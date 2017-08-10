Duchess Kate doesn’t have Diana’s charisma or magic, claims Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell was the late Princess Diana’s butler and confidante. In the last years of Diana’s life, she streamlined her life to the point where she was relying on fewer household and office staff, and Burrell became sort of her go-to guy for many different things. She referred to him as her “rock.” He was one of the first people to arrive in Paris after Diana died, and he was there with Prince Charles to escort her home. He also took many of Diana’s things – personal letters, clothes, mementos – for safe-keeping after her death, which is why he was eventually arrested and put on trial, before the case fell to shreds when the Queen was basically like “no, he told me he was keeping Diana’s stuff for safe-keeping, he didn’t steal anything.” I actually read Burrell’s book, which he wrote to pay off his legal bills from that court case. It was a decent read, although I tend to believe Burrell kind of oversold his friendship with Diana, but whatever.
So, Paul Burrell has been taking part in some of the Summer of Diana, wherein everyone is being inundated with Diana specials and long-lost Diana photos and never-before-seen Diana footage, all to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing. Someone asked Burrell what he thinks of the Duchess of Cambridge. His comment was…interesting.
Diana’s former butler has sensationally claimed the Duchess of Cambridge will never live up to Princess Diana’s legacy because she does not have her late mother-in-law’s “magic quality”. Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, told 9News he does not think the Duchess of Cambridge has what it takes – just months after claiming the Princess of Wales “broke the mould” for royal spouses.
In a scathing assessment, Mr Burrell said the mother-of-two, who wears Princess Diana’s engagement ring, does not compare to the late princess. He said: “I met Mother Theresa. She had it. Pope John Paul II had it. The Queen has it. Diana certainly had it. Kate doesn’t. She’s a lovely, lovely girl … she totally adores her husband, they’re devoted to each other. But that extra something, which you would call the ‘X-factor’, the magic quality, charisma, it’s not there.”
This has been noted by other people before, mostly by people who A) actually knew and spent time with Diana and B) are not super-focused on creating some sugary narrative about how Kate is the New Diana. For all of her faults, who can deny that Diana was supremely charismatic, someone with absurdly high emotional intelligence, and that she was one of the biggest supernova-star-quality people of the 20th century? When you put it like that, how could ANYONE compete or compare to that? That’s not the issue though – of course Kate could never compare to Diana, and of course Kate is always going to be found wanting on the charisma scale where Diana is the model/standard. The issue is that Kate is, like, actively wanting the comparison. That’s why she keeps trying to do “throwbacks” to Diana’s fashions and callbacks to Diana’s famous photo-ops. Kate really wants us to think of her as the New Diana, and the sycophantic royal press have been trying to sell that idea for years. It’s not working.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Okay, Captain Obvious.
Snort.
Haha i cannot unsee his face from that jungle show where he was digging through some hole with all sorts of creatures in it.
Seriously. Will his next revelation be that water is wet?
Is he getting paid for his observation??? Because people can come here for free and get that information.
I dont like kate. But…theres no way the royals would allow another di. She was a single woman yet she ruined them.
May Diana rest in peace, but really she’s been elevated to mythical status. She was ill prepared for the “job” of being Princess and being married to a dude who’s just not that into you. People were endeared by what came across as shyness or whatever. But it seems she was kind of a brat and pretty shady when it came to manipulating the media.
Her compassion, charity work and commitment to her kids should be her legacy. Not whether or not she had “it”.
Kate is calculating as f*ck. She knew what she was getting into. She got the prize (in her mind) and doesn’t seem to know what to do with it. She’s lost. She seems to have had no other mission in life other than to marry William, who’s already jumped the shark. I think if she got herself together, she could be a real winner. But of course, she’s gotta want to do better.
He’s right. She’s about as exciting as a paper towel. And, doesn’t come close to the work Diana did outside her family. She’s got no spark.
Kimma: “She’s about as exciting as a paper towel” – too funny! That’s what I came on to say. He’s right. She really does not have “It”, and that’s fine; not a lot of people do. However, she could endear herself to so many by getting off her lazy arse and working for some of the admiration Diana had and still has. I was rather “meh” about Diana, but understand why so many people loved her.
Burrell appeared on 9 Network’s Today morning show, which I detest, and from DM, here goes…
“Appearing on Channel Nine in a heated interview on Wednesday morning, a defiant Stefanovic (Karl, a big girls blouse-crybaby-drama-queen) pressed Mr Burrell over his controversial views that Kate doesn’t have the ‘X-factor’ or the ‘magic quality’ the late royal had.
‘You said she lacks the X factor that Diana had. That is way too harsh, isn’t it?’ Stefanovic grilled Mr Burrell in an on-air stoush.
