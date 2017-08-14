Jennifer Aniston equates the ubiquity of social media with the tobacco industry

Jennifer Aniston has a new interview with Vogue Magazine about nothing in particular. This doesn’t even read as a entertainment-advertising piece, like something she’s doing in conjunction with any of her endorsement deals with Aveeno, Living Proof, whatever. She’s just sort of chatting with Vogue about her life, her hair, her current workouts, etc. You can read the full piece here at Vogue. Some highlights:
Her location: “I’m in La La Land, which is home for me. New York is home in my heart, though.
So many screens: “We have so many screens: TVs, computers, phones. . . I worry we’re filling the days up with too much and it’s hard to focus on ourselves.
Why she’s not on social media: “Sanity! Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we’re missing so much. And it’s something we created. I equate it to the tobacco industry; it’s hard enough being a kid growing up and becoming who you are and finding yourself but now you have social media and you’ve added this extra pressure of seeing if someone likes or doesn’t like something you did. We’re creating these man-made challenges and it’s a such a drag.
Her workouts these days: “I go in and out of [certain exercises]. I do The Class by Taryn Toomey, and I’m back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing—[Battle Ropes.] Yes! They’re hard! But it’s fun. I started doing that when I was filming We’re the Millers and I really liked it. It kicks your butt, though, so I dip in and out of that throughout the year. And then I do 45 mins of intervals on my elliptical. I raise the incline, run for two mins, walk for one, run for two. . . and I do it for 20 minutes straight until I’m just drenched.
Her forever-bronde hairstyle: “Bronde?! That’s what they’re calling it? That’s so funny. I’m a creature of habit. A weird creature of habit. I don’t fix what’s not broken and I don’t care what people think and I don’t care if people want me to change my hair. I like Californian blonde highlights. It’s just cozy and it makes me feel better. And every time I tried other ones—that bob—I just go, Why did I do that? I’ve got very wavy hair so it creates a challenge when styling but when its long, I can go wavy or natural or straight and it will sort of just behave. I don’t know, I like what I like. It’s sort of comforting—the consistence.
Whether she thinks her op-ed about the tabloids changed anything: “I don’t think it’s getting much better. I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They’re either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming. It’s a weird obsession that people have and I don’t understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this? It’s incredibly damaging. I was finally like, This has just got to stop! I couldn’t hear this narrative anymore about being pregnant or not pregnant; you have no idea what is going on personally in our lives and why that is or is not happening and it feels. . . In my own brain, I’ve shifted my perspective, so who gives a sh-t…But, it’s hard. It’s something that people are addicted to: Salacious stories. Maybe [gossip magazines] will be dead one day. Who ever thought Donald Trump would be the President of the United States? I didn’t. I can’t predict squat anymore.
The tobacco industry to social media comparison is an interesting one – I think she’s saying that in the early days of the tobacco industry, people really didn’t know how bad it was and maybe that’s the same with social media. Like, we’ll find out years from now that social media devastated several generations? Eh. As for her Forever Bronde-ness: “I’m a creature of habit. A weird creature of habit. I don’t fix what’s not broken and I don’t care what people think and I don’t care if people want me to change my hair.” I agree. At this point, I can’t even yell at her about the flat-ironing. She has a good colorist and her hair is always going to be this length, and so be it. I wish she would stop flat-ironing, but she won’t stop and there we go.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I HAD NO IDEA SHE HAD WAVY HAIR….OMG!!!! This is News!!!!
She used to wear it natural….curly in the beginning of her career. There are photos of she and Brad at events where her hair is very curly. I always liked it that way, but it’s her hair. I like the fact that she is unapologetic to what she does and what is written about her for all these years. I think she is stronger than she is given credit for. She doesn’t scream her views, she just lives her life.
I have hair that is similar in length and texture to Jennifer’s. Colour is a bit different, but it is sad to style. Won’t hold a curl, is kind of limp, doesn’t look great short. So I feel her. I’ve settled on a cut that looks a lot like Jenns, after trying bangs, and a sad accidental bob, and a few other things that never worked.
I’m thinking about taking about 4 inches off to just below my collar bone for a change and its giving me anxiety even though its just hair and will probably look better and more updated.
My flat-ironing queen. I adore her. You go girl.
I know there are a lot of Jen haters out there but she is who she is…I kind of respect the fact that she hasn’t gone over the top trying to look and be young and compete w 20 year olds. She knows what she likes and owns it. I’m kind of the same way w my hair and look so perhaps I relate to her more than most.
(I’m also a working 40 something mother in suburban Virginia not seeking jobs in Hollywood…so there’s that too. Lol)
I find her shilling annoying but having said that, the Living Proof stuff works. Hate that I have typed that!
I guess she’s not into yoga anymore. Interesting.
I’m on board with the idea of “you like what you like” and who cares what others think. There has always been too much pressure, especially for kids and young adults, to like the “cool” stuff or try to fit in, or change to meet the expectations of others.
Same! I wear mostly all black, don’t paint my nails, don’t wear a ton of accessories aside from wedding band and studs, and have had the same lob since college. To heck with the people who tell me to introduce color or paint my nails or wear eyeshadow. I like what I like and it works for me, end of story.
Aniston has always had beautiful hair, so if she wants to keep the same style, let’s all just be glad it’s not a horrible bob with blunt bangs like Anna Wintour has been wearing for 50 years.
first time posting but I’ve been reading celebitchy for ten years. for the amazing writing and comments. I’ve learned so much and I’m grateful to all of you for that. such smart writing and funny as hell. and amazing perspectives from readers. I can’t believe I’ve waited so long to say bonjour..
love what jennifer aniston said in the interview and I’m with her; I haven’t been on any social media in years. I text and send photos and do email but leave out all social media. it keeps me more centered on who I’m with in the now and what truly matters.
in regards to the tobacco comment, I think she may have been referencing this 60 minutes segment which was excellent. and I think she’s right..
wishing everyone a wonderful monday and hope to be back posting soon..
http://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/hooked-on-phones/
Keep posting mamacita! I can’t imagine not participating in the conversation for ten years. Hope you will become a regular! You have a wonderful Monday too!!
