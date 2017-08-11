‘Republican’ Jeffrey Lord got fired from CNN for literally tweeting ‘sieg heil’

There are like a million crazy political stories this week, and I haven’t even bothered paying attention to that motherf–ker Sebastian Gorka yet. But let’s talk about this absolutely idiotic story. Idiotic because… Jeffrey Lord is an idiot. Idiotic because CNN needs to stop hiring these jackasses to do “commentary.” CNN needs to stop giving paychecks to actual fascists and their apologists.

Here is my bare-bones background on Jeffrey Lord: he’s been a Trump supporter for a few years, and one of the most vocal and idiotic voices on CNN defending Trump’s every word and action. As such, Lord often got into “beefs” with the more liberal-progressive commentators or whatever. Lord started a beef with Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America. Lord insists that Media Matters is the real fascist outfit (not the Trump administration) and that Media Matters is blah blah blah. Who cares? In the midst of all that, Lord and Carusone were tweeting at each other and this happened:

So Jeffrey Lord sieg-heil’d his way into getting sh-tcanned by CNN. From CNN:

After paying Jeffrey Lord to lavish praise on Donald Trump for two years, CNN fired the commentator Thursday for tweeting a Nazi salute. CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord on Thursday, hours after he ignited controversy by tweeting the words “Sieg Heil!” at a prominent liberal activist.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Lord said his tweet was misunderstood. He said he was mocking fascists, not acting like one. “I love CNN, but I feel they are caving to bullies here,” he said in a telephone interview shortly after the network’s decision was announced.

[From CNN]

I mean… is this what it takes for a “conservative” to get fired from CNN? They have to literally sieg-heil on social media?? What does it take for a liberal-progressive commentator to get fired? Like, a liberal commentator will get fired from CNN for just calling Donald Trump a piece of sh-t (which, in my book, is merely a statement of fact).

  1. Mermaid says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I want to give CNN a chance but then they just brought on Bill O’Reilly. For the love of God why???

    Reply
  2. RBC says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Watch him end up on Fox News
    Idiot

    Reply
  3. rachel says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I can’t with CNN. Contradiction at all cost is not what journalism is about.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:48 am

    CNN is full of crap. They let conservatives run amok until the offensiveness can’t be ignored. But liberal leaning commentators get fired for the dumbest reasons. Someone on Twitter listed out the things that are “okay” for CNN and it was ridiculous

    Reply
  5. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Why is it these Jeffrey Lord types squeal “just kidding” after making signature hideous Nazi comments? These people are so disgusting. And I’m glad to say I can’t stand CNN. Would never get my news from that corporation.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I was so glad to watch CNN last night without seeing Lord with his Ronald Reagan picture behind him and talking nonsense. He needs to take Jack Kingston and Jason Miller with him too. Lordy are they dumb and annoying

    Reply
  7. D says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Read Jeff Lords replies to Brian Erice on that tweet, he’s certifiable. He must be, right?

    Reply
  8. Bethy says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:00 am

    You do not say “sieg heil!” for ANY reason, not in a mocking tone, in ‘jest,’ or any other BS excuse. I don’t care if you think liberals are snowflakes and we need “safe places” and the world is becoming “too PC.” Those words have meaning. To Jews like myself, who are seeing the rise of anti semitic rhetoric again in the world…just no.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 11:14 am

      👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻THIS!!!!! It is NOT ok in ANY way. I’m the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, and my dad lost pretty much his entire family. I sure don’t take it as a “joke”. Hearing this scares me. As Bethy said, in this climate, with the alt-right/anti Semitism rising, this is NOT something to “joke” about.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Thank you. I find myself more often lately pointing out statements that are offensive. Maybe that makes me get on people’s nerves but in this climate, nothing is a pass. I have kept my mouth closed a million times when someone says something insensitive about Jewish people. My family fought and died simply for Jewish. I could write books and books of heartbreaking horror stories and I carry those stories with me. They are part of me. I have felt close to tears lately sometimes because it is overwhelming and exhausting as a woman, Jew, mother, pacifist, friend, human being every part of me is poked daily by this administration and all the brown shirts around the country salivating at the chance to put us in our place.
      We were lucky in a way since we were able to save some family photos from Germany of our family that didn’t survive. When I was little I would think about the children in the pictures and imagine what they would be like if they had lived. I still can’t imagine. So when this fool says these things all of that comes to mind.
      This climate is frightening my family especially my older relatives. I am not being dramatic. We aren’t exempt from atrocities just because we are American. They have already tried to ban Mexicans and Muslims. Demolish Civil Rights and strip away our liberties. What next?

