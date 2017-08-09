Gossip Cop: Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are still together, still engaged

Here are some photos of Robert Pattinson at last night’s NYC premiere of Good Time, his new film directed by the Safdie brothers. The film premiered at Cannes this year to a long standing ovation, and critics say that this is one of Sparkles’ best performances, if not THE best performance he’s ever given on-screen. Sparkles and the Safdie brothers sat down for a lengthy interview with Vulture this week, which you can read here.
This week, people just want to talk about Rob’s possible split with FKA Twigs and his possible situation with Katy Perry. Rob and Katy were photographed, all shady-like, at the Sunset Tower’s Tower Bar over the weekend. Apparently, the shady photos were taken by the waitstaff of the Tower Bar, and three servers have been fired because of the story. I can only assume that at least one of the staffers was the original source for TMZ’s story about how Rob and Katy were looking extra chummy and flirty. But who was the source for the E! News story about how FKA Twigs and Rob are close to being over? Gossip Cop tried to shut it down yesterday:
First, no one who’s close Pattinson or FKA Twigs, who’s real name is Tahliah Barnett, would refer to her as just “FKA.” Also, it’s a little odd that someone, who was an “onlooker” at the restaurant, would know “there was no mention of FKA Twigs the entire dinner” unless he or she was hiding on the table behind a salt or pepper shaker. As a result of those red flags and other factual inaccuracies, Gossip Cop looked into the website’s claims, and we’re exclusively told the story is almost entirely incorrect.
A source close to the situation assures us Pattinson and FKA Twigs are still together. While our insider was not at liberty to comment on the intensity of their relationship, and certainly can’t predict the future, we’re told the couple is not secretly broken up, as hinted by E!. We’re also assured that the actor is still “just good friends” with Perry and the two weren’t “flirting” and acting “extremely affectionate” or like a couple at dinner. In fact, Gossip Cop already clarified over the weekend that Pattinson and Perry are not dating after TMZ wrongly speculated the two longtime pals are hooking up. Once again, the actor’s relationship with Perry remains platonic, and he’s still engaged to FKA Twigs.
Yeah, I don’t know. I think there are several different scenarios. One scenario has Rob’s new movie coming out and Rob just going with the stories as a way to get some extra hype this week, regardless of the veracity. Another scenario has Rob creeping out on Twigs with Katy Perry and he hasn’t said anything about it because he’s still working through sh-t with Twigs. And yet another scenario has E! News’ reporting being true, and that Twigs and Sparkles are on the rocks and maybe there is something happening with Katy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If they break up in a few months they definitely held on for promo. Interesting
Not really. It sounds like they are in a rough patch not broken up. So IF they break up that would just be just be the next step in a tense relationship. I dont think they’ll break up though. They’ve had periods like this before during which Team Rob goes into a frenzy at the idea that a single Rob could one day be theres and then a month or so later, its clear that Rob and Twigs are back together.
Both articles sound ridic.
The gossip cop reads like some of the comments on here.
Yes! This and yesterday’s stuff are both so strong! Neither sounds unbiased
My take – the current status of his relationship with FKA Twigs (together, cooling off or broken up) has nothing to do with Katy Perry (as in Perry is a good friend and this is just tabloid noise).
As for Good Time – the critics’ reviews for this movie are so extremely positive across the board. It must be an exciting time for him. And he looks really good.
Trampire! But seriously, it’ll be sad if they did break up. It was easy to see how in love they were. Maybe she lost her thing for him upon hearing him joke about molesting dogs.
What? When did he joke about that?
Like a few days ago?
Yeah, let’s just say that the director wanted him to do something to the dog for the movie and he refused but uh..
Surprising it wasn’t covered here.
I doubt he was joking. He just said sth really bad for the movie and director and he had to pretend he was joking.
Have rumors about Rob and Katy ever been true? It seems like a planned PR move for his movie. Make him seem single-ish, the fiancé is nowhere to be found, and drum up a little interest from his old Twilight base. Kristen is long gone, but his connection to Katy was always in the mix back in those days. Nostalgia marketing.
I know it’s gossip and we can be cynical but seriously. The twilight base still obsessed with Pattinson and Stewart are the ones flooding his fiancé Instagram with racist comments. Are we really going to say that Pattison is so calculating and thirsty for publicity that he’s going to increase the bullying for a bit of publicity. Also him being single is not going to increase the number of tickets sold.
First of all, not all of the old Twilight base is insane and still online taunting his fiancé. Rob himself made it very vague whether or not they were still together, and she hasn’t been seen at all with him during his press tour. So, he needs to drum up some press, Katy just so happens to show up on the scene and the tabloids are talking. Don’t think any of this is a mistake. Rob knows how all of this works. His people know how this works. If the movie’s title gets mentioned in a story, even one about Rob and Katy canoodling, they’ve done their job. It’s all a game, None of it is real. Rob is not the most real genuine person to ever walk the Earth.
He specifically said that he’s uncomfortable with discussing personal details about his relationship any more because of a certain segment of fandom. The racist comments, the craziness – those are easy for you to look up yourself, and they are very real.
