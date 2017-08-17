Emma Stone: ‘Playing Billie Jean King was a bit of a game changer’

I can’t even tell you how much I’m looking forward to seeing Battle of the Sexes. Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell stars as Bobby Riggs, and it’s the true story of how the 1973 “battle of the sexes” tennis match happened. Emma’s casting was approved by Billie Jean, and Billie Jean apparently loves and adores Emma’s portrayal. It truly feels like the Academy should have waited to give Emma the Oscar for this one. Anyway, Emma covers the September issue of Marie Claire to promote the film. I don’t know about that hat, Em. You can read MC’s cover package here. Some highlights:

On what portraying Billie Jean King taught her: “I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer. I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly… She [Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience. It’s something that I still don’t feel entirely comfortable with, but it was also one of the great parts about playing her.” On what was different about her role in Battle of the Sexes: “I have never really considered the physicality of a person or of a character. Maybe because I hadn’t played a real person – there wasn’t someone who looked a specific way or whose hands moved in a certain way. So that was what I focused on more than anything: building from the outside in.” On speaking out for equality: “There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out. That’s something that I struggled with in the past, but it’s very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously.” On what gives her hope during these uncertain political times: “Nobody is going down without a fight – for love and humanity and equality and coming together. It’s so inspiring to see marches and beautiful writing and creative work. There’s so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible. That’s worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better.”

[From Marie Claire]

Emma bulked up significantly to play Billie Jean, and I like that she talks about that as a way to build the character. No one would have bought Emma-as-Billie if Emma looked like she did in Birdman. Plus, Billie was – at that time – the #1 women’s player in the world. She was ripped. She was the highest caliber female athlete in the world (arguably). Emma needed to get it right, and I feel like she probably did get it right. Fingers crossed. As for the stuff about politics and find her voice… I’m sort of fine with it if Emma doesn’t want to become a Political Celebrity. She’s never been one of those “look at me, I’m talking about politics” celebrities, so why start now? Is it because she’s an Oscar winner and she feels like people expect her to pontificate?