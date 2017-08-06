Caitlyn Jenner wore a MAGA hat but she claims she didn’t mean to, sort of

Caitlyn Jenner is a Republican. She supported Ted Cruz and Donald Trump throughout the primaries and general election. She indicated that she was a single-issue voter, and that her single issue was transgender rights, and that for some reason, Donald Trump would be a better supporter of trans-rights than Hillary Clinton. Caitlyn is also profoundly dumb. So when Donald Trump suddenly announced his “ban” of transgender soldiers a few weeks ago, Caitlyn issued this idiotic statement about “what happened to your promise???” Like she only just recently realized that Donald Trump is a lying dumbass too. While many people made fun of her for her sudden dislike of Trump (on one single issue), I guess we expected Caitlyn to stick with it for at least a month. She did not. She was spotted tooling around LA in a vintage car whilst wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Caitlyn Jenner was photographed wearing a "MAGA" hat, after criticizing Trump for proposed transgender military ban https://t.co/1EmqrbpcTu pic.twitter.com/4hOm7dV7cr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2017

To be clear, this is a real MAGA hat. This is not some reappropriated-slogan hat, like Make America Black Again or something like that. Caitlyn wanted us to see that she’s still riding with the #MAGA crowd. Except that once everyone was like “Cait is so g–damn dumb,” magically TMZ got an explanation for the hat:

Caitlyn Jenner did not wear a “Make America Great Again” hat Thursday as a show of support for Donald Trump … it was a mistake tied to golf, a convertible, Starbucks and a purse. Caitlyn tells TMZ she drove from her Malibu home to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA, in a 1960 Austin-Healey convertible. Before leaving home she realized she needed a hat … something better than a golf visor to protect her hair. So she rummaged through the 10 hats in her closet and grabbed one without looking at the stitching. She says when she got to the club she threw the hat on the floor of the car, spent an hour or so hitting some balls and left. When she got to the car she grabbed the hat, saw the inscription and realized what she had done. She tells us she was horrified because she now detests Trump after he tweeted about the military transgender ban. Caitlyn says, “What he’s doing to our community is absolutely f***ing awful.” But Caitlyn had a dilemma on her hands … wear the hat home or screw up her ‘do. She chose the former, thinking no one was going to spot her. She wanted to stop at a Starbucks for a latte but exercised caution ,,, a mile from the coffee joint she switched to the golf visor and walked inside.

When Caitlyn left, she switched again, deciding to wear the Trump hat home. She got halfway to her property when she realized she left her purse at Starbucks, which contained, among other things, her cellphone. Caitlyn panicked and raced back to retrieve her purse, forgetting she was wearing the hat. She ran inside, grabbed the purse and drove home. At some point she realized she still had the hat on but thought she could make it back undetected. She was wrong. Caitlyn says a photog snapped the pic somewhere between Starbucks and her Malibu home. As for what to do with the hat, she’s thinking of signing it and auctioning it off and giving the proceeds to a transgender cause. On the other hand, she might just rip it up or burn it. Caitlyn says, “I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

[From TMZ]

Such a long-winded explanation. She could have just said “I’m an idiot, I have no soul, I don’t even really care about LGBTQ rights, I just want to be an old white lady and vote Republican in peace, okay?” That’s the thing I don’t get – while Caitlyn would have been pressured into speaking up for the transgender community in some way, she could have easily demurred and said “I’m actually not interested in being a political person or an advocate.” She would have gotten sh-t, of course, but it would have been better than this. The problem isn’t that she’s an old white lady who voted Republican. It’s that she’s an old white lady who votes Republican, wears MAGA hats and still wants to consider herself some vital voice for the trans community. You cannot have it all, Cait.