DM: Elon Musk allegedly dumped ‘manipulative & selfish’ Amber Heard

We first heard some rumblings about Elon Musk and Amber Heard more than a year ago, when Amber was in the middle of one of the worst divorces in recent memory. It seemed like Amber was probably not in the best place to start a relationship, and it seemed like Elon Musk was probably okay with that. Elon waited. He stayed close. He helped her out whenever he could. And then when her divorce drama was pretty much over, they started dating officially. They seemingly got serious this year, as he traveled to Australia to see her, and she spent time with his kids, and even her dad was telling people that Amber wanted to marry him and have Musk babies. But ‘twas not to be. Elon and Amber have broken up.
Her marriage to Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp infamously imploded when she accused him of beating her up. And it appears actress Amber Heard has been unlucky in love yet again, after being dumped by her billionaire boyfriend.
Heard, 31, is ‘devastated’ after tech tycoon Elon Musk ended their year-long romance. Last night a source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision. He ended it a week ago. He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.’
Musk, 46, worth a reported £12 billion, made his first fortune as co-founder of online service PayPal. The creator of electric car giant Tesla and private space company SpaceX, he was spotted with Heard in Australia in April where she is filming the £100 million superhero movie Aquaman and was said to have put his private jet at her disposal. Their romance began shortly after South African-born Musk divorced British actress Talulah Riley for a second time last year.
Er… what? “He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish.” Like, he JUST heard something? He was infatuated with her for years. He tried to work his way into her life (and her pants) for months. Surely he also heard all of the crap that Johnny Depp tried to throw at her too. And now, suddenly, Elon heard some rumors that he didn’t like? And now, suddenly, Amber might seem manipulative and selfish? Eh. My take is that he probably didn’t want to get married again and maybe Amber was really pushing for it. Who knows? Then again, I never wanted her to end up with Elon. Yes, he’s rich, but he’s also famously messy and douchey with women.
Hahahhahaaa Elon Musk thinks someone else is manipulative?
He’s a creep. And he looks like a slug.
I agree that his personality might be problematic but I’ve always found him strangely attractive. He is looking a little rougher lately.
LOL…that is too funny
the DailyFail is the source here. I cannot wait to hear the other side tell it’s story on this one. Will Ambers side pitch back or take the silent high ground here..🤔..?
Rebounds.
She chose Us Weekly for her response. And she doesn’t dare bite back at Elon, not one bit! Hahaha. I read this relationship right from the start. He’s about 2 billion times smarter and savvier than Johnny Depp and she was dough in his hands!!!
I swear when I saw the photo for this story, I thought it was that Jon guy with the eight kids!
He only has six kids…and complains about overpopulation.
5 kids. His first son died at 10 weeks of age.
He doesn’t complain about overpopulation btw, quite the opposite.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/07/06/elon-musk-the-worlds-population-is-accelerating-toward-collapse-and-nobody-cares.html
Did you actually read it? The article is about how we’re edging closer and closer to population collapse; that is, the point at which we stop replacing ourselves and thus see the world’s population free fall within a generation or two. That is what Musk is worried about. Eventual under-population, not overpopulation.
You are correct, I did not read it and had a knee jerk reaction because I dislike him intensely. Mea culpa. He’s not a hypocrite, just an idiot.
Wow, surely. I’ve never seen someone on the internet admit to a mistake lol brava!
This comment clearly refers to a Jon guy, and I think means the one who was on a reality show with in then wife, Kate (Gossling?) . And they had 8 kids.
He’s a car manufacturer who complains about traffic left and right.
That’s some Elon Musk hypocrisy.
@Bethany F:
That’s not hypocrisy. He complains about traffic left and right because he wants to make things better. When he complains about something like that, he also comes up with ideas to fix it.
That’s how a lot of change is made, after all: “I’m sick of such and such taking so long. Surely there’s a better way.”
Interesting
I didn’t think they would last but I hope he doesn’t introduce another woman to his kids lives so soon after this breakup
If he was infatuated with her for years, maybe he just realized that he liked the idea of her more than the reality of her. He seems so cold and he creeps me out a little, especially after reading that Marie Claire article.
This is what I thought also and I don’t think both wanted to settle down again. Amber seems like she wants to be a free spirit again and at most adopt if she doesn’t give birth. Elon is married to his work. Would probably be fine on her own like January Jones. I think they liked each other’s company and nothing more. Frankly, also feel Elon is not the type to invest in human relationships. He is what he is but of course he should be upfront instead of stringing anyone along. I would shag or be friends with Elon but wouldn’t expect a relationship.
