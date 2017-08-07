“John Oliver tackled the border patrol, immigration & Stephen Miller” links
  • August 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John Oliver takes on Donald Trump, Stephen Miller & immigration. [Pajiba]
Anthony Mackie picks on poor Tom Holland. [LaineyGossip]
Fox News suspended Eric Bolling for sexual harassment. [Dlisted]
Meghan Markle has a good eye for cute-but-not-trendy pieces. [Go Fug Yourself]
I friggin’ love these memes about the I Love My Curvy Wife dude. [Jezebel]
Do you want to see Mear’s new music video? [OMG Blog]
Lindsey Pelas needs a bikini that fits her better. [Celebslam]
This Chloe Ayling story is so awful. This poor woman. [The Blemish]
Jill Zarin gives an update on Bobby’s condition. [Reality Tea]
More photos from Miley Cyrus’s awful Cosmo shoot. [Popoholic]
Tyga has a big foot fetish. A lot of dudes do though, it’s pretty common. [Starcasm]

Prince Harry visits Leeds

 

6 Responses to ““John Oliver tackled the border patrol, immigration & Stephen Miller” links”

  1. trollontheloose says:
    August 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    the story with the woman in the suitcase gives me chills. I can’t think about all the women who didn’t escape, the ones who have been kidnapped and disappeared without a trace. Human trafficking has no bound.

  2. Lily says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Why does Anthony Mackie pick on Tom Holland a lot? Did I miss something?
    It’s annoying

  3. milla says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Ok… why can’t i leave the states for longer than 90 days ? Two citenships, two passports. No criminal record. What the heck?

