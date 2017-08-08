Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds are both incredibly buff for ‘Deadpool 2′

After using his Twitter feed to introduce us to Domino, played by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz last week, Ryan Reynolds is sharing more from the upcoming and eagerly anticipated Deadpool 2. Ryan took to Twitter to share photos of Cable, played by Josh Brolin, in full costume. The first picture had the snarky caption, “We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin.”

Again, channeling his sarcastic on-screen character, Ryan posted another photo of Josh with the equally snarky caption, “Your premium #Cable provider.”

Josh worked hard to get swole as the bionic mutant future soldier and it certainly shows. He’s been chronicling his fitness journey on Instagram, and apparently, his fitness regime doesn’t include donuts.

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

The 49-year-old actor, who also has a new athletic fashion line called Prevail Activewear, also posted some video from a recent workout and talked about his diet, stating, “Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I’m almost 50. It’s a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train.” I don’t want to ride any train that doesn’t include the occasional buffalo wing. Sorry, Josh.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld posted a photo of a beefy, shirtless Josh side-by-side with his comic counterpart on Instagram with the caption, “Mirror, Mirror, on the wall. I see the most awesome #Cable of all!! Crikey!!!” Josh deserves every last one lot those exclamation points, if you ask me.

Ryan, 40, also keeps in tip-top physical condition to play the irreverent crime fighter, as evidenced by a photo his personal trainer, Don Saladino, posted in response to Rob’s photo of Josh. Along with a pic of a shirtless, bloody Ryan, Don called out Josh, telling him, “you still have some work to do.”

And, like a proud papa, Liefeld reposted the shot of Ryan and admitted, “Man, Deadpool 2 is like a fitness guru’s dream. Get ready for the gun show between Cable & Deadpool.”

I don’t now if this is a fitness competition, but I know who wins here. All of us. Yowza. We won’t be able to see the ultimate results of these guys’ work until Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018, but I, for one, can’t wait.

13 Responses to “Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds are both incredibly buff for ‘Deadpool 2′”

  1. Shijel says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Can I just say how much I loathe Liefeld’s art? It’s just ugly. Always has been. Like, everything he draws has always been consistently hideous.

    The actors all look good though so thank god for that.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He looks great. I assume he got buff for both the Avengers and Deadpool. Sounds like he filmed them back to back. Brolin is going to have a busy summer. I’m excited

    Reply
  3. Miles says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:34 am

    No one knows how to market a movie like Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool team. I remember when the first one came out, some of the marketing material they put out there was better than some of the comic book films we were getting!

    Brolin and Reynolds look fantastic! I didn’t realize just how buff Ryan is under that Deadpool costume.

    Let me just add that I’m so so so happy they let Domino have a big ole Afro. It’s been nice seeing all the racist white cry babies say they’re going to boycott the film because of it.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    They both look amazing although Josh is kinda scary to me. Just a menacing guy, imo.

    As for his diet, that’s rigid. And I’m sure a big reason why he looks the way he does. But as someone who generally eats a very healthy plant based diet, I feel like life without bread or pasta would be just awful.

    Reply
  5. cleveland girl says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I applaud his discipline, but I think Josh looks downright frightening…and I am talking about the regular photos…not the ones promoting the movie.

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    the HGH budget on this movie must be through the roof. josh brolin is 50 year old alcoholic and smoker and with the exception of dieting treats his body like a dumpster. i’m sure he’s worked really hard…and supplemented with a big ol side of hormones.

    Reply
  7. Sim says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Two words: Josh Brolin.
    You guys I think I’m getting into older men because I would have that guy for breakfast lunch dinner and everything in between. God Yes

    Reply

