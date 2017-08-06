Caitlyn Jenner wore a MAGA hat but she claims she didn’t mean to, sort of

Caitlyn Jenner is a Republican. She supported Ted Cruz and Donald Trump throughout the primaries and general election. She indicated that she was a single-issue voter, and that her single issue was transgender rights, and that for some reason, Donald Trump would be a better supporter of trans-rights than Hillary Clinton. Caitlyn is also profoundly dumb. So when Donald Trump suddenly announced his “ban” of transgender soldiers a few weeks ago, Caitlyn issued this idiotic statement about “what happened to your promise???” Like she only just recently realized that Donald Trump is a lying dumbass too. While many people made fun of her for her sudden dislike of Trump (on one single issue), I guess we expected Caitlyn to stick with it for at least a month. She did not. She was spotted tooling around LA in a vintage car whilst wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

To be clear, this is a real MAGA hat. This is not some reappropriated-slogan hat, like Make America Black Again or something like that. Caitlyn wanted us to see that she’s still riding with the #MAGA crowd. Except that once everyone was like “Cait is so g–damn dumb,” magically TMZ got an explanation for the hat:

Caitlyn Jenner did not wear a “Make America Great Again” hat Thursday as a show of support for Donald Trump … it was a mistake tied to golf, a convertible, Starbucks and a purse. Caitlyn tells TMZ she drove from her Malibu home to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA, in a 1960 Austin-Healey convertible. Before leaving home she realized she needed a hat … something better than a golf visor to protect her hair. So she rummaged through the 10 hats in her closet and grabbed one without looking at the stitching.

She says when she got to the club she threw the hat on the floor of the car, spent an hour or so hitting some balls and left. When she got to the car she grabbed the hat, saw the inscription and realized what she had done. She tells us she was horrified because she now detests Trump after he tweeted about the military transgender ban. Caitlyn says, “What he’s doing to our community is absolutely f***ing awful.”

But Caitlyn had a dilemma on her hands … wear the hat home or screw up her ‘do. She chose the former, thinking no one was going to spot her. She wanted to stop at a Starbucks for a latte but exercised caution ,,, a mile from the coffee joint she switched to the golf visor and walked inside.
When Caitlyn left, she switched again, deciding to wear the Trump hat home. She got halfway to her property when she realized she left her purse at Starbucks, which contained, among other things, her cellphone. Caitlyn panicked and raced back to retrieve her purse, forgetting she was wearing the hat.

She ran inside, grabbed the purse and drove home. At some point she realized she still had the hat on but thought she could make it back undetected. She was wrong. Caitlyn says a photog snapped the pic somewhere between Starbucks and her Malibu home. As for what to do with the hat, she’s thinking of signing it and auctioning it off and giving the proceeds to a transgender cause. On the other hand, she might just rip it up or burn it.

Caitlyn says, “I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

Such a long-winded explanation. She could have just said “I’m an idiot, I have no soul, I don’t even really care about LGBTQ rights, I just want to be an old white lady and vote Republican in peace, okay?” That’s the thing I don’t get – while Caitlyn would have been pressured into speaking up for the transgender community in some way, she could have easily demurred and said “I’m actually not interested in being a political person or an advocate.” She would have gotten sh-t, of course, but it would have been better than this. The problem isn’t that she’s an old white lady who voted Republican. It’s that she’s an old white lady who votes Republican, wears MAGA hats and still wants to consider herself some vital voice for the trans community. You cannot have it all, Cait.

60 Responses to "Caitlyn Jenner wore a MAGA hat but she claims she didn't mean to, sort of"

  1. Anna says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    May I correct you slightly? I don’t think the problem is any of the above. The problem is, she is an old white lady who wants to be famous with her picture on sites and magazines above all, at any cost. Without any shame.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Lol. She puts so much effort into her outfits and then just reaches in the closet for any random hat to plop on her head? Give me a break. If she really gave a damn about anything she says she cares about , she’d never have that shameful hat in the first place

    Reply
  3. JustStahhhpp says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:04 am

    That car, though **drools**

    Reply
    • Sam Lewis says:
      August 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Agreed! And she is rocking the hell out of that red top and black trouser pairing. I honestly think she is one of the worst dressers alive, but I have nothing but love for that last photo. She looks amazing, and I super want that outfit!

