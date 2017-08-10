Duchess Kate doesn’t have Diana’s charisma or magic, claims Paul Burrell

Celebrities at 'The Late Late Show' RTE, Dublin

Paul Burrell was the late Princess Diana’s butler and confidante. In the last years of Diana’s life, she streamlined her life to the point where she was relying on fewer household and office staff, and Burrell became sort of her go-to guy for many different things. She referred to him as her “rock.” He was one of the first people to arrive in Paris after Diana died, and he was there with Prince Charles to escort her home. He also took many of Diana’s things – personal letters, clothes, mementos – for safe-keeping after her death, which is why he was eventually arrested and put on trial, before the case fell to shreds when the Queen was basically like “no, he told me he was keeping Diana’s stuff for safe-keeping, he didn’t steal anything.” I actually read Burrell’s book, which he wrote to pay off his legal bills from that court case. It was a decent read, although I tend to believe Burrell kind of oversold his friendship with Diana, but whatever.

So, Paul Burrell has been taking part in some of the Summer of Diana, wherein everyone is being inundated with Diana specials and long-lost Diana photos and never-before-seen Diana footage, all to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing. Someone asked Burrell what he thinks of the Duchess of Cambridge. His comment was…interesting.

Diana’s former butler has sensationally claimed the Duchess of Cambridge will never live up to Princess Diana’s legacy because she does not have her late mother-in-law’s “magic quality”. Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, told 9News he does not think the Duchess of Cambridge has what it takes – just months after claiming the Princess of Wales “broke the mould” for royal spouses.

In a scathing assessment, Mr Burrell said the mother-of-two, who wears Princess Diana’s engagement ring, does not compare to the late princess. He said: “I met Mother Theresa. She had it. Pope John Paul II had it. The Queen has it. Diana certainly had it. Kate doesn’t. She’s a lovely, lovely girl … she totally adores her husband, they’re devoted to each other. But that extra something, which you would call the ‘X-factor’, the magic quality, charisma, it’s not there.”

[From The Daily Express]

This has been noted by other people before, mostly by people who A) actually knew and spent time with Diana and B) are not super-focused on creating some sugary narrative about how Kate is the New Diana. For all of her faults, who can deny that Diana was supremely charismatic, someone with absurdly high emotional intelligence, and that she was one of the biggest supernova-star-quality people of the 20th century? When you put it like that, how could ANYONE compete or compare to that? That’s not the issue though – of course Kate could never compare to Diana, and of course Kate is always going to be found wanting on the charisma scale where Diana is the model/standard. The issue is that Kate is, like, actively wanting the comparison. That’s why she keeps trying to do “throwbacks” to Diana’s fashions and callbacks to Diana’s famous photo-ops. Kate really wants us to think of her as the New Diana, and the sycophantic royal press have been trying to sell that idea for years. It’s not working.

Princess Diana in India

Battle of Passchendaele memorial service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Tyne Cot Cemetery

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Taj Mahal

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

78 Responses to “Duchess Kate doesn’t have Diana’s charisma or magic, claims Paul Burrell”

  1. tracking says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Okay, Captain Obvious.

    Reply
  2. Kimma1216 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    He’s right. She’s about as exciting as a paper towel. And, doesn’t come close to the work Diana did outside her family. She’s got no spark.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:27 am

      Kimma: “She’s about as exciting as a paper towel” – too funny! That’s what I came on to say. He’s right. She really does not have “It”, and that’s fine; not a lot of people do. However, she could endear herself to so many by getting off her lazy arse and working for some of the admiration Diana had and still has. I was rather “meh” about Diana, but understand why so many people loved her.