‘I don’t even know where you came from, she doesn’t the X factor of Mother Teresa, the Queen, Diana… Why would you even say that?’
‘She is a mother of two doing the very best she can. She is awesome. Everyone wants to see what she is doing and she doesn’t put a foot wrong. How dare you even say that.’
As tensions boiled over, Mr Burrell – who worked for the royal family from the age of 18 as a footman – apologised for his comments, insisting it was ‘taken out of context’.
Burrell’s a wuss and Karl Stefanovic is an embarrassment.
I was going to say wet cardboard but paper towel will do.
If Diana and Kate were drugs, Diana would be cocaine and Kate an Ambien sleeping pill.
This is interesting. I’ll bet Diana would rather have been a Xanax, I know I would. Guesses as to what pharmaceutical Meghan will be? I am actually considering this now, lol!
Meghan is Ritalin; she is focused, sharp, and staves off the attention-deficit disorder of the “younger” royals. Harry is marijuana.
Although I am tired of the whole Diana-worship / cult of Diana, she seemed like she was one heck of a charismatic, generous, and warm-hearted person. It would be hard for anyone to live up to that, but I agree with you, Kaiser – Kate is doing herself no favours by wanting that comparison. She could just trying being genuine and seeing how that would work out, lol.
I don’t think Kate actually wants that comparison. I think the tabloids do. Anyway, as good business as Diana, whom I adored and named my cat after, was for the tabloids, she wasn’t a good fit for the royal family or they for her. In the end, I guarantee “the firm” is far happier with Kate and all of her flaws then with another Diana with all of her charisma.
I’ll bet Kate lives are far happier private life then Diana ever did although I’m not sure that anyone cares about that. I just never want to think of someone in Diana’s position again because she truly had no way to win as far as a happy private life. Her husband was a mismatch that would have been fine staying married as long as they both carried on discrete affairs while he nor his family could imagine actually divorcing over something like acute unhappiness and a need to have a real relationship. Diana finally got out but it cost her a hell of a lot to do so and she got so little time to enjoy it.
If William had married a man, he would be getting compared to Diana. It’s inevitable.
That front page headshot of her is so unflattering….old lady hair, skin that makes her look much older.
I totally agree.
For all the pretend barbie like if waity donothing middleton. Tp be Diana. With her ring. Waity six (on to 16) yeats later has made no effort to copy Diana’s love of the Monarchy status. Duties charitable benefits from being Royal. The people of GB CW and mote importantly global issues that the RF status highlight and help.
It’s a very unfortunate angle and the most horrific hairstyle
She looks like one of the evil stepsister’s from Cinderella.
I was looking over a review of Kate’s “fashion” from the last few years. Not good. She may be a wonderful person, etc. but she is very dull publicly and her clothes are awful, frumpy things. That wouldn’t be a problem except she’s married the future king of England and she is supposed to represent something. If she was just another rich Brit’s wife with no public role, it would be fine. But she’s not.
She has the money to buy nice things. Honestly if she would just dump her stylist she could do much better. The other women in royal European houses are not dressing this frumpy. She does seem to light up when she’s with kids and since she’s chosen to be more “traditional” she ought to go that route — focus on child charities. William may realize, consciously or otherwise, that as wonderful as his mother was, “boring” leads to a less crazy home life.
She looks like a poor relation who ended up a governess in a Jane Austen modern adaptation.
lmao, yes.
It’s the hard, cold eyes and lemon lips that do her no good. Plus she’s just lazy and disinterested in anything but herself. What’s to admire? Kate’s been reading her own PR. Someone should tell her they just make it all up, no-one writing it believes it.
The hair reminds me of Olive Oil
She doesn’t have her work ethic either.
THIS!
So true. Diana and Charles did hundreds of engagements per year. Since some of them are only a few hours or maybe even an hour, it is possible to do more than one per day and still have time off. Kate and Will have a pitiful record on this front.
People would probably like Kate if she did some more work. Would she be a super-nova star? Probably not. But people would probably like her well enough.
The cuteness of her kids is probably going to overshadow her anyway.
Unless he was specifically asked this question it seems classless to keep stressing the obvious. At least the hair twirler bever flung anyone or herself down a flight of stairs. When do his fifteen minutes expire?
Sorry to tell you but his 15 ended long ago, but he is going to squeeze another 3 or 4 minutes out of it if he can.
Yes, but much more than a few more minutes. I suspect another book is on the horizon. Burrell will claim, in addition to William, that he felt the presence of Diana at his recent wedding.