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      August 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Gorgeous car. My high school Maths teacher had one. Once, I missed the bus home because I was helping a friend find her lost wallet. It was a stinking hot Summer day, and I was sighing, groaning and contemplating the long walk home with a heavy school bag. Then he pulled up as I was about to cross the road to start the trek, and asked why I was upset. When I told him he offered to drive me home. I hesitated, and just then, the principal pulled up. Brendan told him my dilemma and asked his permission to drive me home. He was my favourite teacher, because he knew I was bullied, and always seemed to look out for me. So he whizzed me home in his beautiful car. I still think about what a great teacher and nice guy he was.

      Reply
  4. Felice. says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Girl please.

    Reply
  5. IlsaLund says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:17 am

    What a long drawn out lame excuse that’s obviously some made up bullshit. Caitlyn needs to go somewhere, sit down and just shut the f— up. And there’s nothing dainty about those huge hands in that picture.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:23 am

    “I’m an idiot, I have no soul, I don’t even really care about LGBTQ rights, I just want to be an old white lady and vote Republican in peace, okay?”
    This^^^^
    Plus-I’ll do any stupid thing to keep people talking about me.

    Reply
  7. Matador says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    So tired of this fame whore and her constant lies.

    Reply
  8. Kayleigh says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She knows what sells, this is a typical “I need more publicity ” gimmick, even the long winded excuse. All part of some stupid plan. “They’ll think I’m still supporting trump, then I’ll give a reeeeeaaaaally long, over detailed excuse, which will make them think I’m lying, and then I’ll apologize! That should throw them for a loop! “

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    August 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    If she hated DT so much, why didn’t she get rid of the hat?

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    August 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  11. Brittney B. says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    So the *excuse* is that she didn’t want to mess up her hair?!

    I’d rather walk through a wind tunnel on my way into the Oscars than let a single human ever see me in a MAGA hat.

    Reply
  12. Chetta B. says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

    The less press this individual gets, the better. Ugh.

    Reply
  13. Alix says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I’m starting to see a resemblance between her and Melissa Rivers.

    Reply
  14. AnnaKist says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:23 am

    My daughter has an admirer who’s been presuming her for a while. All very slowly and low-key, because he’s a bit cautious (as is she) and he owns 5 or 6 pharmacies all over town, so is also very busy, as is she. She’s been keen on him for a while, too. They met for coffee last week, but I’ve not seen much of her so we haven’t discussed him since then. Tonight I asked her how the coffee date went, and if she was going to see him again anytime soon. She screwed up her nose and said, “Mmm. I’m not sure. I don’t know if he’s waiting on me to contact him, but I’m not going to.” When I asked why, she replied, “He’s a tRump supporter. Deal breaker.” We’re in Australia, but even so… That’s my girl.

    Reply
  15. Ramona Q. says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Why didn’t she just use a hair elastic?

    Reply
  16. Ozogirl says:
    August 6, 2017 at 11:35 am

    She’s a disgusting person and will never change. No matter what happens to her community, it won’t matter to her since she’s rich and privileged and doesn’t give a F about anyone else.

    Reply
  17. Monsy says:
    August 6, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    She’s awful. That’s all.

    Reply
  18. Jaded says:
    August 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    This was 100% calculated. Nothing, NOTHING that fecking family does is *unplanned* from sex tapes to break-ups. They are like leeches that feed off the public’s blood-thirst for voyeurism. Makes me sick.

    Reply
  19. Alexandria says:
    August 6, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    That was such a story, a sort of preamble to a novel’s plot, I’m surprised she did not start with ‘It was a dark and stormy night’.

    Reply
  20. Sarah says:
    August 6, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Here we go again, Bruce giving people more reasons to be horrible about ‘white women’.

    Reply
  21. NoKiddingCats says:
    August 6, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Calculated publicity stunt to rile up the left. It obviously worked.

    Reply
  22. Yup, Me says:
    August 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Caitlyn has already shown that her awareness of what it means to be a woman is still remedial and rooted largely in shallow stereotypes about appearance. I guessed as soon as I saw the red stripe on the car that she picked the hat because it was red and matched that red stripe on the car. All that blah blah blah about her hair is basically the same dumbass excuse.

    Reply
  23. Tanya says:
    August 6, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    When you’ll do anything for a snapshot and some gossip, your soul’s gone. Keep calling her traitorous behavior out.

    Reply
  24. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    August 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    This woman has been a hard core Republican for decades, she still is. She goes to her same hangouts and wants to let her GOP friends know she’s still one of them: Greed over ethics. She hasn’t cared about social issues as a privileged White man and she doesn’t care about social issues as a privileged White woman. Tigers don’t change their stripes. But she can’t say that and get invites to the Hollywood parties.

    Reply

