Salma Hayek: ‘The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes’

Salma Hayek covers the latest issue of The Edit, net-a-porter’s in-house online magazine. Salma is 50 years old! I just thought I’d point that out, because Salma is talking about menopause in this interview. It’s interesting, to me, to see these major celebrities that became famous in the 1990s (my coming-of-age era) as they navigate the new media landscape and try to talk about ageing in a real way. Anyway, Salma chatted with The Edit about her husband’s feminism, how he likes her to dress up (ugh) and how her failing eyesight is worse than menopause. Some highlights:
Salma wants women to know that we are enough: “We are a lot more demanding of ourselves than men are. It’s a horrible sensation – we’re not enough at work; we’re not enough for the guy who’s cheating on us; we’re not enough for our children who always want more of us, no matter what we give. My husband has a company that is very feminist [François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of luxury fashion conglomerate Kering]. They do a lot of studies on how to empower women and I’ve learned some really interesting details. Women work harder than men and are more demanding of themselves, yet they have the sensation they don’t do enough, and therefore they are less daring about asking for a better position or salary. Men do a lot less, they are less demanding on themselves and their standards are lower, yet they feel entitled to ask for a raise or a promotion.
True ambition: “I wanted everything, but I wanted to be a good person, and I wanted to get it with principles – that’s true ambition. The other type is desperation. My biggest ambition now is to become an organized person. It might seem like nothing, but I’m telling you, I’ve been trying it for 50 years and I still can’t do it. In parts of my life I am disorganized; a procrastinator. My god, that’s been a hard one to conquer. If I don’t want to do certain things, I don’t do them.”
She doesn’t have discipline: “I am better with exercise, I am better with food, but I am still not where I should be; I am getting older and I still don’t have the discipline. I always find excuses for myself – and they’re all brilliant, by the way. I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.
On menopause: “The menopause is not the same for everyone – some women go through it with no problems. If you are not there yet, visualize that you’re going to go through it with no problems! It’s not fun. But the worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses, and I lose them everywhere. I never hear other people complaining about their glasses. I really resent having to depend on my glasses to look at the world. It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.
She doesn’t dye her hair?! “I don’t dye my hair, but I recently wore a pink wig. Naomi Campbell inspired me; she’s always changing. It’s fantastic. My husband hated it; he said, ‘You are crazy.’ But he likes makeup, and he likes me to dress up, because he loves fashion. And he loves my curly hair. I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are – you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that.’”
I’ve had bad eyesight since I was a kid, so I’ve gotten used to being half-blind. I wear contacts or glasses all the time, so that’s how I don’t lose anything – because I’m literally like a helpless baby who can’t do anything without my glasses. So, awesome, you’re telling me that my vision is probably going to get worse as I hit menopause? Something to look forward to. Also: I flat-out do not believe her about not dyeing her hair. SHE TOTALLY DYES HER HAIR. COME ON. You’re telling me that she’s 50 years old and she literally has no grey hair? Bish, please. She’s not dyeing it crazy colors, but she’s dyeing it to hide the grey.
I got my eyes lasered a few years back to fix shortsightedness and the dr warned me that by the time I get to 45 I’ll need glasses for long sightedness due to old age.
Same for my mom. She wanted to get it fixed and they found she had cataracts and glocoma. So I guess thank God she hates wearing glasses…
Definitely covering greys.
Not necessarily. My husband’s side of the family has a whole bunch of cousins who at 70-75 literally have maybe 5 grey hairs in amongst the black. And hair that, male or female, remains hedgehog thick as well. No balding, no thinning and no grey. That may not be Salma’s case, but some people just have really really good genes in that regard. So it’s possible. They also all have really long and thick eyelashes. I’d be really annoyed except that my kids both got the eyelash gene, lucky girls!
I’ve had very bad eyesight since Inwas a kid, and my eyes have actually improved as I’ve gotten older – no cheaters for me!
It’s been a few years since I was 50 but I didn’t have any gray hair at that age.
