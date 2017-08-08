Usher didn’t use protection with the 3 people suing him, one has herpes

Embed from Getty Images
According to the CDC, the virus which causes genital herpes, HSV-2, has a relatively short incubation period, just from 2-12 days for symptoms to show. However many people may have symptoms so minor they might not realize they have it. (Apparently you can also get HSV-1 in your genital area, that’s the herpes virus which causes cold sores on the mouth and which most people have, from mouth to genital contact. Again that is a different virus.) Also according to the CDC “there is no commercially available test to determine if a herpes infection in one individual was acquired from another specific person.” Basically a person with genital herpes has no medical way to prove who infected them, assuming they had more than one partner in the incubation window, if they even know when that was.
That’s all preface to this story about the lawsuit filed against Usher by three plaintiffs who claim to have had unprotected ith the singer after 2012 and to have meber been informed that he had genital herpes. The complainants claim to have learned about Usher’s herpes infection when the news leaked that he was successfully sued in 2012 for infecting a partner. We heard on Sunday that there would be a press conference with the celebrity lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Lisa Bloom, and also that Bloom would have one of her clients with her. Bloom had a 21 year-old woman named Quantasia Sharpton with her at the press conference Monday morning. (You can watch the whole press conference here on Youtube.) Sharpton claims that Usher picked her out at one of his shows two years ago, when she was there with friends celebrating her 19th birthday. She said that she had sexual contact with Usher that night after he contacted her at her hotel. Sharpton said Usher did not discuss his STD status with her at the time. She’s since had a baby, she acknowledges that she doesn’t have genital herpes, and said she contacted Lisa Bloom after learning Usher was infected “to know what my rights are as a woman.” She said she would never have consented to sex with Usher if she would have known he was HSV-2 positive and feels that her rights were violated.
All of Bloom’s clients claim they had unprotected sex with Usher since 2012 and that none of them were informed by Usher about his alleged herpes I’m bolding that because it was a detail mentioned in the question and answer section afterwards that should have been included in the main press conference.
Bloom made the point in the press conference that Usher has not confirmed nor denied the reports that he spread herpes knowingly to a partner, as per the 2012 lawsuit. She also said he allegedly violated the rights of her clients, “at least one of [whom] has tested positive for the virus,” by not informing them of his herpes diagnosis. That client who tested positive “alleges that it was Mr. Raymond who transmitted it.” She would not state whether it was a male or female client.
Bloom seeks in the lawsuit, filed on behalf of two women and one man, for Usher to state whether he is HSV-2 negative or positive. She said that “many people have reached out to me claiming that they had unprotected sex with Mr. Raymond since 2012, fearful that he may have transmitted the virus to them. They have been anxious, fearful and missed work to undergo medical testing. Mr. Raymond has not reached out to any of them.” Usher always called his partners from a blocked number so they have no way to reach him. Bloom wants Usher to either make a public statement or to contact his partners to put them at ease. Since announcing the lawsuit, Bloom claims that more of Usher’s past sex partners have reached out to her.
As for the damages that Usher may owe partners he didn’t inform but didn’t infect, Bloom cited a Rock Hudson case from the 80s. A former sex partner of Hudson’s, Marc Christian, successfully sued the Hudson estate for millions. Christian’s lawsuit claimed that Hudson had sex with him for years without letting Christian know that he was HIV positive. Christian found out on the news a few months before Hudson died that Hudson was suffering from AIDs. Christian never contracted HIV but was understandably devastated.
Usher was legally obligated under California law, and under the rules of common decency, to disclose his STD status to new partners. It was careless and cruel for him not only to not tell his partners but to not use condoms. Now that I watched the press conference and have heard the details I understand the anguish that this causes people and do think Usher violated these partners’ rights. However it may be hard to prove that Usher is the one who spread genital herpes to Bloom’s client who tested positive for it. I would be interested to hear if any more of Usher’s past partners test positive. You can bet Usher is getting a team of lawyers together now. He’s not going to come clean about his herpes status, he’s going to lawyer up.
Didn’t this woman from the press conference yesterday tweet a few days before that she needed money and that she would be famous soon?