      Reply
      • Tulsi 202I0 says:
        August 11, 2017 at 4:21 pm

        Trump is a staunch supporter of Israel and seems to like his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and has Jewish grand kids. He may be many things but he doesn’t seem to be anti-semitic. I’m not saying this to stick up for him and I don’t doubt he has anti-semitic supporters but the claims made by some about him being anti-semitic seem inaccurate. But I’m open to being corrected.

  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    It doesn’t even make sense if it’s supposed to be mockery. How is that a response to the first tweet? I’m so tired of the Nazi sh*t. It’s so deeply offensive. I want to send them books. So many history books. Good god.

    I’ve seen this douche push Anderson Cooper to the brink over and over again and frankly, I never understood what CNN was doing with him. He never contributes anything to the discussion. But I also don’t get why people (hosts included) even agreed to have him on any panel. The man is awful but worse, he doesn’t bring anything to the table. Good riddance.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:20 am

    He is a total douchebag who coveted his spot on the panel to sing the praises of his hero king Joffrey. One by one they will all be gone. In the interim we wait patiently and hope trump doesn’t start WW III. Where or where is Dennis Rodman?

    Reply
  11. lower case lois says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Jeffery Lord spewed racist and obtuse logic for a year and a half on CNN, and it’s only a Nazi salute that cuts him from the network. Well at least he is gone now and he won’t make me sick when I listen to him.

    Reply
  12. Giddy says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I follow a lot of live antique auctions on line. I love watching the bidding action, and very occasionally I find a bargain. A few days ago there was an auction listing that just had the time, no auction house name or description of the items. So I clicked on it and realized why; it was nothing but Nazi paraphernalia. It was the authentic stuff too: medals, uniforms, the insignias from the top of their flagpoles, tons of flags. I felt so nauseated seeing that stuff and realizing that there are still sick collectors of it. No wonder the auction house name wasn’t listed. On regular Ebay they have hundreds of thousands of listings, and no way to check them all. But they have a very strict policy against anything connected to Nazis. I once ran across a Nazi flag there, informed Ebay, and it was immediately removed.

    So what kind of sick bastards collect Nazi paraphernalia? I don’t know, but I’m glad that Jeffrey Lord is off CNN. Back in May Anderson Cooper got frustrated with JL and said “If Trump took a dump on his desk you’d defend it.” Anderson had to apologize. Ridiculous.

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:38 am

    This guy is horrible, but CNN an seriously go f*ck itself with this mock outrage and concern. They’ve been pandering to 45 and his whole evil little cabal for a looooong time and the time has long since passed for them to be clutching their pearls over what someone tweeted.

    They ran out of credibility AGES ago and they should just stop embarrassing themselves.

    Reply
    • hmmm says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:17 am

      CNN found it convenient to dump him. I guess his sell-by date was overdue. I don’t think it had anything to do with his nazi response. I think he’s a dyed in the wool Nazi anyway, so for once, he was just being himself. The hatred just quietly oozes out of him. He’s insufferable and so is his smugness.

      Reply
  14. ichsi says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:41 am

    But he was jOKinG! This is taking away our freedom of speech! Which of course means say any cr*p you want without your employer reacting!!11!! Liberals arrrrr the TRuE faSCisTS!!! *dissolves into completely nonsensical insupportable by facts tirade over how Obama ruined everything and W had nothing to with it all* *poor fat orange baby* (I really should stop reading comment thread on twitters. It’s nauseating.)

    Reply
  15. Nicegirl says:
    August 11, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Yes, Kaiser, but they consider it an alternative fact.

    Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    August 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    CNN played a big part in electing Tangerine. In his words “And you can tell them to go eff themselves” Yeah I agree.

    Reply
  17. Guest says:
    August 11, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    After the election I stopped watching CNN and MSNBC – nothing political- literally, until a couple months ago. I started tuning in (not a lot) when the Russian investigation started heating up but I don’t watch CNN as much. I’m so turned off. I actually come here and read all the political posts and get my updates!!!

    And I agree CNN played a part in trump getting elected.

    Reply
  18. hogtowngooner says:
    August 11, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Lord said his tweet was misunderstood. He said he was mocking fascists, not acting like one. “I love CNN, but I feel they are caving to bullies here,” he said in a telephone interview shortly after the network’s decision was announced.

    Wat. How was THAT mocking fascists? Bruh, Twitter is not there to interpret what you meant, it logs what you choose to post.

    And I am so sick of Trumpanzees like him calling liberals bullies or intolerant because he lost his job for making a Nazi reference. CNN is not the government and they can fire you when you say or do something that reflects badly on them. That’s the free market y’all are so in love with maintaining. Seriously, they can’t handle being called out on their BS ever and want to shove their Christian Taliban way of life down everyone else’s throats, but LIBERALS are crybaby snowflakes who need safe spaces??? You have one, it’s called the White House. Dick.

    Reply
  19. Guest says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Didn’t CNN change since Jeff zucker came on??

    Reply

