Jennifer Garner in talks to star as a mom turned killing machine in new thriller

Before being plastered all over the tabloids thanks to her marriage to Ben Affleck and before a seemingly endless parade of “mom roles,” Jennifer Garner had her start as an action star. The 45-year-old actress, who broke out as super spy Sidney Bristow on the TV series Alias, has signed on for the action/revenge flick Peppermint. The film is being described as a female John Wick and stars Jennifer as a mother seeking revenge against everyone involved in the murder of her husband and daughter. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone. Deadline describes the plot:

When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.

[From Deadline]

Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Don’t get too anxious to see Jennifer in action just yet – the movie hasn’t fleshed out its cast or started production quite yet.

When I saw the movie title Peppermint, I thought it was about the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant – and I’m slightly disappointed that it’s not. But hey, it will be nice to see Jennifer in another kick-ass role. While she’s at it, why not make another comedy? Who didn’t love her in 13 Going on 30? Her career has been hit or miss as of late so we’ll have to see how this goes for her. It does sound like typecasting in a way. She’s the sweet mom type until you cross her, but in real life Jen does it all behind the scenes, never letting the facade drop.