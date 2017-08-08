Is Jennifer Lawrence the ‘reason’ why Chris Pratt & Anna Faris separated? No.

Late last year, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt went on a neverending tour to promote their space “romance” Passengers. J-Law and Pratt were widely considered to be two of the most charismatic celebrities, so it was weird that they actually didn’t seem to have that much chemistry on or off-screen. Jennifer made a point of saying that she felt guilty about hooking up ON SCREEN with a married dude, and Pratt made it sound like all of the romantic scenes were pretty awkward. Basically, the movie that partially hinged on the chemistry of the two leads flopped hard because at the end of the day, no one was buying it.
Skip ahead to this week. Some die-hard Faris/Pratt fans are searching for a reason why their faves are now separating. And those fans think they’ve got the perfect reason: obviously, Pratt and J-Law were actually hiding their passionate chemistry and now J-Law and Pratt are going to get together in real life.
Jennifer Lawrence has found herself in the middle of Chris Pratt’s shock split from wife Anna Faris after eight years of marriage. As the couple confirmed their separation on Facebook on Sunday, fans flocked to social media to bizarrely blame the actress, 26 – who starred in Passengers with Chris, 38, in 2016 – for the split.
Taking to Twitter, one wrote: ‘I can’t believe Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up this is all Jennifer Lawrence’s fault.’
Despite there being no suggestion Jennifer had any involvement in the split, another wrote: ‘Jennifer Lawrence broke up Chris Pratt’s marriage lol.’
‘Watch chris pratt and jennifer lawrence be a thing,’ another Twitter user speculated.
Other fans were quick to recall the seemingly awkward exchange that Faris, 40, and Lawrence shared when embracing at the premiere of Passengers in December 2016. Though the ladies hugged it out in front of photographers, Anna appeared to have a pained expression while Lawrence kept her hands claw-like instead of fully touching her co-star’s wife.
While it’s true that Jen seemed awkward with Anna Faris, let me point out again: Jen was awkward with Chris Pratt too. It wasn’t some super-cute, I’m-so-real, I-accidentally-farted-on-him awkwardness either. I actually got the feeling that Jen sort of thought Chris Pratt was kind of a douche, although I may have been projecting a little bit. So, is J-Law the “other woman” in this split? My gut says no. My gut says we’re more likely to see Jennifer get knocked up with an Aronofsky baby as opposed to suddenly running off with Chris Pratt. Now, if you told me that Pratt has a jumpoff somewhere, I would believe you. I just don’t believe the jumpoff is J-Law.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Yea this is misogyny and insane fan girls projecting. Again Chris is the married one so any cheating would still place he blame on his shoulders. Unfortunately tabs LOVE to pit women against each other and already had stories printed about Chris and Jen before passengers promotion even started. It’s ridiculous. Sometimes marriages end it doesn’t have to have some reason other than it didn’t work.
Jen has her own issues. Chris and Anna have their own issues. Those issues are separate. Until we see otherwise there’s nothing going on here
The dailymail already tried this when James Mcavoy and his wife got divorced before starting rumours between him and Alexandra Shipp.
That was because they were flirting, very hard.
The whole talk about those sex scenes was weird and awkward. During the promotion of the movie they didn’t seems to have much in common, but I didn’t sense that she disliked him either. Anyway I think it’s safe to say that Farris and Pratt were already struggling at the time. Jennifer Lawrence or not. Also I was sure that fangirls and tabloids would be looking for the the female co star. Again i think Jennifer made everything public with Aronofsky at the start of Passengers promo tour for a reason.
I don’t believe Chris and Jennifer hooked up. Can I see Chris telling his wife how “beautiful and talented Jennifer” constantly singing her praises. Meanwhile Anna getting angry and upset, plus a little suspious? Yes, I can see that happening. Plus Chris most likely has a woman waiting in the wings.
That seems way more likely. Chris, name aside, does not seem like J.Law’s type. She doesn’t really seem to date the all-American guys. Plus he is neither British nor age inappropriate.
I think you may be on to something here, RBC. Pratt seems like a guy whose jokes are a bit tone deaf, as it probably he could have joked around about sex scenes with JLaw and thought that is quite appropreate to do in front of his insecure wife. There does not have to be anyting like attraction much less cheating to cause the tension in a marriage. Needless to say that is not Jennifer’s problem. He probably was also dropping some inappropreate jokes on set as well. He seems to me to that average white dude with a dose of macho in him.
I was reading today she wanted more kids and for him to be home in LA more. If that’s true, he’s an idiot. He’s already made millions, she makes a lot of money on her show, it’s not like they need more. Why wouldn’t you decide to just do a film or two a year and chill with your fam? You’re not going to be on your deathbed wishing you’d made more movies.
