Taylor Swift’s groping-DJ case is about ‘sexual assault in the workplace’

This is a courtroom sketch of Taylor Swift by courtroom sketch artist Jeff Kandyba. The state of Colorado hasn’t allowed cameras inside the trial for Taylor Swift’s groping-DJ case. Jezebel asked who this drawing looked like and I still can’t decide. It’s Taylor-esque and once you know it’s supposed to be Tay, you can’t unsee it. But it still looks like somebody else as well. I actually hope this drawing is the wake-up call Taylor needed to grow out those bangs – I don’t mind some face-framing fringe for her, but she’s gone all-in with too-thick bangs and they look awful.

Anyway, this case is about an incident in 2014 when a DJ named David Mueller allegedly groped Taylor Swift while they were backstage at one of her concerts. Taylor told his radio station what he did, and the radio station fired him, and Mueller sued Taylor and she sued him right back. This is what went down in the second day of court (the first day was jury selection):

On the second day of Taylor Swift‘s trial against former radio show host David Mueller for alleged sexual assault, the superstar was focused and calm as their lawyers presented opening statements to the jury panel. Swift’s attorney said Tuesday morning the “Shake It Off” singer is “taking a stand for all women” and that “this is a case of sexual assault in the workplace.” The star’s mother, Andrea, became slightly emotional and dabbed at her cheeks during the opening statements. Andrea, who sat next to Swift in the courtroom, is also a co-defendant in the case. “A woman is assaulted. She reports it and she gets sued … it doesn’t make sense,” added Swift’s lawyer. “She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you no matter who they are.” Swift wore a black, long-sleeved dress over a T-shirt and had her hair pulled back into a low, neat bun. She also carried a small, leather handbag and had on her signature red lip. The Grammy winner, 27, remained stoic throughout the morning and occasionally bounced over to the fans in the courtroom gallery to acknowledge them. Mueller wore a gray suit and navy tie and mostly looked down at the desk in front of him. After opening statements, he was called to give his initial testimony. Swift’s lawyer also told the jury panel — made up of two men and six women — that Swift told someone on her team, ‘Dude, that guy just grabbed my ass,’ right after the alleged incident in 2013. Swift pursed her lips and looked away as her lawyer recounted the episode. On Monday, Swift was also reportedly in court for jury selection. A total of eight jurors were selected out of a group of 60. She also revealed in her countersuit that any money she wins will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

[From People]

It’s no surprise that People Magazine is taking a very pro-Swifty tack, but it’s worth noting that Mueller also testified yesterday, and reportedly told the jury, “It’s a humiliating experience to be accused of something that despicable.” He also claims that he only touched Taylor’s “ribcage,” which… if you’ve seen the photo evidence, you know that he’s lying. You can read more about his testimony here.