She may be a free spirit, but just a quick note about adoption – parenting a child by adoption is no “freer” than parenting by giving birth. Just tidying up loose ends. I suspect you meant more that if she wants a child, she might be comfortable parenting as a single mother. But single mothers are often via pregnancy, too.
Oh yes yes, free spirit as in she may not feel a partner is for her and she wants to chart her own course (not saying people in relationships are not free spirits ). If she loves kids and wants to be a mother, she may be more comfortable being a committed single (natural or adoptive) mother like Jones allegedly is 😊
That makes much more sense to me, D. I agree with you.
Hope she gets back with her ex-girlfriend or finds a new girlfriend.
I don’t think anyone owes the world an explanation of their sexuality, and some people spend a lifetime searching for their own truth…but Amber really gives off trophy wife vibes. I find that hard to reconcile with a lesbian identity, even though I’m sure there are wlling sugar mamas out there too. But my guess is she likes a man to pamper her who’s maybe open to her having other relationships with women.
She’s the MOST 90/10 bisexual celebrity woman I’ve ever seen. It’s so hard for me to reconcile her male love interests with the fact she seems soooo gay to me.
Reef,
Based on what? I know that prior to Johnnny Depp she was very vocal about being gay, but I’m not aware of anything in her celebrity status (i.e. her public image, career choices, high profile relationships) that suggest she identifies more strongly as a lesbian than any other celebrity woman who dates both men and women.
Just my opinion. From one bisexual to another. I understand that sexuality is a continuum. There’s some women that are bisexual and if I saw them with either gender and I wouldn’t blink (Kristen Stewart, Sara Ramirez,Margaret Cho), then there’s Amber Heard who has always seemed gay 90/10 to me. I don’t know how to explain it but whenever I hear about her new boyfriend I was always just side-eye and say,”Girl…”
Fair enough, and you may very well be correct, but then her recent pattern (of several years) of only being in relationships with powerful men is disturbing on another level. If she’s exploring dating men, have at it, but if she’s established in her 90/10 identity, that would suggest she’s denying herself true happiness for the benefit of wealthy suitors.
What is a 90/10 lesbian?
In re-reading that Marie Claire article by Justine Musk, the sentence about Elon calling her emotionally manipulative for wanting to talk about the death of their first son jumped out at me.
Maybe Amber was pushing to talk about their problems, his intentions, the future, whatever, and Elon wasn’t having it. I can totally see him being the kind of person who shuts a partner down with gaslighting or guilt for having feelings he doesn’t want to deal with at the moment.
I noticed Elon briefly followed his ex-wife Talulah Riley on Twitter again about a week ago, after unfollowing Heard. By all accounts those two are still very close (I even think she still lives a couple of houses down the road from him when she’s in LA), so I wonder if they aren’t reconciling once again?
Anyway, while just to be clear I completely 100% believe all Heard’s claims about Depp, beyond that selfish and manipulative seems to describe her perfectly. Very few people have anything good to say about her, and it’s been that way since before she even got with Depp. So whether that’s the real reason or just a convenient reason, it rings true.
I read a tweet that asked Elon why he kept following and unfollowing Amber back and forth constantly (throughout their relationship) . I don’t know if he actually did that or if this person was just trolling.
He has been following her on and off. He seems to cull his Twitter of everything not news/business related regularly then change his mind.
But it’s the first time he’s followed Talulah in ages, and he did it pretty much immediately after unfollowing Heard. So given this news I wondered if there might be something there. Maybe not.
@Jeesie, I just thought it seemed like such a teenage thing to do, they have an argument and he unfollows her on social media, then they’re good again and he’s back to following her. That’s what it looked like to me at least.
Maybe, but in the past when he’s unfollowed her it’s always been part of a larger cull, leaving behind nothing but news orgs and business related accounts.
This time he kept following the other ‘fun’ accounts and just unfollowed her.
Still, as soon as you start having to have conversations about who’s following who and liking what it all gets a bit middle school.
