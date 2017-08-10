Justin Theroux’s Greenwich Village neighbor says Justin is loud & rude

Years ago, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux went on something of a real estate binge. It was mostly Jennifer – as in, it was her money – but she was buying properties for herself and Justin and their life together. Over the course of two years, it felt like she bought and sold like four properties in LA and New York, and I honestly didn’t keep track of everything. I know they have a big palatial property in Bel Air. I know Justin has always held onto his original New York apartment, the one he shared with Heidi Bivens before Jen came along. I think that’s the same apartment being referenced in these stories – there’s a mention in one of the TMZ stories about “Justin’s ex”, so yeah… this has been Justin’s apartment for years, before he even met Jennifer.

In mid-May, TMZ reported that Justin was at war with his neighbor at this Greenwich Village apartment. He and Jennifer were doing renovations to the co-op, and the downstairs neighbor pitched a fit about how Justin needed to spend extra money to soundproof the place. When Justin refused, the neighbor “launched a nasty campaign … including threats to cut the water and electricity lines that run to Justin’s roof deck, harassing construction workers at the home and perhaps worst of all … threatening to prune Justin’s ivy.” The neighbor also threatened to go to the press with allegations which “would not please Justin or his wife or their respective publicists.” Justin sued the guy. And now the neighbor has responded to the lawsuit:

Justin Theroux’s war with his NYC neighbor is actually pretty one-sided — Justin does all the damage and the downstairs neighbor’s left to deal with it … according to new legal docs filed by the guy. Norman Resnicow responded to Theroux’s recent harassment lawsuit against him, claiming he and his wife have been terrorized by the actor’s rude behavior at their Greenwich Village co-op for years … including endless barking from his rescue dogs left isolated for long periods, dropping heavy weights on the floor at 3 AM and angry outbursts.

Despite all this, according to the docs, Resnicow has actually had Theroux’s back in the past — including when he was the co-op president — and the 2 have a history of “friendly relations and cooperation.” That’s why he calls Justin’s allegations against him … “as fictional as the television series in which he recently starred.” For example, Norman claims Jennifer Aniston’s hubby asked him to help quietly kick Justin’s ex-gf out of his apartment.

Resnicow says he’s been nothing but helpful to Justin, yet J.T. won’t return the favor by soundproofing his unit, and that’s why Resnicow has pitched a fit from time to time. We reached out to Justin, so far no word back.

“Norman claims Jennifer Aniston’s hubby asked him to help quietly kick Justin’s ex-gf out of his apartment.” Ouch. And yet another pang of sympathy for Heidi Bivens. Of course, we already sort of knew that the situation was pretty tricky – Bivens moved out of the apartment in June 2011, after Justin and Jennifer were seen traipsing all over LA together (and Justin and Jennifer allegedly began an affair the previous year). So, again, Heidi Bivens was treated very shabbily in the end of that 14-year relationship. As for the other allegations… Justin lifts weights at 3 AM? He and Jennifer yell at each other all the time? Hm…

Also: neighbor drama is always some of the best drama. My new neighbors on one side have a ROOSTER. I’m living next to a rooster. I’ve honestly gotten used to it at this point. COCKADOODLEDOO.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Paris

65 Responses to “Justin Theroux’s Greenwich Village neighbor says Justin is loud & rude”

  1. Hoopjumper says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

    This may be the bitter New Yorker in me talking, but I take anything a co-op president says with a grain of salt. Anyone who wants that job more or less by definition wants more control over their building than other tenants. His willingness to embarrass Heidi over this also reflects poorly on him.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Yeah, poor Bivens getting dragged into this again. Isn’t it pretty standard to notify a coop board when someone moves out? Elevators need to be reserved, residents notified, parking for moving truck arranged. Also, he might have been aiming for quiet in the sense of low publicity (maybe permission for an off time move), both for Bivens and himself.

      Reply
      • Snickers says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:22 am

        Isn’t it weird that the one thing Jennifer needed to improve her own self esteem was to ‘homewreck’ someone else?

        Very ironic that the only REAL cheater in 13 years of triangle, is she and Theroux. Lol

        That said, i absolutely don’t believe the screaming and yelling between he and Aniston, because I don’t believe she’s there that often at all. Can’t be her.

        Don’t know what kind of other dirt the neighbor has (it’s not the Bivens stuff as he comes right out and tells that) but my guess is it will be settled between all parties long before this blows up any further.

        Huvane will take control and shut this down, he’s letting nothing affect his cash cow- especially not Theroux’s…er…proclivities.

    • Heather says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Yes! Was going to say the same. Sounds like they were trying to shake them down for building improvements or just be unreasonably co-op boardy.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:34 am

      This exactly. Sleazy name-dropping/hints make me really dislike the co-op guy.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:30 am

      It isn’t the bitter New Yorker in you it is the truth. When I bought my first apartment I had to be approved and the lady who was president clearly relished her power. I was away a lot, so she appointed herself as the person to care for my place when I was gone. She kept rearranging things and adding a few things. Every single time “I took the liberty of___” To this day when someone says that my blood begins to simmer. They can be straight up tyrants.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      I’ve never dealt with a co-op board or president, but I’ve heard a LOT of stories. Also, having worked in the residential construction field for a long time now, I’ve seen a lot of people go NUTS when their neighbor does work, and these are people with larger properties, not a co-op!
      This sounds like one of those situations where maybe both parties have their annoying moments, and things escalate into lawsuits and insults.
      I agree dragging Heidi into it was uncalled for.

      Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      TeeHeee! This absolutely reminds me of the episodes Frazier where he wants to be the “head” of his building. Far less laugh-worthy, am I remembering correctly, that George Jefferson went to a meeting in his building where he saved a white man’s life who then went on the state that he would rather have died then be saved by George because of his race? It was awful.
      I know it is off topic but does anyone else remember these episodes?

      Reply
  2. Sixer says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:47 am

    If you threaten to prune Justin’s ivy, he’ll do his patented lip wobble. And that’ll larn ya.

    I’m stealing pruning X’s ivy as my new go-to smutty innuendo for all my internet boyfriends. And they are legion.

    Also: American lawsuits are so bitchy and funny. Britisher ones are too stuffy to make amusing gossip posts out of. USofA 1-0 Britishers.

    Reply
  3. Blue says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I’ll just say that the guy sounds like tool. Not Justin but the neighbor. I won’t go into it
    He helped Justin kick his ex quietly out of the apartment. He’s making Heidi look bad though. Did she refuse to leave quietly? Sounds like cheap blackmail to me because now that he put this out there what else has he got?

    Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      I seriously doubt Heidi refused to move quietly. It is insulting to her to even suggest that. She is an incredibly attractive woman that will have no trouble attracting another partner if and when she so chooses. Also, Heidi doesn’t even have to do that as she is financially independent so she can take her time. Yay for Heidi.

      Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Well the ‘angry outbursts’ dont necessarily mean its him and Jennifer arguing,he could be to the phone with his agent,manager,pr etc

    Reply
  5. tracking says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I read about this on TMZ a while ago. Apparently, the neighbor wanted Theroux to install super-expensive soundproofing during the renovation. He was under no obligation to do so but agreed to a partial fix, didn’t do the whole thing that would have meant ruining the original wood floors. Seems he tried to compromise, but the neighbor retaliated by not pruning, but cutting, the ivy so it would die (seriously, who does that?) and threatening to cut water lines, and put out bad press about Theroux and Aniston. Sounds like a typical NYC coop dispute, except the neighbor seems nuts and saw an opportunity for money/publicity. Also, pretty sure the “angry outbursts” refers to interactions with the neighbor, not Aniston (lol).

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I did it (cut the ivy); although only on my side.

      I don’t know about you guys in USA but in UK it’s considered a pest, like Japanese knotweed. Have ivy or other pest-plants in your garden and when prospective buyers do the survey before the actual sale, well you get offered less money for your property (not the issue for Theroux & his neighbour though).

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

        It can definitely be a legitimate point of dispute, say if your neighbor’s is damaging your property in some way. Don’t think that was the case here though.

      • Sixer says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

        In the UK, I call it Curse of the Leylandii. Having a too-high Leylandii hedge is covered under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act. I kid you not.

      • Millenial says:
        August 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

        Yes. Our neighbor has English Ivy growing in the backyard, and it frequently invades our yard. It’s not a native species in our area, it’s invasive, and it’s a haven for mosquitos. My husband weed wacks it twice a year on our side of the fence and I feel absolutely zero guilt about it. Neighbor has thankfully never said anything.

      • KiddVicious says:
        August 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

        I hate ivy and it’s all over the place here. Our neighbors had their side of the fence covered with it, I’d chop down any part that came over the fence. It harbors spiders and rats and I want no part of that. They finally got rid of it and had to replace the redwood fence since it damaged it so badly.

        The Anti-Social Behavior Act would not fly here. We have 6 foot fences in the back and 10 foot Azalea bushes in the front to separate neighbor properties. We’re all friendly and neighborly, but we don’t need to see what each other is doing every second of the day.

    • Hoopjumper says:
      August 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

      This makes total sense, thanks @tracking!

      Reply
    • Snickers says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Why’s the neighbor nuts? Justin and he used to be tight.

      Or scratch that, Justin’s also friends with Terry Richardson and collected syphillis memoriabilia and has jars of old baby teeth(not his own) so let’s assume they’re all nuts.

      Back to the neighbor, if Justin is asking dude to do him a solid and let his partner of 14 years sneak out and move things under the cover of darkness, we can safely assume Justin at some point thought he was a cool dude.

      I believe the neighbor. Seems like Justin is acting the loud diva and disturbing neighbors and they want him to soundproof but he’s reluctant to spend Jen’s money.

      Reply
      • Tulip Garden says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        Meh, this won’t even be debatable. Either the HOA guy proves his case or he doesn’t. Also, either way it doesn’t mean that Heidi sneaked out at all. She did nothing wrong and had no reason to. She may have moved after work which is often after dark but most of us do that.

