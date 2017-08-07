Amber Heard & Elon Musk split because ‘the timing wasn’t good for them’

As we discussed on Sunday, the Daily Mail broke the story that Elon Musk and Amber Heard are likely over. They had been sort of together for about a year, although it didn’t feel like they were “officially” dating until December-January. Elon was reportedly infatuated with Amber before they even got together, and he reportedly pursued the crap out of her for a long time. And then he got over it, because it definitely seems like Elon was the one to dump Amber, or at least that’s what the DM’s sources made it sound like. The DM even went so far as to make it seem like Elon dumped her because he recently discovered that she’s manipulative and selfish. Hm. Us Weekly’s sources make it sound more like a mutual decision though:
It’s over! Amber Heard and Elon Musk have called it quits on their relationship of one year, Us Weekly can confirm.
“The timing wasn’t good for them,” a source tells Us. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”
The pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills began dating shortly after Heard, 31, filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last May after 15 months of marriage. Musk, who is worth an estimated $13.3 billion and co-founded Paypal, finalized his divorce from his second wife, Pride & Prejudice actress Talulah Riley, in November.
Sure. I believe this too, that the timing was bad, that Amber is in Australia indefinitely, working on Aquaman, and that Elon can’t keep flying out to see her. But I also believe he instigated the breakup, possibly because he was over it. He seems like that kind of guy – someone who falls hard, then falls out of love just as quickly. He also seems like a world-class relationship over-lapper so I kind of wonder if there’s another lady waiting in the wings.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m thinking the truth is somewhere in the middle. Is she that big of a player in Aquaman that she was constantly on set? Anyways I want to know who she latches onto next. They seemed like a bad match from the start
Well, this is clearly her spin on the breakup. Okay.
The magazine couldn’t have made that clearer. They did not link the source to Heard, but at the end it said “A rep for Musk had no comment.” No mention of Heard or her rep.
His rep was busy talking to the DM
He’s repulsive and he seems controlling. It wouldn’t hurt Amber to be single for awhile and focus on her carrer and friendships.
Yes to all of this. That picture of him, yeesh.
Good riddance.
Brilliant, but a jerk. And so odd looking. $ can but you love.
I used to find him quite hot. Not so much now, as he and Ben Affleck seem to be morphing into each other. Ick.
I’m pretty sure he’s morphing into a super villain.
@esmom
Yes!!! I thought the same thing. He and Ben are starting to look alike.
He is definitely odd looking but I do find him oddly attractive. I can’t explain it. He’s definitely not relationship material but bangable? Maybe a one and done kind of thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even without the 💰?
The pic of him…..Well everyone takes a bad picture now and then. Though She looks kind of oily, with a man’s face and 90′s Dallas hair so…..?
“She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”
LMAO. If anyone falls for that line, I have a bridge to sell you!
So true! This is obviously from her camp
Yikes. That’s laying it on a little too thick. I think she would have jumped at the chance to settle and I doubt her career is going to take off.
Especially when you take into account her father saying she wanted to have Musk’s babies and marry him a couple of months ago. Her camp couldn’t have made it clearer that she wanted him to put a ring on it.
This is spin. We’ll probably never hear what it was that turned him off though.
Amber’s people always seem to talk marriage and babies when she’s dating some (rich) dude, and are talking up her independence and hard to get quality otherwise. If it’s spin, she needs to get a more consistent message. If this is her real set of reactions, she needs to grow up a bit, because most women outgrow these rapid fire switches based on relationship status before they’re 31.
I forgot about those comments. Sounds to me like she was pushing for more and he wasn’t into it.
If they’re not on the same page, best to go their separate ways.
LMFAO for real
I read that line differently. I thought the implication was that he resented her having a career and prioritizing work, but she’s not willing to give that up just yet.
Yeah, it is a total eye roller. It is obvious he dumped her and it was because she lied to him. It has been going around that she was sneaking with a girlfriend but still asking him for help. He sees her without infatuation glasses now. He feels like a fool and that ego can’t handle that.
In the best case, this indicates some growth on her part. Perhaps she has better boundaries now. From what we know of Musk, that wouldn’t go down well. He has an unfortunate history of calling his partners “selfish” when they expect reciprocity.
Yep, he pulled the plug. She must be devastated.
None of his (known) relationships have over-lapped actually. He filed for divorce from his first wife and met the next a month later, and he’d been separated from wife no. 2 for months before Heard became available. He was also separated from her when he first noticed Heard years ago.
He does seem to get super serious super fast though.
When you’re a bajillionaire there is always another lady waiting in the wings. Or a dozen.
Yeah, it’s pretty depressing really.
My money is on a third trip down the aisle with wife #2. She left the door open with the breakup. Although Tallulah may be getting too busy with Westworld and I get the feeling he would need her to be on call 24/7.
He built her up as this dream girl, but no one can live up to the hype in someone’s mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. Reality very rarely stays true to the fantasy.