I read his biography and the quotes from Tallulah in it just depressed me. It sort of sounded like catering to his needs was her whole life – she would plan kid-like excursions to give him back the childhood he never had. I was just like, he is a grown man, that is ridiculous. When they divorced the last time, she was quoted about spending the last 8 years raising his kids and how much she’ll miss them, which led me to believe the 50% of the time he had custody of them, she was the one primarily taking care of them while he worked. Perhaps I read into it too much, but that was the vibe I got.
I think the body language of this picture illustrates your point perfectly.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2016/08/04/11/36DD709D00000578-3723263-image-a-18_1470306112406.jpg
In the years they were together she spent a lot of time back in the UK filming various things, she wrote and directed a film, and she wrote a novel. It’s not like she ended her career for him, she was still doing her own things throughout their marriages.
They have a lot of nannies (to the point that Riley talked about how for a while they had someone whose only job was to manage the nannies), and Musk is actually very hands on with his kids despite his schedule. Before he created his own school for them he spent a while taking them to work with him. Riley was certainly deeply involved in those kids lives, but she really wasn’t raising them all by herself, and she never presented it that way.
She might be wishing she hadn’t promised to give all that money away. Her career is going quite well at the moment, but she is going to have to get used to a life without private jets and islands. I could probably retire on her wage check from Aquaman, but my needs are few.
Keep in mind that Gal Gadot got only $300,000 for a lead role in WW. Heard is probably making less (half?) that for Aquaman. We don’t know if Heard is getting any bonuses or profits or anything. She will definitely have to adjust her lifestyle until she meets her next billionaire
For sure. I doubt Heard is pulling more than 100,000 for this role if that. She doesn’t have the name and superhero movies only bring the bank once profitable
It was wrong what Depp did to her, An unforgivable act. That being said I still think she is a golddiger. And I don’t need to hear the argument that she gave away the money away. Her acting career is not that great so she lashes on to another rich man who is worth 10 Johnny Depps. Now she’s devastated that she just lost the biggest meal ticket of all time. I really think she prefers women over men but a wealthy woman hasn’t come into her life yet.
This. Also the gossip about her being manipulative and selfish are staying consistent. No surprise about this break-up.
I agree, I also think she’s messy with drugs and her girlfriends. Johnny Depp will always be on my shit list for what he did to her and he’s a total embarrassment, there are no excuses for him. But I get the sense that Amber acts a lot in her relationships and the real her doesn’t show until later. Maybe that’s what happened with Elon? I don’t like him anyway, but I hope Amber gets her shit together.
Yup. All this. She may prefer women but she also wants to parlay her looks into a wealthy, pampered lifestyle. There just aren’t as many extremely wealthy, powerful women looking for that dynamic with a younger woman as there are wealthy, powerful men seeking that. I also imagine women are harder to manipulate with your feminine charms. Just guessing.
I also 100% believe her when it comes to Depp and that’s been corroborated by his own management team and the texts. I do think she’s manipulative but not in an overtly malicious way just in a fake way. It seems like she talks a lot of talk about who she reads, the music she listens to, the niche artists she loves, the philosophers she’s read and studied, the classic cars, the horse riding, etc. It just seems like it can’t all be true. Maybe dilettante vibes? I think that’s what it is. She spent a lot of time after she came into the spot light trying to be this fantasy and I think people bought it. All that said, I think there is a class of men who use women as blank screens to project any and every fantasy they’ve ever had onto, they fall in love with their own delusions about women. They love to project their ideals onto women setting impossible expectations and creating otherworldly grandiosity, then they are angry and aloof when not a single person is able to meet their “standards”. This is a common trait of manipulative and selfish douche bag. They love insecure women who are already willing to embellish to be their fantasy come true. I think Elon could potentially fit that description based on his ex’s testimonies. I do think Amber is manipulative but in a largely innocuous way that comes from a place of insecurity. She is stunning and Johnny is a douche forever for what he did to her but I don’t think she’s not complicit in feeding the fantasy of who she is.
Justjj -
ITA with all of that. She’s absolutely stunning, and I can totally see being intoxicated by the allure of rich, powerful men promising you the world. But, yeah, JD turned out to be an abusive dbag, and Elon Musk scares me after his first wife’s Marie Claire article. Good for Amber for not taking crap from these men, but not sure you can have it both ways when dating men looking for pliable fantasy girls.
Elon Musk is a genius and I hope he finds a woman who can share his enthusiasm of life and all of his accomplishments. If you don’t know him, research him. I’m with him 100 on his view of Artificial Intelligence. Read about his theory, and Mark Zuckerbergs, as well. Will chill you to the bone.
