Paul Manafort was the one to ‘squeal’ about Don Trump Jr’s Russian meeting

Even though nuclear winter is fast approaching (Trump is tweeting about North Korea as I write this), I’m still feeling slightly optimistic. You know why? Because I am a believer in Robert Mueller. Call me crazy, tell me that my optimism is unwarranted and that we won’t even live to see the fruits of Mueller’s labor, I don’t care. It’s Mueller Time and I’m happy about it. To recap, Mueller’s investigation is so all-encompassing that he is looking into Donald Trump’s finances, Don Jr’s meeting with the Russians, the Mike Flynn saga (LOCK HIM UP), everything involving Jared Kushner, and of course, Paul Manafort. Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager last year, and Manafort was one of the first Russian-operative pennies to drop. Manafort has deep financial ties to Russia, and Manafort, it seems, is a snitch. Mueller has been all over Manafort, serving a pre-dawn search warrant on Manafort’s home last month. And now this:
Paul Manafort squealed to authorities about the now-infamous 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, Bloomberg reports in a piece about special counsel Robert Mueller putting the screws to the former Trump campaign manager. The revelation about the meeting, which Manafort attended, is buried in a story that emphasizes Mueller’s attempt to flip the 68-year-old Trump ally and make him an asset for the prosecution.
It’s unclear when Manafort told authorities about the meeting, which is a detail of some import. But if we assume Manafort tipped off investigators about the meeting before it became public last month, then he’s shown some openness to helping out the prosecution, which may give Mueller reason to believe he can be persuaded to fully switch sides.
That could explain why the special counsel is reportedly being so aggressive in his pursuit of Manafort’s records, sending grand jury subpoenas to banks, raiding his house, and expanding the probe to look into the business dealings of his business partner, Rick Gates, and his son-in-law.
Mueller’s investigation into Manafort was helped along by work done by former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. When Bharara was fired in March, Mueller reportedly took over the probe into Manafort’s sketchy real-estate dealings in what appears to be an attempt to gain leverage over him.
As an anonymous source told Reuters a couple weeks back, “If Mueller’s team can threaten criminal charges against Manafort, they could use that as leverage to convince him to cooperate.” The revelation from Thursday’s Bloomberg report suggests it might already be working.
This is why I’m happy. We’re getting to the part of Trump-Russia investigation where insiders are snitching/squealing. We’re getting to the part where Manafort and maybe even Mike Flynn start throwing important people under the bus to save their own skins. Today it’s Manafort who squeals. Tomorrow it could be Precious Jared and Precious Ivanka. #TrumpImpeachmentParty y’all.
the thing about surrounding yourself with people who are totally immoral is that they are completely immoral. once the snitching starts – it won’t stop. i don’t know if trump will end up in jail (so slippery) but i think sweet jared and don jr should start researching house arrest and the appeals process.
Corey Lewandowski was quietly hired as a special adviser to the president around the same time Scaramucci was hired as comms director. It seems clear now Trump is trying to exert executive privilege over anyone who might be flipped by Mueller.
I would not be surprised if Trump himself started throwing people under the bus. I think the only one he wouldn’t would be Ivanka – unless it was down to him or her. His constant and repeated lies show he’s willing to self preserve at all costs.
And there we have it – Mannafort is the first canary.
You’re so right, Lizzie. It brings to mind the well-used adage relating to cheaters, but equally apt with this gang of thugs: If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.
And this is where it starts to get fun. So what if the celebrity gossip is slow over the summer – the White House is a bitchy gift that keeps on giving.
It is playing out like a TV movie version of Law and Order!
Mueller is a total badass; I too hold some optimism that he’ll get his men. (And also end this embarrassing nightmare.)
Yes, Mueller is bad ass but I think we have to remember that it was James Comey who really gave us this moment in time when he “leaked” his not-classified, not-privileged memo about meeting with Trump.
Both of them are smart but more importantly they are patient. As a former lawyer, I can say that they are my heroes.
None of those people (especially Trump) have an ounce of loyalty to anyone but themselves. Can’t wait for the sharks to start circling and eating each other. It’ll be like watching a piranha feeding frenzy.
