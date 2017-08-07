Katy Perry & Robert Pattinson were looking ‘cozy’ at the Sunset Tower on Saturday

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson have literally been friends for years. I remember covering stories about the friendship back when Robsten was forever. I don’t know how Katy and Rob came to be so close, but it really has been a while. Katy was absolutely on Team Rob when it came to Rob and Kristen Stewart’s breakup too – Katy was one of the first women he was seen with after Kristen cheated on him. Of course, it’s more than possible that Katy and Rob hooked up at some point, or that they even dated for a short time, very quietly. But whatever happened between them, it seemed to be mostly about friendship. Which is why I’m not buying this:
Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson Cozy Up Fueling Dating Rumors https://t.co/tFJY3fSFXf
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2017
So, Katy and Rob went out to dinner on Saturday night. They went for drinks or food or both at the Sunset Tower Hotel and now TMZ claims that they looked “super cozy” and it might have been a “possible hook up.” Keep in mind, Rob and FKA Twigs are still very much together, at least they were the last time anyone checked. Just a few weeks ago, Rob indicated as much in his Howard Stern interview. Twigs was with Rob at Cannes this year too. Of course, TMZ also notes that Rob and Katy were with “a few other people” but “when the pic was taken they clearly broke off from the crowd.” TMZ has heard rumors that Rob and Katy “started dating after Katy split from Orlando Bloom.” I say… no. I say they’re still just friends.
… Of course, now I am worried about Twigs & Sparkles. They’re kind of my favorite couple these days.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty & Backgrid.
Doesn’t he know her through Andrew Garfield, who once upon a time was dating her bff Shannon Woodward?
That would be my guess anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I was about to say, I think it was through Shannon Woodward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so. Also when he was with Kstew but hung out with Katy, TMZ tried to claim they were hooking up then too. They can’t buy that Sparkles has a platonic friend of the opposite gender. IMO, Sparkles makes the perfect guy-buddy, he comes across as a non sexually aggressive guy you can have girl talk with. A good thing IMO, I like non-creepy guy friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t there overlap between that relationship and his and Emma’s as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is fan fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, that photo does make them look pretty cozy. Bummer if he and Twigs are breaking up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not the first time tabloids tried to make them happened, they did the same thing when he was with Stewart. I really doubt that two minutes after confirming is engagement with another woman he would cheat on her and risk to be exposed by a tabloid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be a serious downgrade for him. Katy only wishes she were actually original and talented as Twigs and I’m not even a fan of any of these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very boring fanfiction at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not seeing anything other than friends catching up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have a brother sister relationship and every once in a while the tabs see them being cozy and think they’re doing ‘it’. I highly doubt anything is going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing against Twigs, but I’ll be the first shipper in line when/if they end up together. They’ll be such a cool couple, they’re both seem fun to be around! Their friendship has been tested over the years and they always seemed to care for each other… such a rare thing for people in the entertainment business, I wish them the best.
P.S. Rob sounded rather unsure about his future with twigs in that Howard Stern interview, yikes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I totally disagree. I think KP would be a downgrade back to the teenybopper persona that he’s always said he wanted to escape. Twigs elevates him, and gives him some depth IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how twigs elevates him ’cause in the real world no one knows who she is. And no matter how ditzy Katy looks she proved to be a good friend to him, they can have a solid relationship if they put some effort in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m one of the few people who is both not a Twihard and not a fan of Rob with Twigs. Twigs reminds me so, so much of a girl I knew in college, who seemed like the coolest person ever when we met, but after a while, she was just exhausting. Twigs strikes me as that same sort of weird-artsy-but-secretly-super-high-maintance type.
In comparison, much as Katy loves attention and the limelight, it seems like she can turn off the Diva and have a somewhat normal private life. And she and Rob do seem to have a genuine connection, which can be hard to find period, let alone in Hollywood.
Whatever’s going on, I just hope there’s no cheating and everyone is happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This so much! It seems the more famous a woman is the more she is hated. So many comments that Katy is a downgrade, must be jealous of twigs talent, etc. etc. We know close to nothing about twigs apart from a bunch of somewhat irritating interviews, but Katy has a lot to be respected for – from her business achievements to activism and charity, she’s adored by many and a great role model. Yes, her private life is a mess, that’s why I, as a fan, am hopeful for her to settle down with a guy who’s a complete opposite of the guys she dated before. Being friends for a decade (since first Twilight, I guess) despite all the nasty gossip is a great thing in itself, and best friends are often the best lovers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i absolutely hate when people say “they’re such good friends! they should get together!” i’m not attracted to any of my guy friends in that way. that’s why they’re my friends and not my boyfriend. would you try to put me and one of my best girlfriends together because we’re “such good friends!”? no. because the attraction has to be there. end rant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate it too. I have guy friends I love and hug all of the time. One of them is one my oldest and closest friends and is straight. We are affectionate with each other and I love him with all my heart but not ever in a romantic way. He is good looking but there is no sexual attraction at all. He’s family to me. We can look cozy too when we go out to eat or something but it is platonic intimacy nothing more.