While I don’t totally believe her I can buy it about the hair and totally agree about the vision. I’m 51, dark brown hair, aside from a random gray strand haven’t felt the need to start coloring it yet (and my stylist agrees). The vision thing though…I started wearing glass for computer work a couple of years ago but could read a paper or book just fine. Once I hit 50 (and menopause) though, reading glasses everywhere.
Preach! I need a pair in every room, and it’s only gotten worse with perii-then-full-on me no!
Um…i have two friends and three cousins who do not grey, all female, all with very dark hair, and all possessing the inherited the trait from their maternal lines. Not saying it’s happening here, but it does happen.
My mother has this trait and so do I. I am 60 and only have a few random gray hairs. My mother has no gray at all and she is 85. Now the color is no longer dark and glorious, more like dull, but she does not have any grays.
All my relatives on my mum’s side of the family start getting greys in their late 70s. My mum is close to 60, not a grey hair in sight. Her brother is in his late 40s and still has jet black hair. I totally believe her.
Losing your eyesight does suck. It might be harder if you’ve never had to depend on glasses. I was tired of losing track of my readers so I got a pair of progressive bifocals, they’re awesome.
She forgets to mention the one upside of menopause, no periods! So far I’ve gone six months at a stretch without one and I love not dealing with it monthly. I will not miss it at all.
‘ I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.’
Hmm. OK.
Yeah that comment was really telling.
My mom has that attitude, too. She’s always after me to lose the last ten pounds of baby weight because she thinks my husband will leave me if I “get fat.”
I just tell myself it says a lot about messages she’s internalized and nothing about my husband.
I caught that too,she’s going to potentially lose her husband whom she just said was about feminism in the workplace.Quite contradictory.I hope she doesn’t really have to be made up all the time for fear of him leaving her.
@Millennial,my mom would offer the same kind of advice.You are so correct when you question what she has internalized her entire life.I wonder if men are telling their sons to not get fat/old/grey hair/wrinkles or SHE will leave you.Oh wait I don’t wonder ,because I know men don’t have to worry about this 🙄
Yes, that comment, Tulsi. Never mind about the eyesight, Salma. For you, your biggest worry is whether your feminist hubby is going to trade you in for a younger model. Isn’t that how she got him? If not, I apologise.
I can think of a lot worse things about the aging process than needing glasses (people with serious vision problems excepted). Like being sick and tired of working but being unable to stop, because money. Or not having the energy to do all the necessary things that were easy at age 30. Or getting autoimmune diseases because your immune system is haywire. That quote obviously rubbed me the wrong way, I think because she’s so rich she doesn’t seem to have any actual stress.
Yeah, the autoimmune stuff is fun. *raises hand*
Not to be a jerk BUT the question was about menopause so clearly it was a personal question attributed to her own experiences. She can’t comment on the things you mentioned because they probably don’t apply to her…and even if they did, that doesn’t mean they would be the worst part for HER. Not everyone at the age of 50 has all the problems you’ve mentioned anyways.
Yeah, the real shit may have yet to hit her, health-wise. Ask her again at age 55. It’s a long, sometimes late process for some women.
I just officially hit peri this year–first irregular period in my life (3 periods in a month, joy), plus heart palps and crazy anger and sadness emos. No hot flashes yet, but I suspect they are coming my way in a few years…
Even though I’ve been in glasses since the age of 10, have -9 and -8 vision, am completely helpless without glasses/contacts, and am now in my 40s dealing with far-sighted crap to boot and very severe focusing issues (progressives don’t work for me–I need a big deal operation to replace my inner lenses, not just lasik), still I feel bad about anyone coming new to eyesight issues. Every now and then it hits me how shitty (and expensive) it is to be a true mole, on top of any of our other health issues. Meanwhile my brother has 20/20….
I think she was simply saying that she found the bad eyesight worse than the issue of menopause itself. A comparison was made between two things.
I am 50 this coming September and I have never dyed my hair yet. I have very few gray hair. It’s possible!!!!!
I had no gray hair at all until my late 50′s. Now 62 and just sprinkles around the temples. Eyesight definitely took a dump though.
My grandma didn’t go grey until her 70s, it’s definitely possible.
My grandmother didn’t get gray hair until she was 80. I don’t get your beef.
I don’t know what Salma does, but when my grandmother died at age 94, she had only a few silver hairs among the black ones. She never dyed her hair or wore makeup.
My father was almost 90 when he died and just like Grandma, had only a few silver hairs.
I let my hair go natural this year. So I now have white hair with blonde streaks supplied by my hairdresser. I love it and it’s so much easier than trying to keep up with hiding roots. But I am helpless without reading glasses!
i wore glasses since 3rd grade. i got lasik two years ago at 31(started to develop contact lenses intolerance and hated the thought of needing glasses as an only option) and it was the best money i’ve ever spent. i got my astigmatism, distance vision and light halos fixed. i was really nervous but not a day goes by that i don’t wake up and rejoice in seeing clearly. i will eventually need reading glasses but it is a small thing compared to not needing them for distance anymore. i can’t recommend it enough.
I’m so happy to hear this from you Lizzie ,my daughter began wearing glasses third grade too.She is now going into ninth grade,and her vision is still poor,like you she has astigmatism and she literally sees zero without glasses/contacts (-5.50 right,-6.50 left)She wants lasik but doctors say it’s too early until her mid twenties.She just started wearing contacts though so at least she has the convenience of not always wearing glasses.I truly hope your vision continues to improve I’m glad to think someday my daughter can be free from constant eye wear.I am 42 ,20/10 vision both eyes.I’d gladly give her mine if I could.
I wish humans, and women in particular, could come to peace with aging. It’s almost always presented as a negative, but given that most people’s life goal is to age, can we talk about the positive aspects of aging? Things like the peaceful wisdom that’s borne of experience, a decreasing concern for the good opinion of others, and the opportunity to be a mentor or role model. No worrying about periods or pregnancy, but still fit and strong enough to be mentally and physically active.
So far my 50s are the best decade yet! I’m old enough to make fewer mistakes, and forgive myself when I do; old enough to value my life and understand how much I can control the quality of it; and young enough to carry my own kayak.
End of rant. I just wish everyone could enjoy aging–ie living–and treasure the moments we do have on this earth, rather than worrying about covering grey hair. Although not losing my glasses would be a bonus! 😊
+ 100000.
“Young enough to carry my own kayak “THIS !!!!☺️
When you’re no longer young enough to carry your kayak, will you still be “at peace” with “ageing”? Life does go on after you exit your fifties, I am told.
I know people, maybe from her same Mexican heritage or her Arab one, that don’t grey at all until yes they are 60 +. Si yes maybe she has some on her back head, but not still worthy of a full dye.
My mom is Mexican (no euro heritage, unlike Salma) and she was totally silver-grey at age 35. My dad, African American, went grey in his early 40s. At high school I had a teacher who was Arab and had hair as white as a sheet in her (I think) early 30s and another Indian prof at college who rocked waist length silver hair in her mid 40s. Her mom had apparently also gone grey early too. So, anecdotally, I’d say it’s no different in other ethnicities or heritages on general. It seems to be family clusters rather than ethnic ones. I’ve got a few greys (I’m 27) but I guess we’ll see how things are in a few years time… *fetches magnifying mirror*
I think the only thing that gets worse with age is the need for reading glasses. Which I guess some people need despite having prescription glasses? Not really sure
Just age natural and be yourself.
She may be telling the truth about the dye. My mother is African American, 64 years old, and just got her first greys last year. A lot of the women in my family went grey way after 50. On the other hand, my Latina mother-in-law has been covering greys since age 35. Everyone’s different.
Black and began greying I’ll n high school- just a few strands. By 22, Clairol , highlights and lowlights we’re besties. 45 and completely white under the dye. I went natural and let hair go in summer but I look so old. Dyed yesterday because back to work tomorrow. Believ Salma about not dyeing, My sister greyed at 35, her husband is 67 and just now acquired a few streaks. She has white hair and he has jet black.
my unlce and his side of the family doesn’t go grey unless they’re stressed about something and then it goes back to black. weird, but it does happen. me, on the other hand, found my first silver lady when i was in the second grade. i’m still in my twenties, but there are a couple strands of grey.
