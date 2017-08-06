DM: Elon Musk allegedly dumped ‘manipulative & selfish’ Amber Heard

We first heard some rumblings about Elon Musk and Amber Heard more than a year ago, when Amber was in the middle of one of the worst divorces in recent memory. It seemed like Amber was probably not in the best place to start a relationship, and it seemed like Elon Musk was probably okay with that. Elon waited. He stayed close. He helped her out whenever he could. And then when her divorce drama was pretty much over, they started dating officially. They seemingly got serious this year, as he traveled to Australia to see her, and she spent time with his kids, and even her dad was telling people that Amber wanted to marry him and have Musk babies. But ‘twas not to be. Elon and Amber have broken up.

Her marriage to Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp infamously imploded when she accused him of beating her up. And it appears actress Amber Heard has been unlucky in love yet again, after being dumped by her billionaire boyfriend. Heard, 31, is ‘devastated’ after tech tycoon Elon Musk ended their year-long romance. Last night a source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision. He ended it a week ago. He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.’ Musk, 46, worth a reported £12 billion, made his first fortune as co-founder of online service PayPal. The creator of electric car giant Tesla and private space company SpaceX, he was spotted with Heard in Australia in April where she is filming the £100 million superhero movie Aquaman and was said to have put his private jet at her disposal. Their romance began shortly after South African-born Musk divorced British actress Talulah Riley for a second time last year.

[From The Daily Mail]

Er… what? “He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish.” Like, he JUST heard something? He was infatuated with her for years. He tried to work his way into her life (and her pants) for months. Surely he also heard all of the crap that Johnny Depp tried to throw at her too. And now, suddenly, Elon heard some rumors that he didn’t like? And now, suddenly, Amber might seem manipulative and selfish? Eh. My take is that he probably didn’t want to get married again and maybe Amber was really pushing for it. Who knows? Then again, I never wanted her to end up with Elon. Yes, he’s rich, but he’s also famously messy and douchey with women.