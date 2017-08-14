Paris Hilton has over 5,000 purses, takes 30 suitcases with her to Ibiza

Don’t worry, it’s not 2003, but Paris Hilton is once again in the spotlight. The 36-year-old socialite-turned-reality personality-turned-DJ is promoting her 23rd fragrance, Rosé Rush, which you’ll probably be able to pick up at your local TJ Maxx in about 6 months. People Magazine chatted with Paris about her new scent and her summer DJ stint in Ibiza.
Of the fragrance, which I would never buy but can admit has a pretty cool bottle, she says “It’s just really romantic and feminine and beautiful. I just wanted that feeling when you feel in love and confident and happy. And I tried to capture that with the fragrance.” I know marketing speak (it’s kind of what I do for a living), but doesn’t it sound like she’s describing pretty much every fragrance?
I’m sure Paris packed some bottles of her new scent in her bags for her working vacation on the Mediterranean island, considering how many suitcases she took with her. She confessed, “Every summer I’m here for a few months so I bring over 30 suitcases. I usually end up not even wearing most of the things and buying new things. I just pack everything I own.” 30 suitcases? I don’t think I could pack all of my worldly possessions in half that many bags, but we are talking about Paris Hilton here. Oh, but, as Dolly Parton said, “It costs a lot to look this cheap,” so Paris packs her bags with a lot of lotions and potions to maintain her look. She said, “I have an entire suitcase just full of beauty products. Just a full on suitcase that has everything in it.” And it’s not some Oil of Olay and Noxema in there. She’s got products from her upcoming skincare line (have we been clamoring for this?) as well as “face masks, eye moisturizer, serums, stem cells and gold facials.” Sheesh.
Let’s face it, the woman has a lot of stuff. She admitted, “I not only have all designer bags that I’ve bought from other designers, but also my own. I have probably like 5,000 bags. I have so many shoes as well cause I have a shoe line, so every season they’re sending me 200 shoes and I’m going and buying a bunch of shoes.” As someone who always appreciates a good stiletto, this is the only thing I can feel any sort of kinship with her about – and purses. I currently have “the beige one” and “the black one”, so I’m only 4,998 bags short of Paris’ collection. #pursegoals
Paris also, as you might imagine, has a closet packed full of clothes that probably didn’t come from Kohl’s or H&M. What’s in her closet? “Any dresses that I’ve got that are couture, like some Versace gowns and other couture pieces, I’d like to keep those for one day for my daughters.” Paris went on to say that, “My mom kept some of her really nice pieces for me and my sister. I think it’s nice to keep for when I have daughters one day. Some really special pieces that are timeless.”
During her summer job, Paris has been accompanied by her 32-year-old boyfriend, Chris Zylka. It’s his first time on the exotic island, and Paris has been happy to play tour guide, “I’m just showing him around the island,” she shares. “It’s insane every single weekend, it’s been amazing.”
Happy Anniversary my love! 🎉 Thank you for making me feel like a Disney Princess every single day. You are my knight in shining armor & I have never felt so safe & secure. You have changed my life in so many ways & shown me what true love really is. You are my best friend, my other half & made me see that fairytales exist & dreams really do come true. ✨👸🏼🤴🏼✨ I love you baby❤
Chris surprised Paris about a month ago with a Disney-fied font treatment of her name tattooed on his arm, a gesture which “surprised” her. “He literally just went and got it in the middle of town in Ibiza, and he was so sweet and he told me that I’m his Disney princess and his most magical place on earth. It made me cry, I was so happy and it was so romantic and sweet of him to show me how much he loves me.”
I guess it’s a nice gesture, and at least if they break up, Chris can say he got the tat after a life-changing trip to Disneyland Paris, right? I just can’t believe we are still talking about Paris Hilton. She could probably make quite a bit of dough teaching wannabe celebrities how to make the most of their 15 minutes of fame, because, like her or not, she sure mastered that.
Photos: Instagram/Paris Hilton, WENN.com
I can’t imagine being so into your own looks that you need an entire suitcase of make up and shit for a vacation
I hope she is a better tipper than Kendall Jenner because the person who carries her bags sure deserves a good tip.
A good example of why rich people have a higher carbon footprint.
Her daughters? I think the clock might be winding down for this one…
She’s got time for babies. My guess is she had her eggs frozen long ago. I bet she has a surrogate when she’s ready. IVF and surrogate is a good way to be sure to get girls too.
My daughter calls Paris ” A Barbie doll that came to life and got rabies” . Not a nice woman at all
Um are you sure it’s Hilton who isn’t a nice woman?
Money can’t buy class.
Judging by that photo, her new scent must be a scintillating, natural blend of polyester, hair extensions and self tanner. Like My Little Pony, only HOT ™.
hahahaha – YOU NAILED IT.
Useless yet funny. She has her world.
Her quotes on her relationship sound like they’re coming from an 11-year-old girl!
I hate when perfumes are described this way “romantic and feminine and beautiful”, that doesn’t tell me anything. Be specific, is it vanilla, rose, citrus what? It’s especially annoying when your shopping online.
