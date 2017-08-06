Caitlyn Jenner wore a MAGA hat but she claims she didn’t mean to, sort of

Caitlyn Jenner is a Republican. She supported Ted Cruz and Donald Trump throughout the primaries and general election. She indicated that she was a single-issue voter, and that her single issue was transgender rights, and that for some reason, Donald Trump would be a better supporter of trans-rights than Hillary Clinton. Caitlyn is also profoundly dumb. So when Donald Trump suddenly announced his “ban” of transgender soldiers a few weeks ago, Caitlyn issued this idiotic statement about “what happened to your promise???” Like she only just recently realized that Donald Trump is a lying dumbass too. While many people made fun of her for her sudden dislike of Trump (on one single issue), I guess we expected Caitlyn to stick with it for at least a month. She did not. She was spotted tooling around LA in a vintage car whilst wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Caitlyn Jenner was photographed wearing a "MAGA" hat, after criticizing Trump for proposed transgender military ban https://t.co/1EmqrbpcTu pic.twitter.com/4hOm7dV7cr
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2017
To be clear, this is a real MAGA hat. This is not some reappropriated-slogan hat, like Make America Black Again or something like that. Caitlyn wanted us to see that she’s still riding with the #MAGA crowd. Except that once everyone was like “Cait is so g–damn dumb,” magically TMZ got an explanation for the hat:
Caitlyn Jenner did not wear a “Make America Great Again” hat Thursday as a show of support for Donald Trump … it was a mistake tied to golf, a convertible, Starbucks and a purse. Caitlyn tells TMZ she drove from her Malibu home to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA, in a 1960 Austin-Healey convertible. Before leaving home she realized she needed a hat … something better than a golf visor to protect her hair. So she rummaged through the 10 hats in her closet and grabbed one without looking at the stitching.
She says when she got to the club she threw the hat on the floor of the car, spent an hour or so hitting some balls and left. When she got to the car she grabbed the hat, saw the inscription and realized what she had done. She tells us she was horrified because she now detests Trump after he tweeted about the military transgender ban. Caitlyn says, “What he’s doing to our community is absolutely f***ing awful.”
But Caitlyn had a dilemma on her hands … wear the hat home or screw up her ‘do. She chose the former, thinking no one was going to spot her. She wanted to stop at a Starbucks for a latte but exercised caution ,,, a mile from the coffee joint she switched to the golf visor and walked inside.
When Caitlyn left, she switched again, deciding to wear the Trump hat home. She got halfway to her property when she realized she left her purse at Starbucks, which contained, among other things, her cellphone. Caitlyn panicked and raced back to retrieve her purse, forgetting she was wearing the hat.
She ran inside, grabbed the purse and drove home. At some point she realized she still had the hat on but thought she could make it back undetected. She was wrong. Caitlyn says a photog snapped the pic somewhere between Starbucks and her Malibu home. As for what to do with the hat, she’s thinking of signing it and auctioning it off and giving the proceeds to a transgender cause. On the other hand, she might just rip it up or burn it.
Caitlyn says, “I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”
Such a long-winded explanation. She could have just said “I’m an idiot, I have no soul, I don’t even really care about LGBTQ rights, I just want to be an old white lady and vote Republican in peace, okay?” That’s the thing I don’t get – while Caitlyn would have been pressured into speaking up for the transgender community in some way, she could have easily demurred and said “I’m actually not interested in being a political person or an advocate.” She would have gotten sh-t, of course, but it would have been better than this. The problem isn’t that she’s an old white lady who voted Republican. It’s that she’s an old white lady who votes Republican, wears MAGA hats and still wants to consider herself some vital voice for the trans community. You cannot have it all, Cait.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
May I correct you slightly? I don’t think the problem is any of the above. The problem is, she is an old white lady who wants to be famous with her picture on sites and magazines above all, at any cost. Without any shame.
She was a world famous, young, white man with his picture on cereal boxes and magazines everywhere decades before she came out as a transgender person. I’m not a fan at all of the Kardashians or Jenners, but she was famous way before all this
Yep 1976 Decathlon winner at the Olympics in Montreal. Sad she is better known to a certain element of the population as a Kardashian.
