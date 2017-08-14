Miley Cyrus was a last-minute no-show at the Teen Choice Awards: unprofessional?

I’m not a kid, nor do I have kids, so I really couldn’t care less about the Teen Choice Awards, which were held last night in LA. An added bonus for this year’s Teen Choice Awards is that they fell on Game of Thrones Night, Insecure Night and Twin Peaks Night. Granted, I don’t think many teens are probably watching Twin Peaks, and maybe not GoT either, but this is how it goes in the golden age of Peak TV: other networks should be aware that their awards shows are not going to get much attention when Game of Thrones is on. It’s not clever counterprogramming at this point – it’s Teen Choice Awards producers being dumb about scheduling.

Apparently, the entire TCA event was shambolic. Miley Cyrus was supposed to receive an honorary award AND perform, and Miley pulled out of the show just a few hours beforehand. Ed Sheeran didn’t show up. Chris Pratt only appeared 30 minutes into the show. Beyonce didn’t show up. Gal Gadot didn’t show up (she sent a video). Bruno Mars didn’t show up (he sent a video). Ariana Grande didn’t show up. Only B-listers and C-listers came out.

This was the message Miley posted on Instagram:

To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜

[From Miley’s Instagram]

Apparently, the kids were really upset that Miley wasn’t there. What do you think? I think Miley comes across as completely unprofessional, of course. She should know better and of course she does know better. The apology seems half-assed. Now, all that being said… there are too many awards shows IN GENERAL and I completely understand if celebrities, actors and musical acts have awards-show-exhaustion. I have that exhaustion and I’m only covering this sh-t from home. While Miley deserves to be criticized for her unprofessional behavior, can we also have a come-to-Jesus moment about NOT needing all of these awards shows?