I mean the Avengers ramp up was coming. And they would’ve known this for a while. He’s going to be filming back to back for the next year (which is done now). The thing with Hollywood is their lives aren’t normal so if you want to make it work you adjust. Now Chris is making the bread and butter so why couldn’t she go to Hawaii earlier this year? She wasn’t filming. And when she is filming weekly for the show he could be home with jack. I’m not sure either was willing to bend here
I believe she went almost straight from filming Mom into filming the Overboard remake. They started filming the movie in May.
I don’t entirely believe the common excuse used by celebs that scheduling conflicts and not seeing each other often leads to the breakup of a marriage. These celebrities are not average Jane and Joe. They have access to private jets and can buy first class seats when they fly commercial. They have hectic schedules in a different way than people with everyday jobs, but they have the money and help to make it work more than any of us commenting on here. They work for months at a time, but also have months at a time off.
If both are going through a busy few years, a couple who is committed would forge through it and decide, let’s take a break after my show ends and your franchise films end several years from now. In the meantime, Faris and their child can fly on a private jet to Hawaii to visit Pratt while he is filming Jurassic Park, or wherever else his movies take him to. Anywhere on the West Coast should be fairly manageable for them. If they didn’t want to work on making this schedule manageable, fine. One of them could have compromised by deciding that one would take a break. It would not have been impossible for two multimillionaires to figure out how to make it work either.
There were probably other issues such as his ego and wanting to play the field with hot women now that he finally has the body and fame to do just that. Then there is Faris and her issues of insecurity and possibly wanting another child since her time to do that is limited, and Pratt maybe wanting to hold off on that until his career slows down.
These people have no idea how lucky they are to have months at a time off, or take a year off and still have millions in the bank to vacation anywhere in the world with their family. Having a busy schedule is good. It’s not going to last forever. In a few years Pratt will be middle age and will likely have a hard time fighting the chub. This won’t last forever. Feels like neither wanted to compromise their careers, but I’m guessing Pratt was the primary person who wanted to end things and move on with another young woman who will support his busy career and have the time to wait to have more children.
Pratt is too young for Jennifer Lawrence… I kid, I kid!
Allison on the Dlisted pointed out that their release statement was very similar with the exception that Anna left out the part ” having deep respect for each other” something like that. I thought it was interesting…
And Ana says “we still love each other” and Chris is something like “we still have love for each other”. Which I find very different, but maybe that’s just me
Anna’s tweet looked like a text message that she sent. So I think she may have texted it to Chris and he changed the wording before he posted it on Facebook.
i don’t think chris or anna have another person lined up and i don’t think cheating was a part of their separation. anna has talked about her insecurities plenty and i believe that was a part of it, another part being that chris is enjoying his fame. she wants him at home and he wants to be out making movies. i think they just grew apart and things changed. this is one case where i don’t think the man will be out with someone else in two months, although i wouldn’t be surprised if the divorce finds a way to be a little messy.
These people need serious help !! First of all even if that story was true Chris Pratt would be the one to blame and not Jennifer ! Why the f*** the woman should always take the blame ?
If this is true, both are to blame. You (the woman) don’t go around consciously having affairs with married man with kids… the married man should go around breaking his vows. Nobody is outring a gun in his head to stay married.
Yes but Chris is the one who made the vows not Jennifer and He should the one getting most of the blame.
I respectfully disagree. In my opinion, the blame is 50% – 50%
People want to give a pass to single woman who go around dating with married men? Can they find an available themselves?
Do they need to feel validated and sexy if they go after someone who is committed? Is that it?
As for the married man, I had already edited my comment before saw your reply. Cheaters seem to like to have both ways: a devoted wife at home and a mistress… This also applies to married women with affairs.
Nope. A woman who knowingly sleeps with a married man is a shit person and deserves her share of the blame.
Goats on the roof: Thank you! I completely agree with you. Women are trying to use the excuse “they are not the committed/married” one to go after committed guys.
I believe women shouldn’t get more of the blame and the cheating husband get a pass, mind you, but all this “he’s the one who’s married!” business is bullshit. You know the guy is married? Find someone else to sleep with.
I agree goats but in Hollywood it’s always the (single) woman that gets the blame here. Instead of the cheating husband. I agree they share blame or 60-40 leaning towards the married party. These fan girls aren’t blaming Chris. They are blaming just jen (with zero proof to boot).
These fan girls are certifiable. They bought into the perfect-happy-goals relationship Chris and Anna were selling and want to blame his former co-worker for it being a lie. So dumb.