OriginalTessa
Twigs rarely tags along to his press tours anyway. In fact the premiere of his last film was unusual because she posed with him on the red carpet. She tries to divorce her image from his because of his fans who are apparently just a bunch of white middle aged women with too much time on their hands given the racist attacks they wage on her social media and youtube pages.
And anyway, Rob isnt PR focused or savvy. If he were he would have waged war on the Robsten theory years ago. In saying and doing nothing, he inadvertently enabled the crazies and their venom at his real fiancée, Twigs. Remember how for almost a year, he came off as Kristens eunuch doormat after the cheating?
I can’t believe Rob can use the alleged cheating on twigs for publicity for his new movie… I don’t even like her but even I felt bad for her after that terrible E!’s write-up which made her look like some inferior human being to Katy and Rob’s friends. If they’ve been fine, that gossip probably made everything bad, if they’ve been on the rocks it might’ve been enough to cause a real break-up.
It is weird how they haven’t married yet. Why rush into an engagement if not to get married. They both have had plenty of free time. I just hope he hasn’t wasted money on the ring
An engagement is a level of commitment in and of itself. A ring, is their business, and I doubt Rob is worried about the money. If they marry is also their business. Relationships are hard.
Pfft. An engagement is worthless when all is said and done. There is nothing legally binding. In their case i think they jumped the gun big time and it is a good thing they waited and actually got to know each other. And OBVIOUSLY they can do what they want. I’m just here to gossip like everyone else and id love to know why they are stalling. Chill out
Why even get married in the first place? Oh well.
Let’s not forget the financial complications of two young, wealthy (for now at least) celebrities getting married. I’ve seen many non-famous couplings face financial hiccups when it comes to long range planning.
All of it smacks of PR to me — he’s getting some serious props for this role, and it might kill off his “Twilight curse” once and for all. Why not get as much PR any way you can (including the are they or aren’t they romantic hype) while the buzz for your performance is so positive?
You inadvertently answered your own question. He (or his team) wouldn’t create a fake PR romance BECAUSE he is getting so much positive press for the role. Why on earth would an actor, who wants to be taken seriously, deliberately cause the glowing reviews for his performance to be overshadowed by fake tabloid stories?
i think they are fine. It is weird Rob’s team is denying the rumours because he never comments on his personal life but I imagine it must be distressing for Twigs to hear such things and speculation on her relationship specially when they are not physically together at the moment, so I can see his effort to reassure. Plus, that E! article was rude AF towards her.
This is clearly a convenient PR move on his part to promote the movie.
Pattinson just turned 31. They could be engaged for a few more years. Both busy; no need to rush. I never thought there was anything to the E! article. However, I wouldn’t my boyfriend or fiancée hanging out with sexpot Katy. Sure, they could be a temptation for each other. Naive to think otherwise.
“the story is almost entirely incorrect” which means that some part is truth. What part is the truth?
The part where they were sitting together eating with friends at a restaurant.
Ah good point.
Yes. And the part that says they are Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson.
Rob’s hair looks great in these pics. Very Edward.
The E! story read like a bitchy person from Katy’s entourage leaked it.
It also read like one of his fans, doesn’t E! News cater to the Pattinson& Stewart fan base? It sounded like witchy fanfiction based on the Howard Stein interview.
Am I naive to think that he isn’t the sort of person who would create buzz for his work by putting out stuff about his private life? Maybe I am:/
Well then let’s be naive together 😉
I don’t think three servers have been fired over some staged PR story. Something doesn’t add up.
Actually GossipCop and E! don’t really contradict one another. E! said they’re “technically” still together and GG repeated they’re still together, E! said there’s major distance and tension for months and GG said they don’t know the intensity of that relationship and what future holds, E! said he and Katy are just friends “for now” and GG said they’re “platonic”. I don’t see what GG really shut down here, it’s like two same articles with different agendas.
Yea, I agree with your comment, both E! And GC are basically saying the same things.., but the E! article is rude as F! towards Twigs and it seem like Katy Perry is just waiting for a breakup announcement before they move on to the next step. Also, I find it suspicious that he would use a break from work to spend time with Katy instead of going to visit his Twigs.., something is going on
He’s not on a break, he’s in the middle of a heavy promo schedule for his new movie. It would have to be Twigs doing the visiting.
Baffling how the photos are considered shady when they just sitting and eating. They aren’t even touching. Why is it so hard to believe that they are friends??
It is weird how when its a Rob/Kristen story so many people say that it was PR for Twilight (because it needed it…) yet when its a Rob/Twigs break up story the same folks say “Rob would never use his private life for PR” …
Katy and Rob just don’t have that vibe. They are mates. She farts in front of him. I don’t think she is his type anyway … i can see why the same guy would dig both Kristen Stewart and Fka Twigs. To go from them to poptastic Katy is just … nah.
All of this is blown out of proportion and while he doesn’t look for his personal life to be in the news i don’t think he or his team mind that his name is out there again after a pretty quiet 4 years.
Maybe he is single and ready to mingle and Katy is his buffer lol
Also.. that dog story is disgusting