As genius that abuses. Also owns a company that fires women for reporting sexual harrasment claims. If thats a genius I am happily not a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elon Musk may be brilliant technologically and driven in business, but his personal life and ability to be emotionally intimate are separate matters as a series of women have discovered. We can appreciate and admire his worldly accomplishments and still understand that as a boyfriend or a husband or a boss, he’s really limited.
Einstein had the good graces to admit that he was a difficult husband and father. We still admire Einstein as a scientist and a humanitarian. Doesn’t mean we don’t understand or denigrate his discovery of e=mC2 or the theory of general relativity.
And yes, happy Sunday!
Abuses? Where’s the evidence of that? His ex-wife described a workaholic who lost interest in her and their relationship and dropped her without a second thought. Not great, obviously, but she never claimed abuse, and the one thing they didn’t argue over was custody of their children. If he was that bad I doubt she’d have let him have them 4 days a week without any type of fight.
His employees describe someone extremely demanding, but also perfectly polite and professional. He’s very far removed from a Steve Jobs type, running around screaming at people for kicks.
I’d look into that sexual harassment case. It’s not nearly that clear cut.
Money. Doesn’t his ex-wife also say that she didn’t get much out of that divorce so he still can play the money card when it comes to the children?
I have never read anything abuse. I read distant and a workaholic but not abuse. He’s a demanding boss but his employees say he is the same with himself. His second wife still says nice things about him and says he is her closest friend. I just think he isn’t great in relationships and emotional connection. If an intimate relationship is wanted it is best to skip him because he isn’t capable.
I’m wondering if he’s Asperger, extremely intelligent and capable but uncomfortable with emotions and intimacy, this doesn’t make him abusive but if he were he would operate on a different level to most people and that can be hard to understand or deal with.
It’s been speculated that both Einstein and Newton showed traits of Aspergers and he seems to have that ‘out there’ imaginative scientific thinking that allowed them to make huge scientific breakthroughs.
Edit @ Discomum sorry made my comment before I read down and saw you making the same point! Oops 👀 ☺️
She got a $10 million dollar house and payments equating to another $10million. Not as much as she wanted but he by no means left her destitute. He had offered $40 million, but she declined and the courts ruled in his favor according to the prenup.
Well, since you went down that road…
I just finished my PhD in cognitive neuroscience, and am writing a book about AI and the future of human consciousness on the side. I take a keen interest in all the things you’ve mentioned.
And guess what? I still think Musk is probably a dirtbag on a personal level and that no amount of “genius” justifies treating people badly. But sure look down your nose at us woolly brained people who care about women.
What is the point in being a genius when you don’t have proper social skills and values?
He should probably stay alone…
It’s more that true genius is rare, tends to be inborn, and does not always come attached to emotional maturity. Parents and society play a role in helping these special people develop – or not, but it could be he’s reached his limit. If he were more of a schlub in his career, it would be more obvious that in his personal life, he’s difficult and a bit odd.
Who are these people: I agree with you. A lot of people give a pass for the geniuses being aholes because well… they are geniuses, playing a role on it like you said.
Who is to say that Elon Musk doesn’t have Aspergers? Genius and smart in many ways but struggles with understanding people and their emotional needs.
I think its probably really hard for Musk to be in a relationship because of his genius. It’s pretty common. It strikes me as almost autism spectrum-ish, the ability to focus on and excel in a single area while struggling everywhere else in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@disco dancer @esmon: both of you raised a good point. He could be.
He’s not exactly looking for a woman who shares his intelligence and interests.
He probably thinks there is no one to match to his level of intelligence. So he might ask himself 3 why waste his time looking for that?!
“I can never find a woman that’s as intelligent as I am, so I better stick with blond, thin 20-somethings”.
You’d be surprised how many highly educated intelligent men think this.
@LAK: I am not surprised at all. I am in academia in the Science field…
I have a guilty pleasure on the way to work in the mornings. A radio bit called Second Date Update where people who aren’t being contacted by their date email to see if the radio people can contact the other person and find out why, and maybe see if they can get a second date. Last week was a guy who didn’t want to go out with the woman again because she was too smart. He’s very successful (he says) and wants someone on his arm who looks good, stays home and has his babies.
Needless to say after hearing that the woman didn’t want to go out with him again either!
