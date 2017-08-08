Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are ‘fizzling out’, he might be with Katy Perry now

I was wrong! My bad. I made a big deal yesterday about TMZ being full of crap with this story, only now E! News is saying that something is there. Over the weekend, TMZ got their hands on a few photos of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry looking especially cozy at the Sunset Tower. They were with a couple of friends, but TMZ said Katy and Sparkles edged off to be by themselves. I said it was probably crap because A) last time anyone checked, Sparkles was still with FKA Twigs and B) Katy and Rob are close friends and they’ve been tight for years. Except now E! News says that Twigs and Sparkles are close to being done and now Rob might actually be with Katy. Huh.

E! News has learned things might be heating up between Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry as he’s already allegedly cooled off from FKA twigs, who he started dating in 2014 and proposed to the following year.

“He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last,” one source told us. “They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out. Katy is very good friends with Rob, but you never know what will happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, another source confirmed things are basically over between Pattinson and FKA twigs. In fact, she shared an Instagram photo without her engagement ring last week.

“Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now,” the source explained. “They really tried to make it work, and it’s not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.” The insider continued, noting, “No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren’t serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson was spotted at the Sunset Tower hotel in Hollywood eating dinner with Perry and a group of friends on Saturday. We’re told the pair sat next to each other and were “flirting” and “laughing” together the whole time. An on-looker said, “Katy and Robert were extremely affectionate the entire time at Sunset Tower. She was resting her head on his shoulder, and Robert had his arm around her at the dinner table. Katy kept glaring at Robert while smiling and laughing. They looked like they were dating.”

At one point, we’re told the actor and singer took a smoke break together on the balcony. “He held Katy close to his side as they walked out and they stayed out there for about 20 minutes. They were cozying up and lounging together while outside,” the source explained. “He definitely wasn’t acting engaged, and there was no mention of FKA twigs the entire dinner. Everyone assumed Katy and Robert were together.”

Still, an insider close to Perry promises the two are just “good friends,” and there’s nothing romantic between them. “Robert is still engaged, and Katy is not at all about to get involved with someone that’s tied down,” the source said. “Not her character.”

[From E! News]

The only reason I think that Katy could be into it is that she seems to have a real thing for English dudes. She hears a British accent and she’s already half in-love. While Rob would absolutely be an upgrade from Orlando Bloom, the whole “getting cozy with an engaged guy” really doesn’t seem like Katy’s style. Then again, I sort of believe that E! News’ witness has the details right. Who knows?

Also: just last week, I was begging the gossip universe for a juicy breakup scandal. The gossip universe gave me Elon Musk & Amber Heard, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and now this. This is the heartbreaking one for me, because I really did like Twigs & Sparkles together.

57 Responses to “Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are ‘fizzling out’, he might be with Katy Perry now”

  IndifferentCat says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:47 am

    They seemed fine when I saw them at my local pub the other week.

    Reply
  D says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Ooooh is Rob CHEATING on twigs… whatever will his stans say!!

    Ahem

    I just can’t see Krob happening but it would also b hilarious bc she and Kstew share publicists hahaha

    Reply
  Kezia says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:49 am

    What is that bit in the E! News piece about no one understanding why rob was with FKA Twigs?! Very rude and weird.

    Reply
    • Jaii says:
      August 8, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Yh that had me all "wtf"

      Reply
    • Shutterbug99 says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Yeah. That stood out for me too. Really unnecessary!

      Reply
    • D. says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

      That whole write-up is really harsh on her… like everyone in his inner circle was waiting for them to split

      Reply
      • Snickers says:
        August 8, 2017 at 9:15 am

        I agree @D.

        It’s like this E! piece was designed to gaslight Twigs. The comment about ‘no one understood why he was with her,’ then the kicker at the end from the alleged Katy Perry insider who says ‘Rob is still engaged and she doesn’t get involved with people who are tied down.’

        The unspoken after that comment is: Perry’s waiting until he isn’t ‘tied down’ – it read like a gaslighting shout out to Twigs. WTF?

        Maybe my autocorrected Katy ‘Petty’ was right.

        I’ll reserve judgement but withers it’s BS written by an E! Staffer who dislikes Twigs, OR it’s been done with the blessings of Perry, or Pattinson or both.

        Given Pattinson’s cruel public breakup embarrassment via Kstew’s being caught in pics humping a ‘friend’/director, it’s doubtful IMO, that he’d essentially do that to someone else.

        My money is on Perry with this nonsense. Maybe she knows about some issues with them and is playing it for what it’s worth.

    • Mel says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Yes! That also caught my eye! Why oh why always the need to demean someone or take sides? (I know it's mainly a rhetorical question at this point) I'm so over rude people! E! is trying to appeal to Rob's crazy portion of his fanbase. Now where else have we seen this tactic..?

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I had to read it over again because I couldn't believe one of his "friends" said something that mean and class-less to a publication. It sounds like a comment one of those crazy Robsten fans would make. If those are friends of his, it makes me question his "nice guy" image. Or maybe his friends are bitter from him spending so much time with Twigs alone instead of going out as a big group on their dates like he did with Kstew. But that's how teenagers date, not grown adults.

