Robert Pattinson truly believes ‘Waterworld’ was a great film derailed by gossip

I feel like a jackass every time I admit this, but I’ve always found both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to be very underrated models. Like, put either of them with professional hair and makeup people, stylists and a good photographer, and you’re always going to get a great editorial. Rob covers the September issue of GQ, and if I was a tween Robsten 4 Eva fan, I would be so into this. The GQ editorial is, at turns, very high-fashion and then very lovely and Teen-Beat-esque. It’s great. As for the interview… Rob is also pretty underrated when it comes to long-form interviews. You can read the full piece here (it’s long, just FYI, and written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the same woman who did that infamous Tom Hiddleston cover story several months ago). Some highlights:
On iced coffee: He used to drink “a million” cups a day, but lately, since he turned 31, he finds that it’s making him crazy. “Yeah,” he says, “if I have a little bit too much, I’ll suddenly think the trapdoor in the bottom of my life is falling.” Plus, too much coffee is like truth serum for him, but he still loves coffee. So far he’s had maybe one and a half fingers of a regular-size cup. He puts his fist up to his heart. “I already feel like I had a speedball.”
How he decides to work with filmmakers: “When I find someone who I have an instinct about, who’s going to just push forward, I find it quite easy to completely give myself to that person. And I can commit so wholeheartedly because I think it’s so stressful being in a thing where you’re just constantly second-guessing everything all the time.”
Becoming a paparazzi target: “People were like, ‘It’s fine, who cares?’ ‘They’re just photos or whatever.’ They’ll say, ‘Just live your life.’ But that’s not life for me, if someone’s observing it.”
How he finally shook off the paps: “As soon as I saw a tail, I would just disappear again. It worked after a while. They’re just like, ‘Oh, the guy is just a hassle.’ There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can’t really be bothered to put the effort in.” He thinks Instagram has taken the heat off of him; it’s taken some of the fire out of the tabloids’ pursuit of movie stars. Now they chase the Insta-models and reality stars. Sometimes they chase one another. But he has no animosity for any of them, he says. “They’re just losers trying to do their jobs.”
He hates doing press: “It’s technically part of my job, but I’ve never been very good at it… I’ve never been that concerned if someone sees the movie.”
His beloved Waterworld: “We live in very sensitive times,” he says. One false move, he says, and it becomes the story of the movie, undoing a lot of good people’s hard work. I surmise, but he will not confirm, that he is referring to several bits in the movie that might go over some p.c. line that the Internet has drawn. I ask him to give me an example—one example—of a movie where this happened, where a single remark or bit of gossip derailed the whole thing. He looks at me searchingly, shaking his head. He doesn’t want to name anything because he assumes that will get him into trouble, too, sh-tting on someone else’s movie. But I sit quietly and wait. I can wait all day. Finally, he’s got one. “Like Waterworld, for instance.” I look up from my notebook and squint. The Kevin Costner movie? “It’s one of the greatest movies ever made,” he continues, “and everyone said it was bad. And for years everyone was like, ‘This is a terrible movie.’ And now people are watching it and the veil is being taken away.” I am momentarily speechless. Then I confirm whether he’s actually seen Waterworld. He has. Later, I will check to make sure there isn’t a Sidney Lumet movie that’s also called Waterworld. There isn’t. Already he regrets saying this, invoking his beloved Waterworld.
He wants to be misunderstood: “I want to be misunderstood. People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they’re constantly creating who they think you are. If you do something that contradicts that, or if you do something which goes out of that box, then you can look like a liar or something like that.”
The whole article is sort of funny, but only because Taffy makes it funny – he keeps making weird suggestions about what they should do on their interview-date, and at the end of the day, they just sit in his favorite cafe, then they golf for a few minutes, then they eat hot dogs and he complains endlessly about the paparazzi. He’s actually gotten a lot better at withholding, and at one point, he does confess that he’d been in therapy and his therapist even said he was good at speaking without actually saying much of anything. He also refers to FKA Twigs as “Twigs,” as in, he calls her by her stage name. What else? He reads everything. He’s neurotic. He hates talking about himself. That’s about it.
Photos courtesy of Daniel Jackson for GQ.
Oh Yaaaasssss Robsten 4 Eva(thanks for this one Kaiser). My Robert baby Pattinson! Slay
He comes across as vacuous.
He comes across as weird and neurotic.
“I want to be misunderstood.”
HOW ORIGINAL.
I think his complaints about the paparazzi are completely valid. He doesn’t court them and they got at one point really stalkerish. Like he had to sell the house he really liked and move because they were always outside, or the fact that he had 5 rental cars at one point on different parts of the city so he could disappear or this little gem “One day, coming home from Venice, he realized he was being tailed. He drove around for hours because he didn’t want anyone to know where his new house was. Finally, as the sun came up, he pulled over and got out of the car and approached one of the photographers. “You’ve gotten your pictures,” he said. “Can I please just go home now?” “No,” the guy told him. “My boss says I can’t come back until I know where your new house is. Sorry, man.” Pattinson never tried to negotiate or appeal to their humanity again” Nobody deserves that kind of treatment. Also, have you guys seen the short he did for GQ about wanting a hotdog? although pretty funny, it was really telling about what goes on in his head.
His hot dog short is a highlight. I went from wtf did I just watch to actually loving it.