        As far as expensive, I’m pretty sure Theroux could afford the soundproofing but may just think that with Board approval plus meeting the HOA more than halfway, he has done his part and all he is willing to do. Although, if ordered, I’ll bet he can scrounge up a few thousand dollars…..even if he has to take it from his wife which I doubt. :)

    • lucy2 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      Who does that? I know of people here who have killed their neighbors trees. Yup.

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      I should add that Theroux would have had to get coop approval for any and all work (including soundproofing or lack thereof), which would seem to put him in the clear here. Given how lightweight the neighbor’s complaints are, hard to imagine the lawsuit will have any merit. When you live in an apartment building, especially one that allows pets, there is going to be some noise. Also the noise complaints seems a little silly given Theroux is only there PT at best.

      Reply
  6. Missy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I highly doubt Justin asked his neighbour to help get his ex out….seems like the neighbour just wants to make this story into a drama

    Reply
    • Jamieee says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

      If the guy was on the co-op board back then he might have had to send her a letter or something. I think he’s trying to make it sound like he literally escorted her out at JT’s request, which, nope.

      Reply
      • Loopy says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

        Not from the US! What is a co-op building,what does this mean ? Who owns this building,do the tenants rent? And why are the neighbours so much in each others business?

      • tracking says:
        August 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Loopy, it’s complex, but basically a coop is more like a business in which you buy a share (your apartment). Everything is subject to coop approval–you have to successfully interview to buy, they review your finances, stipulate the lender, subject you to a strict housing covenant etc.–vs. straight-out purchase of a condo (still subject to a condo association, but less controlling overall).

  7. Maya says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Not so happy in paradise huh?

    So no one is worried about the dogs being left alone and isolated for long periods of time?

    And oh goody, finally the horrible way Jennifer and Justin treated Heidi is coming out. Go neighbour – do spill some scandal worthy gossip..

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The neighbor comes across as worse in this situation.

    Reply
  9. Rosalee says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The amount of time people spend watching each other in co-ops is wild. Our very new neighbours had loud sex during one of our dinner parties..I turn the music up. The grandkids are over and they are doing the wild thing both screaming, I had to stop the eldest one from calling the police, she thought someone was being beaten. They leave open their windows while fighting, having sex, smoking skunkweed..at times it sounds like they are doing all three activities at the same time. I file a complaint..they file a complaint apparently our dogs are peeing on the balcony, I throw my cigarette butts on their deck and the grandkids are running up and down the hallways…co-op life is BS. I miss my house.

    Reply
  10. FLORC says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Hang that dirty laundry!

    Reply
  11. godwina says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I dunno who did what how much and how loud, but there IS a special place in hell for folks who slam doors, stomp their feet, blast music/tvs, or move furniture at night etc in shared buildings. They needed to be treated for narcissism.

    Reply
  12. Micki says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:37 am

    So the new sabre – rattling is ivy pruning.

    ….” My new neighbors on one side have a ROOSTER”… Still preferable to cockroaches.

    Reply
  13. Julaho says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I have a rooster too. He’s the worst. My neighbor holds ragers 2 or 3 times a week with stadium quality sound system. So I feel like we’re even.

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    This is all the tea he has to spell? Boooooring.

    Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      I know! This is nothing. Just neighbors arguing with the condemnatory info that:
      1. Theroux’s former girlfriend moved out of HIS apartment and he told the HOA dude about it and they moved stuff After dark (how clandestine)
      2. Theroux dogs bark, really they do, and it isn’t because this HOA dude wants money for soundproofing all of a sudden after, admittedly, years and living next to and being friendly with on another.
      3. Theroux has anger outbursts and it has nothing to do with the HOA guy essentially attempting to blackmail Theroux into soundproofing the guy’s apartment. I’ll bet Justin and Jen are trembling that he will give away the fact that they have Bateman and Anka, and Krisinski and Blunt over all of whom have potentionally disrupted, noisy children even BABIES!
      4. Theroux dropped a weight at 3 a.m. Not sure about this one. He doesn’t live there a lot due to location shoots and his home in L.A. Maybe it happened more than once tho so there is that and it no way is yet another way to prove that soundproofing is the HOA guy right against rampant dumbbell dropping.
      I’m sorry but if you are going to insinuate that you are going to drop info that would devastate your adversary, it should be a lot better than this. Lastly, if the HOA guy has a decent case, I hope he wins but I doubt he does. It seems more like power tripping and bullying on the HOA guys part to me.

      Reply
  15. Natalia says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    @Godwina exactly right. You reminded me of my former upstairs neighbors. Horrible people who smiled and fooled everyone but me. I had lived in peace for 4-1/2 yrs and moved 10 months after they invaded my bldg. Again, horrible people.

    As for this post, I believe Justin over ANY HOA president.

    Reply
    • Justjj says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:15 pm

      I think this neighbor might be embellishing quite a bit or out right lying about some things but I always thought Justin looked like he was one soggy falafel away from crazy on some poor unsuspecting someone. I kind of believe the yelling. He looks like a yeller to me. Maybe that’s just his face?

      Reply

