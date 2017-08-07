Amber Heard & Elon Musk split because ‘the timing wasn’t good for them’

As we discussed on Sunday, the Daily Mail broke the story that Elon Musk and Amber Heard are likely over. They had been sort of together for about a year, although it didn’t feel like they were “officially” dating until December-January. Elon was reportedly infatuated with Amber before they even got together, and he reportedly pursued the crap out of her for a long time. And then he got over it, because it definitely seems like Elon was the one to dump Amber, or at least that’s what the DM’s sources made it sound like. The DM even went so far as to make it seem like Elon dumped her because he recently discovered that she’s manipulative and selfish. Hm. Us Weekly’s sources make it sound more like a mutual decision though:

It’s over! Amber Heard and Elon Musk have called it quits on their relationship of one year, Us Weekly can confirm. “The timing wasn’t good for them,” a source tells Us. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.” The pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills began dating shortly after Heard, 31, filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last May after 15 months of marriage. Musk, who is worth an estimated $13.3 billion and co-founded Paypal, finalized his divorce from his second wife, Pride & Prejudice actress Talulah Riley, in November.

[From Us Weekly]

Sure. I believe this too, that the timing was bad, that Amber is in Australia indefinitely, working on Aquaman, and that Elon can’t keep flying out to see her. But I also believe he instigated the breakup, possibly because he was over it. He seems like that kind of guy – someone who falls hard, then falls out of love just as quickly. He also seems like a world-class relationship over-lapper so I kind of wonder if there’s another lady waiting in the wings.