Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are ‘fizzling out’, he might be with Katy Perry now

I was wrong! My bad. I made a big deal yesterday about TMZ being full of crap with this story, only now E! News is saying that something is there. Over the weekend, TMZ got their hands on a few photos of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry looking especially cozy at the Sunset Tower. They were with a couple of friends, but TMZ said Katy and Sparkles edged off to be by themselves. I said it was probably crap because A) last time anyone checked, Sparkles was still with FKA Twigs and B) Katy and Rob are close friends and they’ve been tight for years. Except now E! News says that Twigs and Sparkles are close to being done and now Rob might actually be with Katy. Huh.
E! News has learned things might be heating up between Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry as he’s already allegedly cooled off from FKA twigs, who he started dating in 2014 and proposed to the following year.
“He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last,” one source told us. “They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out. Katy is very good friends with Rob, but you never know what will happen in the future.”
Meanwhile, another source confirmed things are basically over between Pattinson and FKA twigs. In fact, she shared an Instagram photo without her engagement ring last week.
“Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now,” the source explained. “They really tried to make it work, and it’s not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.” The insider continued, noting, “No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren’t serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”
Meanwhile, Pattinson was spotted at the Sunset Tower hotel in Hollywood eating dinner with Perry and a group of friends on Saturday. We’re told the pair sat next to each other and were “flirting” and “laughing” together the whole time. An on-looker said, “Katy and Robert were extremely affectionate the entire time at Sunset Tower. She was resting her head on his shoulder, and Robert had his arm around her at the dinner table. Katy kept glaring at Robert while smiling and laughing. They looked like they were dating.”
At one point, we’re told the actor and singer took a smoke break together on the balcony. “He held Katy close to his side as they walked out and they stayed out there for about 20 minutes. They were cozying up and lounging together while outside,” the source explained. “He definitely wasn’t acting engaged, and there was no mention of FKA twigs the entire dinner. Everyone assumed Katy and Robert were together.”
Still, an insider close to Perry promises the two are just “good friends,” and there’s nothing romantic between them. “Robert is still engaged, and Katy is not at all about to get involved with someone that’s tied down,” the source said. “Not her character.”
The only reason I think that Katy could be into it is that she seems to have a real thing for English dudes. She hears a British accent and she’s already half in-love. While Rob would absolutely be an upgrade from Orlando Bloom, the whole “getting cozy with an engaged guy” really doesn’t seem like Katy’s style. Then again, I sort of believe that E! News’ witness has the details right. Who knows?
Also: just last week, I was begging the gossip universe for a juicy breakup scandal. The gossip universe gave me Elon Musk & Amber Heard, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and now this. This is the heartbreaking one for me, because I really did like Twigs & Sparkles together.
They seemed fine when I saw them at my local pub the other week.
Could you, please, elaborate “the other week”, ’cause he hasn’t been in London for like two months already?
Why does she need to elaborate? She just saw them, she didn’t go home with them. Pattinson’s hard core fans need to chill. Lol
Also, F* whoever the “insider,” to E! was who said “no one really understood what he saw in FKA.”
Oh yes, what could he have ever seen in a beautiful sensual artistic young woman who’s non-white?
I wonder if the insider understood what Pattinson saw in Kristen Stewart, who’s lesbian?
Maybe Robert is attracted to who he’s attracted to and it’s not up to you to understand, but in the case of either or both its not hard to see why.
In fact of the three, Katy Petty would make me scratch my head more.
I did not mean to type Katy Petty, that’s autocorrect hilarity. Lol
I’m running with what you witnessed, IndifferentCat, I dont want them to be over =( let alone end like this!
Ooooh is Rob CHEATING on twigs… whatever will his stans say!!
Ahem
I just can’t see Krob happening but it would also b hilarious bc she and Kstew share publicists hahaha
Krob?
K-Rob
Perryson
Purryson
Robty
Rotty
Katy Patty
Patty Kate
Rob Perryson
Kitty Sparkles
Twi-Friday-Night
I’m out. Anyone else?
