes it. This guy I knew told me when his band was starting out and they were broke they used to steal tips from tables. I never forgot that.
In Berkeley CA Chez Panisse owned by Alice Waters pays servers by the hour. I think 30 dollars or something. It makes sense because it isn’t a place that will have a lot of turnover during the evening. Maybe two seatings but not more than that.
“Your system will never change if you continue to do it.”
Some people don’t tip, and it hasn’t changed the system. I don’t think withholding tips has the system-changing power you think it does.
If this was an album release party there’s no way in hell an automatic gratuity and exorbitant event surcharge wasn’t levied on the party that booked, most of which will be tip pooled among the staff in addition to that night’s direct tips. God I hate defending this one but chances are high she did nothing egregious here. It’s rude and aggressive to go public with this and it seems the establishment is also looking for their 15 minutes. Hubby and I are over-tippers so I usually side with the wait staff but something seems off with this story.
When you leave the tip in cash, always put “Cash” on the tip line. If you don’t, you could end up with a post like this. If it’s a busy bar and she left cash, there’s a chance no one would realize it.
If I pay credit and tip cash, I write cash on the tip line, and I usually try to give it right to the waiter.
Given who this is, I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t tip, but since the bar took the post down maybe they found she did in cash?
Former server/bartender here and 20% in my opinion is the bare minimum whether service is good or bad. People don’t realize that in addition to making roughly $2.25/hour servers have to tip out based on their sales (to the bartender, kitchen, etc) so their tips are their income. To play devil’s advocate here, Kendall very well may have left a cash tip but if she didn’t that’s just a jerk move on her part. We all know she’s got the means to tip and well at that and she should know better.
My grandson went from host (17 and couldn’t serve liquor) to waiter and makes $2.13/hour. Some days he does well, others not so well in the tip department.
That’s really awful, swak. I’m in Australia and just checked our government website. In my state, the pay scale for a Level 1 17-year-old (also not permitted to serve alcohol) is $12.05-$17.47, on a sliding scale depending on the days and times worked.
Whether the service is good or bad? Bwahahaha. Girl, bye. Poor service? Poor tip. Horrible service? No damn tip.
My suggestion to you is to ask for a manager and the manager will take the server off of your table and possibly serve you himself. He will also likely comp you a dessert or round of drinks. It is just being cheap and obstinate to leave no tip.
@Enough Already yes even on bad service. You never know what the circumstances are behind the scenes. Maybe the server is new, maybe the kitchen is running behind on food orders or maybe the restaurant is short staffed. Whatever the case may be I’m always sympathetic toward people who work in the restaurant industry because I did it for so long. If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to go out to eat. I will always stand by that opinion
We have to disagree on this one. Not only did I put myself through college on tips but I live in NYC where eating out is a way of life. I respect wait staff and refuse to reward bad behavior. I know the difference between an eager newbie who’s screwing up, a distracted or overworked server who’s having an off day and a snobby, dismissive little brat who thinks eyerolls and bad service won’t affect her cash flow.i’m not supporting that kind of bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On tipping however it does work differently in Europe atleast. Normally people tip between 10-20%. I have seen many generous people who will tip 1/2 € on a 24€ bill.
I myself also don’t tip more than 2/3 €.
If I remember, in USA you do pay tax on the food you order right?
Yes, you pay tax on the food you order. That goes to the taxes that the business must pay out to the gov’t and usually is just the percentage that is required by the gov’t.
Restaurants/bar workers, and service people in general are just that, they do a job, but that doesn’t make them inferior.
“inferiors” lmao!
I don’t think the OP is a native English speaker.
I could absolutely see the Kardashians/Jenners looking down on people who do service jobs and thinking of them as inferiors.
The plebs, the poors, etc.
I understand your point and do not think you were saying servers are inferior…you are saying there are some that treat them that way. The rule of thumb is to base the tip % on the pre-tax amount. I personally leave 20% on the full amount and our sales tax in Los Angeles is 10% so it is more than 20%. I just don’t get bad servers or bartenders. They get busy or make mistakes…that’s the nature of humans and restaurants, but I do not penalize. There is a sign up at a bar I know and it says “Be patient, even a toilet can only serve one ass at a time” It’s funny and that bar is CRAZY busy and they have no servers. It’s all up to the bartenders.
