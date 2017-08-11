Star: Darren Aronofsky bullied Jennifer Lawrence constantly while filming ‘Mother!’

Jennifer Lawrence brings her pup, Pippi, along for day in the city

I enjoyed Jennifer Lawrence’s Vogue covers and interview, but I guess I was in the minority. I enjoy her, in general, when I take her in small doses, and I want the best for her. Personally, I do not believe Darren Aronofsky is the best. I like him as a director just fine, but I keep getting the feeling that Aronofsky is not really the best boyfriend, nor the best human being to be around. Jen’s Vogue interview seemed to reveal more than she intended – she thought she was telling a humbling story about her work ethic, but really she was telling a story about how her director boyfriend didn’t give a sh-t about her even when she injured herself. So, shock of shocks, a source came forward who claims to have been an extra on the Mother! set. This extra claims Aronofsky was pretty abusive towards Jen.

Jennifer Lawrence has finally figured out why her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky earned the nickname Mr. Mean. Shocking new reports claim the 48-year-old director drove Jennifer, 27, so hard during filming of ‘Mother!’ that she was an “emotional mess” by the end of it.

In a Facebook post that’s since been deleted, an extra on set detailed the nonstop bullying they witnesses when the cameras weren’t rolling. “I would have personally walked out that door ASAP. Swallowing the amount of crap and yelling Jennifer has to take in and redoing a perfect performance over and over a hundred time,” wrote the whistleblower, adding that the actress was forced to shoot the same scene for 12 hours straight. “Abuse is abuse, no matter what job you do or how much you’re paid.”

While Jennifer calls Darren a “visionary,” other people have another word: “a–hole.” Natalie Portman admitted he tried to make her “jealous” of Mila Kunis on Black Swan, and Emma Watson became “delirious” after he banned bottled water on ‘Noah.’

“Jen says Darren is everything she’s ever wanted in a man – intense and passionate,” declares a source. “Ideally, you have to take the good with the bad in any relationship, but these allegation are troubling to say the least.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

You know what this reminds me of? All of the stories about how David O. Russell – another notable a–hole director known for treating actors like sh-t – treated Jennifer on all of their films together. She was so blown away by the idea of being Russell’s muse that she basically let him scream at her from dusk ‘til dawn. Amy Adams got the same treatment from Russell too, only Amy vowed to never return. It sounds like Aronofsky is the same kind of guy. It’s like these directors don’t believe that actors can simply, you know, ACT. They believe that to play a misery/fear/whatever, they have to put their actors through hell. Which would be bad enough if Jennifer and Darren’s relationship was merely actor-director. But she went on to date him and they’re still together. Ugh. I’m starting to wonder if her picker’s broken, Nicholas Hoult notwithstanding.

DA1

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

48 Responses to “Star: Darren Aronofsky bullied Jennifer Lawrence constantly while filming ‘Mother!’”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Yea that’s what a lot of us mentioned in the Vogue thread. How disturbing some of her comments were. Frankly I wouldn’t be with someone that verbally abuses me or others in the name of “work”.
    Her picker is seriously broken. Or maybe she believes she should “take” the kind of abuse these guys deal out. Both are worrisome in a work or personal environment
    EDIT: Also no one would take this crap if it was a female director. Just more proof that male directors like DOR and Darren get away with everything.

    Reply
    • Shirurusu says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:27 am

      I agree it’s so disturbing. I also wish we could put the artistic male visionary crap to bed, being a controlling asshat does not equal being a creative genius and there are plenty of great movies made by decent people. Maybe Jennifer has a masochistic idea of suffering for her art but I think she should get the hell out if it’s truly bad, these people don’t change (or improve). Just look at Charlie Sheen, sadist from beginning to end and hurt a lot of people. Doesn’t make him a great actor at all.

      Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Or maybe she just likes dogs because some women do.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Frankly I think Aronofsky is a homely guy who enjoys having control over beautiful women. And some of them are dumb enough to fall for it.

      Reply
      • Shirurusu says:
        August 11, 2017 at 10:48 am

        I think you’re right. I also don’t think he would be able to behave this badly if he wasn’t a well thought of director. He thinks he has a license to make people suffer kind of thing. I don’t buy into people like that but I’ve definitely seen it happen :/

      • Justjj says:
        August 11, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        There are lots of guys like that. To the credit of their victims, it’s usually a gradual process of negging, love bombing and withdrawing, triangulation, flattery, and gas-lighting that abusers use over months and months. It’s subtle and even intelligent people can fall for it because most people don’t act that way in relationships and no one is used to being treated that way. It’s hard to see the bigger picture when it’s happening to you so no-people don’t have to be dumb to fall for it. He’s gross.

  2. minx says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:06 am

    He is repulsive.

    Reply
  3. astrid says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Run girl!

    Reply
  4. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:09 am

    There is only so much to tolerate even for the sake of art.

    Reply
  5. Jamieee says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She gave as good as she got with Russell, and other stories from the mother! set have her doing the same with Aronofsky. I’m not a fan of this ‘creating drama’ style of directing, but I don’t think there’s any reason to worry about Jennifer in those situations.

    TBF to him on one point, that Emma Watson story was idiotic. He banned plastic water bottles for environmental reasons, he didn’t ban water. Nothing was stopping Watson buying some reusable bottles and filling them up, but instead she drank stagnant water and made herself sick. That bit of stupidity isn’t remotely his fault.