Agree. I can’t put my finger on it but I find the man odious. He’s a bit of a carnival barker. What he says about Kate is true but it’s such low-hanging fruit and from someone who was essentially a glorified lackey.
Well to be fair, with the exception of QEII, no one currently in any royal family has “it”. Diana was extraordinary. We don’t get may of those in a lifetime.
Haven’t seen any clue at all that she wants to be Diana… its the Diana-stans who are nostalgia obsessed and seem to keep comparing her (press included). If anything, it seems Wills and the firm actively searched for a woman nothing like Di so as to not pull focus. William seems like he would absolutely loathe a spouse that outshines him in personality and charm. There is a reason the most eligible bachelor in the world chose plain Catherine. Although I really like her, unlike most Celebitchy readers, I di recognize she is slightly boring.
I don’t know that she wants to be Diana, but I’m not sure I agree she doesn’t invite the comparison. it’s a bad idea too. Kate should try to be her own person instead of standing in the shadow of someone else.
The sad thing is, would Kate even know how to go about being her own person? It’s not like she was ever encouraged to be her own person by her family. She was essentially raised by her parents to be dependent on them and then William/BRF. It definitely seems like independence and individuality were definitely not encouraged by anyone in Kate’s life.
If you look at pictures of her kids they are dressed almost exactly as Diana dressed William. It’s creepy as hell. Her intentions with that are obvious.
In the HBO doc, Harry said he wanted to dress his kids up the way his mother did with him and William.
So, now I’m beginning to think the homages in dressing are William’s idea.
Uh, we did not need Paul to tell us. And I would bet a month’s salary that everyone in the BRF is so goddamn thankful that Kate turned up. As if any of them ever want to deal with a charisma explosion like Diana again. Although they should’ve told Kate that, maybe. She could follow the Princess Royal and be known as the rising star among the work horses of the family. Well, I guess that won’t happen.
True. I think Kate’s dull nature made her exactly what the BRF was looking for after Diana. Diana for better or worse was too much for the BRF to handle; Kate by comparison seems more predictable and less of a risk to act out in any way. Now if she would only do more work.
But does Kate really want that comparison? She strives me as someone very happy and comfortable to fly below the radar,very mediocre and content,doing the absolute bare minimum. She would make a hello of alot more effort if she really wanted to be the New Diana,and I think Williams personality would not go well with someone who was like his Mother.
For some reason, I think William wants the comparison rather than Kate. It’s hard for me to tell if Kate has an opinion about anything.
I think he does and he doesn’t. Personally, I think there is a LOT of conflict in him about his mother that a few years of therapy wouldn’t hurt.
Kate chased this position for years yet seemed to have no plan for how to conduct herself afterwards. It’s baffling.
Not really. Kate doesn’t seem like she has a strong voice. She did what her mom wanted and now she does what her husband wants.
This! I think that Kate is totally dependent on her mom who seems to be the one with strong personality. She’s meek and subservient, which is probably what William wants anyway. It will be interesting to see if Meghan entering the field will change her in any way.
He said it right. Kate does not have the IT factor. However, she and William are a real couple in a real marriage making it work and that is more than Diana and Chuck were.
Hard to compete with a dead woman.
Just watched the documentary of Diana on HBO. Her sons worshipped her. She absolutely had that it factor that eludes Kate. As gorgeous as she was, it was the footage of her holding AIDS patients in her arms and her work in the landmines that shed light on her true beauty. William loves his wife and she shouldn’t be compared to Diana, it isn’t fair to her, and there simply is no comparison.
To be fair, I don’t think Kate is intentionally trying to create herself as the “new” Diana, and I don’t think her husband would let her. If she dresses similarly, I mean I would too, she had good style and she was the last Princess of Wales, so it makes sense that Kate would try to copy her example on some things. She had the job and did it well so obviously anyone coming is going to be looking at that. Plus, someone dresses these people and someone picks out the color schemes for various events-on the Crown, they picked QE2′s wardrobe for her tour based on where they were regionally/seasonally, etc. Maybe it makes sense that for certain events, the obvious color to wear is like, say, blue or white or red, so Diana and Kate wearing blue for the same event years apart is a coincidence.
Apropos of nothing: I studied journalism at university and one of my lecturers had made her career by writing about the RF. She used to bring in glossy books (“Fashions of Diana” kind of thing) that she’d written and pass them around and we pretended to admire them. We were students so of course we all dreamed of being war reporters, or winning Pulitzers for hardhitting political exposes, or setting up our own genre-defining blogs (this was right when blogs were starting to become a thing) or something.
In order to pass the course we had to conduct an interview and write it up, and she came into class one day all excited telling us she’d pulled some strings from her substantial media contacts to organise a big important public figure for us all to interview.