Bluhare that bit cracks me up (I’m in the area as well). I still chuckle at a few of those – the guy in the Ferrari jacket who actually drove a Camry, the guy who asked his date to co-sign a loan for a car, the “first date tree”. I am amazed at how un-self aware some of those people can be.
Anyhoo. No, I would not be surprised at how many men hold to this viewpoint. In fact, I was responding to the OP who was assuming that Musk is searching for a woman who is as intelligent as he is.
He should just do casual dating cos he sucks at relationships.
She should decide if she wants to be a trophy wife or her own person.
Also, people break up and they dated for short time. So no big deal. Doubt anyone is heartbroken.
Nancy:
His first wife was enthusiastic about those things. According to her Marie Claire interview, it was when she wanted an equal partnership in the marriage that things went south. He might not be overtly abusive, but he also isn’t looking for/willing to tolerate a woman who challenges him.
He got what he wanted, got bored, then left. Amber needs to be more selective and stop being blinded by money and power.
This! He got bored and tossed her aside – just like he did his last wife apparently. And yeah I think she was blinded by power and money AGAIN (Johnny was pretty gross when she got with him so I don’t think it was “true love” then either). Neither of them look like prizes in this scenario.
also, she made the mistake again to give in to a guy who courted her and didn’t give up. this seems to be a pattern for amber and elon. i forgot what johnny depp did exactly to woo her, but he did a lot and over an extended period of time. elon did the same thing to wife #1, just showing up with ice cream at her library when she called off their date. why these women think it’s romantic when a man basically ignores their wishes is beyond me. and look what happens afterwards. when he doesn’t care what you want during courtship, he won’t care what you want in a relationship either.
Is Amber selfish and manipulative? Sure I’d believe it.
Do I also believe that Depp was abusive to her? Ohhhhhh yes.
Always important to remember the two things are not mutually exclusive. Victims do not need to be “perfect”.
YES. This.
@mia
This exactly. I believe Depp was an awful abuser. I also believe Amber is a total gold digger. Did she deserve to be abused-absolutely not. I still wish Margot Robbie would have gotten the part in Aquaman. Jason Momoa is too good for Amber, she’s not a good actress.
@Mia4s Couldn’t agree with you more. AH was abused. She has also always been extremely thirsty for status and fame.
It’s annoying when people can only see things in black and white, i.e.: ‘AH was abused so she should be exempt from criticism for the rest of her life’.
@Mermaid To be fair to Heard, neither is Momoa. They’re both resting on (super) pretty tbh.
@sasha
I think Jason is good at his roles. I loved him as Khal Drogo. Is he at the level of someone like Al Pacino? Well no probably not. But more importantly he seems like a decent person and respects women. I sympathize with Amber for the abuse she suffered under Johnny Depp. But she is a gold digger for sure. And like Mia said, victims don’t need to be perfect.
@Mermaid I don’t disagree that he’s a cool guy, but he and Heard are pretty evens on the acting front. As you indicated, people contain multitudes. Someone can be a great person and still be a poor-to-middling actor; sometimes their beauty or experience can score them points, favors and the benefit of the doubt that their talent cannot. If the criteria were expanded further than acting (charisma, good reputation) sure, he’s “too good for Amber”. But on the stated criteria? Equals.
yep, yep, yep.
Was going to post the same.
Ditto so much, Mia4s.
That is my take.
I wonder if Elon will ever meet another woman who is so unusual to read George Orwell and Ayn Rand. Do they even exist???
Ayn rand came with an entire thought system supporting narcissistic behavior and selfishness. I side eye anyone who is a fan. Although, reading it doesn’t mean you are a fan, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao
Not many that also happen to look like Amber Heard. lol
Wow, I should give Elon a call because I’ve read both. We can talk about my superior reading skills while he dismisses me and asks me to dye my hair blond & lose about 30lbs.
I know Justine, his first wife, socially, and and although she’s pubically pretty polite, l get the sense that he’s an a** of the first order.
Well they had some fun but I’m glad it’s over. The world Elon needs to be focused on his work. And he doesn’t need anymore
Musk babies, he’s got 5 sons.
what work, building a tunnel in california so we can put more (tesla only, in his world) cars on the road? His ideas about traffic are backwards and selfish. We need more mass transit, not cars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That tunnel looks like it would be a frighteningly fun ride.
