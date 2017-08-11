“Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder welcomed baby Bodhi Soleil” links

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder welcomed baby girl Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Are they big fans of Point Break? [Dlisted]
Should I see Step this weekend? Or should I just watch tennis? [LaineyGossip]
Niecy Nash’s Essence cover is fire. [Go Fug Yourself]
What really goes through a woman’s mind when they’re catcalled. [Pajiba]
Breitbart editor got triggered by Jennifer Lawrence’s Vogue cover. [Jezebel]
I totally forgot that Zedd & Selena Gomez dated. [OMG Blog]
And this underwear model ended up married to Guy Ritchie. [Celebslam]
Say goodbye to all of the frozen pizzas. [The Blemish]
Andy Cohen was “surprised” by Countess LuAnn’s divorce. Sure, Jan. [Reality Tea]
Vanessa Hudgens’ dress is actually sort of cool in a vintage way. [Popoholic]
What did Kail Lowry name her baby? [Starcasm]
Probably a very gorgeous baby! Congrats to these 2 💜 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Bodhi was a boy’s name. Is this a James Reynolds name situation or is it a unisex name?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s mainly a boys name… but at the same time I don’t really feel any more or less interested in it as a girls name. It’s an okay names but not something I really like personally.
But at the same time most people assume Ashley is a girl name and it was largely used as a male name earlier on. Lindsay is another – I have a Scottish great great grandfather named Lindsay… as well as a niece.
I’m kind of down with names being used interchangeably for either gender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What you describe is actually quite common. There are several names that used to be boy’s names, then became unisex names. As soon as they were thought of as unisex, more and more parents refrained from giving that name to boys but it remained popular as a name for girls. Probably because a Boyd’s name for a girl receives less scrutiny than a girl’s name for a boy.
After some more decades, they’re considered to be girl’s names (albeit being technically still a unisex name).
Most unisex names stop being unisex after a couple of decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Megan Fox named one of her kids Bodhi didnt she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did but he’s a boy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Bodhi was the name of a character Patrick Swayze played. I never thought anyone would be so stupid as to name their kid that, but then again, I also know someone who named their boy “Matrix.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDGAF I really like these two together. They are flakey and ridiculous but so sincere and sweet. Congratulations to the beautiful family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This… as campy and blisted as they are the relationship feels sincere. I adore it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly I know he has alot of fans that wish he’d ended up with Nina Dobrev in real life but he and Nikki seem like such a good fit: They both love animals, they both seem to be into environmental causes, they’re both flakey attention whores with good hearts lol. It’s perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is one awful dress on Vanessa. I like her bohemian style this is just messy and too childish. And her make up looks bad. Why do pretty girls end up with caked make up looks on events?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Some of these name just seem so try hard, trite and cliche. Major eye roll over here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on the article about cat calling, it sometimes does freak me out but most often it’s just bloody annoying. A month or so ago I had a man honk and wave at me while driving the opposite direction on a road. I looked over but ignored him and kept walking.
About 4-5 blocks later I realise this man has turned his car around and followed me and is still waving out his window and honking and smiling at me. Now, in order to follow me he would have had to go over an overpass and turn around to come back that far. I was on the phone with my husband telling him about it when I spotted him coming through the parking lot for me and so I yelled, “Do I know you?” and he took off pretty quickly.
I don’t think some people (men) realise that it’s not as flattering or charming as they think, it’s unnerving – especially as a woman walking alone. This isn’t the first time this has happened in my neighbourhood and it freaks me out every time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so grody, ugh. I always have snappy mental comebacks to creepy dudes stored away in my head, but in the moment, I get so taken aback that I never remember them.
I don’t drive, so I hoof it everywhere and use public transit. I get honks a couple of times a week at least. It’s awkward and annoying. I’d love to actually know from guys who do this: what do you expect us to do?
I was waiting for the bus about a year ago, and this dude walks over to me all puffed up while I’m snooping on my phone. He asks me if I have a phone he can borrow, and I promptly toss my phone into my bag and say,
“Nope.”
He then starts asking where I’m from, what I do. The whole time I’m not even making eye contact with him, totally blank expression, one word answers. He’s like,
“Hey, we should hang out sometime and be friends.”
I say, “Nope.”
He says, “Give me your number, we can talk.”
Again I say, “Nope.”
Then he asks unnecessarily loudly, “WHY NOT?!” (as if asking this would have won me over and made me reconsider)
And I’m so gobsmacked at the fact that he has the audacity to ask this, so I lie and say, “Because I have a boyfriend,” and he just calmly walks away. Because I knew that if I had simply said, “Because I’m not interested”, he’d have kept harassing me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. I always wonder what they think the end result will be. That somehow I will so impressed with your honking and yelling that I will just jump in your truck?
I am a smart mouth but in the moment was so unnerved that I just kept walking. Called my husband which later made me laugh. I mean he was at least a 1/2 hour away what did I think he was going to do?
Particularly scary right now because there have been a few women grabbed in our area lately. A 15 year old was grabbed and murdered about 10 minutes away from me a month ago and they still don’t know have any suspects. Scary.
Pepper spray is illegal here so if I ever really got in trouble I would probably end up being charged which sucks. I always try to drop the husband line as early as I can but sometimes it just encourages them. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I once went to a club with friends and a guy approached me. He started a normal conversation, gave me a compliment or two. I smiled and kept my distance. All of a sudden he got in a little dig, then he asked me if I would go outside with him for a smoke. I said No. Then he came really close and asked if he could build a joint on my boobs or my ass or my pussy. In a matter of maybe ten minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it pronounced “body” or “bo-dee”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the comments hoping someone would explain the pronunciation too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where I come from, bodi is the name for yard-long beans, usually served curried. So Bodhi would not be an option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse