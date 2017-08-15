Bella Hadid: ‘It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face’

Did you guys know that CB is halfway obsessed with the Hadid sisters’ street style? It’s true! Personally, I’m more of a Bella Hadid, in that I don’t walk around smiling or looking happy. I also think I’m a “Bella” because she wears more black, almost like she’s an accidental goth, or she has goth influences (I too am an accidental goth). Anyway, here are some photos of Bella’s street style from the past month. She’s been leaning heavily on bad jeans and high-fashion sports bras. Bella has also been giving some interviews… about nothing in particular. Still, it’s worth discussing:

She’s going to win an Oscar: “I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain…But yes, the Oscar — one day.”

She wants to be a teenager again: When it comes to modeling, Hadid reveals she went from “just speaking to her horses and her mother [Yolanda],” to becoming a global superstar with about 14 million Instagram followers and walking on catwalks around the world. “I feel like I’ve rushed into becoming a woman, so now I just want to be a teenager again.”

She knows she’s lucky: “My mom always said there’s prettier girls in the world, there’s harder working girls in the world … if you can’t be nice and work hard, somebody else will.”

She knows her naturally sunny disposition doesn’t always come across: “People meet me sometimes and say: ‘You’re so different to what I expected.’ People always tell me I seem mean or intimidating on social media. But I really love engaging with new people.” This is more than a simple case of bitchy resting face: “I feel uncomfortable, sometimes, smiling in front of the camera. It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face.”

Politics: When asked why she took part in the refugee-ban march, Hadid’s agent shuts down the conversation (“I think we are going to stay out of all that”). In an era in which protest is fashionable, when models with more niche online followings, such as Adwoa Aboah, use social media to promote feminism and activism, this is frustrating. Bella does talk about diversity in general, though, and about Halima Aden, who she says “changed fashion single-handedly” when she wore a hijab on the Max Mara catwalk in February. “It feels as though everything is finally coming together in the world of fashion; I feel like we are finally doing something for fashion that can make the world better.”