I find it hard to sympathize wi anyone who hires Gloria Allred or her ambulance chasing daughter
It can go both ways: she is not or she is telling the truth. Her social media means nothing.
I remember similar story about Pippen. But he was cleared. Then again he was not Usher.
Why would her social media mean nothing…people put their entire lives on their Facebook and Twitter.
Cos it means i need money…cos i wanna buy new designer shoes. Or i need money in general. Like i wanna be rich.
I don’ t wanna judge harsh either side cos i was blind too many times. R. Kelly, Depp recently.
Lisa Bloom is the gold digger here. God knows what promises of fame and fortune Bloom made to this poor woman, but the truth is she is going to get dragged through hell as Usher’s lawyers root through her sexual history to “prove” she could have been infected by any number of men. Except she’s not infected so in addition to slut shaming her, they are also going to paint her as a gold digger and fame whore. She did herself no favors with that tweet.
Yep. It makes me suspicious of her. She’s the only one giving press conferences and using her name in the lawsuits. I’m more inclined to believe the first two annoymous filers
I thought it was now possible to dna test the herpes virus that a person has and therefore link it back to a particular partner, any medical types here to shed light on this, or am I way wrong.
As for anyone not disclosing their diagnosis before being with someone, that is cruel to put it mildly.
Did you read this above in the first paragraph?
Also according to the CDC “there is no commercially available test to determine if a herpes infection in one individual was acquired from another specific person.” Basically a person with genital herpes has no medical way to prove who infected them, assuming they had more than one partner in the incubation window, if they even know when that was.
I find it awful that Usher’s medical information is being splashed across the media like this. That being said, he’s likely liable for his failure to disclose that he had an incurable STD prior to engaging in sexual activity. While the unprotected part is gross, it’s not indicative of anything, as one can still transmit herpes while using a condom since the lesions can be in the genital “area,” but not necessarily ON the genitals.
I find it awful that he didn’t inform his partners. This is his life and much of it is public which is the downside to being famous. If he wanted to avoid this he had every opportunity to chose a different way of approaching this but he didn’t did he. A talk with his doctor, and or a lawyer would might have produced a different result. All parties involved are responsible for protecting themselves. He’s not a little boy, he’s a grown man.
I’m not clear on what the case is for his partners who tested negative.
Also, both parties are responsible for safe sex.
That’s what I posted when this story first broke. Why aren’t these women protecting themselves? It’s a two way street and I sure wouldn’t depend on the guy to do it.
Those three people didn’t use protection with Usher either. Because everyone involved are idiots.
It’s Sex Ed 101: if a guy (or gal) doesn’t insist on a condom during a casual encounter then then probably didn’t insist on a condom during their previous casual encounters and you’re putting yourself at risk of ending up with the sum total of their combined sexual histories turning your crotch into a sore, pustulant wasteland.
But seriously, genital herpes was generally considered by the medical community to be nothing more than an embarrassing annoyance (outside childbirth complications). It’s the drug manufacturers that turned it into a supposed sex-life terminating catastrophe.
There’s no such thing as personal responsibility anymore…everyone is looking for an excuse to sue and get some quick money…blame anybody but themselves for their own stupid decisions
I’m sorry, what? He’s obviously a grade-A assh*le and apparently might also be a criminal according to California law but who is this woman who slept with him unprotected, came out of it fine, and now wants money? For what? For him lying? What damages could she possibly prove? NONE of these people look good and just because he’s looking like the worst of them (by far), that doesn’t mean I can spare enough energy to feel bad for the rest. “He didn’t use protection.” Yeah, neither did you. HIV has been around for decades. F*cking syphillis has been around for … well, probably as long as mankind. Do people not care about their health???
Zapp I think that’s true of HIV
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Usher did is inexcusable. No one should have sex with someone knowing they have an STD. That being said, in this day and age, who knowingly has unprotected sex with someone (regardless of their fame or who they are)? STD’s (syphillis, chlamydia, HIV, herpes) who wants to run the risk of contracting a disease by having unprotected sex. All parties involved are wrong. Usher and the individuals who didn’t bother to ensure he zipped/covered it up first.