    Reply
  6. Cami says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I saw that tweet months ago from a supposed extra on set. I do not believe it. This story has come out to smear the potential awards for mother!. People who have been allowed to see the movie stated it was very good. If this tweet true why is it just coming out now?

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:13 am

    If he bullies her at work, how does Darren treat Jennifer at home behind closed doors?

    Reply
  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Do these directors all suffer from tiny-penis-syndrome??? What the hell? This is what happens when actors and directors are rewarded for that Leonardo-suffered-like-nobody-EVER Oscar campaign. They think it won’t be a good movie unless someone’s molested by a CGI animal. For the art! Oh, the art. What a ridiculous industry.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:25 am

    A lot of directors do this because they think it stimulates creativity…and usually it does. Nicole Kidman has talked a lot about this since she frequently works with difficult auteurs.

    Reply
  10. Maple Girl says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Was she bullied in high school? Or at home? Because people who can just take abuse like that, time after time, often have endured it since a very young age.

    Reply
    • Cami says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:15 am

      Yes jennifer has stated in interviews that she was bullied very badly by her brothers. She was the first girl born after couple generation of only boys being born. She mention that her brothers tied her upside down on a fence. They put peanut butter on her face and had dogs eat it off. Javier stated in vogue article that Jennifer brave actress and had the strength of a bull. I feel that because of the bullying she has become very tough.

      Reply
  11. FishBeard says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:45 am

    During all of this she developed romantic feelings for this guy? This is why I’m ambivalent towards director-actor relationships, because there’s such an obvious power dynamic there. Regardless of how it’s spun, the director has an influence and control over the actor/actress, even if for a few months. When it’s male directors in their forties directing twenty-something actresses, that entire dynamic is amplified. I know that Jennifer seems confident in herself and her relationship, but he still has so much more experience and power over her. Gah the whole thing is so creepy and inappropriate.

    Reply
  12. JustJen says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I loathe this whole “method” acting thing. Like when Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep for real to get an “authentic” response in Kramer vs Kramer. No woman would get away with that crap.

    Reply
  13. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:20 am

    My first thought on reading the headline was of David O. Russel. The video of him berating Lily Tomlin is despicable. His treatment of Amy Adams was despicable. Regardless of whether or not Jennifer Lawrence gives as good as she gets, I can’t imagine wanting to work with someone like Russell again after witnessing how he treats your colleagues (much less dating someone like him).

    Reply
  14. QueenB says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:28 am

    “While Jennifer calls Darren a “visionary,” other people have another word: “a–hole.” Natalie Portman admitted he tried to make her “jealous” of Mila Kunis on Black Swan, and Emma Watson became “delirious” after he banned bottled water on ‘Noah.’ ”
    LOL one is not like the other. Sounds more like Emma was too stupid.

    Also I wonder if Jennifer loves to play with Darrens boobs.

    Reply
  15. Madly says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    She was really young when she became famous and it looks like she sees this abuse as normal in some way.

    Reply
  16. Meg says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I used to be jealous of jlaw but not after hearing of her horrible work environment. And to condone it is horrible maybe that’s why her people low balled her pay for jobs, they think being treated poorly is ok for her. How sad. She has a drinking problem too I bet it’s stress from this. That video of her pole dancing was her just falling on stage with her hand on the pole and some handler picking her up.

    Reply
  17. Mango says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:30 am

    As a professional musician, I’ve seen a lot of this kind of borderline-abusive behavior by male conductors. One of the reasons why people tolerate this behavior is because of the power the director holds over those of us working on their projects. The part about forcing her to work on the same scene for 12 hours is sadly something I completely believe. Some directors are absolute dictators. Some don’t care if you are injured during or because of rehearsals. If you don’t please them you are humiliated, shunned, and possibly out of work. There is also the perceived “artistic genius” of these men that makes them highly respected despite their damaging behavior.

    I don’t know a ton about movie sets, and I’m a little surprised about this particular report because I always took JLaw as a very assertive young woman, but we’ve seen this pattern of abusive behavior “in the name of art” from Aronofsky before. Unfortunately the fine arts industry often reveres and tolerates men like this. It’s extremely difficult to speak up when you work under one of these kinds of men. Some people are completely fine and it’s water off a duck’s back. But for some, you come to a point where you have to take a step back and say, yes, I want to make great art, but I also need to look out for myself.

    It’s a tricky situation and there’s a lot of power play involved. I hope Jennifer has good people surrounding her to look out for her.

    Reply
  18. Slowsnow says:
    August 11, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Finally! Thanks Kaiser. I was appalled by the way JLaw described O’Russell’s direction as down to earth or whatever nonsense she said after it was discovered what a bully he was. She started so young that she doesn’t seem to understand the line betweeen bullying and directing. Which, I believe, affects her acting: she mistakes yelling and wide eyed staring with conveying thoughts and emotions. Acting, as far as I know, is not about having real feelings but about projection. I hope she is thick skinned because otherwise she will be a troubled young woman. At the very least she is complacent as her evident daddy issues confirm.

    Reply
  19. Nope. says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Jeez, what happened to his woman? Remember when she was so laid back and normal with a super nice british guy?

    Reply
  20. Ally says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    She’s dating George Costanza’s meaner older brother, looks like.

    Reply