They were all in it to make billions. None of them believed that baby fists is remotely suited to the presidency. They were there to undermine our democracy. Post election their plans were to continue cyber attacks on the presumed winner HRC to overturn sanctions.
So no loyalty or faith in each other or our country. Only craven self interest.
And congress is already turning on them. A bunch of GOP senators have rallied around Turtle face. I’m not a fan of turtle face but I’m down with anyone who will make Orangino mad.
Also, Chuck Grassley seems to have woken up and is calling for the release of records from WH re ethics waivers: https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-joins-call-increased-transparency-administration-ethics-disclosures
Orangino should study civics. Congress doesn’t work for him. You threaten them they will slap back.
Wow, Charles Grassley is doing something? That’s pretty out of the norm for him.
He did make a statement on how dangerous some of the folks who were in the Don Jr. meeting were BEFORE the meeting information was made public. I wonder if he is now understanding to a deep level what it means if the administration/campaign was meeting with professional hackers and propagandists.
Of course. They will throw each other over on this sinking ship to save themselves. People like this always do
It’s glorious to watch these rats turn on each other!!! Didn’t Manafort’s daughter have some text or email to her sister about blood money their family has? This guy has been rumored to be involved in some awful things. At this point if I had another child, I think I might name it Robert Mueller!!!
Manafort was likely on the phone w/ DT at the June 9th meeting. Once that’s confirmed, DT is toast.
And DT is doing himself no favors by sending the Enquirer after Manafort.
What’s the Enquirer saying about Manafort?
That he’s cheated on his wife. It’s top story on their website. Came out same day as news of the raid.
Much as I’d love to see Drumpf impeached, if he doesn’t get is all killed first, remember Pence is on deck. He is far more worrisome as he knows the system. Republicans would be overjoyed and more likely to get their racist, hate the poor and elderly, make the wealthy wealthier and put women back in their place agenda done.
I’m finding it harder and harder to believe that Pence didn’t have a clue that sketchy stuff was going on (at this point I think he realized it was going on and is banking on it getting Trump out) but idk if they can prove that. And if that’s the case, we all need to keep calling, protesting, etc. If Pence becomes president, we’re definitely looking at going back to the dark ages because chances are, he’ll run in 2020 too.
I’m really confused about the fact that this investigation seems to be touching many, many parts of the administration and how Pence could get out of it cleanly? If it’s proven without a doubt that Russia meddled to get Trump elected, doesn’t that invalidate the whole administration?
I suspect there is dirt on Pence. However, yes, his policies are atrocious and would set us back centuries but he is not likely to start World War 3 or tear down our international reputation any further. He certainly won’t be appointing the likes of Princess Nagini to lead international delegations. He completely lacks charisma, doesn’t have much popular support and would face primary challengers if he were to run for the office in 2020. His own party dislikes him and he was going to be ousted in the primaries by his own party if he ran for re-election in Indiana. The GOP is so dysfunctional right now that they can’t get anything passed in the House or the Senate, no matter who is in the White House.
I suspect there is dirt on Pence, too. You lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.
I agree completely lightpurple. Until very recently I worried Pence would be even worse as without the chaos of Trump, the GOP policies could pass. However, this situation with NK is terrifying me and we need to get Trump out NOW. I’m worried though that it may be getting too late for Mueller to do anything. If we are in the middle of a full scale conflict, can anything be done to Trump? Genuinely asking because I really believe he knows Mueller is very close and this is the sole reason for his “fire and Fury” and “locked and loaded” rhetoric.
Pence was the head of the transition team, no? There’s no way that he at least didn’t know about some or all of the [doodoo] going on.
I agree with ya’ll that there is probably dirt on Pence. He was head of transition team, and at the very least I think he had to be in the loop on Flynn much earlier than he said he was.
I also agree that while his politics are horrifying, he’s at least sane and responsible enough to not bring us to the bring of nuclear war with NK. He wouldn’t surprise the Pentagon with major changes to military policy via tweet.
So, Pence might be an ass, but at least he doesn’t operate like a drunk driver.
