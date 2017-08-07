Amber Heard & Elon Musk split because ‘the timing wasn’t good for them’

As we discussed on Sunday, the Daily Mail broke the story that Elon Musk and Amber Heard are likely over. They had been sort of together for about a year, although it didn’t feel like they were “officially” dating until December-January. Elon was reportedly infatuated with Amber before they even got together, and he reportedly pursued the crap out of her for a long time. And then he got over it, because it definitely seems like Elon was the one to dump Amber, or at least that’s what the DM’s sources made it sound like. The DM even went so far as to make it seem like Elon dumped her because he recently discovered that she’s manipulative and selfish. Hm. Us Weekly’s sources make it sound more like a mutual decision though:

It’s over! Amber Heard and Elon Musk have called it quits on their relationship of one year, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The timing wasn’t good for them,” a source tells Us. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

The pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills began dating shortly after Heard, 31, filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last May after 15 months of marriage. Musk, who is worth an estimated $13.3 billion and co-founded Paypal, finalized his divorce from his second wife, Pride & Prejudice actress Talulah Riley, in November.

Sure. I believe this too, that the timing was bad, that Amber is in Australia indefinitely, working on Aquaman, and that Elon can’t keep flying out to see her. But I also believe he instigated the breakup, possibly because he was over it. He seems like that kind of guy – someone who falls hard, then falls out of love just as quickly. He also seems like a world-class relationship over-lapper so I kind of wonder if there’s another lady waiting in the wings.

64 Responses to “Amber Heard & Elon Musk split because ‘the timing wasn’t good for them’”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I’m thinking the truth is somewhere in the middle. Is she that big of a player in Aquaman that she was constantly on set? Anyways I want to know who she latches onto next. They seemed like a bad match from the start

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Well, this is clearly her spin on the breakup. Okay.

    Reply
  3. rachel says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He’s repulsive and he seems controlling. It wouldn’t hurt Amber to be single for awhile and focus on her carrer and friendships.

    Reply
  4. Barrett says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Brilliant, but a jerk. And so odd looking. $ can but you love.

    Reply
  5. Jegede says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

    “She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

    LMAO. If anyone falls for that line, I have a bridge to sell you!

    Reply
  6. hindulovegod says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

    In the best case, this indicates some growth on her part. Perhaps she has better boundaries now. From what we know of Musk, that wouldn’t go down well. He has an unfortunate history of calling his partners “selfish” when they expect reciprocity.

    Reply
  7. What's Inside says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Yep, he pulled the plug. She must be devastated.

    Reply
  8. BMitchell says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    None of his (known) relationships have over-lapped actually. He filed for divorce from his first wife and met the next a month later, and he’d been separated from wife no. 2 for months before Heard became available. He was also separated from her when he first noticed Heard years ago.

    He does seem to get super serious super fast though.

    Reply
  9. Bee says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    When you’re a bajillionaire there is always another lady waiting in the wings. Or a dozen.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

    He built her up as this dream girl, but no one can live up to the hype in someone’s mind.

    Reply
  11. Katie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

    2 weeks ago he was in Australia visiting her and they were all over the place looking super loved up. So I don’t buy that this is just about their schedules. If it is they went from making it work seemingly very happily to deciding it wasn’t worth trying within the span of a couple of days.

    Also while Aquaman is shooting for a few more months, Heard is shooting most of her stuff now and should soon to be free to go back to LA for a stretch, so they were only going to be apart a couple more weeks. She has nothing on her slate after Aquaman either.

    Reply
  12. Miss S says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    On her Instagram account, she answered someone who said how they were sad about this news with something like: “don’t believe everything you read”. I didn’t see it, but someone wrote about this and appeared on my twitter feed. But maybe two days ago.

    Reply
  13. Aren says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I feel kind of bad because I think this is really the end of her short lived career.
    She tried to play way out of her league, and has nothing to fall back on.

    Reply
  14. crazydaisy says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Good. They were blechh.

    Reply
  15. LA Elle says:
    August 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    A couple months ago I met a guy who works for Tesla. He had nothing but horrible things to say about the company and Elon Musk and how Teslas are overrated POSs designed to appeal to idiots with too much money.

    It felt like a lot of bitterness, so I ran his comments by a family member who works in tech and knows the players, and the family member confirmed everything said by the guy. He knows a couple of other people who work / worked for either Musk or Tesla, and they both have nothing but awful things to say about Elon and the working environment at Tesla.

    One of them joked that working for a guy like Elon makes any halfway sane person into a socialist, because Elon is the walking personification of everything wrong with idiots who have too much money and the belief that they therefore know better.

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      August 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      Just another pseudo bienfaiteur de l’humanité and his clique whose pr is misunderstood genius, whose money is first quality to bang women half his age, and above his physically league.
      Miranda Kerr should help amber heard finding a wedding ready billionaire.
      She has been lucky, as supermodel Jessica Hart (known to have honestly said Taylor Swift wasn’t credible as a peer) was thrown away by very wealthy old money Stavros niarchos (notorious for banging paris Hilton an olsen sister and Lindsay Lohan..and paying beggars to fight between themselves ) after 7 years of useless gold digging around him.

      Reply
    • Jamieee says:
      August 7, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      I know multiple Tesla engineers who love their jobs, and who have chosen to buy Tesla’s themselves. The car’s are extremely well reviewed and rated as well, even by motoring orgs that aren’t exactly pro EV.

      Musk has a 89% approval rating on Glassdoor for Tesla (98% for SpaceX), despite a lot of very honest reviews filled with constructive critism. So the vast majority of his employees and ex-employees apparently approve of how he’s running the company.