      Reply
    • rachel says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Such a weird comment. I mean Pattinson hang out with Tom Sturridge, Florence Welch, Sienna Miller etc. And those people are supposedly weirded out by his relationship with Twigs. Ok.

      Reply
    • Anname says:
      August 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

      That’s the part that makes me doubt E had a legitimate source. I can’t see Rob having someone in his inner circle talk to the press that way. It’s pretty awful. The comments sound like they come from a disgruntled fan, not someone who actually knows him.

      And, Rob and Katy have been platonic friends for years, even when they were both single, so I think any insinuation they are hooking up is BS (another reason to side eye this E story).

      But I am on the fence if he is still with twigs or not. They were apart most of last summer and we thought they broke up then, so this could be a repeat of that. I hope they are still together. I think they make such an interesting and lovely couple.

      Reply
    • SK says:
      August 8, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Sounds damn racist to me!

      Reply
  Rice says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:49 am

    If it's true, I don't think it'll last. While Katy loves the British dudes, she seems…fickle.

    Reply
  Megan says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Friends didn't know what he saw in Twigs? How about smart, interesting, talented, beautiful.

    Reply
  Alleycat says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Fantasy me is really excited because I would date Rob in a heartbeat. Reality me would be grossed out if he dated Katy. On a shallow level, she is not looking her best with that short hair.

    Reply
  serena says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Oh hell no!

    Reply
  detritus says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Katy tends to date tall and lean and kind of dirty. Sparkles is very cute but he's not that. I say they just like to flirt and are good friends.

    I also sadly think him and twigs are over.

    I also sadly think him and twigs are over.

    Reply
  Nev says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Nooooooooooooo.

    Reply
  slowsnow says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:00 am

    This would not be as bad as the whole Tiddleswift affair but almost. Sheesh. Hopefully not true. The article is more than vague.

    Reply
  Esmom says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I thought the "kinda engaged" comment was odd back when it was first reported. It might not mean they're about to split but it seems to indicate that things are complicated.

    Reply
  Nicole says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Huh guess those blinds were right. Didn't actually believe them because these two seemed solid. Well this got interesting

    Reply
  JJ says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I believe he and twigs broke up, but I call nonsense on him "heating up" with Perry. He always goes to her when his relationship falls apart with tabloids giving all the juicy details along the way, but it's never more than a friendship thing. I remember him and Katy spending time at some Santa Barbara resort (there were reports they crashed a wedding there) when he split with KStew, but it turned out being nothing. This time it's gonna be the same, it'll blow over.

    Reply
  rachel says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I have to say I'm intrigued because I don't think E would fabricate a story based on nothing. I still think him and Katy Perry are not a thing thought. Anyway we'll see.

    Reply
  wheneight says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:13 am

    This is a huuuge upgrade for Katy Perry after Orlando, John Mayer, Diplo, etc.! I'm happy for her. Also, it seems like Rob and FKA Twigs were shaky or on/off for a while.

    Reply
  PunkyMomma says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Eh. Sparkles and Katy go way back. Maybe FWB at one time, but I think this is more like “shiny object” damage control over the dog/Good Time/ masterbation fiasco. Katy has always seemed supportive of Sparkles.

    Major sads if the breakup rumor is true – Twigs made him more interesting – not edgy, but he seemed more open to venturing away from mainstream imaging.

    Reply
  Cel2495 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:22 am

    What he saw in her? Man, that's terrible to say. FKA is pretty and very interesting, why is it surprising that Robbor anyone else falls for her? They looked good together. Hate when articles are framed like that.

    Reply
  ElbaQ says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:23 am

    At least, it seems there's no drama here. Rob has been relaxed and super-smiley during his ongoing promo, and twigs is vacationing. Maybe they're both relieved to let it go.

    Reply
  FishBeard says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:24 am

    FKA to Katy Perry? Talk about downgrading. Seriously, no one "understands what he sees in her"? She's gorgeous, talented, and intriguing, and had to put up with a barrage of racist harassment from his fans. He doesn't seem prone to cheating, especially given his past experience of being cheated on. If this is true he's probably rebounding. Didn't they get engaged after a few months of dating anyways? Very rarely do quick engagements work out in the long run.

    Reply
  bap says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Question do these men return to Katy when they need publicity?

    Reply
  Deidra says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I liked them together, but it was obvious the whole thing is going nowhere, they have been living separate lives for awhile… wouldn't have thought Alicia V. and Fassy would last longer than these two (they got together around the same time).

    Reply
  senna says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I don't want this to be true, but I haven't seen photos of them together for months. If anything, it's Rob who seems out of place in Twigs's social circle of dancers, musicians and artists, and who stands to gain more cool points from being associated with her.

    Reply
  loveotterly says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:55 am

    There was recently a blind item about FKA hooking up with other guys so… maybe they are over? Or at least on the rocks.

    Reply
  Starryfish says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Aww I hope this isn't true. They seemed cute together and I kind of loved how nuts that coupling made people.

    Reply