Agreed Goats. It’s incredibly stupid. There’s no evidence that jen and Chris like each other beyond they worked on a movie together. No sense of a deeper friendship or anything. These fans are insane and mad that the “couple goals” is over. Another issue btw (for Chris and Anna) because that’s a lot of pressure to be the perfect pair
Ehm, because you don’t hit on someone who is not available.
Maybe they got drunk and had sex? It’s pretty commkn for stuff to happen when drinkz are involved. Maybe that’s why they didn’t have good chemistry in the movie? Who knows, but i called this break up 2 years ago, so i feel validated. He was getting pretty big for his britches…
I think Chris thinks he is the big guy on campus now and needs a new image and a new wife. The next woman in his life will be some top European or Brazilian model. As for Jennifer, her type are famous directors or the lead singer in a Indie Band. IMO Jennifer was not a home wrecker. Those poor Anna and Chris fans will have to look elsewhere.
This! He started out second fiddle & finally made first chair. He feels he needs a Stradivarius now.
People saw chemistry?? They barely managed to act chemistry but people think it was there in real life?? O…K? Twitter is delusional as usual.
I just found out there are some fans that ship her with the Peeta actor from Hunger Games?!? HAHAHAHA! Come on, they didn’t manage to act sexual chemistry over the course of four whole movies because they secretly had it in real life? Again, O….K? 😒
I get that Tumblr’s gotta tumbl, but this I really don’t get. Overall she’s not one to generate a lot of romantic heat. I’m not a hater, I actually think she’s quite a fine actress, but her strengths lie elsewhere. Trying to cast her in the role of some temptress or seductress seems waaay off the mark.
They didn’t have any romantic chemistry and barely any type of chemistry at all. Josh Hutcherson and her had the friendship vibe going on, with Pratt they just seemed like two coworkers doing their work together.
That movie was terrible.
A complete waste of Michael Sheen.
Fan girls kind of scare me.
No, I don’t believe that Lawrence is the main reason or even the top three reasons for why Pratt and Faris are splitting up.
I never considered the possibility that Pratt and Lawrence would want to have a full-blown affair that would end up being a tabloid nightmare for the both of them, and having Lawrence dubbed a homewrecker. That doesn’t seem to be their M.O. They come off more as hit it and quit it if either ever considered banging a co-star who is in a committed relationship. No, I do not expect Pratt and Lawrence to step out as a couple.
Do I believe that Lawrence has it in her to have a short-lived fling with a married man without any expectations that they would continue seeing each other after work ended? Yes, I do. Whether she has or not, none of us can say with certainty.
Do I believe there is a possibility that Lawrence and Pratt banged during the time they were promoting Passengers? Sure, anything is possible. There was some awkwardness between Lawrence and Pratt, but I sensed a lot of chemistry between them off set too.
If they did not hook up, I wouldn’t be surprised if Faris felt insecure over her husband working with the biggest actress in Hollywood at the moment. Perhaps that is why there was awkwardness between Faris and Lawrence. Even if there was nothing actually there, Faris may have felt threatened and did not like that her husband was now working with a hot young A-list actress. Whatever the reason, Faris and Pratt had issues prior to Passengers, probably around the time Pratt buffed up and started filming Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.
Gross and misogynistic. Of course JLaw is getting the brunt of the scrutiny for this. I don’t think that Chris is her type. He’s too macho Republican golden boy, and she’s been very vocal in support of women’s rights and PP. I mean she campaigned for Hilary Clinton with Aronofsky last year.
Goldie hawn and Kurt Russel vote differently ( he is Republican) and they still are together
I believe the effects of success and fame coming at a rapid pace tore these two apart more than any side action.
+1
It wouldn’t surprise me if J-Law and Chris hooked up (awkward or not, stuff like that happens on set to the most unlikely of couples), but that’s just a symptom, not a cause. This marriage looked like it was in trouble for a while.
Shame bc I like Anna and think she should be closer to A list. Chris is OK. Liked him better when he was on Everwood and Parks & Rec, but you can’t blame someone for wanting to reach for the stars. We all have goals.
I really don’t buy that J.Law played a part here, it’s lame and obvious of people to go there. I am not J.Law’s biggest fan but I don’t think she would be into breaking up a marriage. Plus as others have said she’s more into pale British dudes, she probably got the Pratt bros out of her system in high school! I think the marriage underwent all kinds of dramatic changes and outside stresses, his career trajectory has been the most dramatic in recent Hollywood history. Like others have said I was more of an Everwood/Parks & Rec Pratt fan, since his movie star and hunting and “all American” side have come to the fore I’m less enthralled. This breakup feels like an unfortunate but inevitible evolution.
#JustMyOpinion
He started to believe his own hype and he chose his career over his marriage .
After all, She works also and their child goes to school so she can’t follow him on his filming .