That photo looks like two friends chatting that like each other. His arms on the table is a clear signal it is not romantic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought RP and FKA Twigs are engaged? I feel like he and Katy Perry are old friends. I don’t buy much TMZ is selling anyways….trash, trash, trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The look cosy – they’re sitting apart from the rest of the company, like, if they were Sparkles and KStew back in the day, twihards would’ve called it “Robsten bubble”, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see anything “cozy” about two of them sitting together…. It just looks like friends getting dinner. God forbid you get dinner with someone–the tabloid will have you married!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I really don’t see what cozy means on that pic. Like, they look like friends sitting together having dinner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This picture is a whole lot of nothing. Do people not have opposite gender friends in the tabloid world?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t be surprised if Katy ends up with him, like Sienna Miller moved his friend Tom Sturridge from the only-friends zone when she decided it’s time to settle and needed a decent baby daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both neurotic messes and there is zero chemistry. Plus Rob going back into dating a super famous woman??? Not happening. The fame thing has finally died down for him i doubt he wants it back.
He and twigs are never gonna last imo. And katy is gonna find it tough to find a man who can put up with her. I watched her therapy session and she seems like a real mess. I felt bad for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kristen and katy are still friendly too by the way. There is no “team”. She even text Kristen to say the romance gossip was bullshit. She knew Rob before Twilight due to Shannon/Andrew so its natural they are still friends. Though they only seem to hang out one every couple years
Kristen and katy’s assistant tamra are good friends too. Tamra was also friends with Rob
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How are Katy and Kristen friendly? Friendly as attending the same events, mostly Chanel-related? I’ve never seen them hanging out together on their downtime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno, in that interview when he was asked if they were still engaged didn’t Rob say “yeh kindof” …I’m buying it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t say if he and Twigs are definitely still a thing (I hope so), but I definitely do not believe he and Perry are anything but good friends.
I took the “kind of” response to be one of two things -
- He hadn’t been prepared to answer so he didn’t want to say a definitive yes bc they have tried to be private and I don’t remember either of them ever publicly confirm they were engaged. On the other hand if he didn’t answer people would think they weren’t together.
or
- they have decided not to get married for a while and so he answered “kind of”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or they’re already married. Who knows, honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marriage is a public act. With investigation skills of twilight fandom it would’ve been found out pretty soon – they knew about the marriage of his sister almost immediately. Not buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hollywood is like one big incestious family reunion. Just about everyone has bumped uglies with everyone else at some point in time, in my opinion. So whether Katy and Sparkles are just catching up, or more, NBD.
I’d be sorry to see the Twigs/Sparkles relationship end – she makes him so much more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Robert more like someone who can be friends with attractive women than I see Katy being able to be friends with attractive men. Still there is probably nothing going on right now.
I wouldnt be surprised if they have an open realtionship. FKA Twigs being monogamous would surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would it surprise you that Twigs could be monogamous? She was in 2 long term monogamous relationships before Rob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rob and FKA twigs have been drifting apart for awhile, and Rpatz seems to have a habit of leaning on his old pal Katy whenever his relationship fails. It may be nothing or actually a sign that he’s back on the market.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t think this story is true.
Going off on a tangent, I do think she really likes British men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss her with black hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! She looks sublime on the first pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not. They’d literally be the most white bread couple ever. I think he’s aware that FKA’s presence has helped raise his status; she’s the most interesting thing about him. Besides she doesn’t strike me as the jealous type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rpattz has always been interesting and quite successful on his own – just ask the super-invested legion of his fans. Maybe pure music lovers who listen to FKA twigs did pay attention to him after they went public with their romance, but it’s highly unlikely they’re about to boost boxoffice of his movies, especially considering twigs music endeavors barely charted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course super invested legions of fans are going to find him interesting? Hence why they’re super invested. I didn’t state that it helped the low BO of his post-Twilight films. I don’t think any relationship could improve upon that. You’re right that Twigs wasn’t well-known outside of music lovers, and no doubt it helped raise her profile, but outside of Twilight fans he was considered the definition of bland oatmeal prior to their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, no relationship can turn the definition of bland oatmeal into a respected actor. He’s closer than ever to being finally acclaimed for his acting skills with his new movie (and the previous one with Charlie Hunnam in the lead) and it has nothing to do with any twigs association. Is it a reverse sexism – you’re implying he’s back in the game because he got the right girl?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, I’m not talking career wise, nor am I disputing that he’s picking up speed on his own for his performances. I’m referring to public image and persona. Before her, like it or not, he was identified as the bland sparkly vampire from a terrible, mainstream franchise that got cuckolded. Her level of artistry and credibility made him interesting by association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what you mean. The very fact that she is not a mainstream entertainer makes him more interesting. I like them together. They are still engaged but he doesn’t like to talk about it because of the nutty fans. (see Benedict Cumberbatch)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Rob and Twigs can make it, but the pressures on those long distance relationships with both of them working are something. And those pics hardly scream “romantic interlude”to me. More like-”want to grab some dinner and catch up?”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is some fanfiction nonsense, especially since Katy and Rob have been friends for years even when the tabloids tried to make them a thing. Newsflash, TMZ: men and women can be platonic friends!
Report this comment as spam or abuse