This is from fragrantica:
“Rosé Rush is announced as a whimsical, flirty addition to Hilton’s GOLD RUSH fragrance collection.
Developed by Perfumer, Richard Herpin of Firmenich, the Floral-Rose-Fruity fragrance opens with a blend of Rose Petals, Neroli and Lychee. Rose of May and Peony mingle with Juicy Papaya at the mid, resulting in an alluring bouquet of femininity. Sparkling Amber and Cedarwood wrapped with fluffy White Musk round out the base”.
Basically, your generic celebrity perfume with no redeeming features. Save your money for something more interesting.
I wasn’t thinking about buying it, it would be a bit embarrassing to own a Paris Hilton perfume (at least as an adult). I just find the way perfumes are usually described a little annoying.
@D you are preaching to the choir. But most people have no idea what amder or musk smell like. it’s easier to write a meaningless, but vaguely flattering copy they can identify with.
I think perfume moving (video) ads are worst. I never understand them.
A 36 year old woman is talking about feeling like a Disney princess everyday and calls her bf a knight in shining armor? I was just looking for the “you complete me” line from Jerry Maguire. Excuse me, my eyes are rolling hard.
Ha! I get you.
I eyeroll so hard when I see grown women going on about wanting to feel like a princess on their wedding day. Usually involving a dress that no real princess would be caught dead in.
I work with someone like this, it’s exhausting, and you just wanna tell them to get a grip!
So what? If all little rich girls were more like her we would just laugh. She’s not overexposed and she is not pretending to be some big shark like ivanka…
At least Ivanka can smile. I have never seen Paris do anything but smirk, ever.
Even as a kid I never wanted to be a princess. Who wants to be a princess, they don’t get to have a say in anything I remember arguing.
Princess culture is another example of how we infantilize our girl children and to see an adult woman buy into this sort of stuff is kind of sad. Paris is Mariah without the talent and much meaner.
You should check out TvTropes page on Princesses hahaha.
Personally, I have always preferred Queens and Empresses.
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/EverythingsBetterWithPrincesses?from=Main.Princess
When I was growing I idolized Cleopatra VII. Not because of any of the superficial stuff to do with being royalty. I just loved how badass she was at trying to save her Kingdom from Roman supremacy until the very end. I didn’t really care about any of the frilly stuff to do with princesses.
Honorable mentions go to Catalina of Aragon for standing her ground against Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. I also like Mary Tudor. History gives Mary Tudor a bad rap for doing things that her father did sister also did as monarchs, due to propaganda. But in her younger years, Mary had her mothers strength.
Anyways end of my ramblings lol.
Does she have a real job? Don’t get me wrong DJ’ing is a job but Paris comes from the upper class so being a DJ is not acceptable for her.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2014/oct/23/paris-hilton-earns-up-to-1m-single-dj-set
are you sure? Think again. There are lots of dumb people our there who are ready to pay big bucks to hear this dimwit scratch the records.
This woman reminds me of my super rich 63 year old neighbour Jan who lies on her banana lounge every day drinking Veuve and bitching about everyone to anyone who will listen.
Paris just has that crazy old rich lady vibe does she not?
Honestly Jan sounds like a legend. I would like to drink Veuve like water.
OMG, Jan sounds fabulous.
I want to go to Jan’s house!
I’ll bring my own lounger 🍾
She doesn’t seem mentally all there.
A case of arrested development; she’s never grown up.
I’ve never smelled any of her 23 perfumes, but she must be running out of scents to make by now.
Paris is added to the list of famous people wearing tacky, cheap looking, ugly sunglasses
5000 purses? Wow! She singlehandedly keeps the US economy going, or at least tries to. I guess the American people should thank her for that at least. A lot of your 1 percenters seem to sit on their obscene wealth and not contribute much at all.
30 suitcases to carry all the drugs!!
i cannot believe that people are paying her to be a DJ. There is just no justice. How quickly some fall on their feet.
And effin Europe falls for all the US leftovers (and I can say that as a European).
I cannot imagine wasting money on one of Paris Hilton’s perfumes.
I forgot she even exists. What year is it? Lol
On one hand, it’s her money and she can do anything she wants with it. Stipulated.
On the other hand, the juxtaposition on the front page of ‘Paris Hilton has 5000 purses’ directly over ‘Bruno Mars donates $1,000,000 to Flint’ is… something.
Yep. I wish she would use her wealth and infamy to help others. But you’re right, it is her $, she can do with it what she pleases. She is sure no Warren Buffett.
Some of the comments here are needlessly nasty. She’s pretty harmless. Bit of an idiot, sure, but she’s not a Trumpesque nightmare.
Well, she paved the road for The K Klan.
I bought her fragrance “can-can” when I was younger. It smelled like sprite.
After this weekend, I appreciate the vapidness that is this chick
Incorrect use of the word “your” on that one post with her BF. She meant to use the contraction “you’re.” Clueless.
You know, I’m very much one of those “live and let live” types, but honestly…sometimes I just look at wealthy people like her and am just amazed at how little culturing they have for all that wealth. What’s the point of all that money if it hinders you from growing at all internally? It’s just weird to me to have nothing to show for all that traveling and private education.
