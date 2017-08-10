Jennifer Garner in talks to star as a mom turned killing machine in new thriller

Before being plastered all over the tabloids thanks to her marriage to Ben Affleck and before a seemingly endless parade of “mom roles,” Jennifer Garner had her start as an action star. The 45-year-old actress, who broke out as super spy Sidney Bristow on the TV series Alias, has signed on for the action/revenge flick Peppermint. The film is being described as a female John Wick and stars Jennifer as a mother seeking revenge against everyone involved in the murder of her husband and daughter. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone. Deadline describes the plot:
When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.
Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Don’t get too anxious to see Jennifer in action just yet – the movie hasn’t fleshed out its cast or started production quite yet.
When I saw the movie title Peppermint, I thought it was about the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant – and I’m slightly disappointed that it’s not. But hey, it will be nice to see Jennifer in another kick-ass role. While she’s at it, why not make another comedy? Who didn’t love her in 13 Going on 30? Her career has been hit or miss as of late so we’ll have to see how this goes for her. It does sound like typecasting in a way. She’s the sweet mom type until you cross her, but in real life Jen does it all behind the scenes, never letting the facade drop.
This would be up her alley and I would love to see her kick ass Bristow style
Seconded!
And she’s crazy fit, it would be a treat to see her kick @ss again.
YES! Girl is wearing sexier shoes AND returning to her Alias roots? Sign me up!
Agree! I can’t wait to see Garner in a non-Mom role, kicking ass! Good for her.
I loved Alias, so I think this sounds like a great idea.
I loved alias – even after it jumped the face swapping shark. Totally looking fwd to seeing her in an ass kicking role again.
I always loved Alias even after it got really ridiculous.
YASSSSS! I loved Alias and I am HERE for the return of a Garner with ass kicking guts.
Good. I’m excited to see her in something like this!
Not sure how the baby voice and awkward mouth movements that were somewhat tolerable then will translate 20+ years later. But I’ll probably still give it a chance.
Alias only ended 11 yrs ago. Hasn’t been that long.
Oh, right. Sorry, my bad on that. But baby voice and awkward mouth movements comment still stands.
You don’t have to see it Jojo. No matter what she does, she will be not right up to your liking. But as an Alias fan, this can’t happen soon enough.
I agree that this might not work as well as it did Alias for her, because it seems there plot needs actually with some sort of range as an actor, not just someone good in action sequences. Who’s directing and producing this? I’m all for more female leading movies kicking a** but I’d rather see this film if there’s actually someone who can act. Robin Wright would be perfect after her General Antiope in Wonder Woman. We’ve already seen Theron and Johansson failing at their respective female kick ass turn movie, so something is not working.
In any case this perfect seems good for her, she’s taking advantage of her recent personal drama for hyping this and this is a good thing, in some twisted sort of way. Better this, than yet another Lifetime Christian movie.
I thought Lucy with Johansson was successful while Ghost in the Shell wasn’t. Also, I thought Atomic Blonde is heading for success. Did I miss something?
I dunno guys… if this is a mommy version of John Wick, I’m not sure the role demands “range” from the actor. I mean, I love me some Keanu, but boy is as stiff as a board and half as emotive! Whoever gets this role just has to look dead inside and mechanically kick her way through 10 kinds of butt while wearing sensible mom shoes… that sounds PERFECT for post-Ben Jen, and if she can bring a little fragility to the mix like she did with Alias, all the better!
Her acting was pretty great in Alias. The plot was very complicated, lots of double agent type stuff going on, and she played the layers very well.
Tulip. Lucy was a success yes. But in Hollywood you just worth your latest work and Scarlett’s turn in Ghost in the Shell proved that her starpower alone doesn’t consistently guarantee success. Men can fail many times, women? not that much we know that, sadly. Same for Charlize. Atomic will barely break even at best. No franchise for Miss Theron.
YES, please!! Jennifer was so good in Alias. She needs to do another take charge role. I hope it comes together.
I’ll watch it. Thriller is my favorite movie genre. I don’t like her in comedies, but loved her in Alias.
Agreed! I particularly love the subgenre of women in bad relationships getting out, getting buff and getting even!
There you go!
That’s John Wick and Kill Bill jammed together. But could be the smoothest transition back to having a career.
i think there was already a very similar film with Geena Davis- a mum that turns into a killing mashine part.
Is it a regular thing in US to put a lipstick before you dry your hair?
The wet hair looks like she was leaving the gym. And she knew she’d be papped, so lipstick on. Anyway, she looks great in that pic.
I thought that too, but gyms provide usually hair-dryers. I would have skipped the lipstick if I were in a hurry.