      Burrell appeared on 9 Network’s Today morning show, which I detest, and from DM, here goes…

      “Appearing on Channel Nine in a heated interview on Wednesday morning, a defiant Stefanovic (Karl, a big girls blouse-crybaby-drama-queen) pressed Mr Burrell over his controversial views that Kate doesn’t have the ‘X-factor’ or the ‘magic quality’ the late royal had.
      ‘You said she lacks the X factor that Diana had. That is way too harsh, isn’t it?’ Stefanovic grilled Mr Burrell in an on-air stoush.
      ‘I don’t even know where you came from, she doesn’t the X factor of Mother Teresa, the Queen, Diana… Why would you even say that?’
      ‘She is a mother of two doing the very best she can. She is awesome. Everyone wants to see what she is doing and she doesn’t put a foot wrong. How dare you even say that.’
      As tensions boiled over, Mr Burrell – who worked for the royal family from the age of 18 as a footman – apologised for his comments, insisting it was ‘taken out of context’.

      Burrell’s a wuss and Karl Stefanovic is an embarrassment.

      Reply
    • Addie says:
      August 10, 2017 at 10:42 am

      I was going to say wet cardboard but paper towel will do.

      Reply
  3. LadyMTL says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Although I am tired of the whole Diana-worship / cult of Diana, she seemed like she was one heck of a charismatic, generous, and warm-hearted person. It would be hard for anyone to live up to that, but I agree with you, Kaiser – Kate is doing herself no favours by wanting that comparison. She could just trying being genuine and seeing how that would work out, lol.

    Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      I don’t think Kate actually wants that comparison. I think the tabloids do. Anyway, as good business as Diana, whom I adored and named my cat after, was for the tabloids, she wasn’t a good fit for the royal family or they for her. In the end, I guarantee “the firm” is far happier with Kate and all of her flaws then with another Diana with all of her charisma.
      I’ll bet Kate lives are far happier private life then Diana ever did although I’m not sure that anyone cares about that. I just never want to think of someone in Diana’s position again because she truly had no way to win as far as a happy private life. Her husband was a mismatch that would have been fine staying married as long as they both carried on discrete affairs while he nor his family could imagine actually divorcing over something like acute unhappiness and a need to have a real relationship. Diana finally got out but it cost her a hell of a lot to do so and she got so little time to enjoy it.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      If William had married a man, he would be getting compared to Diana. It’s inevitable.

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    That front page headshot of her is so unflattering….old lady hair, skin that makes her look much older.

    Reply
  5. Citresse says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    She doesn’t have her work ethic either.

    Reply
  6. perplexed says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    People would probably like Kate if she did some more work. Would she be a super-nova star? Probably not. But people would probably like her well enough.

    The cuteness of her kids is probably going to overshadow her anyway.

    Reply
  7. Enough Already says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Unless he was specifically asked this question it seems classless to keep stressing the obvious. At least the hair twirler bever flung anyone or herself down a flight of stairs. When do his fifteen minutes expire?

    Reply
  8. homeslice says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Well to be fair, with the exception of QEII, no one currently in any royal family has “it”. Diana was extraordinary. We don’t get may of those in a lifetime.

    Reply
  9. Bitsy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Haven’t seen any clue at all that she wants to be Diana… its the Diana-stans who are nostalgia obsessed and seem to keep comparing her (press included). If anything, it seems Wills and the firm actively searched for a woman nothing like Di so as to not pull focus. William seems like he would absolutely loathe a spouse that outshines him in personality and charm. There is a reason the most eligible bachelor in the world chose plain Catherine. Although I really like her, unlike most Celebitchy readers, I di recognize she is slightly boring.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Uh, we did not need Paul to tell us. And I would bet a month’s salary that everyone in the BRF is so goddamn thankful that Kate turned up. As if any of them ever want to deal with a charisma explosion like Diana again. Although they should’ve told Kate that, maybe. She could follow the Princess Royal and be known as the rising star among the work horses of the family. Well, I guess that won’t happen.

    Reply
    • still_sarah says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:49 am

      True. I think Kate’s dull nature made her exactly what the BRF was looking for after Diana. Diana for better or worse was too much for the BRF to handle; Kate by comparison seems more predictable and less of a risk to act out in any way. Now if she would only do more work.

      Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

    But does Kate really want that comparison? She strives me as someone very happy and comfortable to fly below the radar,very mediocre and content,doing the absolute bare minimum. She would make a hello of alot more effort if she really wanted to be the New Diana,and I think Williams personality would not go well with someone who was like his Mother.

    Reply
  12. Mimi says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Kate chased this position for years yet seemed to have no plan for how to conduct herself afterwards. It’s baffling.

    Reply
  13. What's Inside says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:35 am

    He said it right. Kate does not have the IT factor. However, she and William are a real couple in a real marriage making it work and that is more than Diana and Chuck were.

    Reply
  14. OTHER RENEE says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Hard to compete with a dead woman.

    Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Just watched the documentary of Diana on HBO. Her sons worshipped her. She absolutely had that it factor that eludes Kate. As gorgeous as she was, it was the footage of her holding AIDS patients in her arms and her work in the landmines that shed light on her true beauty. William loves his wife and she shouldn’t be compared to Diana, it isn’t fair to her, and there simply is no comparison.

    Reply
  16. Sassback says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:41 am

    To be fair, I don’t think Kate is intentionally trying to create herself as the “new” Diana, and I don’t think her husband would let her. If she dresses similarly, I mean I would too, she had good style and she was the last Princess of Wales, so it makes sense that Kate would try to copy her example on some things. She had the job and did it well so obviously anyone coming is going to be looking at that. Plus, someone dresses these people and someone picks out the color schemes for various events-on the Crown, they picked QE2′s wardrobe for her tour based on where they were regionally/seasonally, etc. Maybe it makes sense that for certain events, the obvious color to wear is like, say, blue or white or red, so Diana and Kate wearing blue for the same event years apart is a coincidence.

    Reply
  17. Lurker says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Apropos of nothing: I studied journalism at university and one of my lecturers had made her career by writing about the RF. She used to bring in glossy books (“Fashions of Diana” kind of thing) that she’d written and pass them around and we pretended to admire them. We were students so of course we all dreamed of being war reporters, or winning Pulitzers for hardhitting political exposes, or setting up our own genre-defining blogs (this was right when blogs were starting to become a thing) or something.

    In order to pass the course we had to conduct an interview and write it up, and she came into class one day all excited telling us she’d pulled some strings from her substantial media contacts to organise a big important public figure for us all to interview.

    *DRUMROLL*

    Paul Burrell!

    *embarrassed silence*

    She was most put out when a) none of us knew more than vaguely who he was b) didn’t care c) didn’t want to interview him. I think everyone in the class decided to find their own interviewee.

    If anyone is curious, I ended up wangling an interview with Harry Potter’s dad for mine.

    Reply
  18. perplexed says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I think it’s the position that partly gives some of the charisma to these people. I have no doubt that Princess Diana would have been popular in school and work, even if she weren’t famous, but the world-wide attention she and the Queen (and Pope John Paul II) did receive is also because of their positions. People want to know them and talk to them precisely because their status is different from the rest of us.

    So the fact that Kate manages to be boring even as a duchess when it’s the position that gives these people some of their importance is a bit baffling and weird to me. The position alone should give her some star quality, especially since she’s not ugly.

    Reply
  19. TomatoGirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I think the magic would appear for her if she worked more. If she isn’t born with it she can acquire something similar by becoming a hard working and compassionate royal.
    However, I strongly suspect that Will is calling the shots when it comes to their public image. It’s possible she would take on more work if offered,but he wouldn’t and he certainly wouldn’t want his wife to appear more hard working.

    Reply
  20. Kitty says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Not everyone has that magic and aura that comes once in a lifetime. That’s fine to be honest. Though I will say that it was fun when we had those larger than life global icons around us back in the day. MJ in music, Muhammad Ali in boxing, Diana with royalty, etc…

    Reply
  21. Kitty says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Not everyone has that magic and aura that comes once in a lifetime. That’s fine to be honest. Though I will say that it was fun when we had those larger than life global icons around us back in the day. MJ in music, Muhammad Ali in boxing, Diana with royalty, etc…

    Reply
  22. aquarius64 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:14 am

    No woman who is the wife of William or Harry should try to be Diana. They should establish their own styles and make their own marks. While I’m glad Kate is no long lost Kadashian with fashion, the work shy rep is off-putting. Her social climbing family dings her image as well. Work more and distance yourself from the fame thirsty relatives could help.