I wasn’t born until 1978, but as a kid and teenager, I’d heard of the record setting Olympic champ Bruce Jenner. Unlike the others from KUWTK, he earned his fame. Definitely sad that he became only known to so many as just the Kardashians step father on a dumb show
You’re both sort of right. Jenner was famous back in the 80′s but his (he was a he at that time) fame died a long time ago. With her ties to the Kardashians in 2000′s she became sort of famous again and she loves her new found fame. She knows exactly what she’s doing.
I don’t think she thinks she’s trans. Really. That’s why she’s so awful to the community and directly/ indirectly offensive to them as well. Btw, she’s just as offensive to me – a white, straight, born to immigrants, single mom in Canada.
I agree. I never tnought she was trans. It’s all about the fashion & new found fame. I watched a few of the I am Cait episodes before I had to stop due to its vapid vile content.
She is a horrible person. Pay no attention to her & maybe she will go away
Nailed it!
Lol. She puts so much effort into her outfits and then just reaches in the closet for any random hat to plop on her head? Give me a break. If she really gave a damn about anything she says she cares about , she’d never have that shameful hat in the first place
100% this
“If she really gave a damn about anything she says she cares about , she’d never have that shameful hat in the first place”
Pretty much this. Her having the hat in the first place says all that needs to be said.
If she cared about her anything she says she cares about she would never have voted trump.
I don’t believe her!!!
If you are worried about your ‘do, put the top up on the convertible.
Exactly. Or keep the top down and fix your hair when you get to the golf course. This is such a first world, rich person problem – “which one of my cars will I drive today? It’s so sunny out, let’s take the vintage convertible! I look so thin when I drive that”).
Sadly these are not the actions of an advocate for anyone but herself. That’s fine but IMO she should be more open about NOT representing the “trans community”.
In her case it would be safer to have a driver. She really is an ugly person but so was Bruce.
That car, though **drools**
Agreed! And she is rocking the hell out of that red top and black trouser pairing. I honestly think she is one of the worst dressers alive, but I have nothing but love for that last photo. She looks amazing, and I super want that outfit!
Gorgeous car. My high school Maths teacher had one. Once, I missed the bus home because I was helping a friend find her lost wallet. It was a stinking hot Summer day, and I was sighing, groaning and contemplating the long walk home with a heavy school bag. Then he pulled up as I was about to cross the road to start the trek, and asked why I was upset. When I told him he offered to drive me home. I hesitated, and just then, the principal pulled up. Brendan told him my dilemma and asked his permission to drive me home. He was my favourite teacher, because he knew I was bullied, and always seemed to look out for me. So he whizzed me home in his beautiful car. I still think about what a great teacher and nice guy he was.
Girl please.
What a long drawn out lame excuse that’s obviously some made up bullshit. Caitlyn needs to go somewhere, sit down and just shut the f— up. And there’s nothing dainty about those huge hands in that picture.
Your comment about her hands speaks volumes about you and how you think of the transgender community, and women in general. I suggest some self reflection, pronto.
Cait has done plenty of things to dislike and take issue with.
Give me a break! The person opined that the hands were huge. Why must you read something into that comment? Her hands ARE huge! STFU!
I don’t think llsaLunds comment had anything to do with what she thinks of transgender people. Bruce had big hands so Caitlyn does too. They’re more noticeable while she wears nail polish and women’s clothing. No big deal.
When we joke about Trumps tiny baby hands, we’re not disrespecting babys
No disrespect was intended against the transgender community – it’s a fact like saying she has brown hair. Lighten up.
Ah, the “lighten up”, you are “too sensitive” defense against discriminatory comments. Next up- it was just a “joke”!
And if that doesn’t work, just tell use “STFU!”
#resist
ArchieGoodwin: take a deep breath and count to ten. You’ll feel better.
Overabundance of details = obvious lie
Women have all different sizes of hands (men also). It’s hardly something that can be changed. The reason that comment hit a nerve is that birthright women with large hands so often get dissed for having ‘”man hands” even on kid shows. They’re “woman hands” because they’re on a woman.