2 weeks ago he was in Australia visiting her and they were all over the place looking super loved up. So I don’t buy that this is just about their schedules. If it is they went from making it work seemingly very happily to deciding it wasn’t worth trying within the span of a couple of days.
Also while Aquaman is shooting for a few more months, Heard is shooting most of her stuff now and should soon to be free to go back to LA for a stretch, so they were only going to be apart a couple more weeks. She has nothing on her slate after Aquaman either.
Actually she will start shooting “the kind worth killing” after Aquaman, the book at least is amazing, and she will be in the flashpoint ( the flash solo movie).
She’s attached to The Kind Worth Killing, but that has yet to even set a pre-production date and there’s been no news in months. So who knows if/when that will go ahead or if she’ll remain attached to it.
@BMitchell – It’ll probably be another London Fields!
On her Instagram account, she answered someone who said how they were sad about this news with something like: “don’t believe everything you read”. I didn’t see it, but someone wrote about this and appeared on my twitter feed. But maybe two days ago.
I feel kind of bad because I think this is really the end of her short lived career.
She tried to play way out of her league, and has nothing to fall back on.
“Short lived career”? She has Aquaman coming out!
I don’t think her career is over, but unless she absolutely stuns everyone in Aquaman (which seems unlikely based on her past work) I think her career as a ‘famous’ actress will be over. With one exception (The Danish Girl), she’s exclusively been making garbage straight to DVD films for years now. If Justice League/Aquaman doesn’t turn that around for her or she doesn’t find someone else really famous to date, she’s going to disappear off people’s radars real fast.
😉 Considering the HUGE array of flops, both TV and movies Heard has been in, for over 10 years. At this point it’s cause of her personal life she still gets publicity oxygen.
The Aquaman role, like The Danish Girl role, was a Depp favour. And there are far more talented and legit HW leading ladies in her age range, for Heard to remain an afterthought.
That’s irrelevant. These films are promoted to succeed and make money. If it flops it won’t be her fault, if successful it won’t be because of her either. But whatever our opinions of her character or how she got there, saying that her career is over seems really odd to me. Many actors keep working on stuff that most people will never see and I’m talking about good and bad actors. Just because they aren’t A list, doesn’t mean they don’t have a career.
Yeah, I think her career will continue on as it has been, Miss S. There’s still a market for beautiful blondes with recognizable names, and when she ages out of those roles, she’ll do TV.
@lunchcoma
Maybe she will fade into the background to c or d list status with a list name recognition.
I think her ex husband has clout enough to wound her career hard . It’s not a good sign she has nothing to follow.
The musk card was a good way to keep a mighty ally or to end her career in financial security.
I disagree. Its sayig something that the Palm Beach statue she was ‘awarded’ introduced her as Amanda Heard!
With several other talked, and actually commercially successful blondes teaming HW, Heard will be an afterthought. I mean even Sienna Miller who is a far superior actress, is struggling despite being a beautiful blonde, and Miller actually gets good notices for her performances!
I really don’t think it’s that easy to do TV nowadays- at least if you’re not talented. She might get a supporting role in a sitcom though, if she has comedic timing.
No she has “the kind worth killing ” to film this fall
At this point she has more of a career than Kate Hudson, who is an oscar winner. strange how things work out.
neither is a great actress, IMO
Kate Hudson was nominated for an Oscar but has never won one.
It is a decline for her from here. She has never made herself special except for her romantic life. She will work sometimes in forgettable roles until she is forgotten.
Good. They were blechh.
A couple months ago I met a guy who works for Tesla. He had nothing but horrible things to say about the company and Elon Musk and how Teslas are overrated POSs designed to appeal to idiots with too much money.
It felt like a lot of bitterness, so I ran his comments by a family member who works in tech and knows the players, and the family member confirmed everything said by the guy. He knows a couple of other people who work / worked for either Musk or Tesla, and they both have nothing but awful things to say about Elon and the working environment at Tesla.
One of them joked that working for a guy like Elon makes any halfway sane person into a socialist, because Elon is the walking personification of everything wrong with idiots who have too much money and the belief that they therefore know better.
Just another pseudo bienfaiteur de l’humanité and his clique whose pr is misunderstood genius, whose money is first quality to bang women half his age, and above his physically league.
Miranda Kerr should help amber heard finding a wedding ready billionaire.
She has been lucky, as supermodel Jessica Hart (known to have honestly said Taylor Swift wasn’t credible as a peer) was thrown away by very wealthy old money Stavros niarchos (notorious for banging paris Hilton an olsen sister and Lindsay Lohan..and paying beggars to fight between themselves ) after 7 years of useless gold digging around him.
Guess this shows Miranda is a better actress than Amber …
I know multiple Tesla engineers who love their jobs, and who have chosen to buy Tesla’s themselves. The car’s are extremely well reviewed and rated as well, even by motoring orgs that aren’t exactly pro EV.