Have you seen the designs? Some of the pods are meant to hold a lot of people. Like an underground bus but a pod system. Its is a form of mass transport.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well-designed all-electric, plug-in (rechargeable battery) cars that are very expensive, though starting to come down in price. Cachet for early adopters.
https://www.tesla.com/en_CA/about
They are 100% electric cars with long range battery life per charge (250 miles.) They are revolutionizing the industry in my opinion. They have created a supercharging network that allows you to drive long distances with little inconvenience. My husband has a Tesla and loves it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve also branched out into solar and batteries (for non-car related endeavours). Their new solar roof tiles look amazing.
I have a Model X and it’s the best car I’ve ever owned by far, and I’ve owned some great cars. It’s not just ‘good for an electric’, it’s a brilliant car stacked up against any normal car. I’ll never go back to non-EV’s or even hybrids.
I was just reading about the solar roof, another great idea. The pics looked good too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing about electric cars is that they aren’t more environmentally friendly then gasoline or diesel powered cars. If you take into account all those materials required for EV and especially its batteries as well as the origin of the electricity then EV’s aren’t more environmentally friendly.
The batteries contain precious metals which are mined in very environmentally unfriendly ways.
The re-charging of the batteries is mostly done at night which means that they don’t get recharged on electricity from solar panels but on conventional electricity (charcoal, nuclear).
EV’s usually weight less so I doubt they are as safe as conventional cars.
EVs are more environmentally friendly even when all those factors are considered. And this will improve as more renewable energy markets expand.
http://blog.ucsusa.org/rachael-nealer/gasoline-vs-electric-global-warming-emissions-953
Tesla vehicles have had some of the highest safety ratings.
No Dignity…You don’t have to use Solar cells while the sun is shining to benefit from it. Solar cells convert photons to AC and unused energy goes to the grid where other people use it during the day. You then benefit from that “sold” energy when the sun goes down. Most people who work are not home during the day, that does not mean the solar panels are not helping the environment. Companies are also perfecting solar storage and looking into extending the life of those ev batteries. We are on the road to the future of renewable and just because it’s not perfect doesn’t mean it’s not a great improvement on fossil energy. Musk may not be great husband material, but his vision and his work is genius.
The Model’s S and X have extraordinarily high safety ratings. The X is the safest SUV ever tested! The new Model 3 looks like it will be extremely promising on that front too.
Tesla have made safety a priority. A lot of automakers simply fulfill the standard safety requirements, but Tesla goes beyond that and innovates, constantly making their cars safer.
@Jeesie, I looked up the Model S, it’s $68,000 and the X is $83,000. As a teacher that is TWO years salary. The Tesla will never be an option for the lower or middle class. Heck, I refused to pay full price on my Ford, went used instead of new. I would have rather had a Honda (better mileage), but even Honda has become overpriced.
I’m all for safety, gas efficiency and the like…but since the Model X price tag is what I paid for my house…yeah, Musk can have his cars.
They are amazing cars. My brother has one and his wife has one. He just bought one for my nephew. The only issue is they aren’t that great for long road trips because it isn’t always easy to find charging stations. My brother just bought his second one. His first one is going to my niece once she graduates from high school. He has talked so many people into buying one including my parents. The irony is he was an executive for an oil company for 20 years but believes in green energy. He works in that field now but mostly overseas since Tangerine and the Republicans are working overtime to kill progress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JenB He became disillusioned the higher he climbed up the ladder and was exposed to more and more hypocrisy. For the last years he was there he was miserable and he considers the industry basically corrupt. They block progress which means there are entire industries we won’t have to create jobs that people desperately need among other things. It is a lot more exciting and he feels a sense of purpose. I wouldn’t be surprised if more haven’t crossed over. I hope so.
Before all of the Johnny Depp stuff happened, it was well known that Amber wasn’t a pleasant person to be around. She’s been known to be a manipulative person. Just because she was abused, doesn’t mean she’s suddenly an angel who can do no wrong. Do I believe she was abused by Depp? Absolutely. Do I believe she’s also a manipulative and unpleasant person to be around? Yes. So is it possible that Elon loved the idea of her and then got to know her/heard stories about her and was like no thank you? Yes.
Agree. And while I don’t doubt that Elon isn’t great with relationships that doesn’t mean he is an abuser. And just because there is 1 pending case at Tesla doesn’t define the company. The case is being investigated and there is no ruling yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
I believe she was physically abused by Johnny, but I can also believe she is manipulative and can be unpleasant, just as I absolutely believe Elon is very controlling in his relationships with women and unpleasant to be in a relationships at times. She knew what she was getting into dating him.
