Paris Hilton has over 5,000 purses, takes 30 suitcases with her to Ibiza

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Don’t worry, it’s not 2003, but Paris Hilton is once again in the spotlight. The 36-year-old socialite-turned-reality personality-turned-DJ is promoting her 23rd fragrance, Rosé Rush, which you’ll probably be able to pick up at your local TJ Maxx in about 6 months. People Magazine chatted with Paris about her new scent and her summer DJ stint in Ibiza.

Of the fragrance, which I would never buy but can admit has a pretty cool bottle, she says “It’s just really romantic and feminine and beautiful. I just wanted that feeling when you feel in love and confident and happy. And I tried to capture that with the fragrance.” I know marketing speak (it’s kind of what I do for a living), but doesn’t it sound like she’s describing pretty much every fragrance?

I’m sure Paris packed some bottles of her new scent in her bags for her working vacation on the Mediterranean island, considering how many suitcases she took with her. She confessed, “Every summer I’m here for a few months so I bring over 30 suitcases. I usually end up not even wearing most of the things and buying new things. I just pack everything I own.” 30 suitcases? I don’t think I could pack all of my worldly possessions in half that many bags, but we are talking about Paris Hilton here. Oh, but, as Dolly Parton said, “It costs a lot to look this cheap,” so Paris packs her bags with a lot of lotions and potions to maintain her look. She said, “I have an entire suitcase just full of beauty products. Just a full on suitcase that has everything in it.” And it’s not some Oil of Olay and Noxema in there. She’s got products from her upcoming skincare line (have we been clamoring for this?) as well as “face masks, eye moisturizer, serums, stem cells and gold facials.” Sheesh.

Let’s face it, the woman has a lot of stuff. She admitted, “I not only have all designer bags that I’ve bought from other designers, but also my own. I have probably like 5,000 bags. I have so many shoes as well cause I have a shoe line, so every season they’re sending me 200 shoes and I’m going and buying a bunch of shoes.” As someone who always appreciates a good stiletto, this is the only thing I can feel any sort of kinship with her about – and purses. I currently have “the beige one” and “the black one”, so I’m only 4,998 bags short of Paris’ collection. #pursegoals

Paris also, as you might imagine, has a closet packed full of clothes that probably didn’t come from Kohl’s or H&M. What’s in her closet? “Any dresses that I’ve got that are couture, like some Versace gowns and other couture pieces, I’d like to keep those for one day for my daughters.” Paris went on to say that, “My mom kept some of her really nice pieces for me and my sister. I think it’s nice to keep for when I have daughters one day. Some really special pieces that are timeless.”

During her summer job, Paris has been accompanied by her 32-year-old boyfriend, Chris Zylka. It’s his first time on the exotic island, and Paris has been happy to play tour guide, “I’m just showing him around the island,” she shares. “It’s insane every single weekend, it’s been amazing.”

Chris surprised Paris about a month ago with a Disney-fied font treatment of her name tattooed on his arm, a gesture which “surprised” her. “He literally just went and got it in the middle of town in Ibiza, and he was so sweet and he told me that I’m his Disney princess and his most magical place on earth. It made me cry, I was so happy and it was so romantic and sweet of him to show me how much he loves me.”

I guess it’s a nice gesture, and at least if they break up, Chris can say he got the tat after a life-changing trip to Disneyland Paris, right? I just can’t believe we are still talking about Paris Hilton. She could probably make quite a bit of dough teaching wannabe celebrities how to make the most of their 15 minutes of fame, because, like her or not, she sure mastered that.

Be with someone who looks at you like your magic… ✨✨👸🏼🤴🏼✨✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Paris Hilton arrives at LAX

Paris Hilton Gold Rush Tour

Photos: Instagram/Paris Hilton, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Paris Hilton has over 5,000 purses, takes 30 suitcases with her to Ibiza”

  1. M. says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I can’t imagine being so into your own looks that you need an entire suitcase of make up and shit for a vacation

    Reply
  2. Hella says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Her daughters? I think the clock might be winding down for this one…

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    My daughter calls Paris ” A Barbie doll that came to life and got rabies” . Not a nice woman at all

    Reply
  4. Escondista says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Money can’t buy class.