*DRUMROLL*
Paul Burrell!
*embarrassed silence*
She was most put out when a) none of us knew more than vaguely who he was b) didn’t care c) didn’t want to interview him. I think everyone in the class decided to find their own interviewee.
If anyone is curious, I ended up wangling an interview with Harry Potter’s dad for mine.
I think the interview with Harry Potter’s dad sounds definitely more intriguing.
I think it’s the position that partly gives some of the charisma to these people. I have no doubt that Princess Diana would have been popular in school and work, even if she weren’t famous, but the world-wide attention she and the Queen (and Pope John Paul II) did receive is also because of their positions. People want to know them and talk to them precisely because their status is different from the rest of us.
So the fact that Kate manages to be boring even as a duchess when it’s the position that gives these people some of their importance is a bit baffling and weird to me. The position alone should give her some star quality, especially since she’s not ugly.
I think the magic would appear for her if she worked more. If she isn’t born with it she can acquire something similar by becoming a hard working and compassionate royal.
However, I strongly suspect that Will is calling the shots when it comes to their public image. It’s possible she would take on more work if offered,but he wouldn’t and he certainly wouldn’t want his wife to appear more hard working.
Not everyone has that magic and aura that comes once in a lifetime. That’s fine to be honest. Though I will say that it was fun when we had those larger than life global icons around us back in the day. MJ in music, Muhammad Ali in boxing, Diana with royalty, etc…
Not everyone has that magic and aura that comes once in a lifetime. That’s fine to be honest. Though I will say that it was fun when we had those larger than life global icons around us back in the day. MJ in music, Muhammad Ali in boxing, Diana with royalty, etc…
No woman who is the wife of William or Harry should try to be Diana. They should establish their own styles and make their own marks. While I’m glad Kate is no long lost Kadashian with fashion, the work shy rep is off-putting. Her social climbing family dings her image as well. Work more and distance yourself from the fame thirsty relatives could help.
That’s really ridiculous to advise her to distance herself from her own family. They were there before the BRF and if her and William ever divorce they’ll be there as well.
The Middletons strike me as smug but not necessarily fame-hungry.
Her family may be thirsty, but they also seem loving.
I agree. I don’t think they help and they are social climbers. It isn’t good for her image at all. The sarcastic articles about them are proof enough of that.
The Diana Obsession needs to die. It’s quite clear that Diana behaved the way she did for attention; yes it made some people happy but it doesn’t mean that everyone has to act like her. Catherine just needs to increase her work duties; she doesn’t need to be Diana.
Do you all think Harry has “it?”
Yes, certainly compared to William. I saw the doc Diana, our mother, legacy etc….you can see the ease with Harry when being interviewed. William is much more rigid, more defensive.
Harry is more approachable and seems friendlier.
Diana, of course, could see it early on describing Harry as ” a different character all together.”
The problem with Kate – and most of the young royals – is there seems to be no *there* there. What makes her tick? What does she love to do? She spent her 20s doing glorified part-time jobs for her parents’ friends while waiting for her proposal. The most interesting thing she did in her 20s – that rowing team thing – she gave up when William summonsed her back in the fold. Imagine if she had used that art degree to work at an auction house or a museum, and then made arts education her “cause” and threw herself into it.
The amazing thing about Diana is that even though she went into the marriage a very sheltered privileged and unexperienced young woman, she blossomed and became very much her own person.
We know she doesn’t have “it”. But it’s an unfair comparison because you can only be yourself, so to do it is just at that level (ie: rather than comparing work ethic)is just being bitchy. However, I would like to note that while I think Diana had style, she took speaking lessons, went to British Vogue to style herself and worked her ass off. Diana did make her role something it hadn’t been before and Kate must do the same for herself. Diana herself said her job was 10% glam and the rest was work and I believe her.
Kate should brush aside what Willy and her family tell her and find her own voice and way to distinguish herself. Style and glam aren’t her things, so she must be a hard worker like Anne. That is her only avenue along with being an extraordinary mother. She needs a hobby that can be associated with her or a sport. Anne has horses. Gardening would be nice, and she can create her own flowers or something like that.
I am critical of her because of her lack of work ethic but I think her husband does not want her to ever shine. I wouldn’t put it past him to be very critical and scathing sometimes. He doesn’t help her because it doesn’t suit him to do so.
Diana had a tendency to freeze out friends who gave her any sort of negative feedback or criticism. The fact that Paul remained in her inner circle for as long as he did tells you that he is probably a bit of a yes man.