They met their match with each other, and not in a good way.
She has a bad rep for her attitude and how she treats people. I wouldn’t doubt there are stories about her. She did have some issues with drugs I wonder if that is the unsaid real reason.
well said….was she abused, yes. Does it make her a saint, no.
I was just wondering the other day why it seemed she had dropped out of sight.
whu is elsa hosk tagged in this?
Didn’t his second wife, Talulah Riley claim, they could get back together in 2016? Also, aren’t the women in his life supposed to give up their careers? I don’t think (of course this is only my opinion) that Amber Heard wanted to get married (again) so quickly nor did she want to give up her career (again). It sounds like she said “no” somewhere along the way and he got hurt abruptly ending things. This dude is a man-child.Not saying Musk is an abusive guy, but he is a super douche and Depp, though worse, falls into that category of “men to stay away from.” I don’t GAF how wealthy a person is, if they are a d*ck, mean, abusive, disrespectful then walk the other way. However, she also has many things she needs to work out for herself and within herself. Maybe one day soon she can pick a new type of man once she takes some time to look at patterns (and I am in no way saying she deserved to be in an abusive relationship. I am saying that once a person can break free of that cycle then they don’t ever have to go back because they can see the warning signs and know they are better and deserve better).
The women in his life didn’t give up their careers, and nothing suggests he wanted them to. His first wife wrote her 3 novels while married to him (she’s had nothing published since they divorced). By her own account he was actually frustrated she didnt focus on her novels more.
His second wife continued to act, and she also wrote and directed her own film (admittedly not a good one) and wrote a novel. Musk publically supported all her projects. She now runs her own start-up.
With Heard, Musk was regularly travelling to Australia for the past few months to see her while she worked.
Obviously if he wants to actually see the person he’s dating they can’t be like him, working constant 80-100 hour weeks, but he hasn’t gone looking for housewives either. If that’s what he wanted he could easily find it, his neighbourhood alone is full of women who’d live any kind of lifestyle in order to nab a billionaire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, that’s good gossip, and explains why Musk might have only just found out some new stuff about Heard. I’d completely forgotten Riley is dating Hooper, and that Hooper worked with Heard!
Her comment on Instagram was…interesting. She totally avoided all the many people directly asking if they’re still together and instead made that comment to someone who implied she was hurting right now. So it’s not really a denial of a break-up, just a denial that she’s ‘devastated’.
That’s really interesting, sounds like a plausible chain of events. But you gotta wonder though, these kind of rumours about Amber have been around for some time, he really didn’t hear anything until now? I mean, I’m on Ambers side in the Johnny Depp situation, but I still think she’s messy as hell. I thought it was strange for Elon to date her and have his kids around her (and I don’t like Elon either lol).
If this is true I imagine he could brush aside the ‘rumours’ (especially given Depp and friends were full on mud-slinging when he and Heard got together), but then hearing it from someone credible who was actually there was a whole different thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Depp pull strings for her to get that job in the first place? It was an artsy fartsy movie that was never going to get a huge audience, and Depp showing up for every single carpet was a huge asset. And why would her boss know about drug use or infidelity? That seems kind of weird.
Yes, it’s likely that these two have broken up. And I have no idea about Amber’s character. I’m just saying, that’s kind of a strange string of logic.
Maybe this will sound crazy (maybe not!), but I am 75% convinced that Elon Musk is a textbook high-functioning narcissist (not the malignant type, at least from what I know).
Justine’s story has a lot of supporting details. I saw some strong parallels between his behaviour and that of a couple narcissists I’ve dated. To be clear, I HAVE dated normal guys, so I do know the difference (I don’t throw the N label around lightly).
Anyway, creepy. So many details of her story creeped me out.
Narcissists never take blame or responsibility. When it comes to work they will pass on their workload to others, notoriously bad with responsibility. Elon is very controlling of his projects & work. Plus in narcissism Its always someone elses fault. Elon takes blame for failed projects, often self deprecating in interviews. Trump being the perfect definition of a narcissist. Actually don’t think he is a narcissist but seems the type where his work comes before everything else and relationships really don’t matter that much to him. Reading Justine’s blog he is an OK guy until he gains more power & she wanted kids, when his position changed and then he begins to act manipulative and sh*ty toward his family. A person doesn’t need to have a PD to be shi*ty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very competitive, completely capable of taking advantage of people and extraordinarily confident and ambitious. He can be charming when he wants to be (though he isn’t as well honed in this as most narcissists).