Kitty Sparkles!!!
What is that bit in the E! News piece about no one understanding why rob was with FKA Twigs?! Very rude and weird.
Yh that had me all “wtf”
Yeah. That stood out for me too. Really unnecessary!
That whole write-up is really harsh on her… like everyone in his inner circle was waiting for them to split
I agree @D.
It’s like this E! piece was designed to gaslight Twigs. The comment about ‘no one understood why he was with her,’ then the kicker at the end from the alleged Katy Perry insider who says ‘Rob is still engaged and she doesn’t get involved with people who are tied down.’
The unspoken after that comment is: Perry’s waiting until he isn’t ‘tied down’ – it read like a gaslighting shout out to Twigs. WTF?
Maybe my autocorrected Katy ‘Petty’ was right.
I’ll reserve judgement but withers it’s BS written by an E! Staffer who dislikes Twigs, OR it’s been done with the blessings of Perry, or Pattinson or both.
Given Pattinson’s cruel public breakup embarrassment via Kstew’s being caught in pics humping a ‘friend’/director, it’s doubtful IMO, that he’d essentially do that to someone else.
My money is on Perry with this nonsense. Maybe she knows about some issues with them and is playing it for what it’s worth.
Yes! That also caught my eye! Why oh why always the need to demean someone or take sides? (I know it’s mainly a rhetorical question at this point) I’m so over rude people! E! is trying to appeal to Rob’s crazy portion of his fanbase. Now where else have we seen this tactic..?
I saw that, too. What could he see in her? Ummmm…she’s beautiful and talented just to start…
I had to read it over again because I couldn’t believe one of his “friends” said something that mean and class-less to a publication. It sounds like a comment one of those crazy Robsten fans would make. If those are friends of his, it makes me question his “nice guy” image. Or maybe his friends are bitter from him spending so much time with Twigs alone instead of going out as a big group on their dates like he did with Kstew. But that’s how teenagers date, not grown adults.
Such a weird comment. I mean Pattinson hang out with Tom Sturridge, Florence Welch, Sienna Miller etc. And those people are supposedly weirded out by his relationship with Twigs. Ok.
That’s the part that makes me doubt E had a legitimate source. I can’t see Rob having someone in his inner circle talk to the press that way. It’s pretty awful. The comments sound like they come from a disgruntled fan, not someone who actually knows him.
And, Rob and Katy have been platonic friends for years, even when they were both single, so I think any insinuation they are hooking up is BS (another reason to side eye this E story).
But I am on the fence if he is still with twigs or not. They were apart most of last summer and we thought they broke up then, so this could be a repeat of that. I hope they are still together. I think they make such an interesting and lovely couple.
Sounds like BS to me. Let’s hope they are still together.
Sounds damn racist to me!
If it’s true, I don’t think it’ll last. While Katy loves the British dudes, she seems…fickle.
Friends didn’t know what he saw in Twigs? How about smart, interesting, talented, beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also what a lot of people don’t understand is that A LOT of more famous artists basically borrow very heavily from Twigs styling and sound (two examples that come to mind are Solange and Rihanna’s looks during the Anti promotion).
And twigs borrows a lot from Aaliyah and Bjork.
Fantasy me is really excited because I would date Rob in a heartbeat. Reality me would be grossed out if he dated Katy. On a shallow level, she is not looking her best with that short hair.
I think she looks amazing with the crop.
That short hair makes her look 45. It’s also not a cute short haircut, looks like something you’re gym teacher had in 1992. Which is not a bad thing if you’re 45 and a gym teacher, but if you’re early 30s and a pop star, you don’t want that. Lol
Oh hell no!
Oh please no!
I like twigs and rpattz…
Katy tends to date tall and lean and kind of dirty. Sparkles is very cute but he’s not that. I say they just like to flirt and are good friends.
I also sadly think him and twigs are over.
Nooooooooooooo.
This would not be as bad as the whole Tiddleswift affair but almost. Sheesh. Hopefully not true. The article is more than vague.