Musk has a 89% approval rating on Glassdoor for Tesla (98% for SpaceX), despite a lot of very honest reviews filled with constructive critism. So the vast majority of his employees and ex-employees apparently approve of how he’s running the company.
Jamieee: I’m sure there are people who enjoy working there, but that doesn’t jive with recent press.
For example, this headline on CNBC just in the past week: “Tesla workers say factory safety is already worse than sawmills and slaughterhouses”
The article goes on to detail the problems with the Tesla factories: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/01/tesla-workers-complain-about-factory-safety.html
I’m wary of anyone who claims to be a futurist but has so little respect for working conditions and employees, let alone people. Maybe I’m naive, but I believe you can embrace both technology and workers’ rights – including fair pay and safe working conditions – because I’d like to envision a future where everyone can benefit from technology and not just the wealthy.
A rather hyperbolic headline given the frequency and nature of the injuries. But anyway, Musk has committed to meeting with every injured worker personally and working the line himself to try and fix the issues. In the past they’ve handled safety issues extremely well, no reason to think they aren’t now.
This type of factory work is unfortunately prone to repetitive stress injuries, other auto/battery makers have the same issues (GM has so many problems it’s no longer a story, it’s just business as usual). It’s one of the reasons full automation is being rushed, and unlike many in his position, Musk is a big proponent of a universal wage being paid when most workers are no longer needed.
Tesla and SpaceX pay less than their competitors, but in practice that means people who could walk into a role at GM or Boeing for say, $100,000, are getting $85,000 at Tesla or SpaceX and then parlaying that very well-regarded experience into a much higher paying job elsewhere. It doesn’t mean Tesla or SpaceX are exploiting lower-paid workers. Apart from one incident at SpaceX where some workers weren’t paid correctly for some stints of overtime they did, there’s been no actual issues with wages.
Jamieee: I don’t know if you’re Tesla PR or what, but if you’d read the article, you’d know the headline come from a study by Worksafe that found that Tesla’s rate of injuries are above the industry norm – and above the percentage of injuries at sawmills and slaughterhouses – from statistics accrued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
And it’s not just this one article or one time. And no, Tesla is not alone in having problems, but that doesn’t make what’s happening at Tesla OK.
Bottom line? We’re both entitled to our own opinions.
I’ve heard that Elon is a jerk. Someone I know has met him a few times. EM had an assistant who worked herself to the bone for him – never took vacation, worked really lonnnggg hours – and this was before Tesla made it big. No sooner had the company made it when EM turned around and fired her. So no stock options, etc. for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have read the article thanks, and I’d maintain the headline is hyperbolic. There are less injuries within slaughterhouses and sawmills (now that almost everything’s automated, not long ago it was a whole different story in those industries), but the injuries they do have are usually horrific. Tesla’s are not, but the comparison invites people to think employees are losing limbs and risking their lives.
I acknowledged that Tesla has had safety issues before. They worked it out then, they’re working it out now. They’ve just massively increased production, opened new factories and branched out into solar, so there’s bugs to be worked out. Every time an automaker changes up production injuries rise briefly. The fact that it happens elsewhere doesn’t excuse Tesla, but it does mean there’s nothing unusual about their safety record.
“No sooner had the company made it when EM turned around and fired her.”
He fired her because she asked for a raise. I wouldn’t work for Elon Musk for 2000% of my current pay but I enjoy his obsession to product development and design and business savvy. Tesla cars ARE superior in so many ways (not just POS to fool suckers as outlined above) and you can read the reviews by car experts out there, but the problem is being able to scale to mass production. He has incredible challenges ahead of him because other established big car brands can easily make the leap to electric and are doing it already. Good luck to Tesla. The company’s best bet to going mainstream and scaling to a level that makes it profitable is customer loyalty or unique brand fervor like Apple has had for years.
I can’t personally speak to the working environment of Tesla but it sounds like the person you spoke with is extremely bitter. I can speak to people who own Teslas. My husband owns a Tesla and loves it. He researched it extensively before buying it. He is most certainly not an “idiot with too much money.” I think supporting green energy is a good thing.
I would hardly call my brother, his wife, my nephew, niece, brother in law and parents, among others, idiots with too much money. They are far from idiots. Any money they have has been earned using their intelligence and hard work. My brother and parents had theirs custom made and had no issues with the company and he is buying a second because he was so happy with the first one. He is a tech savvy person and worked in the oil industry for 20 years now he works in clean energy. Plenty of research went into the decision to buy one and it isn’t a status symbol. My family isn’t like that. Any comment from a disgruntled worker is usually biased and in this case ignorant.
Musk left Trump’s advisory council, therefore, I take negative reports with that in mind. It is true he is a difficult jerk and demanding and hard to work for. I don’t doubt it is a stressful environment and frustrating. As far as safety that can be debated. There are different tests with different results.
She really has the worst taste in men.. also ‘her career is just starting’? Didn’t she say the same thing 4-5 years ago?
Musk just posted this on HER instagram, as a comment: “Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”
Leak your real thoughts but keep it classy when speaking directly.
