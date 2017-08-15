Bella Hadid: ‘It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face’

Did you guys know that CB is halfway obsessed with the Hadid sisters’ street style? It’s true! Personally, I’m more of a Bella Hadid, in that I don’t walk around smiling or looking happy. I also think I’m a “Bella” because she wears more black, almost like she’s an accidental goth, or she has goth influences (I too am an accidental goth). Anyway, here are some photos of Bella’s street style from the past month. She’s been leaning heavily on bad jeans and high-fashion sports bras. Bella has also been giving some interviews… about nothing in particular. Still, it’s worth discussing:
She’s going to win an Oscar: “I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain…But yes, the Oscar — one day.”
She wants to be a teenager again: When it comes to modeling, Hadid reveals she went from “just speaking to her horses and her mother [Yolanda],” to becoming a global superstar with about 14 million Instagram followers and walking on catwalks around the world. “I feel like I’ve rushed into becoming a woman, so now I just want to be a teenager again.”
She knows she’s lucky: “My mom always said there’s prettier girls in the world, there’s harder working girls in the world … if you can’t be nice and work hard, somebody else will.”
She knows her naturally sunny disposition doesn’t always come across: “People meet me sometimes and say: ‘You’re so different to what I expected.’ People always tell me I seem mean or intimidating on social media. But I really love engaging with new people.” This is more than a simple case of bitchy resting face: “I feel uncomfortable, sometimes, smiling in front of the camera. It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face.”
Politics: When asked why she took part in the refugee-ban march, Hadid’s agent shuts down the conversation (“I think we are going to stay out of all that”). In an era in which protest is fashionable, when models with more niche online followings, such as Adwoa Aboah, use social media to promote feminism and activism, this is frustrating. Bella does talk about diversity in general, though, and about Halima Aden, who she says “changed fashion single-handedly” when she wore a hijab on the Max Mara catwalk in February. “It feels as though everything is finally coming together in the world of fashion; I feel like we are finally doing something for fashion that can make the world better.”
[From People, The Guardian]
“It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face.” See, I have a problem with this. I like the Hadids and everything, but they literally became famous models before they actually learned how to BE models. Gigi Hadid couldn’t “walk” on a runway properly for years, and now Bella is admitting the obvious: she’s been a model for years and she’s never known what to do with her face. Thank god these girls are pretty, because they don’t have any other skills. And what skills they do have… it takes them years to learn. As for Bella winning an Oscar some day… that sounds Lohan-esque.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Backgrid.
In her defense, this isn’t her original face so I’m sure it takes some getting used to.
Spat up my coffee. Hilarious
Haha I was just gonna say she didn’t understand, or didn’t recognize her face after the work she’s had done?
😃😆😤😰
Lol, yeah and “to really understand my face” = humble-brag for “I really got what I paid for.”
LOL. It took me 5 seconds to understand her face. For about 5 seconds I thought that header pic was Gisele
I like her street style as well. But yea she revealed herself here. Ie insta-models benefit from name only. And are really bad models. I don’t care how many Vogue covers they get it doesn’t change that.
It probably took her until this year to recognize her face after all the work.
It actually took me like two minutes to stop laughing :/
Does she mean it took a year for her face to settle after all the plastic surgery?
Oh great, another “model” trying to be an actor and all the media push behind it.. I can’t wait.
There is so much comically awful fashion victim in those pics.
Vapid. Shallow. Talentless. Delusional.
That weird inside out zipper is just awful. And anyone who had their face surgically altered beyond recognition is going to take time to adjust.
What is it with untalented wannabe actors thinking that they can win an Oscar by declaring it in a magazine? Obviously, they don’t realize that no one with legitimate credibility in the film industry will take then seriously, and certainly not the academy.
I think she was joking.
I think she is pretty. Unlike our site regular Kylie, she listened to her mother when she basically said, girl you’re here because you’re lucky. Kylie thinks it has something to do with her, lol. In other words, if I had to have to lunch with the Kardashian sisters or the Hadids, I would be getting the 411 from Bella and Gigi!!
I actually really like her as a model. Gigi not so much (she’s gorgeous, but everything she does looks like it could be a Guess ad).
I get that Insta-models bother people, but this is an industry that you learn while you’re in it. There’s no (legit) ‘modelling university’ where you go learn everything. You start as a teenager, if you’re lucky you get a break, and then you learn how to model as you get experience. Models like Kate and Natalia and so on have recently expressed the same ‘I didn’t know what I was meant to be doing’ sentiment. Lot’s of famous models have gotten their break before they knew how to move their face, their body, or even how to walk in heels.
Well, Gigi was a Guess model, Baby Guess, that is.
Of course she thinks she’ll win an oscar. All she had to do to be a model was tell her parents. I’m sure she thinks that’s how everything works.
I love her look in the top photo. She’s always stunning!
I must admit, her makeup in the photo where she’s holding the bouquet of flowers looks fantastic! She’s shining. Despite the nepotism I think she’s a great model.
Ever since Trump became the US President, I no longer doubt anyone’s ambitions.
“It actually took me until probably this year to really understand my face.”
Don’t know about Oscar, but she definitely has the award for “Most Inane Comment of 2017″ in the bag.
Enjoy your dubious, yet well-deserved honor.
God life is unfair isn’t it? I’m sure even when this idiot’s career crashes and burns, she will still be fine and continue living a comfortable and leisurely life that she did not earn. Siiiiigh… and if she wins an Oscar, it will be a sad day for the whole world.
Changing one’s face that much to get ahead in modeling is like doping.
Let me help you understand your face: you’re boring af and don’t understand how facial expressions work.
