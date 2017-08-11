‘Republican’ Jeffrey Lord got fired from CNN for literally tweeting ‘sieg heil’

There are like a million crazy political stories this week, and I haven’t even bothered paying attention to that motherf–ker Sebastian Gorka yet. But let’s talk about this absolutely idiotic story. Idiotic because… Jeffrey Lord is an idiot. Idiotic because CNN needs to stop hiring these jackasses to do “commentary.” CNN needs to stop giving paychecks to actual fascists and their apologists.

Here is my bare-bones background on Jeffrey Lord: he’s been a Trump supporter for a few years, and one of the most vocal and idiotic voices on CNN defending Trump’s every word and action. As such, Lord often got into “beefs” with the more liberal-progressive commentators or whatever. Lord started a beef with Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America. Lord insists that Media Matters is the real fascist outfit (not the Trump administration) and that Media Matters is blah blah blah. Who cares? In the midst of all that, Lord and Carusone were tweeting at each other and this happened:

Just in case you decide to delete your tweet later, Nazi-D-bag. pic.twitter.com/nM1dTtcGMW — Brian Erice ❄️ (@BrianSaysStuff) August 10, 2017

So Jeffrey Lord sieg-heil’d his way into getting sh-tcanned by CNN. From CNN:

After paying Jeffrey Lord to lavish praise on Donald Trump for two years, CNN fired the commentator Thursday for tweeting a Nazi salute. CNN severed ties with Jeffrey Lord on Thursday, hours after he ignited controversy by tweeting the words “Sieg Heil!” at a prominent liberal activist. “Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.” Lord said his tweet was misunderstood. He said he was mocking fascists, not acting like one. “I love CNN, but I feel they are caving to bullies here,” he said in a telephone interview shortly after the network’s decision was announced.

I mean… is this what it takes for a “conservative” to get fired from CNN? They have to literally sieg-heil on social media?? What does it take for a liberal-progressive commentator to get fired? Like, a liberal commentator will get fired from CNN for just calling Donald Trump a piece of sh-t (which, in my book, is merely a statement of fact).