I’m kind of perplexed by the fact that he isn’t concerned if people see his films. Does he forget that not everyone involved in film is a multi-millionaire like himself? Studios often lose money in independent filmmaking. If JLaw had said this, she would’ve been crucified and considered ungrateful. Like did Twilight cause everyone involved to lose their grace and consideration?
How about he’s talking about his own emotions and them only? Like – he’s not loosing sleep over poor box office? If this promo is any indication the guy does everything he can to pitch a movie – he’s done at least ten Q&As and tens of interviews at this point.
.
Kaiser, you should add his short about hot dogs filmed for this GQ issue. It’s the best thing about this promo.
Waterworld was a really good movie, in certain parts. It was too long and there were WAY too many unnecessary scenes. But I really liked it. Minus the unnecessary scenes.
I really liked waterworld too. Of course, I like that genre of movie in general.
Yup, Waterworld wasn’t terrible, it just dragged. But the idea was good. In my mind, it was a “fail” not because the end product was terrible, but just because the movie didn’t live up to its awesome potential.
I like it too!
He lacks context re Waterworld. It was cheesey. It was also fun. But people were sick of seeing Costner in what were perceived as vanity roles. See also The Postman.
He’s not mean or malicious. He just come across as pretty whiney sometimes like some of his male peers. And some quotes are cringe worthy.
Waterworld IS a great movie. But it wasn’t “Dances With Wolves,” which is definitely (and I think, fairly) what it was compared to. Had Waterworld come out first, people would have loved it. It’s hilarious and adventurous and thought-provoking….but sooooo not even in the same league as his other work. If JK Rowling wrote HP after writing some great political discourse, HP wouldn’t have ever taken off. But because she didn’t, it became an historic phenomenon. Kevin Costner should have paced himself, I suppose!
Waterworld was a fun adventure, plain and simple. It ain’t Hamlet.
And after all this playing with words and withholding he told that abominable dog story on national TV? LOL, he needs more training.
“There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life.”
I don’t get what that means. Robert Redford lives in Idaho or wherever, and maintains his privacy. But I doubt he’s living a strange life to achieve that privacy. Ditto for someone like Sandra Bullock who lives in Texas. Don’t you just have to live somewhere pap-free?
Robert Redford or Sandra Bullock can live wherever while their agents be sending them scripts and directors calling them. Rpatz says he has to “relentlessly pursue” jobs, that probably means he has to live where the business is (LA, NYC) and go to auditions.
Except for when he’s auditioning can’t he go to places in those areas that are pap-free too? Especially now that he’s not part of the Twilight franchise anymore.
I get that you’d have to make adjustments, but I don’t necessarily see why you have to live a strange life to make those adjustments.
I don’t even dislike him. I think he’s a nice enough person. But I found the description of living a strange life kind of odd, if evading attention is what he wants to do. I think seeking out attention the way a Kardashian does would actually require a stranger life.
He has great cheekbones.
I don’t think these are good pix of him. His facial expression is as if he’s having police mugshots taken.
He still looks like an extremely sweaty foot.
Ever since this was mentioned some time ago, I can’t unsee it.
This year I’ve turned into such a Taffy Brodesser-Akner fangirl. Ever since the Hiddleston interview, she’s been on a roll. She did a hysterical piece on colonics for Outside and most recently had a really interesting take on Weight Watchers in NYMag.
Don’t have much to say about Rob. He just too, “I’m just here to make art, not be a celebrity” for me. Like, if it’s that uncool, go work on Broadway or the West End. Whatever.
Same – she manages to write profiles that are both flattering but also highlight how weird many actors are. I think I might start compiling a Taffy Profile wish list.
And yeah, if Rob is so all about the art: go do theatre, dude. Or movies with tiny budgets and no press.
Also, I very much enjoyed LaineyGossip’s take on the article about Rob.
I have missed Promo Rob! And so glad to see the hair is back. And I agree-he photographs unbelievably well.
Saw his interview with Colbert last night- it was pretty straight forward, and Colbert is great at getting folks to relax. In that he does say he hopes all his movies are blockbusters-i.e. that they find an audience. It is surprising to me that he has been on a such a press tour for this film.
I’ve never seen Waterworld because it looks really stupid ands its sooo long.
Paparazzi are scum. Its hard for a famous person to talk about paps bc if they tell the truth they are being negative and ungrateful but if they act like nothing is wrong then they must love it.
He has always been neurotic and anxious/over thinking. He balances it with a goofy side in sit down interviews but i think he’s probably exhausting to date. He strikes me as quite introverted?
Also.. why do you feel like a jackass for saying Rob and Kristen make good models? I think even their worst critics would have to admit they are both attractive and striking looking. Rob doesn’t really do it for me but i get why he had? Heartthrob status for a certain audience
The pose of the second photo makes me laugh. They did him wrong on that one lol
Yeah, blue steel all the way in both pics. I thought he was cute in the first twilight but the acting made me cringe and now he just makes me cringe. He just isn’t attractive to me at all.
omg I used to be so obsessed with Waterworld! lol! It is actually one of my nightmares tbh. The whole world is water and land and grass are memories… that scene with the one cherry tomato was out of control and Dennis Hopper–madman! Seriously, this is the best worst movie ever
He looks gorgeous on that cover – that hair, that jaw – I wish him all the best. And he’s GREAT in his new movie.
I adore Waterworld! So dystopian and hilarious. Plus I love the stunts with Costner’s catamaran and jet skis.