However he’s also fine with not being the center of attention, and throughout his life has surrounded himself with and partnered in business with many much bigger personalities. He’s maintained a lot of very long-term friendships with similarly powerful people, including some with people who’ve publicly challenged him eg. Larry Page and Peter Thiel. He downplays many of his achievements and is happy to move right past them onto the next challenge rather than sit back and bask in the glory for a while. He regularly and easily admits his own mistakes and failings and takes the blame, with no qualifiers. He’s not afraid to look stupid and go down with the ship (narcissistic CEO’s cut and run from their company’s when they’re in deep trouble, Musk stayed and risked becoming a famous laughing stock). He accepts and even seeks out criticism. He does lash out quite hard against claims he thinks are in some way untruthful or biased, but when presented with harsh criticism that can’t be waved away, he takes it on with no push-back. He doesn’t seem to have a narcissists impatience with not getting what he wants immediately. Despite setting rather improbable timelines he handles delays and big setbacks in his businesses extremely well. He doesn’t seem to be prone to addiction at all, and even if you called his work his addiction he doesn’t display signs of using it to get an addicts rush. In conversations he more often than not turns the topic away from himself, and seems most comfortable discussing abstract ideas rather than anything connected to himself at all.
Given the sheer enormonity of what he’s taken on and his confidence in achieving his goals, I’d say he’s certainly somewhere on the narcissism spectrum, but he is missing a lot of key attributes. Someone like Steve Jobs for example ticks every single box before you even get into all the insane stories that can’t be verified. Musk just doesn’t even if you only look at the very worst stories about him.
It is possible both of them are messy and not good relationship people. Her selection in men says something about her emotional health.
Not just men, she had that volatile relationship with her female ex too.
They are way too alike to be compatible. He’s talking about himself (manipulative and selfish). It was like looking in a mirror.
It annoys the crap out of me to see someone like Elon Musk being a regular fixture on celeb gossip. It really does. I’m not a puritan for things like this, because god knows there are enough people who are famous without needing to be. But like, Elon Musk isn’t a “celebrity.” Why does he waste his time pursuing them in such a public way when he should be working on the latest tech for his company is beyond me. I don’t think it’s healthy or a good thing for him. It seems to me like he’s much more used to being on the outside, like he’s someone who buys into the celebrity facade that’s fronted by them. And then once he gets to know the real deal, he’s disappointed and angry that it didn’t live up to the fantasy he constructed in his head. Like dude. Just stop. Just. Stop.
The day Amber is publicly dating a Joe or Jane Schmo is when I’ll believe that she’s in it for the right reasons. Not that I don’t believe that she was in this relationship with Elon out of interest and even possibly love but I can’t get the pictures of her laughing hilariously with her ex-girlfriend (supposed) and her lawyers the day after looking so forlorn, sad and abused for the cameras. It doesn’t wash with me and when things don’t make sense, there’s a reason.
Maybe she’s complicated, maybe she’s unwell.
Meh, they dated and then they broke up. That’s why they call it dating.
Classic DBag breakuo excuse. Find some character flaws of the girl, because offcourse, it is not working out is too hard to say.
I just recently got out of a relationship like this. I was put on a pedestal but I’m not perfect and then there was disappointment.
He’s a Cancer. Terrible at relationships. He will get back together with his ex wife. Cancers are usually obsessed with ONE love and never, ever let them go. When they fall, they fall hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cancers are also loving and care more than they let on. Fun and positive as well. Hard working and very very family oriented. In relationships they can be emotionally closed and moody. Again, this is what I’ve come to see, not all are the same.
Us Weekly seems to have confirmed the break-up with a new source (that’s obviously Amber).
I think Elon lusted after her pure and simple. Then lots of adventurous fun with a girl that was open to it. Ran its course. Lust is fun but then reality sets in.
Well, I’VE heard certain things about Elon. She should probably thank her lucky stars.
Maybe she should stick with the lady pond…
Good boy, he’s smarter than Depp! That picture alone of the 2 of them shows how incredibly thirsty she is. He looks like he wants to be as far from her as possible while she’s trying so hard to play off her fake lipstick kiss. Blech!