Off topic, but when all of Kris’s daughters were babies, do you think she started teaching them to make the ‘I’m always sexually available’ face? That vacant slack-jawed stare is unnerving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly off topic, but the NY Post had a great article that could be BS, but I thought it made a lot of sense… apparently Kris’ mom used to practically pimp her out to rich older men and even allowed her to date a man over a decade older than her when she was only 17 because he was a rich golfer. Guess the pimp your daughter(s) school of thought runs back a few generations!
SLUT! Hahaha, kidding, kind of, but that is low as hell. I blame her mama. Then again, I blame pimp mama Kris for all of life’s woes.
Where I live there is no tipping culture. So I do not tip except for when I go to my favorite restaurant, their waiters are immigrants from Asia and they don’t make as much as they should. I tip them the same amount everytime I eat there. I do it because I want to. After a while they started to give me the best available table, I was not expected that but it adds to a nice experience.
When I lived in this other country there was a 10% service tax in every single restaurant, and it came on the bill. Easy.
Otherwise, if the service is bad, and I met some very rude waiters – luckily only twice or so, I do not tip. I only sent food back twice, once when I found hair in the food, and the other time when I ordered this special bread I used to eat in Asia and they brought me a joke of a disgusting imitation – and the waiter was rude and uber patronizing with me, like what am I talking about. No tip.
Would calling Caitlyn Jenner “her father” be considered “misgender”? I was under the impression that she insisted that she was still K & K’s father and they still called her Dad. Honest question so I can be respectful and informed.
No you’re correct. It’s not misgendering. She is their father.
Yeah, I didn’t get that comment either. I was like um Lolo86lf, quite specifically said “father” not “he”.
I have to be Team Kendall on this one because I *hate* it when servers post receipts online complaining about their tips (or lack thereof). You never know what the other side of the story is. She could have tipped cash…or maybe she got horrendous service and bartender didn’t deserve a tip.
I think I have only not tipped someone once in my life, and it was because I got terrible service that ruined an afternoon of my vacation (waiter was stoned and forgot to serve us our food for 45 minutes and we missed a tour we had tickets for – and had to eat cold food). I wrote on the receipt why I wasn’t tipping. If I were a celebrity, the waiter probably would have posted it online and made me out to be the villain.
I’m just sick of the online tip shaming.
I have only not tipped once. That was when the waitress deliberately poured a pitcher of water in my lap because she “thought I was someone else.” No tip for her. Gave tip money to the manager to ensure everyone else got tipped out.
PNG – no she did NOT!!!!! woooow!!!
Kendull has never had to work very hard for her money, probably never even had to fill out an application for a job…how is she expected to know what tipping is??? Leave he poor privileged white girl alone! /s
Isn’t it time we get rid of tipping and pay everybody a normal salary? I really don’t get this custom, it’s annoying and just odd. And no, eating out is not more expensive in countries without tipping custom, and service is just as polite and efficient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, Kaiser. I would’ve left $30. As others pointed out, though, I never tip on a card because I like to help out the server/bartender and just give them cash. A lot of my friends worked in the food service industry and I’ve heard horror stories about how restaurants are run and how much money workers lose out on because of shady bosses.
“Food service industry workers depend on tips for a large chunk of their pay, period, and I think that in the US most of us are OK with that and don’t mind tipping”
Many of us would like servers to be paid a living wage so that our tips are actually tips – extra reward for good service – and not a paying of someone’s salary.
Personally, I would not tip 125% on a drink order. I think that’s insanely out of whack and nobody is owed a tip that big. If that’s what “tipping” is then, no, I’m not ok with it. I want to be able to go out for a drink without tapping into my 401K.
I support a living wage as well. Not all service industry jobs are taken by younguns either, I know a lot of parents who do it because of the fluid schedule.
I tip a little differently for all drinks vs food or food & drinks.
If it’s just drinks I think $1 to $2 per drink is OK $1 if it’s a beer or wine and $2 if it’s a cocktail that takes a little more work. For food or food w/ drinks I usually calculate out a standard 20% and then round up or down to the nearest dollar depending on if the service was good or not.
As others noted in a few places – if I pay the bill with a card & tip in cash I always write CASH on the tip line.