I thought the “kinda engaged” comment was odd back when it was first reported. It might not mean they’re about to split but it seems to indicate that things are complicated.
I thought they were married. He just didnt want to have public meldown of twinerds.
Fka is pretty and talented and interesting and low key. Perry is well all the rest.
Hi Esmom! 😊 He was on Howard Stern recently and COMPLETELY dismissed it when asked if they’d be getting married soon. So yeah, this development doesn’t surprise me.
Ooh, that’s an interesting theory.
Huh guess those blinds were right. Didn’t actually believe them because these two seemed solid. Well this got interesting
What blinds? Inquiring minds want to know…
Just that they both have been over for a minute and may have already moved on. Neither are tab people so I kinda just shrugged at it. Figured when he talked about her it was still on. The KP dinner had me raise my eyebrows. Guess there was more truth to that fire
I believe he and twigs broke up, but I call nonsense on him “heating up” with Perry. He always goes to her when his relationship falls apart with tabloids giving all the juicy details along the way, but it’s never more than a friendship thing. I remember him and Katy spending time at some Santa Barbara resort (there were reports they crashed a wedding there) when he split with KStew, but it turned out being nothing. This time it’s gonna be the same, it’ll blow over.
Makes me wonder if they’re actually friends with benefits. They stay away from each other when one of them is in relationship and goes back together when both are single.
I don’t buy that, because he has hung out with Katy and twigs at the same time, same place. No reason to introduce an FOB to the girlfriend, and hang out together, take pics together.
Why is it hard for some to believe it’s just a long term friendship?
I have to say I’m intrigued because I don’t think E would fabricate a story based on nothing. I still think him and Katy Perry are not a thing thought. Anyway we’ll see.
This is a huuuge upgrade for Katy Perry after Orlando, John Mayer, Diplo, etc.! I’m happy for her. Also, it seems like Rob and FKA Twigs were shaky or on/off for a while.
Eh. Sparkles and Katy go way back. Maybe FWB at one time, but I think this is more like “shiny object” damage control over the dog/Good Time/ masterbation fiasco. Katy has always seemed supportive of Sparkles.
Major sads if the breakup rumor is true – Twigs made him more interesting – not edgy, but he seemed more open to venturing away from mainstream imaging.
Twigs is a very artsy type of person (yea yea i know, dumb expression) I am into thinking that his blandness had a mentally stabilizing effect on her
What he saw in her? Man, that’s terrible to say. FKA is pretty and very interesting, why is it surprising that Robbor anyone else falls for her? They looked good together. Hate when articles are framed like that.
At least, it seems there’s no drama here. Rob has been relaxed and super-smiley during his ongoing promo, and twigs is vacationing. Maybe they’re both relieved to let it go.
Yeah………why not make the best of the relationship and when you see that it is done, keep being nice to each other and just let it go.
FKA to Katy Perry? Talk about downgrading. Seriously, no one “understands what he sees in her”? She’s gorgeous, talented, and intriguing, and had to put up with a barrage of racist harassment from his fans. He doesn’t seem prone to cheating, especially given his past experience of being cheated on. If this is true he’s probably rebounding. Didn’t they get engaged after a few months of dating anyways? Very rarely do quick engagements work out in the long run.
Question do these men return to Katy when they need publicity?
I liked them together, but it was obvious the whole thing is going nowhere, they have been living separate lives for awhile… wouldn’t have thought Alicia V. and Fassy would last longer than these two (they got together around the same time).
Weird and interesting comparison.
Well, it’s entirely possible that Twigs and Robert Pattinson are still a thing. It wouldn’t the first time that Gossips are proven untrue.
I don’t want this to be true, but I haven’t seen photos of them together for months. If anything, it’s Rob who seems out of place in Twigs’s social circle of dancers, musicians and artists, and who stands to gain more cool points from being associated with her.
There was recently a blind item about FKA hooking up with other guys so… maybe they are over? Or at least on the rocks.
Aww I hope this isn’t true. They seemed cute together and I kind of loved how nuts that coupling made people.