Meh, “man hands” is like top 20 Seinfeld episodes. Are we truly bothering ourselves with such a superficial joke? We really need to toughen up, although people who have lacked much adversity in life are usually the most sensitive.
I have big hands. I can easily palm a basketball and I’m 5’3″ with super long arms as well. I can’t recall that anyone has ever noticed/mentioned my huge hands and if they did I’d probably more amused than bothered. Cause for real, they’re big. Thems the facts.
“I’m an idiot, I have no soul, I don’t even really care about LGBTQ rights, I just want to be an old white lady and vote Republican in peace, okay?”
This^^^^
Plus-I’ll do any stupid thing to keep people talking about me.
Absolutely.
So tired of this fame whore and her constant lies.
She knows what sells, this is a typical “I need more publicity ” gimmick, even the long winded excuse. All part of some stupid plan. “They’ll think I’m still supporting trump, then I’ll give a reeeeeaaaaally long, over detailed excuse, which will make them think I’m lying, and then I’ll apologize! That should throw them for a loop! “
If she hated DT so much, why didn’t she get rid of the hat?
Or use it as a doggy chew toy. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
Sure, Jan.
So the *excuse* is that she didn’t want to mess up her hair?!
I’d rather walk through a wind tunnel on my way into the Oscars than let a single human ever see me in a MAGA hat.
Too right, Brittney!
WORD.
The less press this individual gets, the better. Ugh.
I’m starting to see a resemblance between her and Melissa Rivers.
I wonder if they have the same surgeon.
My daughter has an admirer who’s been presuming her for a while. All very slowly and low-key, because he’s a bit cautious (as is she) and he owns 5 or 6 pharmacies all over town, so is also very busy, as is she. She’s been keen on him for a while, too. They met for coffee last week, but I’ve not seen much of her so we haven’t discussed him since then. Tonight I asked her how the coffee date went, and if she was going to see him again anytime soon. She screwed up her nose and said, “Mmm. I’m not sure. I don’t know if he’s waiting on me to contact him, but I’m not going to.” When I asked why, she replied, “He’s a tRump supporter. Deal breaker.” We’re in Australia, but even so… That’s my girl.
The word is pursuing, not presuming
Darn. I was hoping it was a new bit of Australian slang….
You must be very proud of her – sometimes young women will bury their own opinions when it comes to a blooming relationship but she seems very grounded. Good for you for raising a young woman who stands on her own two feet.
Why didn’t she just use a hair elastic?
She’s a disgusting person and will never change. No matter what happens to her community, it won’t matter to her since she’s rich and privileged and doesn’t give a F about anyone else.
Exactly. Just a selfish person, through and through, who only cares about her clothes and hair.
Not surprising. She really is a Kardashian after all. I’m assuming that clothes and hair -and makeup were the defining points for being female in her case also, which I find baffling but she’s not alone in that.
She’s awful. That’s all.
This was 100% calculated. Nothing, NOTHING that fecking family does is *unplanned* from sex tapes to break-ups. They are like leeches that feed off the public’s blood-thirst for voyeurism. Makes me sick.
That was such a story, a sort of preamble to a novel’s plot, I’m surprised she did not start with ‘It was a dark and stormy night’.
Here we go again, Bruce giving people more reasons to be horrible about ‘white women’.
Caitlyn. Her name is Caitlyn.
Calculated publicity stunt to rile up the left. It obviously worked.
Caitlyn has already shown that her awareness of what it means to be a woman is still remedial and rooted largely in shallow stereotypes about appearance. I guessed as soon as I saw the red stripe on the car that she picked the hat because it was red and matched that red stripe on the car. All that blah blah blah about her hair is basically the same dumbass excuse.
When you’ll do anything for a snapshot and some gossip, your soul’s gone. Keep calling her traitorous behavior out.
This woman has been a hard core Republican for decades, she still is. She goes to her same hangouts and wants to let her GOP friends know she’s still one of them: Greed over ethics. She hasn’t cared about social issues as a privileged White man and she doesn’t care about social issues as a privileged White woman. Tigers don’t change their stripes. But she can’t say that and get invites to the Hollywood parties.