Paul Manafort ratting out Ugly Son #1 backfired hard on him. That is probably why the raid happened; he was only telling partial truths. Him testifying and still being raided is saying a lot but leaves more questions. Did they outright catch him in a lie with the evidence that Mueller has? Thanks, Obama.
So, Paul Manafort thought he was going to be selling Ugly Son #1 down the river for this meeting, but somehow save himself. How? He was there at the meeting with Ugly Son and Damien. Or maybe he gave up info on Jared too, but they are waiting to get more info to take Damien down too? I honestly didn’t think that Manafort would give up so soon. He has been working with Russian gangsters and supporting a lot of terrible things a good chunk of his adult life. What scared him so bad that he started spilling all the tea? Do they have proof that Trump knew about the meeting through phone or cell phone records or more emails?
To be honest, I never saw him caving so soon. He has been a political operative for the Rethugs most of his adult life, so we know he doesn’t have morals. What did Robert Mueller or one of his lawyers say to this man to get him rollover and play along? Rachel Maddow mentioned that he has a new lawyer who specializes in tax and bank fraud and a whole host of money related expertise. Dump, Manafort, and co probably won’t be going down for treason but will go down for bank fraud and money laundering. I wonder if the government will try to seize all of the assets that Damien, Ivanka, Dump, and anyone else involved acquired while they were squatting in the Oval Office since they got in while committing a crime. That is one of Dump’s worse nightmares. I seriously need this to happen now.
Lastly, f-ck Bernie Sanders and Bernie Bros, and people who voted for Jill Stein and the people who stayed home. No, none of those people were mentioned in this story… but my statement still stands.
AT- I think Manafort “cooperated” with Feds by spilling meeting. But Kush may have given Feds more deets which proved Manafort was holding back… perhaps holding back he was on the phone with DT? So Feds raid Manafort.
My guess: Kush turns first. He know jail and will want to avoid it.
So was Manafort holding back because of his fear of Putin or some other Russian coming after him? He isn’t doing it to protect Trump and co. out of loyalty. He has been in the game too long to have been so naive to think that he was going to get out of this unscathed.
This is sort of off topic and further down the hill thinking: What would happen to Putin anyway if there is concrete evidence he had his fingers all over this? Not just the money stuff but possibly even changing votes or successfully tampering with machines so that they don’t work, coupled with the rethugs voter suppression campaign. What court would he even be tried in? Could he even be tried in court? Every superpower would have to be hauled in to this fictional court because they all meddle in elections throughout the globe for their own gains. His part in this is not going to go unchallenged forever.
I don’t think he could be tried in any of those big international courts (the specific name escapes me right now), because the US never ratified or signed the agreement to be a part of it based on the fact we thought our institutions were strong enough to handle it (ha!). Realistically, I don’t think he would ever face justice in the traditional way due to his power. Maybe more sanctions if anything.
I suspect Manafort and Flynn have been trying to cave for months now but there is probably strong evidence of more wrongdoing than they are willing to admit so Mueller hasn’t given them anything.
Makes sense. They won’t do anything without gaining something first. Evil but smart thinking. They started this because of their greed and selfishness. They are going down the same damn way.
Those sort of comments about Sanders will contribute to the Dems continued losing. Both sides need to figure out how to work together/get along. Keep fighting one another, and alienating each other, keep losing. It’s simple. Hillary lost, not Bernie. Get over it, move on, or enjoy Republican rule ad infinitum.
Wow, there are still people like you around chanting that same old song. You took the time out of your day to write that lame response. You should have just kept it to yourself. I am not a child and saying something like both sides need to figure out how to get along is something you say to a child, not an adult who has complex thoughts on a wide range of things, How are we supposed to learn to get along without talking?
I am not even a Hillary fan but knew that she was the best option for the country since Bernie ‘not a dem” Sanders’ got trounced in the primaries. So you when you get over Bernie getting trounced in the primaries, I will get over white America f-cking over everyone else because they refuse to take off their privileged googles and vote for the best option, not the perfect option, the best option for everyone. Take off the entitled googles and grow up. Life aint’ perfect and neither are people. These purity tests that you people want others to take are garbage and will lead all of us left wingers back into the 1930s with no gay rights, roe vs wade overturned, and civil rights for non-whites overturned.
Also, Bernie would have failed your purity test since he has taken money from large companies before. Yall want all cooperate funds out of politics but back a dude who took money from the parent company of Google and Amazon. He also voted for the crime bill that led to the mass incarceration of millions of black and brown people and has not introduced one single significant law that helps fix the problem that he helped cause to those millions of black and brown men and women. He still to this day cannot take about the intersection between race and economic inequality, even though his platform was about economic inequality between the 1% and the rest of America. He only knows how to talk about white Americans, which are not ALL AMERICANS.
So, you get over it. America is not going to be whole if we only focus on the needs of the whites americans. White supremacy is going to be the death of this country not me venting at some of the entitled asses who helped caused Dumps rise to power. You people don’t give a damn about equality between races. You hever had to care and you more than likely never will care about what it is to be a minority in this country. If you did, you never would have let this happen. If you are a minority, shame on your for still keeping the special snowflake glasses on after everything that has happened so far. You should have seeen the enemy for who he is, swallowed your negative feelings (like I did) and voted for her. We could have been on our way to single payer, strengething voter rights, etc. Now, we are just holding our ankles and praying that Dump doesn’t get us all killed.
Bernie lost too. He lost in the primaries and no, they weren’t fixed against him. If Bernie bros bothered to read that whole chain of emails, it was decided to do nothing. He lost.
The election ended 9 months ago. Children conceived that night are already living among us or about to be born. It is long since time to stop telling us we lost and time to start dealing with the monster who is playing Wag the Dog with a psychopath
I can’t say it any better than AT who is spot on but the main point here is:
Sanders DID NOT WIN THE PRIMARY and unless you wanted Trump to win, you MUST VOTE FOR WHOEVER WON THE PRIMARY!
How hard is that? It’s difficult to admit your own culpability in what’s happened to our country, but it remains true.
Now, what’s done is done ~ let’s all just hug it out and hope we don’t get nuked, ok?
@AT…👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
“I wonder if the government will try to seize all of the assets that Damien, Ivanka, Dump, and anyone else involved acquired while they were squatting in the Oval Office since they got in while committing a crime.”
This would be so DELICIOUS!!! Their “things” are the most important aspect of their lives, and to hit them there would be soul crushing.
He looks like he belongs on the Sopranos or in the Godfather, I keep expecting him to say “Bada bing!”
HURRY, MUELLER, HURRY!
(holy smokes, these N. Korea tweets… we are all toast, aren’t we?)
My sister came home from CA for Christmas last year. While we were chatting I told her that I believed the election of Cheeto was the catalyst for the end of life on this planet as we know it. She at the time told me that was crazy. She called me yesterday to say “I think you are right. I don’t think we’re ever going to come back from this.”
I truly believe we are all completely fucked. Whether it be nuclear war, the removal of access to healthcare or climate change – we are all fucked and it’s not going to be in 100 or 200 or 300 years. I think it’s going to be much much sooner than that. I think most of us are going to be around to see our end. IMO day 1 of the beginning of the end was Nov 9th.
Which is why I took out double my original plan on the loan for my wedding. F*ck it – I’m getting the big centerpieces.
You should start a matrimonial gofundme for a bomb shelter in lieu of registering for china and silver. And don’t waste TP on decorating your getaway car – that stuff is going to be like gold after it all goes to hell.
Here I was thinking we’d have to struggle through droughts and famines from escalating climate change for years before civilization as we know it finally tanked. Now it looks like I needn’t have worried, we’ll all be vaporized in WWIII or perish during the nuclear winter afterward.
I have difficulty understanding part of this. Where is the threat to Manafort and Trump’s kids when Trump can pardon any of them? I would think if push comes to shove with Manafort and potential charges from Mueller, all Trump has to do is sign a pardon and that’s the end of the threat, right? Am I misunderstanding something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if a pardon would extend to property seized because it was acquired through fraud. So that the Trump cabal might now go to jail, but would take huge financial hits. Does anyone here know?
