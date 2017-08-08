Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are ‘fizzling out’, he might be with Katy Perry now

Embed from Getty Images

I was wrong! My bad. I made a big deal yesterday about TMZ being full of crap with this story, only now E! News is saying that something is there. Over the weekend, TMZ got their hands on a few photos of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry looking especially cozy at the Sunset Tower. They were with a couple of friends, but TMZ said Katy and Sparkles edged off to be by themselves. I said it was probably crap because A) last time anyone checked, Sparkles was still with FKA Twigs and B) Katy and Rob are close friends and they’ve been tight for years. Except now E! News says that Twigs and Sparkles are close to being done and now Rob might actually be with Katy. Huh.

E! News has learned things might be heating up between Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry as he’s already allegedly cooled off from FKA twigs, who he started dating in 2014 and proposed to the following year.

“He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last,” one source told us. “They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out. Katy is very good friends with Rob, but you never know what will happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, another source confirmed things are basically over between Pattinson and FKA twigs. In fact, she shared an Instagram photo without her engagement ring last week.

“Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now,” the source explained. “They really tried to make it work, and it’s not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.” The insider continued, noting, “No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren’t serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson was spotted at the Sunset Tower hotel in Hollywood eating dinner with Perry and a group of friends on Saturday. We’re told the pair sat next to each other and were “flirting” and “laughing” together the whole time. An on-looker said, “Katy and Robert were extremely affectionate the entire time at Sunset Tower. She was resting her head on his shoulder, and Robert had his arm around her at the dinner table. Katy kept glaring at Robert while smiling and laughing. They looked like they were dating.”

At one point, we’re told the actor and singer took a smoke break together on the balcony. “He held Katy close to his side as they walked out and they stayed out there for about 20 minutes. They were cozying up and lounging together while outside,” the source explained. “He definitely wasn’t acting engaged, and there was no mention of FKA twigs the entire dinner. Everyone assumed Katy and Robert were together.”

Still, an insider close to Perry promises the two are just “good friends,” and there’s nothing romantic between them. “Robert is still engaged, and Katy is not at all about to get involved with someone that’s tied down,” the source said. “Not her character.”