Given the obsequious torrent of praise that is usually thrown about, it’s refreshing (and surprising) to hear a former insider say something even mildly critical of Kate. I agree with him. She doesn’t have “it.” She’s very average. She may be wonderful in private (loyal, trustworthy) but – publicly – and as a public figure, she isn’t actually that interesting.
I’ve noticed Kate’s (and Carole’s by the way) tendency to copy Diana & Diana’s time – JP Todd shoes on that Canada tour, Catherine Walker designs, dressing the children to resemble the way Diana dressed her sons when they were younger. None of that strikes me as an attempt to mimic Diana. It does strike me as a red flag indicating her desire to get aspects of royal life “right” and her sense that, on her own, she has no independent sense of how to do that in her own way & with her own style. yet.
At long last Diana is firmly stamped as an aristocrat at long last probably why when in the wedding carriage with Charles leaving St Paul’s she didn’t have to bow her head like Kate had to, to the head of army as the carriage rolled through the street to buck house
Firstly..Can I ask you always use that thumbnail picture as it sums her up to a T!!
Not the false smile but the superiority of a wannabes..as much as I loathe Sloan Rangers Diana’s was a excellent consort for Charlie boy and the devastating documentary recently on Channel 4 with her tapes and the reaction of Ken Wharfe the protection officer and the press man/PR Patrick Jepson who I remember at the time pitching lies and now appears to be regretting his part in this is eye opening.Who would think a monarchist and one of their loyal servants would be so damaged by them that he would admit in public these things
So I do believe Diana did have a noble impulse which meant she would always be more than the Windsors tried to portray her as..The rebellious streak she said she has seems to have warped by her sons..but dealing with those people must make for a psychological handbook the size of Encyclopaedia Brittanica!!
Good comments.
Diana was a manipulative aristocrat in her own right but I appreciated her work. I’ve never thought Kate wants to be Diana, rather she wants to fulfil her royal role but that’s not her focus. Kate’s focus seems to be her kids and William and her original family. Nothing wrong with that in my book.
William alluded in recent docu he did with Harry that he viewed his Mom as a bit of a narcissist which isn’t wrong, it was enlightening. Both boys have chosen women who are opposite their mom. That says a lot. Thy loved Diana but knew her flaws and are trying to forge their own way without all the drama as they had enough of that divisive pain in childhood.
For these reasons and not least because Kate comes from a loving, united family, I’m thinking Kate is doing just fine as she is. She looks happy. William is finding his feet and voice. They’re not perfect or like Diana but Diana was purposely shoved out there alone. These boys have each other and are fostering loving relationships. In my view, Kate doesn’t need to be like Diana. The picture above is horrid but it’s funny. She doesn’t need to live a separate individually focused life and that’s not who she is – nothing wrong with that.
Also I keep thinking she’s got two young kids and that’s a big job to raise kids, be a loving wife, build a happy family. If I were in her shoes and reading the hate she gets, that wouldn’t make me want to venture out to meet strangers in public much at all. Who wants to be around people who hate you?
Yes, being a mom and wife and a family person is a lot of work and that is perfectly fine!…for people who aren’t royal and aren’t living off people who work incredibly hard everyday. She’s one of the most senior totals and it is her duty to give back to the people who give her this incredible life. The British people deserve to have a royal who is aware and grateful of his/her position in life. Kate and William spit on the feet of the public. I don’t think the people should tolerate that. If they want to focus almost exclusively on their family they should not be in line for the throne. It’s fine of they want to do that so long as they aren’t using other people’s money. And I know that many people argue it’s such a little amount of money that’s being given but it’s still money that builds up over time and money that could be used by each person.
I read Burrell’s book and recall he was there in Paris the same time as Charles but did he arrive at the hospital before Charles? If I recall correctly, he brought clothing for Diana, but did he speak directly with Charles??… or perhaps there was no information about that. Charles, by then, certainly knew Burrell was in the Diana camp so I would guess there was no communication between them.
Although I find the butler dude generally annoying, maybe he got tired of hearing all the praise for Kate like the rest of us.
I don’t think Kate is a bad person at all. Just boring. Ditto for Pippa and the marshmallow brother.
Frankly, the constant comparisons between Kate & Diana (or Kate & Meghan, or Kate & Pippa…) are becoming rather boring…verging on annoying.
Kate Middleton is none of these people. Last time I checked, she wasn’t trying to be.
Oh my the media are savvy in The Sun today they have an article on the gift Kate received from Pippa when George was born – an exact copy almost of Diana received and wore after Wills was born. Gold flat shaped round engraved sort of necklace. Firstly talk about attention to detail where the Midds are concerned, very strange indeed but maybe Wills had it as a keepsake and Kate wanted one exactly the same.