Edit: Might NOT go to jail. Sorry.
Well the govt should take back the hotel in D.C. That’s govt property.
If they are pardoned, they can no longer plead the 5th and would have to provide information and testify about everyone else.
And they cannot be pardoned for state charges. And the NY AG is digging hard right now.
Exactly Layla, they cannot be pardoned for state charges.
My conspiracy theory is Manafort is already cooperating and they did the pre-dawn raid because needed a cover story as to how Mueller got docs that Manafort hadn’t turned over to Congress already.
Didn’t the Senate Judiciary Committee cancel his subpoena at the last minute a few weeks ago? I hope they cut him loose knowing he was already cooperating with Mueller and didn’t want the information he had to be given in open hearings and thus tip off Team Trump.
I just looked at picture #2, Manafort is looking down and guilty about something and daughter is looking down and is not catching anyone’s eyes. They both looked guilty of something. I believe that’s about the time they were all colluding with Putin to steal the election from Hillary. Manafort better cooperate or he will be doing lots of years in jail like Jered’s father. He knows 45 will not cover him, he will throw him under the bus 🚌 in a heartbeat.
the daughters had their phones hacked at some point and there was a big long conversation about the $ he got from Russia to mess with Ukraine and how it was blood money. Manafort is a dirty dirty mercenary and there’s no way he is coming out of this unscathed. For any of you interested in watching how dirty Russia is, you must watch the new documentary on Netflix, Icarus. It’s an amazing must-see film. riveting. about the doping scandal in 2015, but it starts out as something completely different at first.
I’ve noticed the Trump kids are keeping a low profile lately. It’s Melania we’re seeing sitting next to Trump at these vacation news briefs, not Ivanka. Maybe they’re securing safe passage to Russia.
Someone here posted this link to how Putin operates http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/bill-browders-senate-judiciary-committee-hearing_uk_597ee55ce4b02a4ebb7675a6 Trump has to realize someone is going to die when he becomes useless to Putin. He’s in so deep there is nothing he can do now to stop this.
Jared was sitting across from Melanie and The King of Lies and Fake News during the “fire and fury” speech. For some reason, the press didn’t mention that he was there. It looked like Ivanka was sitting at the end of the table, next to Kelly. They are there, but for some reason, the press has been told to pretend that they aren’t there.
” He’s in so deep There are nothing he can do to stop this”. He can start a war and kill thousands or millions of innocent people just to keep his cheating, lying, conniving, dispictable, self from being exposed to the entire 🌎 world. Don’t put nothing pass this conman to protect himself and family.
I meant there was no way he could stop Putin’s actions. Once a money making scheme is blocked for Putin, someone dies. When Putin is close to being revealed in any of his schemes, people die.
And I have no doubt Trump would start a war to distract the American people, but that doesn’t mean Mueller would be distracted. There are lawyers who gave up their million dollar salaries to help nail Trump to the wall, they’re in this until the end. I hope.
That hearing was EVERYTHING, btw. Highly recommend hitting youtube to watch in its entirety.
Who is the source who talked to Bloomberg and told them that it was Manafort who exposed Donald Jr’s meeting with the Russians? Jared? So has it been confirmed by anyone who isn’t a WH staff member, that it was Manafort who told on Donald Jr? The source could be Jared just trying to shift the blame and intimidate Manafort just like his father-in-law had his friend at the Enquirer run a cheating story on Manafort after the news about the raid came out.
Rachel Maddow promised to cover the Russian topic tonight on her Friday show. She does an excellent job of describing things chronologically.
Oh I have total faith in Mueller. His name was the name I typed on criminal pleadings when I was working as a secretary for another agency (not USA office). Mueller was the Chief of the Criminal division when I was at this agency. He won a majority of his cases.
One of his Untouchables specializes in getting suspects to sing like a bird so I guess that’s who’s been squeezing Manafort.
Maybe that’s why orange pus is picking a fight with NK he thinks the end is near and he’s going to take us down with him. Selfish bastard.
Wrong post.