    Reply
  23. Jessica says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:15 am

    The Diana Obsession needs to die. It’s quite clear that Diana behaved the way she did for attention; yes it made some people happy but it doesn’t mean that everyone has to act like her. Catherine just needs to increase her work duties; she doesn’t need to be Diana.

    Reply
  24. J says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Do you all think Harry has “it?”

    Reply
    • Citresse says:
      August 10, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Yes, certainly compared to William. I saw the doc Diana, our mother, legacy etc….you can see the ease with Harry when being interviewed. William is much more rigid, more defensive.
      Harry is more approachable and seems friendlier.
      Diana, of course, could see it early on describing Harry as ” a different character all together.”

      Reply
  25. Mumbles says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:34 am

    The problem with Kate – and most of the young royals – is there seems to be no *there* there. What makes her tick? What does she love to do? She spent her 20s doing glorified part-time jobs for her parents’ friends while waiting for her proposal. The most interesting thing she did in her 20s – that rowing team thing – she gave up when William summonsed her back in the fold. Imagine if she had used that art degree to work at an auction house or a museum, and then made arts education her “cause” and threw herself into it.
    The amazing thing about Diana is that even though she went into the marriage a very sheltered privileged and unexperienced young woman, she blossomed and became very much her own person.

    Reply
  26. HK9 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:36 am

    We know she doesn’t have “it”. But it’s an unfair comparison because you can only be yourself, so to do it is just at that level (ie: rather than comparing work ethic)is just being bitchy. However, I would like to note that while I think Diana had style, she took speaking lessons, went to British Vogue to style herself and worked her ass off. Diana did make her role something it hadn’t been before and Kate must do the same for herself. Diana herself said her job was 10% glam and the rest was work and I believe her.

    Reply
  27. magnoliarose says:
    August 10, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Kate should brush aside what Willy and her family tell her and find her own voice and way to distinguish herself. Style and glam aren’t her things, so she must be a hard worker like Anne. That is her only avenue along with being an extraordinary mother. She needs a hobby that can be associated with her or a sport. Anne has horses. Gardening would be nice, and she can create her own flowers or something like that.
    I am critical of her because of her lack of work ethic but I think her husband does not want her to ever shine. I wouldn’t put it past him to be very critical and scathing sometimes. He doesn’t help her because it doesn’t suit him to do so.

    Reply
  28. xo says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Diana had a tendency to freeze out friends who gave her any sort of negative feedback or criticism. The fact that Paul remained in her inner circle for as long as he did tells you that he is probably a bit of a yes man.

    Given the obsequious torrent of praise that is usually thrown about, it’s refreshing (and surprising) to hear a former insider say something even mildly critical of Kate. I agree with him. She doesn’t have “it.” She’s very average. She may be wonderful in private (loyal, trustworthy) but – publicly – and as a public figure, she isn’t actually that interesting.

    I’ve noticed Kate’s (and Carole’s by the way) tendency to copy Diana & Diana’s time – JP Todd shoes on that Canada tour, Catherine Walker designs, dressing the children to resemble the way Diana dressed her sons when they were younger. None of that strikes me as an attempt to mimic Diana. It does strike me as a red flag indicating her desire to get aspects of royal life “right” and her sense that, on her own, she has no independent sense of how to do that in her own way & with her own style. yet.