      Reply
      • LA Elle says:
        August 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

        Jamieee: I’m sure there are people who enjoy working there, but that doesn’t jive with recent press.

        For example, this headline on CNBC just in the past week: “Tesla workers say factory safety is already worse than sawmills and slaughterhouses”

        The article goes on to detail the problems with the Tesla factories: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/01/tesla-workers-complain-about-factory-safety.html

        I’m wary of anyone who claims to be a futurist but has so little respect for working conditions and employees, let alone people. Maybe I’m naive, but I believe you can embrace both technology and workers’ rights – including fair pay and safe working conditions – because I’d like to envision a future where everyone can benefit from technology and not just the wealthy.

      • Jamieee says:
        August 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        A rather hyperbolic headline given the frequency and nature of the injuries. But anyway, Musk has committed to meeting with every injured worker personally and working the line himself to try and fix the issues. In the past they’ve handled safety issues extremely well, no reason to think they aren’t now.

        This type of factory work is unfortunately prone to repetitive stress injuries, other auto/battery makers have the same issues (GM has so many problems it’s no longer a story, it’s just business as usual). It’s one of the reasons full automation is being rushed, and unlike many in his position, Musk is a big proponent of a universal wage being paid when most workers are no longer needed.

        Tesla and SpaceX pay less than their competitors, but in practice that means people who could walk into a role at GM or Boeing for say, $100,000, are getting $85,000 at Tesla or SpaceX and then parlaying that very well-regarded experience into a much higher paying job elsewhere. It doesn’t mean Tesla or SpaceX are exploiting lower-paid workers. Apart from one incident at SpaceX where some workers weren’t paid correctly for some stints of overtime they did, there’s been no actual issues with wages.

      • LA Elle says:
        August 7, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Jamieee: I don’t know if you’re Tesla PR or what, but if you’d read the article, you’d know the headline come from a study by Worksafe that found that Tesla’s rate of injuries are above the industry norm – and above the percentage of injuries at sawmills and slaughterhouses – from statistics accrued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

        And it’s not just this one article or one time. And no, Tesla is not alone in having problems, but that doesn’t make what’s happening at Tesla OK.

        Bottom line? We’re both entitled to our own opinions.

      • Boston Green Eyes says:
        August 7, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        I’ve heard that Elon is a jerk. Someone I know has met him a few times. EM had an assistant who worked herself to the bone for him – never took vacation, worked really lonnnggg hours – and this was before Tesla made it big. No sooner had the company made it when EM turned around and fired her. So no stock options, etc. for her.

      • Jamieee says:
        August 7, 2017 at 5:38 pm

        Not Tesla PR. And I’m certainly not trying to stop you sharing your opinion, but I’m entitled to disagree just as much as you are.

        I have read the article thanks, and I’d maintain the headline is hyperbolic. There are less injuries within slaughterhouses and sawmills (now that almost everything’s automated, not long ago it was a whole different story in those industries), but the injuries they do have are usually horrific. Tesla’s are not, but the comparison invites people to think employees are losing limbs and risking their lives.

        I acknowledged that Tesla has had safety issues before. They worked it out then, they’re working it out now. They’ve just massively increased production, opened new factories and branched out into solar, so there’s bugs to be worked out. Every time an automaker changes up production injuries rise briefly. The fact that it happens elsewhere doesn’t excuse Tesla, but it does mean there’s nothing unusual about their safety record.

      • Prpledr says:
        August 7, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        “No sooner had the company made it when EM turned around and fired her.”

        He fired her because she asked for a raise. I wouldn’t work for Elon Musk for 2000% of my current pay but I enjoy his obsession to product development and design and business savvy. Tesla cars ARE superior in so many ways (not just POS to fool suckers as outlined above) and you can read the reviews by car experts out there, but the problem is being able to scale to mass production. He has incredible challenges ahead of him because other established big car brands can easily make the leap to electric and are doing it already. Good luck to Tesla. The company’s best bet to going mainstream and scaling to a level that makes it profitable is customer loyalty or unique brand fervor like Apple has had for years.

    • JenB says:
      August 7, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      I can’t personally speak to the working environment of Tesla but it sounds like the person you spoke with is extremely bitter. I can speak to people who own Teslas. My husband owns a Tesla and loves it. He researched it extensively before buying it. He is most certainly not an “idiot with too much money.” I think supporting green energy is a good thing.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 7, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      I would hardly call my brother, his wife, my nephew, niece, brother in law and parents, among others, idiots with too much money. They are far from idiots. Any money they have has been earned using their intelligence and hard work. My brother and parents had theirs custom made and had no issues with the company and he is buying a second because he was so happy with the first one. He is a tech savvy person and worked in the oil industry for 20 years now he works in clean energy. Plenty of research went into the decision to buy one and it isn’t a status symbol. My family isn’t like that. Any comment from a disgruntled worker is usually biased and in this case ignorant.
      Musk left Trump’s advisory council, therefore, I take negative reports with that in mind. It is true he is a difficult jerk and demanding and hard to work for. I don’t doubt it is a stressful environment and frustrating. As far as safety that can be debated. There are different tests with different results.

      Reply
  16. serena says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    She really has the worst taste in men.. also ‘her career is just starting’? Didn’t she say the same thing 4-5 years ago?

    Reply
  17. Prpledr says:
    August 7, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Musk just posted this on HER instagram, as a comment: “Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

    Leak your real thoughts but keep it classy when speaking directly. :)

    Reply

