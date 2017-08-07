Kendall Jenner didn’t tip on a $24 bill, claims Brooklyn bar Baby’s All Right

One of the weirdest sub-genres of gossip that I cover is “celebrities and tipping.” People have really strong feelings about tipping. Celebrities have really strong feelings about tipping too. I realize for non-Americans, the tipping issue is not really a big thing in the rest of the world. But here in America, most waiters and waitresses and bartenders get paid below minimum wage and they depend on tips for their livelihoods. If I get good service at a restaurant – particular attentive wait staff, prompt food and drinks – I tip anywhere from 20-30% of the bill. But I’m a normal person – I rarely get anything for free. Celebrities get a lot of free stuff. They get comped meals and drinks all the time. Even when they aren’t being comped, they should know that they always need to tip. But some of them still don’t do it.

So, this “celebrity-tipping” story is about Kendall Jenner. Kendall was in Williamsburg (Brooklyn) last week, attending an album release party for A$AP Twelvyy, a person who absolutely exists (TWELVYY). The party was held at Baby’s All Right. Kendall got $24 worth of… drinks, I would assume. I mean, at an album release party, you’re not ordering French fries, right? You’re ordering drinks. So, she got $24 worth of drinks. And she didn’t leave a tip, so claims Baby’s All Right in an Instagram they have since taken down:

LOL, they really did publish THE RECEIPTS. #Literally

What would you leave on a $24 bar bill? If I didn’t have food and it was just drinks, I would leave $30 cash and let the bartender keep the rest. If I was paying with a credit card, I would probably leave less, quite honestly – I’d leave like a four or five dollar tip, depending on what kind of drink I ordered (a fancier cocktail might involve more “work”) and depending on whether it took forever to get the bartender’s attention. You only refuse to tip if the bartender is a total a–hole, or if he or she ignored you for 30 minutes, etc.

This is actually a consistent problem with Kendall Jenner. Back in 2014, Kendall went to dinner at the Mercer Kitchen and she got pissy when they wouldn’t serve her (she was 18 at the time). She walked out of the restaurant without paying her bill, and when the waitress chased her down, Kendall allegedly threw a few $20 bills in the waitress’s face. Page Six reported that incident, and Kendall tweet-denied the story and actually went so far as to have her lawyers send the waitress a cease-and-desist order. It was kind of overkill, especially now that it seems like Kendall has a nasty habit of not tipping or being friendly to wait staff.