And Hard to Kill, the old Steven Seagal flick from the early 90s.
A classic of the genre!
I like that the new action hero generation seems to be made of women – it might become a stereotype, but it will still bring some much needed levity and ‘cheese’… while normalising female-led movies.
That Geena Davis film you’re referring to may be A Long Kiss Goodnight. In that movie Davis was super assassin who ended up getting amnesia. She had a daughter while still an amnesiac. She regains her memory and the bodies start dropping after her daughter is kidnapped. It’s a good film with Samuel Jackson and Craig Bierko.
I *loved* that movie!
That’a the one. I remember too that the bad guy had Kaiser’s favourite combo- blue eyes/ dark hair. I liked it too.
Samuel Jackson is always perfection in my eyes.
This sounds so much better than those religious movies she has been doing lately.
I loved her as Sydney Bristow so I’d give this a chance. Can’t stand her is sugary sweet stuff – even 13 going on 30 was too cloying.
I’m so excited for this. She kicked butt on Alias and this sounds like a good movie. Maybe Victor Garber can make a cameo?
Sorry but she should wear make up ALL the time. She finally looks somewhat passable as a movie star in the header photo. Still dull, but it brightens up her face a bit. Superficial I know, but I just can’t usually get on board with her.
It’s my turn to say sorry. I could acknowledge that you started with sorry but it’s not that your comment is superficial. It’s just that it’s on the same level as “she should smile more”. Why SHOULD she wear make up? To please you? It’s absolutely her prerogative to wear makeup or not. You are completely allowed to not like her but please, know that these comments are irrelevant and not helping. Having said that, I hope you have a nice day. 🙂
I don’t think Garner particularly cares about being camera ready in her day to day life. I mean I like her but I completely find her day to day style atrocious although I have seen signs of improvement. I would appreciate it if she wore more flattering clothes on the daily. Still, she looks fine. I don’t want or expect or to be “on” all the time.
I will say that on the red carpet, she looks gorgeous. She is a very naturally beautiful woman and it doesn’t take much for her to shine.
No, no woman should EVER wear make up all the time. What kind of person expects that out of another human being? FFS.
I get the argument that working in movies requires some glam, same way some jobs require business attire. But she’s off the clock in these pictures and she certainly doesn’t owes it to anyone to wear make up 100% of the time. No one should be required to meet an arbitrary bar of attractiveness/grooming just to go about their business in public.
Yes!! I’ve been saying this since the split–would love to see her in a kickass action role again!
This movie sounds very similar to the one that the Bond producers just green lit with Reed Morano directing. Actually it sounds almost exactly the same.
While I’m very excited for females getting more lead action role opportunities can the stories be at least a little bit more different instead of the whole revenge for killing my family plot.
I guess Halle Berry was busy.
LMAO!
Speaking of “Wanted” has anybody seen it? I was thinking of seeing that or Atomic Blonde. And yes, they are all similar in plot (heroine gets her revenge when child or husband is killed, kidnapped, or is done wrong in some way) but that’s what genre means and men have been doing this same plot since Charles Bronson in the 70s too.
Or Uma Thurman, because I’m pretty sure this is Kill Bill?
The only movie i like her in is Butter!
awesome movie!!
She’s smart if she can pull this off. This is pretty much the best movie she could do. I’d say inside joke, not type cast because most people only see the facade. Its a smart brand move. The superficial narrative is the good christian mom who lost her sexy while taking on the family burden and her husband flitted about with the nanny.
If she can get ‘sexy’ (new lipstick, its staaarting) and badass, she’ll be the epitome of revenge story for her audience. You know, the moms who aren’t feeling themselves anymore, and maybe had their dude step out on them. She’ll be the new Eat, Pray, Love chick. Except with empowerment and sexy strength (please feel my mild sarcasm here), but seriously genius brand move.
If she pulls this off she’ll be like roller derby personified.
This could either be really good or really bad. I wish she’d do TV.
Looking forward to do this. The director of Taken is in charge and I loved all those Taken movies. JG is OG so whether it is going to be a good or bad movie, I am ALL for it!
Timing is right for her to take something like this on…her youngest will be in school this fall. I read an interview where she talked about the massive amount of time it took to be in that physical condition and the choreography of those fight scenes.
I’m looking forward to it – I like this genre as well and I do love a woman in that type of role.
She was great in Alias, and I think that she was very good at pulling emotions as well as the fight scenes. You pulled for her because you felt for her.
Loved her in Alias and 13 Going on 30 which I’ve seen about three times. Never understood why she stuck by her douche ex but wishing her success going forward.
