Jennifer Aniston equates the ubiquity of social media with the tobacco industry

Her location: “I’m in La La Land, which is home for me. New York is home in my heart, though.

So many screens: “We have so many screens: TVs, computers, phones. . . I worry we’re filling the days up with too much and it’s hard to focus on ourselves.

Why she’s not on social media: “Sanity! Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we’re missing so much. And it’s something we created. I equate it to the tobacco industry; it’s hard enough being a kid growing up and becoming who you are and finding yourself but now you have social media and you’ve added this extra pressure of seeing if someone likes or doesn’t like something you did. We’re creating these man-made challenges and it’s a such a drag.

Her workouts these days: “I go in and out of [certain exercises]. I do The Class by Taryn Toomey, and I’m back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing—[Battle Ropes.] Yes! They’re hard! But it’s fun. I started doing that when I was filming We’re the Millers and I really liked it. It kicks your butt, though, so I dip in and out of that throughout the year. And then I do 45 mins of intervals on my elliptical. I raise the incline, run for two mins, walk for one, run for two. . . and I do it for 20 minutes straight until I’m just drenched.

Her forever-bronde hairstyle: “Bronde?! That’s what they’re calling it? That’s so funny. I’m a creature of habit. A weird creature of habit. I don’t fix what’s not broken and I don’t care what people think and I don’t care if people want me to change my hair. I like Californian blonde highlights. It’s just cozy and it makes me feel better. And every time I tried other ones—that bob—I just go, Why did I do that? I’ve got very wavy hair so it creates a challenge when styling but when its long, I can go wavy or natural or straight and it will sort of just behave. I don’t know, I like what I like. It’s sort of comforting—the consistence.

Whether she thinks her op-ed about the tabloids changed anything: “I don’t think it’s getting much better. I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this? It’s incredibly damaging. I was finally like, This has just got to stop! I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels. . . In my own brain, I’ve shifted my perspective, so who gives a sh-t…But, it’s hard. It’s something that people are addicted to: Salacious stories. Maybe [gossip magazines] will be dead one day. Who ever thought Donald Trump would be the President of the United States? I didn’t. I can’t predict squat anymore.