    Reply
  29. Starlight says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    At long last Diana is firmly stamped as an aristocrat at long last probably why when in the wedding carriage with Charles leaving St Paul’s she didn’t have to bow her head like Kate had to, to the head of army as the carriage rolled through the street to buck house

    Reply
  30. WhatwasThat? says:
    August 10, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Firstly..Can I ask you always use that thumbnail picture as it sums her up to a T!!
    Not the false smile but the superiority of a wannabes..as much as I loathe Sloan Rangers Diana’s was a excellent consort for Charlie boy and the devastating documentary recently on Channel 4 with her tapes and the reaction of Ken Wharfe the protection officer and the press man/PR Patrick Jepson who I remember at the time pitching lies and now appears to be regretting his part in this is eye opening.Who would think a monarchist and one of their loyal servants would be so damaged by them that he would admit in public these things
    So I do believe Diana did have a noble impulse which meant she would always be more than the Windsors tried to portray her as..The rebellious streak she said she has seems to have warped by her sons..but dealing with those people must make for a psychological handbook the size of Encyclopaedia Brittanica!!

    Reply
  31. Carrie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Good comments.

    Diana was a manipulative aristocrat in her own right but I appreciated her work. I’ve never thought Kate wants to be Diana, rather she wants to fulfil her royal role but that’s not her focus. Kate’s focus seems to be her kids and William and her original family. Nothing wrong with that in my book.

    William alluded in recent docu he did with Harry that he viewed his Mom as a bit of a narcissist which isn’t wrong, it was enlightening. Both boys have chosen women who are opposite their mom. That says a lot. Thy loved Diana but knew her flaws and are trying to forge their own way without all the drama as they had enough of that divisive pain in childhood.

    For these reasons and not least because Kate comes from a loving, united family, I’m thinking Kate is doing just fine as she is. She looks happy. William is finding his feet and voice. They’re not perfect or like Diana but Diana was purposely shoved out there alone. These boys have each other and are fostering loving relationships. In my view, Kate doesn’t need to be like Diana. The picture above is horrid but it’s funny. She doesn’t need to live a separate individually focused life and that’s not who she is – nothing wrong with that.

    Also I keep thinking she’s got two young kids and that’s a big job to raise kids, be a loving wife, build a happy family. If I were in her shoes and reading the hate she gets, that wouldn’t make me want to venture out to meet strangers in public much at all. Who wants to be around people who hate you?

    Reply
    • Llamas says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Yes, being a mom and wife and a family person is a lot of work and that is perfectly fine!…for people who aren’t royal and aren’t living off people who work incredibly hard everyday. She’s one of the most senior totals and it is her duty to give back to the people who give her this incredible life. The British people deserve to have a royal who is aware and grateful of his/her position in life. Kate and William spit on the feet of the public. I don’t think the people should tolerate that. If they want to focus almost exclusively on their family they should not be in line for the throne. It’s fine of they want to do that so long as they aren’t using other people’s money. And I know that many people argue it’s such a little amount of money that’s being given but it’s still money that builds up over time and money that could be used by each person.

      Reply
  32. Citresse says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I read Burrell’s book and recall he was there in Paris the same time as Charles but did he arrive at the hospital before Charles? If I recall correctly, he brought clothing for Diana, but did he speak directly with Charles??… or perhaps there was no information about that. Charles, by then, certainly knew Burrell was in the Diana camp so I would guess there was no communication between them.

    Reply
  33. perplexed says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Although I find the butler dude generally annoying, maybe he got tired of hearing all the praise for Kate like the rest of us.

    I don’t think Kate is a bad person at all. Just boring. Ditto for Pippa and the marshmallow brother.

    Reply
  34. Heat says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Frankly, the constant comparisons between Kate & Diana (or Kate & Meghan, or Kate & Pippa…) are becoming rather boring…verging on annoying.
    Kate Middleton is none of these people. Last time I checked, she wasn’t trying to be.

    Reply
  35. Starlight says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Oh my the media are savvy in The Sun today they have an article on the gift Kate received from Pippa when George was born – an exact copy almost of Diana received and wore after Wills was born. Gold flat shaped round engraved sort of necklace. Firstly talk about attention to detail where the Midds are concerned, very strange indeed but maybe Wills had it as a keepsake and Kate wanted one exactly the same.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment