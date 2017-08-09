Gossip Cop: Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs are still together, still engaged

Here are some photos of Robert Pattinson at last night’s NYC premiere of Good Time, his new film directed by the Safdie brothers. The film premiered at Cannes this year to a long standing ovation, and critics say that this is one of Sparkles’ best performances, if not THE best performance he’s ever given on-screen. Sparkles and the Safdie brothers sat down for a lengthy interview with Vulture this week, which you can read here.

This week, people just want to talk about Rob’s possible split with FKA Twigs and his possible situation with Katy Perry. Rob and Katy were photographed, all shady-like, at the Sunset Tower’s Tower Bar over the weekend. Apparently, the shady photos were taken by the waitstaff of the Tower Bar, and three servers have been fired because of the story. I can only assume that at least one of the staffers was the original source for TMZ’s story about how Rob and Katy were looking extra chummy and flirty. But who was the source for the E! News story about how FKA Twigs and Rob are close to being over? Gossip Cop tried to shut it down yesterday:

First, no one who’s close Pattinson or FKA Twigs, who’s real name is Tahliah Barnett, would refer to her as just “FKA.” Also, it’s a little odd that someone, who was an “onlooker” at the restaurant, would know “there was no mention of FKA Twigs the entire dinner” unless he or she was hiding on the table behind a salt or pepper shaker. As a result of those red flags and other factual inaccuracies, Gossip Cop looked into the website’s claims, and we’re exclusively told the story is almost entirely incorrect. A source close to the situation assures us Pattinson and FKA Twigs are still together. While our insider was not at liberty to comment on the intensity of their relationship, and certainly can’t predict the future, we’re told the couple is not secretly broken up, as hinted by E!. We’re also assured that the actor is still “just good friends” with Perry and the two weren’t “flirting” and acting “extremely affectionate” or like a couple at dinner. In fact, Gossip Cop already clarified over the weekend that Pattinson and Perry are not dating after TMZ wrongly speculated the two longtime pals are hooking up. Once again, the actor’s relationship with Perry remains platonic, and he’s still engaged to FKA Twigs.

[From Gossip Cop]

Yeah, I don’t know. I think there are several different scenarios. One scenario has Rob’s new movie coming out and Rob just going with the stories as a way to get some extra hype this week, regardless of the veracity. Another scenario has Rob creeping out on Twigs with Katy Perry and he hasn’t said anything about it because he’s still working through sh-t with Twigs. And yet another scenario has E! News’ reporting being true, and that Twigs and Sparkles are on the rocks and maybe there is something happening with Katy.