    Reply
  5. Ankhel says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Judging by that photo, her new scent must be a scintillating, natural blend of polyester, hair extensions and self tanner. Like My Little Pony, only HOT ™.

    Reply
  6. Milla says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Useless yet funny. She has her world.

    Reply
  7. Hunter says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Her quotes on her relationship sound like they’re coming from an 11-year-old girl!

    Reply
  8. D says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I hate when perfumes are described this way “romantic and feminine and beautiful”, that doesn’t tell me anything. Be specific, is it vanilla, rose, citrus what? It’s especially annoying when your shopping online.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      August 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

      This is from fragrantica:
      “Rosé Rush is announced as a whimsical, flirty addition to Hilton’s GOLD RUSH fragrance collection.
      Developed by Perfumer, Richard Herpin of Firmenich, the Floral-Rose-Fruity fragrance opens with a blend of Rose Petals, Neroli and Lychee. Rose of May and Peony mingle with Juicy Papaya at the mid, resulting in an alluring bouquet of femininity. Sparkling Amber and Cedarwood wrapped with fluffy White Musk round out the base”.
      Basically, your generic celebrity perfume with no redeeming features. Save your money for something more interesting.

      Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      August 14, 2017 at 7:43 am

      I think perfume moving (video) ads are worst. I never understand them.

      Reply
  9. greenmonster says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

    A 36 year old woman is talking about feeling like a Disney princess everyday and calls her bf a knight in shining armor? I was just looking for the “you complete me” line from Jerry Maguire. Excuse me, my eyes are rolling hard.

    Reply
  10. Lolo86lf says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Does she have a real job? Don’t get me wrong DJ’ing is a job but Paris comes from the upper class so being a DJ is not acceptable for her.

    Reply
  11. MeAnnandEddiesEpicLoveStoryIsAHoax says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This woman reminds me of my super rich 63 year old neighbour Jan who lies on her banana lounge every day drinking Veuve and bitching about everyone to anyone who will listen.

    Paris just has that crazy old rich lady vibe does she not?

    Reply
  12. Kake says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:46 am

    She doesn’t seem mentally all there.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I’ve never smelled any of her 23 perfumes, but she must be running out of scents to make by now.

    Paris is added to the list of famous people wearing tacky, cheap looking, ugly sunglasses

    Reply
  14. Jenny says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    5000 purses? Wow! She singlehandedly keeps the US economy going, or at least tries to. I guess the American people should thank her for that at least. A lot of your 1 percenters seem to sit on their obscene wealth and not contribute much at all.

    Reply
  15. ViXi says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    30 suitcases to carry all the drugs!!

    Reply
  16. Maria F. says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:09 am

    i cannot believe that people are paying her to be a DJ. There is just no justice. How quickly some fall on their feet.

    And effin Europe falls for all the US leftovers (and I can say that as a European).

    Reply
  17. Merritt says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I cannot imagine wasting money on one of Paris Hilton’s perfumes.

    Reply
  18. Electric Tuba says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I forgot she even exists. What year is it? Lol

    Reply
  19. the_blonde_one says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:40 am

    On one hand, it’s her money and she can do anything she wants with it. Stipulated.
    On the other hand, the juxtaposition on the front page of ‘Paris Hilton has 5000 purses’ directly over ‘Bruno Mars donates $1,000,000 to Flint’ is… something.

    Reply
  20. Kristi says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Some of the comments here are needlessly nasty. She’s pretty harmless. Bit of an idiot, sure, but she’s not a Trumpesque nightmare.

    Reply
  21. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I bought her fragrance “can-can” when I was younger. It smelled like sprite.

    Reply
  22. CityGirl says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

    After this weekend, I appreciate the vapidness that is this chick

    Reply
  23. Zondie says:
    August 14, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Incorrect use of the word “your” on that one post with her BF. She meant to use the contraction “you’re.” Clueless.

    Reply
  24. Veronica says:
    August 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    You know, I’m very much one of those “live and let live” types, but honestly…sometimes I just look at wealthy people like her and am just amazed at how little culturing they have for all that wealth. What’s the point of all that money if it hinders you from growing at all internally? It’s just weird to me to have nothing to show for all that traveling and private education.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment