Salma Hayek: ‘The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes’

Salma Hayek covers the latest issue of The Edit, net-a-porter’s in-house online magazine. Salma is 50 years old! I just thought I’d point that out, because Salma is talking about menopause in this interview. It’s interesting, to me, to see these major celebrities that became famous in the 1990s (my coming-of-age era) as they navigate the new media landscape and try to talk about ageing in a real way. Anyway, Salma chatted with The Edit about her husband’s feminism, how he likes her to dress up (ugh) and how her failing eyesight is worse than menopause. Some highlights:

Salma wants women to know that we are enough: “We are a lot more demanding of ourselves than men are. It’s a horrible sensation – we’re not enough at work; we’re not enough for the guy who’s cheating on us; we’re not enough for our children who always want more of us, no matter what we give. My husband has a company that is very feminist [François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of luxury fashion conglomerate Kering]. They do a lot of studies on how to empower women and I’ve learned some really interesting details. Women work harder than men and are more demanding of themselves, yet they have the sensation they don’t do enough, and therefore they are less daring about asking for a better position or salary. Men do a lot less, they are less demanding on themselves and their standards are lower, yet they feel entitled to ask for a raise or a promotion.

True ambition: “I wanted everything, but I wanted to be a good person, and I wanted to get it with principles – that’s true ambition. The other type is desperation. My biggest ambition now is to become an organized person. It might seem like nothing, but I’m telling you, I’ve been trying it for 50 years and I still can’t do it. In parts of my life I am disorganized; a procrastinator. My god, that’s been a hard one to conquer. If I don’t want to do certain things, I don’t do them.”

She doesn’t have discipline: “I am better with exercise, I am better with food, but I am still not where I should be; I am getting older and I still don’t have the discipline. I always find excuses for myself – and they’re all brilliant, by the way. I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.

On menopause: “The menopause is not the same for everyone – some women go through it with no problems. If you are not there yet, visualize that you’re going to go through it with no problems! It’s not fun. But the worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses, and I lose them everywhere. I never hear other people complaining about their glasses. I really resent having to depend on my glasses to look at the world. It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.

She doesn’t dye her hair?! “I don’t dye my hair, but I recently wore a pink wig. Naomi Campbell inspired me; she’s always changing. It’s fantastic. My husband hated it; he said, ‘You are crazy.’ But he likes makeup, and he likes me to dress up, because he loves fashion. And he loves my curly hair. I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are – you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that.’”